My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: February 2020

This month’s article will outline why I will maintain a 100% allocation to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) with my retirement assets in February. First let me review my performance in January. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, lost 0.16%. As for my pension plan assets, I was also had a minimal loss of 0.04% in January which matched the SPY ETF. Consequently my investment objective of preserving my capital was not met. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of January and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for January

Table 2 – Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY started the new year and the new decade with a small decline. SPY lost 0.04% in January. You can see by looking at Chart 2 that SPY was up considerably at one point during January, but SPY couldn’t hold its gains. Volume for the month was higher and the candlestick for the month is not exactly considered bullish. However, the whitespace between the 6 and 10 month moving averages increased and they remain in bullish alignment. The trend is still up and consequently I will maintain a 100% allocation of my retirement assets in SPY. We will see what February holds.

Chart 3 – Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM was the equity ETF that lost the most percentage wise in January. Small cap stocks declined 3.10% in January on higher volume than the previous month. IWM actually posted a new high during the month, but could not hold that gain. IWM will be interesting to monitor moving forward. An argument could be made that IWM has now completed the cup part of the cup and handle basing formation. This formation was made famous by William J. O’Neil of Investor’s Business Daily. The cup starts in August of 2018 and finished this month when IWM reached new highs intra-month. See the green line on Chart 3. It could take several more months for this bullish pattern to play itself out. In the meantime, IWM remains in bullish alignment.

Chart 4 – Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM compared to SPY. IWM underperformed SPY by 3.06% in January. The chart clearly shows that IWM has underperformed SPY since June of 2018. Eventually this will change, but I don’t know when. One sign that I will look for is the ratio closing above the 10 month moving average. That could be a time to allocate some money to IWM. Until then I will not allocate any money to IWM.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA also lost money in January, closing down 2.82%. EFA is similar to IWM in that it too may be forming the bullish cup and handle pattern. In the case of EFA the cup has been a two year endeavor starting in January of 2018 and perhaps finishing in January 2020. See the green line on Chart 5. Another similarity to IWM is that EFA continues to be in bullish alignment. There are a couple of differences between EFA and both IWM and SPY. EFA did not reach a new all-time high during the month. The second difference is that the volume for EFA was less than the previous month’s volume. I will continue to monitor EFA moving forward.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

EFA underperformed SPY in January by 2.78% as shown on Chart 6. As stated in previous months, this underperformance has been going on for a very long time. Since mid-2017, EFA has not been the place to invest money compared to SPY. I will continue to review this ratio looking for the ratio to close above its 10 month moving average. That might be the time to allocate some money to EFA. Until that happens I will continue to avoid allocating money to EFA.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

For the second month in a row EFA outperformed IWM. Chart 7 shows that EFA outperformed IWM by a small margin of 0.29% in January. The EFA:IWM ratio remains inside the green box and hasn’t made much progress all year. I would like to see the ratio break above the December 2018 high. If it does that, it is a good first step to reversing EFA’s bearish trend compared to IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 8 shows that AGG was the place to be invested in January. AGG gained a robust 2.03%. While that was good, volume declined from the previous month. AGG remains in bullish alignment. Higher prices are probable.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG outperform SPY in January by 2.07%. Congratulations to those of you who had money in AGG. Not much has changed in my evaluation of AGG. AGG has lagged SPY for some time as investors prefer equities to bonds. At this time I will not allocate any money to AGG.

In summary, equity markets stumbled in January while bonds where the big winner. All four ETFs that I follow for my retirement assets remain in bullish alignment. SPY, IWM, and AGG all made new highs in January, but only AGG was able to close at new highs. IWM and EFA have completed the cup portion of the bullish cup and handle formation. I will continue to monitor that development moving forward. Nothing changes this month for my allocation of assets. I will remain 100% allocated to SPY in February as SPY is in bullish alignment and SPY has outperformed IWM, EFA, and AGG over the past several months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.