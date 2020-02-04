Ignore The Coronavirus, Just Like Kansas City Oil Will Recover And There's Quality Places To Invest

I believe oil prices will recover, given the evidence at hand, and recommend investing now to take advantage of that.

Additionally, shale oil growth appears to be slowing and major project capital spending has dropped significantly. As the timeline between investment and oil decreases, this means less supply.

Oil prices have been rocked by 2019-nCoV. However, we believe the net maximum impact is 120 million barrels removed from demand, something easily managed.

A recent Bloomberg article highlighted that China oil demand has plunged by 20% or 3 million barrels/day as a result of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. WTI was lower by 1.2% off of the news, the Seeking Alpha headline ominously pointed towards oil going towards $40/barrel. Regardless, as we'll see, various macroeconomic factors point towards an oil market recovery, just like Kansas City did in the 4Q of the Super Bowl, and there's quality places to invest.

Coronavirus Impact

2019-nCoV is a novel new virus. That means it never existed in humans before it crossed the species barrier in December 2019. Since then, it has grown to more than 17 thousand cases, making it larger than the SARS outbreak, with almost 400 deaths attributable to the disease so far. The current case fatality rate of 2.1% versus 0.01% for the common flu, points to a significant increase in deaths should the virus spread (~3 million annually in the US if it's as pervasive as the flu - a massive amount).

As 2019-nCoV has continued to spread, a number of new factors have emerged that provide significant cause for concern. A recent paper in the New England Journal of Medicine highlighted the fact that the virus appeared to spread from an asymptomatic patient to one with the virus. The item of importance here is that 5 million people left Wuhan before the border was closed, and some could be asymptomatic carriers.

Additionally, the virus is showing increased signs of spreading globally. The United States is confirmed to have 11 cases of the virus, with many more being tested (it takes 36-48 hours for a test result). India, the second most populous country, has 3 cases but almost 2000 people under observation. The current number of cases of the virus could be in the 100s of thousand according to some reports.

Countries have responded by quarantines and halting travel, seeking to keep the virus out. However, from an oil markets point of view, what people do not realize is that if the virus becomes much more infectious these quarantines will actually subside. If the virus is as pervasive as the flu in China and the United States, there's no reason to halt travel and trade between the two countries.

Current quarantine efforts are to stop the virus from spreading, and these next few weeks are crucial. However, depending on the course of the virus after this point, transportation and movement of goods will eventually pick up. More importantly, a price drop would be in line with what has happened several times in the past few years with a non-significant impact on oil prices.

More importantly, in the immediate term, OPEC seems prepared to handle the outbreak. OPEC is currently producing 29.7 million barrels/day meaning a 10% production drop could maintain the entire drop in production from China (~3 million barrels/day). That production cut could help satisfy the markets from the Coronavirus outbreak over the next several months.

One last thing to note is during the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, worldwide energy consumption continued to increase - and that will likely continue going forward. Lower oil and natural gas prices in the immediate term could facilitate increased energy systems being constructed around them.

Shale Market Changes

Additionally, favoring the oil markets is the fact that, outside of 2019-nCoV, the shale boom appears to be slowing down.

For reference, U.S. oil production effectively doubling over the past decade (increasing by 5 million barrels/day) is viewed as the primary reason for the current oil crash. Previously, before increased shale discoveries and the new technology around them, U.S. production had slowly been declining. However, shale oil changed that rapidly increasing production. Going forward, that rate could slow.

The number of drilled but uncompleted wells has declined by 1% over the past month. Some estimates are that the EIA is overestimating this number by 30% to begin with. At the same time, with occasional moves to the upside, the U.S. rig count has slowly been trending down. This is important because drilled but uncompleted wells are what can react quickly to a change in prices, while rigs support long-term production.

Declining numbers of both of these points to lower future production. Overall, the EIA is expecting 2021 U.S. production of roughly 13.7 million barrels/day versus ~12.2 million barrels/day in 2019. The outlook has been revised down recently and could be revised down in the future. At the same time, as the older producers with the larger debt are reorganized, the newer producers have drastically cut capex to focus on FCF.

Current 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be 13% less than in 2019 as prices remain stubbornly low. The rapid response rate of capital spending in shale projects means that capital spending will likely decline further as producers wait on the outcome of the 2019-nCoV threat. That, combined with already slowing production, will negatively hurt shale production.

Major Oil Project Impact

Let's look at the major oil project side of things to see what'll happen to production here.

The above provides an image of worldwide crude reserves as of 2018. As is clearly seen, OPEC has the lion share of the world's reserves, even if you remove the fact that Iran and Venezuela's reserves are effectively unused due to sanctions. Annual worldwide oil production is close to 40 billion barrels/day so there's roughly 38 years left of production at current reserves, enough to get us too 2058.

However, I wouldn't put an enormous amount of stake in these numbers - somehow reserves have kept going up over the past decades as production has continued. The United States is the classic example of this - current proven reserves are roughly 42 billion barrels, or roughly 1 year of production but of course U.S. production won't disappear after a year.

Despite this, it's an indication that continued investment is needed to maintain reserves. OPEC estimates $11 trillion in oil investment is required between now and 2040 to meet demand (roughly $550 billion/year). That's more than 30% greater than the forecast $414.5 billion in total investment in 2019. And in the low price environment, especially where 2019-nCoV, if chronic underestimate continues it could decrease prices.

