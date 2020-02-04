Nvidia Faces Huge Threat From Intel's Chiplet GPU Approach

Nvidia trades at a premium in the market, but the company's competitive environment will escalate from manageable to severe. Market share erosion could follow.

Despite being a new entrant to discrete GPUs, Intel is innovating its way into the market.

Risky Value Proposition on Increased Competition

In recent years, Nvidia (NVDA) has delivered very solid growth driven by gaming and AI in the data center, giving the company a price to sales valuation of 14.22. Clearly, investors are valuing the stock at a premium.

However, in the last year, the company has hit a wall. Revenue fell 24%, 31%, 17% and 5% YoY in the last four quarters (in order). For the January quarter, Nvidia guided revenue basically flat compared to two years ago. That is by no means the growth anymore that saw the stock rally to its premium multiples from 2016 to 2018.

The situation will get even more complicated, as the company will face increasingly tough competition going forward with Intel (INTC) entering Nvidia’s strongholds. It is this topic that I would like to further explore here.

In the coming two years, Intel is going to build out a portfolio of discrete GPU products that will span from entry-level mobile all the way up to exascale supercomputers. Simply put, this will put pressure on Nvidia’s market share, and the company will likely have to react with more aggressive pricing, which will also put pressure on its gross margins.

While this will play out over a long time period, the threat to Nvidia’s business is very real, as Intel will bring some interesting innovations to market.

Intel Xe Architecture and DG1: Multi-GPU in Mobile?

Intel’s intent to enter the (high-end) discrete graphics space has been known since 2017 when Intel hired Raja Koduri from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and set a 2020 timeline for its first discrete GPU. With this launch finally nearing, more information has come out and Intel’s strategy has become more clear.

For one, Intel is planning a staggered launch. The company will start with an entry-level GPU for mobile (called DG1 that will start shipping this summer), and work its way up to the data center with Ponte Vecchio in 7nm.

Those GPUs will be based on the Xe architecture, formerly called Gen12. There will be three derivatives of this architecture: Xe LP (DG1), Xe HP and Xe HPC (Ponte Vecchio). So it is expected that Intel’s desktop graphics cards will launch somewhere between DG1 and Ponte Vecchio, perhaps in early 2021.

DG1 is basically what happens if you take Intel’s integrated graphics (in Tiger Lake) and upgrade it to a proper discrete graphics card experience. Because the power budget won’t have to be shared with the CPU, and it might have a higher power budget, this will yield higher clock speeds. So while performance should be improved, this won’t result in any miracles, though.

Still, there are two points of interest concerning DG1:

Intel claimed that Gen11 (in Ice Lake) delivered 2x the performance of Gen9 in gaming. That’s with a 2.7x increase in execution units and a move from 14nm to 10nm. For Gen12 (Tiger Lake integrated graphics), Intel is yet again claiming a 2x improvement in performance, even though the amount of execution units only goes up by 1.5x and the process node from 10nm to 10nm+ (which gives ~10% lower power).

Given Intel’s market share in (mobile) CPUs, basically every DG1 will ship with an Intel CPU with integrated graphics. A tantalizing possibility is to combine both graphics engines (multi-GPU). This would basically double DG1’s performance, giving it performance levels that would require much more silicon from AMD and Nvidia.

The first bullet point indicates that Intel has significantly improved (upon) the Gen architecture with Xe/Gen12. Delivering a 2x increase with just 1.5x more execution units on basically the same process nodes indicates that Intel has made significant strides in the vectors such as performance per clock, clock speed, and performance per watt.

Several leaks have indeed indicated that Gen12 has seen a major rework of its architecture. This resets any expectations one might have about Intel’s competitiveness on the architecture side, as this will only be properly revealed in reviews down the road. But it does have the looks that Xe will be a fully discrete-worthy architecture.

The second bullet point presents another disruptive change – competitive advantage in mobile – if it materializes.

