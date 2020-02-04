Increased Momentum At Agilysys

So, we think that after some digestion of recent gains, the shares have further to run.

The company increasing its up-selling and cross-selling potential through innovation and adding modules, and is experiencing significant operational leverage.

Revenue from professional services is accelerating, and this tends to be a leading indicator for subscription revenues.

Accelerating revenue from professional services form a leading indicator for a subsequent rise in subscription revenues. These, together with a considerable operational leverage and increasing up-selling and cross-selling opportunities, will still provide Agilysys with further upside, although we think the shares will undergo some consolidation of recent gains before that.

Agilysys (AGYS) is a leading integrated POS (point of sale) and PMS (property management system) vendor for the hospitality sector. The shares have been gaining strength on the basis of an improved product portfolio.

Revenues have been steadily climbing and operational results have improved, but the company is still not profitable:

Data by YCharts

Here is how the revenue is split between POS and PMS (from the January 2020 IR presentation):

The company has a host of important customers (from the January 2020 IR presentation):

Growth

The main ways in which the company grows its revenues:

New customers

Subscription revenue

Up-selling

There were 18 new logos in Q3, bringing the total to 70 for the year to date. Management argued that competitive replacements are picking up for 4-5 quarters already.

There are three revenue streams:

Hardware

Professional services

Software

Hardware and professional services lead software subscriptions, but the latter is more interesting for investors given its much higher margin profile and recurring character. Sales and revenue aren't the same, for obvious reasons (from the Q3CC):

This quarter, the product revenue would come in this quarter, the professional services would come in a quarter after that, and then the recurring revenue would start coming in a quarter after that

Product and, especially, professional service revenue are sort of a leading indicator (from the Q3CC):

professional services is a good measure of how busy we are with various software implementations all across the globe and is therefore a good leading indicative of the overall strength of our business, especially our future growth of recurring revenue. Due to changing customer preferences, an increasing number of new customer software implementations involve subscription revenue arrangements.

With respect to this, it is interesting to see that professional services increased a whopping 38.2% to a record $8.9 million in Q3, which is a promising development for driving subscription revenues in coming quarters.

Recurring revenues, which consist of support, maintenance and subscription services, reached 49.9% of revenue at $21.0 million, although were down from 53.7% of revenue in last year's quarter.

Subscription revenues increased 28% year over year and comprised 37.7% of total recurring revenues, compared to 32.0% of total recurring revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Management argues that more of the company's customers are preferring subscription-based arrangements, which bodes well for shareholders.

Cross-selling and up-selling

The company has a very competitive position in POS, but that's also where the competition in most intense. There is much less competition in PMS, yet growth has been lagging here. Management is pointing out two things:

Agilysys' PMS offerings add to the competitive position in POS, as the company is able to offer an integrated solution.

R&D efforts are especially geared to increase the completeness of the PMS solution.

And there are cross-selling opportunities to existing POS- and PMS-only customers, as well as up-selling opportunities as the company keeps adding modules to both (from the Q3CC):

Thanks to these additional software products, our average deal size is increasing and more crucial than that our competitive advantage is increasing with no comparable competing vendors as intensely focused as we are in providing end to end software solutions and delivering a fully integrated technology platform to serve the full breadth of hospitality operators and their evolving guests engagement ecosystem.

The company keeps developing new modules, and there are interface opportunities for third-party functionality that it hasn't (yet) developed in-house (from the January 2020 IR presentation):

And for the PMS ecosystem:

Management argues that the number of deals exceeding $50K is increasing, which point to deals with an increasing number of modules.

The user conference which is being held this week can help with the up-sell and cross-selling opportunities as word of mouth from other customers and training sessions increase awareness about the company's breadth of offerings.

Q3 results

Agilysys produced a slight revenue beat coming in at $42 million (+16.7% y/y), which was $1.39 million higher than expected. Q3 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.05 with GAAP EPS of -$0.11 (which misses by $0.01).

From the January 2020 IR presentation, which is for the trailing 12 months:

The company already produces non-GAAP profits, but in GAAP it's still producing considerable losses. This is mainly due to the following (from the Q3CC):

It is important to remember that our amortization expense, which is significant now, starts to taper off starting in fiscal 2022, our fiscal year after next. Less than half of our current run rate of amortization will remain in fiscal 2022 and then less than 10% will remain in fiscal 2024

Indeed, from the January 2020 IR presentation:

Guidance

Agilysys has now twice increased revenue guidance for the fiscal year (2020), starting with 11% in the Q1CC to 14% in the Q2CC and now guiding to 16% revenue growth for the year.

However, it isn't increasing adjusted EBITDA guidance (+25% at $12.8 million), as the company is reinvesting some of the additional revenue back in business in areas like SaaS infrastructure and customer support.

Corona virus

Given its presence in the hospitality industry also in the Far East, there is the possibility that near-term results will be marred by the coronavirus effects on the hospitality industry.

During the Q3CC, which was on January 28, management was quite dismissive of this:

we have more than 4,000 properties all over the world who are currently using a system property sites, of which only 20 are in China at the moment. Our China is an initial business for us now.

There are another 20 coming in China, but management saw a potential damage of no more than $500K in Q4. However, this situation is very fluid, and other areas close to China can be affected as well, where the company's presence is more pronounced.

On the other hand, APAC + EMEA is just 10% of Agilysys' revenue, with 90% coming from the US, so unless the latter starts to suffer from a virus outbreak, the company's exposure is really quite limited.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures. Gross margin declines as the acceleration in product and professional services, which carry lower margins, comes before the associated increase in recurring revenues, so there is no reason to worry. In fact, quite the contrary.

While not visible in GAAP, there is considerable operational leverage, which is most notable in adjusted EBITDA, increasing 25% in Q3 to $3.2 million. However (from the Q3CC):

fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million had the benefit of about $2.2 million of capitalized software costs, which did not occur in fiscal 2020. Growing adjusted EBITDA by 25% between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 is actually the equivalent of growing adjusted EBITDA by 60%, if we remove the $2.2 million capitalization benefit from the prior year.

Excluding these capitalized software costs provides a clearer picture (from the January 2020 IR presentation):

Cash

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow is on an upward trend and positive, further underlying the profitability of Agilysys despite the GAAP loss. There are no worries about the company's balance sheet (from the January 2020 IR presentation):

The company also has some $220 million of NOL carry-forwards, which will keep taxes to a minimum for quite some time to come. Dilution hasn't been a serious problem:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect a GAAP EPS loss of $0.39 this fiscal year (ending in March), declining to $0.23 next fiscal year, but we know these figures are negative because of amortization.

Conclusion

Agilysys is a steady grower which is benefiting from increased offerings and operational leverage. This has been recognized by the market, which has steadily bid up its sales multiple since H2 2017.

While the company is still making losses in GAAP, these should be declining, and in fiscal 2022, amortization starts to taper quite significantly, which will likely push GAAP figures into the black if that hasn't happened before already.

Although its exposure is limited, but given the effects of the coronavirus and the considerable rally in the shares that the company has enjoyed already, we do not see a huge and/or immediate upside. However, we think the shares have further upside in the years to come on the back of increasing subscription revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.