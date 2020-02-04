Diamondback Energy Is Looking Better After The Latest Update

Diamondback Energy (FANG) will likely post earnings growth when it releases its fourth-quarter results next month. The Midland, Texas-based company has recently reported guidance-beating production numbers for the fourth quarter which will not only help fuel the earnings growth but also sets the shale oil producer well for 2020. The company might grow production by double-digits in 2020 while generating free cash flows, and if it keeps delivering strong operational performances, then its oil output mix might also improve.

Diamondback Energy has released its fourth-quarter production numbers. The company produced 301,300 boe per day in Q4 2019, including oil production of 195,000 bpd. Diamondback Energy previously forecast a 3% increase in oil output on a sequential basis in Q4 2019 but its actual growth clocked in at 4.5%. The total output increased by 65% on a year-over-year basis from 182,800 boe per day in Q4 2018. For the full year, Diamondback Energy produced 283,000 boe per day, including oil production of 187,700 bpd, depicting gains of 27% and 26% respectively, after adjusting for the impact of the Energen acquisition which closed in late-2018. Thanks to the strong growth, the company was able to beat its annual production guidance of 281,000 to 282,000 boe per day and oil production forecast of 187,200 bpd.

As a reminder, Diamondback Energy posted disappointing results for Q3 2019, with a 2% sequential drop in oil production. Its output, however, was on track to climb back up in Q4 2019 as the company experienced less disruption from other oil producers who fracked several wells in nearby areas, as I discussed in my previous article. I also expected the company to report a slightly higher percentage of oil mix in Q4 2019 since it planned to complete fewer natural gas-rich wells in the Reeves and Glasscock counties in this period as compared to Q3 2019. But the company's oil production mix remained largely flat at around 65%. The oil output, however, was enough to help the company in ending the year with a total oil mix of 66.3%, within the guidance range of 66% to 67%.

In my view, Diamondback Energy now appears well-positioned to post higher levels of earnings and cash flows for Q4 2019 as compared to Q3 2019. The company will benefit from the increase in production as well as higher commodity prices. The spot prices of the US benchmarks WTI crude and Henry Hub natural gas averaged $56.96 per barrel and $2.40 per mmBtu, which is higher than the Q3 2019 average of $56.37 and $2.38 respectively, as per my calculations based on data from the US Energy Information Administration. The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.47 per share in Q3 2019 and will likely post a meaningfully higher profit for Q4 2019 as it benefits from production growth and higher commodity prices. The company will release its fourth-quarter results after the markets close on February 18, 2020.

I think the latest production numbers have also put Diamondback Energy on the right track as it enters 2020 which will be an important year for the company. The company previously reported weak production numbers as it faced some operational issues (mainly frac interference) in Q3 2019. Its oil production has also been coming in low after it completed the Energen acquisition which made its volume mix gassier. But Diamondback Energy delivered a decent performance in Q4 2019 by posting guidance-beating oil production and growth numbers. I think if the shale driller continues to go this way, then it could alleviate concerns related to the production mix with declining oil percentage.

The company's crude oil percentage of total output was originally forecast at 68%-70% (or 69% at the mid-point) for 2019 but Diamondback Energy found it difficult to hit the midpoint of the oil mix target throughout last year and eventually reduced the guidance to the range of 66% to 67% (as indicated earlier). This may have a negative impact on future earnings expectations since it implies that the company will be producing lower quantities of crude oil - which is a higher value product than natural gas and NGL at current strip prices - than initially expected. But if Diamondback Energy's oil output continues to climb at a robust pace, then its oil mix might climb back to the 68% to 70% range in 2020. In this case, the company may end up beating its forecast of producing 66% oil in 2020 (as per the mid-point of guidance).

Diamondback Energy is now looking better heading into 2020. The company expects to produce between 310,000 and 325,0000 boe per day in the current year, which implies growth of 9.5% to 14.8% from 2019. Its oil production will increase to the range of 205,000 to 215,000 bpd, showing an increase of 9.22% to 14.5%. Diamondback Energy could grow its total production and oil volumes by double-digits in 2020 as it completes 320 to 360 gross wells while working with 20 to 23 rigs in the Permian Basin. The company has one of the strongest production growth profiles among large-cap oil producers.

Diamondback Energy will increase capital expenditure by around 1% to $2.9 billion in 2020 but the company will still likely generate strong levels of free cash flows. The company has meaningfully reduced its costs in 2019 and its multi-zone development plan for 2020 should help with further cost reductions and capital efficiency gains. It benefits from having a low cash flow breakeven level of just $45 oil. In the current oil price environment of around $55 a barrel, the company has said it can deliver $675 million of free cash flows (ahead of dividends), although, with declining service cost, I think the company may report even higher levels of free cash flows.

Diamondback Energy's shares have fallen by 22% in the last six months, due in large part to the weakness in oil prices. The company's shares are currently trading 12.3x earnings, which is in-line with the sector median. I wouldn't recommend buying Diamondback Energy stock until it looks more attractive in terms of valuation and delivers superior operational performance in the coming quarters by posting strong oil production and achieving capital efficiencies. But the company is certainly worth closely following since it is one of the few mid-to-large-cap oil producers that can grow output by double-digits while delivering free cash flows.

Note that Diamondback Energy, like all independent exploration and production companies, is exposed to weakness in oil prices. A drop in oil prices will dim the company's earnings and cash flow outlook while pushing its shares lower. The company has some downside protection with hedges. Around 92,450 bpd of Diamondback Energy's 2020 oil production - which is equivalent to roughly 44% of the company's expected oil production for this year (as per my estimate) - is covered with swaps and three-way collars. In addition to this, nearly 41,000 bpd of production is covered with basis hedges.

A large chunk of Diamondback Energy's production has no hedge coverage. Therefore, the company will find it difficult to generate strong levels of free cash flows if WTI drops to under $50 a barrel. Diamondback Energy, however, benefits from having a low cash flow breakeven level of $45 a barrel. This means the company might still balance cash flows at $45 oil but it may have to aggressively cut costs and abandon any production growth plans. The company will likely face a cash flow deficit in an oil price environment of less than $45 a barrel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.