For simplicity, let’s say that Nvidia sees Tiger Lake’s integrated graphics performance and wants its own upcoming 7nm mobile GPUs to have 2x the performance. Ignoring architectural differences for a minute, this means that Nvidia would have to design silicon with the equivalent CUDA/Ampere hardware of 192 Intel execution units (2x Tiger Lake’s 96 EUs).

No problem for Nvidia, as that GPU would need on the order of just ~4 TFLOPS (less than an RTX 2060) for this example.

While this is all nice, there will in fact be ~2TFLOPS worth of compute power sitting idle during gaming: the integrated graphics from the CPU. Now, if the speculation that Intel will make the integrated and discrete graphics run together in gaming workloads (which admittedly is unconfirmed), then Intel can be competitive with this 4 TFLOPS Nvidia graphics card with just a 2 TFLOPS discrete GPU (as the other 2 TFLOPS will come from the integrated GPU) – half the silicon, basically. This gives Intel a huge cost advantage.

This advantage holds in particular in the mid-range segment, as the 2 TFLOPS from the integrated graphics will become proportionally less of a surplus in the high-end. Still, leveraging the integrated graphics (which every Intel CPU has anyway) to transform a 6 TFLOPS card into an 8 TFLOPS GPU would still give a 33% cost or performance advantage.

We’ll have to see if reality will be as good (or at all) as this sounds in theory. Intel will unveil more about Xe at GDC in March.

The most promising innovation resides in Ponte Vecchio, however.

Ponte Vecchio: Chiplet GPU Architecture

In November, Intel unveiled Ponte Vecchio. There is plenty of coverage about this announcement, so I will only cover the most relevant points. In short, Ponte Vecchio completely does away with all common notions of traditional GPU architecture and design, much like AMD did with Naples and Rome in CPUs.

Some of the most noteworthy details (don’t worry if those terms don’t say much, I’ll explain the significance below):

Chiplet architecture (with Foveros die stacking)

Data parallel matrix engine: INT8, BF16, FP16 for AI, and high-throughput FP64

Both SIMT (GPU) and SIMD (CPU) units for increased flexibility (and hence, performance)

Xe Memory Fabric with high-bandwidth Rambo Cache, to maintain high utilization under all workloads

HBM with EMIB “glue”

CXL-based (PCIe 5.0) Xe Link between separate Ponte Vecchio GPUs

Intel 7nm process node as lead product, launch in Q4’21

What does this all mean? Intel will launch a discrete GPU as first 7nm product, before any of the 7nm Xeons and Core “cash cow” processors that will follow in 2022. It is difficult to stress this enough, as there is literally nothing Intel could have done to make its ambitions in GPUs more clear. For one thing, it means that in one fell swoop, Intel will go from a fast follower to Nvidia on 10/7nm, to having the process lead at 7/5nm (in the GPU space).

(As it is unlikely that Nvidia will have 5nm GPUs in 2021 given that its 7nm chips are yet to launch.)

How is this possible? Ponte Vecchio consists of sixteen chiplets. Sixteen chiplets. Intel has not disclosed the die size of each chiplet, but it is likely on the order of ~100mm2, as this is a common die size for new process technologies. That gives an estimated 1600mm2 of compute silicon, which doesn’t include the HBM and Rambo Cache chips.

So Intel won’t just take the process lead with a small GPU, and it will not just use its differentiated (EMIB and Foveros 2.5/3D) packaging technologies to create a big GPU by combining multiple chips, but it will create a GPU that is literally impossible to design as a monolithic die: monolithic dies are constrained by what’s called the reticle size limit (~800mm2).

In essence then, Nvidia likely has ~800mm2 flagship planned on 7nm to succeed Volta, and Intel will one-up Nvidia with a ~1600mm2 flagship on a process node with 2x the density, so it may have 4x the performance of whatever Nvidia comes up with.

To sum up, by using a small die, this make Ponte Vecchio suitable as lead product on a new process technology. Then, by combining many of those chiplets, Intel will be able to create a GPU with a die size (and corresponding performance) much larger than what’s possible in the monolithic regime. And this without any of the yield challenges and corresponding high cost of large monolithic dies, at the early stages of a new process introduction. This chiplet method hence results in a time to market (compared to a large monolithic GPU adopting a new process node) advantage of at least 1-2 years.

