Boeing's Cash Problems Will Linger For Years

Cash flow will rebound beginning in 2021, but it isn't likely to sustainably return to pre-grounding levels for several years, due to a variety of headwinds.

Management expects cash burn to accelerate in 2020. This will cause the company's net debt to soar even higher.

Shares of Boeing (BA) rose nearly 2% last Wednesday, after the expected costs of the ongoing 737 MAX grounding came in lower than many investors had feared (including me). Boeing took a $2.6 billion charge in Q4 to cover customer compensation for the MAX grounding (adding to a $5.6 billion charge announced two quarters earlier). While $2.6 billion isn't chump change, it's not much considering how the expected duration of the grounding has increased since last summer.

However, while this lower-than-expected customer compensation bill is good news, Boeing isn't out of the woods yet. Indeed, during the company's recent Q4 earnings call, management acknowledged that the costs of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and other business headwinds will impact the company's cash flow and capital allocation for many years to come.

Boeing tallies the damage from a dreadful year

Obviously, the 737 MAX grounding is the biggest source of problems at Boeing right now. Aside from the $2.6 billion pre-tax charge for customer compensation announced last week, the cost of building the 737 MAX is rising, due to Boeing's recent decision to temporarily pause production.

Even after production restarts, Boeing plans to ramp up output very slowly. Spirit Aerosystems, which builds the 737 MAX fuselage, said it doesn't expect to reach a production rate of 52 shipsets per month (the pre-grounding rate) until late 2022. Boeing had intended to raise output to 57/month during 2019, but it now seems unlikely to reach this production rate until 2023.

Boeing expects to incur $4 billion of abnormal costs related to the current production halt and low-rate production that will be expensed as incurred, mainly in 2020. Additionally, Boeing increased its estimate of the cost to build the approximately 3,100 737 MAX jets in its current accounting block by $2.6 billion, reflecting the impact of lower production on program costs. The extra $2.6 billion of program costs will reduce reported profits for future 737 MAX production.

The impact on cash flow over the next five years will be even greater. Not only will the average cash profit for each 737 MAX be lower, but Boeing will build far fewer aircraft during this period than previously planned.

Boeing took a separate $410 million pre-tax charge last quarter after its uncrewed Starliner spacecraft failed to dock at the International Space Station. Under its contract with NASA, Boeing may need to repeat the uncrewed mission on its own dime.

Due to the lack of 737 MAX deliveries and these special charges, Boeing reported a core loss of $2.33 per share last quarter, compared to core EPS of $5.48 a year earlier. Its full-year core loss totaled $3.47 per share, whereas core EPS had reached $16.01 in 2018. Furthermore, Boeing burned $2.7 billion of cash last quarter and $4.3 billion for the full year, compared to free cash flow of $2.5 billion in Q4 2018 and $13.6 billion for 2018 as a whole.

Boeing's balance sheet is deteriorating rapidly

While Boeing burned $4.3 billion of cash last year, it maintained its dividend, which costs $4.6 billion a year. It also spent $2.7 billion on share buybacks prior to the 737 MAX crisis spiraling out of control.

As a result, Boeing ended the year with $27.3 billion of debt, compared to just $10 billion of cash and investments. A year earlier, it had $13.8 billion of debt, offset by $8.6 billion of cash and investments. Looking back just two years, net debt stood at a mere $1.1 billion.

Boeing will continue to burn cash during 2020, even if the 737 MAX is recertified around mid-year as currently expected. (There's significant risk to that timeline, too.)

First, Boeing expects cash compensation payments to 737 MAX customers to rise relative to 2019, while pre-delivery payments will slow. Second, an engine durability problem forced Boeing to postpone the first delivery of the 777X from 2020 to 2021. Third, Boeing is reducing 787 production from a current rate of 14/month to 12/month in late 2020 and 10/month in early 2021. The latter pair of actions will reduce cash flow from its widebody aircraft programs.

During Boeing's recent earnings call, CFO Greg Smith stated:

Our financials this year will continue to be negatively impacted by the MAX. Cash flow, in particular, will be more significantly impacted in 2020 than 2019. We expect the use of cash flow in 2020 to be greater than '19, primarily due to 737 MAX advanced payments will be lower in 2019 based on our latest 737 delivery assumptions.

