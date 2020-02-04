On Monopolies: Analyzing Adobe's Prospects To Beat The Market

Adobe is one of the best, most innovative companies on earth, and its financials further evidence this assertion.

Adobe reigns supreme for content creators and operates as a de facto monopoly. I explain why this monopoly could generate market beating returns in this decade.

Source: spinningclock.com

Introduction

Adobe (ADBE) offers a suite of creative products that they sell via a subscription model. Their industry leading products have created a virtual monopoly for the company, which is poised to beat the market over the coming decade, even at today's valuation.

Customers of their "creative cloud" suite of products pay monthly for the ability to access these products. The list of products contained in the creative cloud is extensive, to say the least. Here's a list of tools it has to offer their enterprise creators:

Design and Layout

Photography

Video and Motion

3D & AR

UI & UX

Illustration

Social Media

And in each of these categories, there are bevy of products that digital creators can leverage. Here's just one such example:

Source: Adobe.com

As you can see above, Adobe hosts the perennial creator classics within their suite of "Design and Layout" products. These products include Photoshop, Illustrator, and Acrobat Pro. Each of the above categories, i.e., design and layout, photography, video and motion, etc., have a similar number of products that service every need a digital content creator could have.

And the cost: the entire service starts at $80 a month for all the aforementioned apps and services. For a business that creates digital content or any type of creative content for that matter, subscribing to Adobe's suite of products is a no-brainer. What's more, Adobe's suite of creative products has become the industry standard; in that, mastery of their products has become table stakes for any individual looking to work in the professional world of design.

This dynamic cannot be stressed enough, as it has become the moat by which Adobe commands their 85% gross margins. A few lesser alternatives to Adobe exist, but businesses and individuals working for those businesses cannot abandon Adobe, as the network effect has created a dynamic where Adobe is the universal language of digital design.

The .PDF Monopoly

In addition to their suite of creative products, they also possess a monopoly on software for the ubiquitous PDF type document via their Acrobat Pro offering, to which I'm sure many of you are subscribed.

By offering this service within their enterprise subscription, they only further build their moat against competition.

So as we've seen, Adobe is the industry standard for digital design and content creation, with a powerful moat to boot.

But would it make sense to buy the stock today if you were looking to beat the market over the next decade?

Let's investigate.

Financial Analysis

In my last couple of articles, I began using what I deem the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. My name is Louis Alexander Stevens, if anybody was wondering about the name. It consists of three steps:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Step 1

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 20% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $8.193 Fair Value $366.40

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Assumptions: Over the last five years, Adobe has grown their free cash flow to equity by ~29.6%, while growing their top line at a rate of 21%. I chose a growth rate of 20% for their free cash flow over the coming decade, because they simply have so much free cash flow, which they can leverage to accelerate growth or return capital to shareholders.

That is, their gross margins are 85%! It's an unfathomable display of a monopoly. For that reason, I expect them to be able to continue to grow their free cash flow at 20% during the 2020s.

So at the current share price of $351, you would be technically beating the market throughout 2020, but there is little margin of safety, and the beat would be marginal at best.

Let's move on to step 2 and 3 to find a more complete picture of Adobe's valuation.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

Surprisingly, despite Adobe's meteoric growth, they have bought back a good bit of their shares over the last decade or so, relatively speaking.

Source: YCharts

It's been a bumpy road of buybacks (certainly does not look like a LMT shares outstanding chart), but with Adobe's valuation soaring throughout the last decade, they were able to raise ample cash through dilution, with which they've executed a number of acquisitions.

Let's smooth out that reduction in share count: In the last 10 years, Adobe has reduced their share count by 7%.

Alright, so conservatively, we can project that they will once again reduce their share count by another 7% by 2030. That is, with their 85% margins, they better either reduce share count by at least 7% or re-accelerate revenue growth.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 20% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $8.193 Fair Value $366.40 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Reduction Via Buybacks) $390.00

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

In the above model, you can see that in this case we accounted for the effect of a 7% reduction in share count, which was what Adobe was able to execute from 2010-2019.

The result of the 7% share count reduction was an increase in the annualized growth rate of .88%, which may not sound like a lot, but over the course of 10 years, it can be huge.

This increased the rate at which our free cash flow per share grew each year, resulting in an annualized growth rate of 20.88%, instead of the 20% which we modeled.

Alright, onto the last step:

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10y

At the fair value of $93.67, we implicitly assume that once the 10 years have concluded, growth prospects will precipitously decline, or nearly, evaporate. While this may be a prudent way to invest, it also completely eschews my fundamental principle of buying fantastic companies at better prices and holding them for a lifetime.

So let's normalize for post-10y growth.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $366.40 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 42.86x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 7.15x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 25x Fair Value At 10yr End $1363.75

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

So at the end of the 3 step modeling process, we arrive at a price target of $1,363.75 by 2030, which implies a CAGR of 14.54% over the next 10 years.

Therefore, Adobe remains a good buy even at today's valuation that sports a P/S of 15x. But with gross margins of 85%, who needs P/S?

Risks

For Adobe, the greatest risk is that a low price competitor will enter the arena and begin stealing market share. This low price competitor, Affinity, already exists; however, Affinity struggles due to the network effect previously mentioned in this article.

Digital design companies, i.e., the customers of Adobe, could see Adobe's subscription model as too costly and jump ship to Affinity, but as I said, Adobe's position as the industry design language makes this rather difficult.

Of course, a challenge all companies, including Adobe, face is executional risk. That is, if Adobe's management team does not cultivate a culture of innovation or does not steward investor capital properly, then indeed a competitor could begin to take their legs from underneath them.

Concluding Remarks

Adobe was an extremely strong buy last year, below $300, and I added modestly at the time; however, due to my work in Central America, I was unable to communicate my position. What's more, I wish I would've added more!

Notwithstanding, Adobe remains a compelling buy today; hence, I rate the stock a buy, as one can expect approximate returns of 14.54% annualized over the coming decade.

Will there be ebbs and flows to the share price, which could increase those returns in the event you added on the ebbs? Of course!

As always, let me know what you think in the comments, and happy investing!