If this all – beyond-monolithic die size, process advantage, fast time to market, big performance lead – sounds a lot like what AMD has done with Rome, that’s because it is.

(Mind you, Intel started working on EMIB and Foveros well over a decade ago, so Intel is by no means copying AMD, as Intel arguably started going this direction first.)

We’ll have to see if Intel can use its war chest to get its market share up higher and faster than AMD in servers, though. Given the whole CUDA ecosystem, that’s why Intel is already talking about it now to get developer interest, and why it has created its own oneAPI software development model – which includes a conversion tool from CUDA.

Conclusion and Gaming GPU Prospects

Intel is working on top-notch GPU products across the full stack, with several differentiated features that pose a real threat to Nvidia’s competitiveness and leadership position in the space.

On the low-end, the few details we know about DG1 (and hence, the Xe architecture in general) point to a big upgrade from Gen11 in performance per watt and other metrics. Moreover, there is the highly interesting option that Intel could let its discrete and integrated graphics work together in gaming, which could deliver a substantial performance and cost benefit for laptops.

On the high-end in the data center, Ponte Vecchio consists of a unique chiplet architecture with sixteen compute chiplets in total. The chiplet approach will likely mean that Intel will be first to the 7/5nm node in graphics by a wide margin, and have a cost and die size far better than any monolithic chip could have.

(Of course, there is the possibility that Nvidia is working on an equivalent approach, as it has shown in research. But by the time such a reaction would come, Intel may already have achieved significant uptake, and it would just level the playing field again.)

It will have to be seen what Intel will bring to the table on the high-end in desktop gaming (perhaps leveraging some of the Ponte Vecchio features), and even on what process node and when (some rumors say 2022 on TSMC 7nm, which makes little sense).

Based on common sense (assuming Intel executes as it would likely intend to), a first half of 2021 release would seem most plausible to me for Xe HP, meaning that Nvidia is likely to hold its lead at 7nm while Intel starts its multi-year effort at become an established GPU powerhouse.

If Intel can deliver a 7nm discrete gaming GPU in 2022 (codenamed Jupiter Sound, according to an old rumor), though, then it may have a very good chance of competing the full generation toe-to-toe against Nvidia’s 5nm lineup.

A word about AI

In a recent article, I described AI in the data center as one of Intel’s main growth drivers this decade. Given that Nvidia competes in the same space, those tailwinds should also apply to Nvidia, more or less.

A few words of caution are in order, though. As I described in that article, with the recent acquisition of Habana, and the addition of Ponte Vecchio in 2021, Intel will have no less than three product lines to attack Nvidia’s monopoly in the $3 billion or more data center AI, deep learning training, space. If that market grows to $6 billion, but Nvidia loses half its market share, it will have gone nowhere (while Intel would have ramped up its own $3 billion business, in this example).

Likewise on the inference side, Nvidia doesn’t even really have a meaningful lead to begin with. I also note that the inference side is (expected to be) where most of the money will go towards in the future. Whether a re-purposed GPU will be enough to gain an edge, or if Nvidia comes up with something else, will have to be seen.

Looking even further, in autonomous driving, there is little to no indication that Nvidia has any momentum for high-volume adoption of its Drive suite.

So it is not clear to me where Nvidia’s elevated valuation really comes from, or how it is justified, anymore, in face of the competition Nvidia will get and the largely absence of growth (as the data center growth story has also quickly flattened).

Risks and Challenges

To sum up, the headwinds for my thesis:

Intel is a new, and technically unproven player in the market: although Intel does have a long history of graphics IP development, this has so far been restrained to (rather low-end) integrated graphics.

I have described a unique technology that Intel will bring to the market, packaging of smaller chiplets for faster time to market of GPUs with new process technology, but Nvidia might come up with a similar multi-GPU solution, leveling the playing field.