While Smith didn't specify exactly how much cash Boeing will burn this year, it's clear that the company's debt will soar by year-end. Boeing expects to close its planned acquisition of an 80% stake in Embraer's commercial jet division for $4.2 billion this year. Dividend payments will drain another $4.6 billion of cash.

Thus, even if Boeing's cash burn didn't increase at all compared to 2019, net debt would rise by more than $13 billion during 2020. Given Smith's statement that cash "will be more significantly impacted" this year, net debt may surge by $15 billion or more.

Cash flow won't snap back right away

Assuming that the 737 MAX is recertified in mid-2020, Boeing should return to positive free cash flow next year. Nevertheless, over the next few years, free cash flow is likely to remain well below the all-time high of $13.6 billion reached in 2018.

For one thing, the reduction of the 787 production rate to 10/month by early 2021 will reduce annual cash flow by as much as $2 billion relative to 2019. Additionally, it appears that 737 production won't return to pre-grounding levels until late 2022 or 2023. Customer compensation in the form of discounts on future deliveries will add to the cash flow headwind over the next several years. Payments to victims' families and civil or criminal penalties related to the 737 MAX's flawed MCAS design will also likely hurt cash flow during this period.

Aside from these issues in Boeing's commercial jet division, new CEO David Calhoun has pledged to restore the company's engineering prowess, which could increase costs (at least in the short term). Another cash flow drag could come from the host of problems with the KC-46 Pegasus tanker.

It's difficult to predict cash flow for any particular year, as working capital shifts and the timing of orders and deliveries can have a significant impact. But for the 2021-2023 period as a whole, I expect Boeing to generate $30-$35 billion of free cash flow. That would be roughly in line with the $33.1 billion of free cash flow it generated between 2016 and 2018, reflecting lower production but higher cash margins on the 787 program, 737 MAX-related headwinds offset by working capital improvements, and the steady growth of Boeing's services business.

Buybacks are going away for a while

Boeing should have no trouble financing its cash burn, dividend payments, and the Embraer acquisition this year. It ended 2019 with $10 billion of cash and investments and $9.6 billion of borrowing capacity remaining on its credit lines. Furthermore, Boeing is finalizing an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a $12 billion loan.

However, Boeing is entering this year with $17.3 billion of net debt, and that total could increase by $15 billion or more in 2020, as described above. As a result, Moody's downgraded Boeing's debt to Baa1 last week, just six weeks after downgrading it from A2 to A3.

Management recognizes the need to clean up the balance sheet. During the Q4 earnings call, Boeing's CFO stated, "Our debt level has been elevated during the grounding, and we are planning to immediately reduce it once our cash flow generation returns to a more normalized level… Investing in our business and repaying debt will remain our cash deployment priority for the next few years."

Assuming Boeing generates $35 billion of free cash flow between 2021 and 2023 (the high end of my estimated range) and maintains its current dividend, it would have $21 billion left over to pay down debt. That would still leave it with net debt of more than $10 billion at the end of 2023, up from $5.2 billion a year ago.

Realistically, this means Boeing won't be able to resume its share repurchase program until at least 2024. This is a big deal, because aggressive buybacks were a key driver of Boeing stock's strong performance in recent years. Between 2014 and 2018, Boeing spent $38 billion on share repurchases, shrinking its diluted share count from 768 million in Q4 2013 to 572 million by the first quarter of 2019.

Boeing stock isn't cheap

While Boeing stock currently sits more than 25% below its 52-week high, it isn't a bargain. Its market cap of $179 billion is 13 times the company's peak annual free cash flow of $13.6 billion. But between the incremental costs related to the 737 MAX grounding and lower 787 production, Boeing's free cash flow isn't likely to return to that level for several years.

By the time free cash flow returns to 2018 levels, there will be new challenges on the horizon. A multiyear downturn in aircraft production following the 9/11 attacks in 2001 means that replacement demand may decrease in the late 2020s (based on a typical 25-year useful life for commercial jets). Boeing will have to replace the 737 MAX soon after that. R&D costs and losses on initial production of the new model could total tens of billions of dollars before the new model starts to generate positive cash flow. (The case of the 787 Dreamliner is instructive, albeit extreme.)

Of course, Boeing stock might pop when the 737 MAX is finally recertified. Yet the reality is that the aerospace giant faces a long slog to regain its former glory, giving Boeing limited upside for investors over the next decade.