Already, early-2020 capex is expected to drop significantly and in a shale oil world where the time between capex and production is much shorter, that's huge.

This lack of investment is also true when looking at newly sanctioned fields since the start of the crash. As can be seen the total production from projects reaching FID in each year has decreased significantly in recent years from the 2010-2014 average (they've been at roughly half the level). Eventually, this lack of investment will be visible in oil fields and their production.

Those changes in major oil projects are clearly visible.

Climate Change

Climate change is another risk to the oil markets in 2020 and subsequent years. Namely, the biggest risk oil markets face is increased climate regulation.

This is most evident in ExxonMobil's own oil supply and demand targets which compare the company's outlook based on current market conditions to the limitations expected in a scenario where we want to limit climate change to 2 degrees Celsius. It also doesn't include rapidly improving technology in electric vehicles and them becoming more comparable to ordinary cars.

However, it's also worth noting that, as the graph shows, there's plenty to demand for existing fields. As a result, companies will likely respond to demand drops by investing less and support prices, similar to how we discussed investments have declined above.

That investment is the result of $90 billion worth of investment in electric vehicles that's forecast. Of course oil will still have its place, lubricants will continue to be necessary, and jet fuel continues to have no comparison. In trucking, there is no evidence yet of a truck that can handle electrification, along with ships and trains. In fact, looking at the average barrel of oil, gasoline (40% of average barrel) is really the only replaceable component with current technology.

More importantly, it's a balancing act with prices and a rapidly expanding middle class starting to drive. Gasoline powered vehicle sales are expected to decline from 85 million annually to 42 million annually by 2020 pointing to a 20% decline in oil vehicles.

In natural gas, the biggest threat, in my opinion, is offshore wind energy. Solar is decreasing in cost rapidly, however, it's currently replacing legacy coal plants first, and even with batteries, it only generates electricity in sunny areas part of the day. Wind production is growing but it's been economical for a significant amount of time, nothing special is changing. Hydropower has been exploited where possible.

Global tidal power is expected to increase by 1000% over the next 10 years, which could point to increased natural gas replacement. However, it's worth noting that switching from coal to natural gas removes as many pollutants as switching from natural gas to renewables and coal is a significant and cost-ineffective part of the global energy chain that's slowly being replaced.

Overall Verdict

Putting this all together we can reach our overall verdict.

The above image provides the forecast demand/supply balance until end-2020. It assumes that Saudi Arabia returns to pre-attack levels and the rest of OPEC holds production steady. It's important to note that this already doesn't account for a 500 thousand barrel/day production cut that OPEC announced in early-December 2019, which already points to a deficit in supply in the back end of 2020.

Since then, ~3 million barrels in demand has dropped according to 2019-nCoV. It's important to note that I expect this to be temporary in two regards. First, people not traveling will result in pent-up demand that will result in a rush of travel after the quarantine subsides. Second, even if the disease becomes a global pandemic, there's no more reason to halt travel.

Alternatively, human trials are beginning to occur for potential 2019-nCoV treatments with top candidates already moving into accelerated human trails. Besides this, accelerated vaccines are expected to be ready for human trials in 3 months. For reference, the outbreak has already been going on for more than 1 month. In the event the outbreak expands, I expect vaccine manufacturing to start in tandem.

As a result, I forecast the maximum extent of the 3 million barrel/day production drop will be 4 months - or a net 120 million barrels in demand. That's a significant, but not overwhelming, amount. For reference, U.S. petroleum stocks are almost 15 million barrels lower than where they were a year ago, and can handle significant fluctuation in either side. Storing 120 million barrels isn't hard.

More so, this doesn't count an emergency new OPEC meeting to cut production because of the vaccine - that's thought to be as much as 1 million barrels/day. That combined with the back-end 2020 deficit expected, should account for half of the drop due to Chinese demand drop - which as we discussed, should be fairly temporary. With oil prices at low prices not seen in >1 year, the market is reacting strongly to what I expect is a short-term issue.

Overall, I expect Brent crude will recover towards $60-70/barrel, where it was before the 2019-nCoV, with the ability to go above that as shale production seems to not be increasing as far as expected. The 2019-nCoV scare is being overplayed and lack of major investment and declining shale will support lower production in a world that, without 2019-nCoV, was expected to have a supply shortage by YE 2020.

Investment Recommendation

So putting all of this together, let's discuss how to invest. You could look at the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE) - an ETF that's currently trading below where it was in early-2016 when WTI was at $30/barrel. It's composed of major oil companies (ExxonMobil is 21.8% XOM and Chevron is 17.5% CVX).

Alternatively, to avoid U.S. regulation risk, you could look at quality energy companies with significant international exposure. For example, ExxonMobil has a dividend of more than 5.7% and is investing heavily into its business. I recommend reading about ExxonMobil in my recent article here.

Alternatively, you could invest in small-cap companies that are being punished more than the majors despite having similar quality in production or even having their own equity stakes in other companies (like Africa Oil Corporation). Lastly, you could invest in midstream companies - companies that continued to earn cash in early-2016 because they earn not based off of prices but off of volumes - read about how to build your own MLP ETF here.

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