While I think Intel's prospects of delivering very competitive products across all of Nvidia's businesses are good, the company will have to take significant market share to have a noticeable effect on Nvidia's earnings. This will be multi-year story over multiple product launches to gain momentum.

Related to AI, I view inference as the more important, larger market (vs. the training segment where Nvidia dominates currently), but I might underestimate the momentum Nvidia may have from leveraging its investments in training: GPUs have used there for many years, while dedicated AI chips (such as Habana's) are relatively new. As I have outlined in an article related to Intel, AI is likely to become a very large segment.

It might not be a zero-sum game: even if Intel grows, the market as a whole could also still grow. In other words, I could underestimate Nvidia's growth opportunities even in light of stronger competition.

Nevertheless, I think in general there is much at stake for Nvidia to lose in its core graphics business. Intel is the new challenger in this market, so the company has a lot (or none) to gain, a little to lose.

One analogy here could be Xilinx (XLNX) vs. Intel in FPGAs. Intel so far has not succeeded to take much if any market share from Xilinx in the last four years, although the threat remains imminent. Similar to Nvidia, the general market dynamics rather than competitive environment have shaped Xilinx's stock performance in recent years.

Investor Takeaway

Investors, or potential investors, should take serious note of Intel’s developments in graphics.

Intel, historically a CPU company, is going to launch a (data center) GPU as its first 7nm product, with a total die size (and corresponding performance, duo to its multi-chiplet architecture) that throws away and exceeds all historical notions of what can be considered large, meaning that Intel literally won't be able to launch a more competitive product than Ponte Vecchio. (aside from pulling in 7nm volume production)

This approach is similar to AMD in servers with Rome – The difference of the Intel vs. Nvidia case, however, is that Intel much more of an "unstoppable force" (to go up against Nvidia as the "immovable object"), as a $72 billion company in revenue. Hence, Intel poses that much more of a threat to Nvidia of being really successful, compared to the AMD vs. Intel case where Intel is the "immovable object". Although, what will happen exactly when unstoppable an immovable meet is hard to predict.

To be clear concerning the phrase in bold, not much has happened so far in servers in terms of market share shifts, but that is exactly the point I am making: Intel's "unstoppable" "war chest".

A major component to complement Intel’s GPU hardware will be its ambitious oneAPI software model, for which efforts are already underway to make it compatible with Nvidia hardware, and Intel will even simply offer conversion tools.

While the above mainly concerns the data center space for now, it should be expected that Intel will use the same tools to create leadership gaming GPUs as well.

This is a straight assault on Nvidia – With the innovations that Intel is bringing to bear (multi-GPU, chiplets, 3D packaging, a resurgent process lead and oneAPI), Nvidia will not have any fundamental advantage in GPUs, and may even lose its product leadership, leaving the company open to market share, earnings and gross margin erosion.

While this won’t happen overnight, it is something to consider. Will overall market growth be enough to overcome a drop in market share across Nvidia's businesses over time? Someone has to lose share if the market is going to get a third large player, which I'm sure is Raja Koduri's goal.

To conclude – Given Nvidia's sky high valuation with a $150 billion market cap, the absent of growth over the last year and the prospects of increased competition in the coming years, this makes the company a risky investment in my opinion. Although the overall market may be growing, these complex dynamics make me cautious about considering a (long-term) investment in the name worthwhile.

Trading at 44 times P/E and 14 times P/S, Nvidia is no doubt expensive compared to many of its peers. This implies increased downside risk and less upside to appreciate to even higher valuations.

In that light, I think Intel's lower valuation and its broader, much more diversified portfolio of data-centric plays (and arguably stronger competitive position) makes it a more safe investment opportunity in the long run, with potentially just as good if not better returns.

To be sure, I am not going to give a bearish advice or rating on Nvidia as I do expect that the overall addressable market (TAM) will still increase, and correspondingly Nvidia's earnings (especially near-term) – and I am aware that people who have bet against names such as Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) in the past have lost a lot of money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.