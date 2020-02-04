Visa And Mastercard: Buy On Every Dip, Forever

Both Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) reported earnings this past week, proving once again why the duopoly playmates deserve a significant position in every investor's portfolio.

Source: Pexels

Consistency is key

One of my favorite quotes from Warren Buffett is the following:

You should invest in a business that even a fool can run, because someday a fool will.

Visa and Mastercard have possibly one of the most straightforward business models to operate in the market. This is not to take the slightest credit away from both management teams, who have done a phenomenal job. However, in comparison with other businesses, in which management teams face day-to-day critical decision making (e.g., Boeing (BA) or Microsoft (MSFT)), Visa and Mastercard's operations are relatively frictionless. That's where Buffett's quote comes into play, which, in my view, translates to owning businesses with relatively simple, straight-forward business models. Visa and Mastercard have one of the smoothest revenue streams and virtually operate a duopoly, with a deep moat.

As a result of the deep moat the two firms have built around their sector, they have been able to consistently generate superior returns, over the past decade.

Visa reported net revenues of $6.1B, an increase of 10%, while Mastercard reported $4.4 billion, an increase of 16%. The latter has been lately posting higher growth, mainly due to its exposure to untapped markets, primarily in Asia. However, both firms have shown an almost identical turnover CAGR of 10 years at 12.5% and 12.8%, respectively.

Growth on contactless payments will only continue its upward trajectory over time. Consumers are unlikely to go back to using cash anytime soon. As long as the world's population is on the rise and as more places go cashless, Visa and Mastercard are positioned to benefit with little to no extra effort.

What makes the service that these two firms provide so attractive, from an investor's point of view, is that it practically requires no improvement, additional investment, R&D expenses, etc. The only actual responsibility that both management teams face is to sell the service to as many institutions as possible. Once, say, a bank chooses Mastercard, the firm is set to enjoy a perpetual revenue stream that comes with every transaction fee. This is reflected in their gross margins, in which both firms report a jaw-dropping nearly 100%. This is why I like to think of the duo as royalty companies. Their net margins have been continuously moving higher. It makes sense that, with more institutions using their network, there will be a point at which little to no growth will be available in terms of acquiring new customers. Then, whatever revenue is reported will essentially translate to earnings, in terms of their network products; hence, a "royalty" model.

Shareholder value creation machines

Visa and Mastercard have dramatically outperformed the market over the past five years, returning ~228% and ~305%, respectively. The outcome for such a monster performance is the ability to generate outstanding free cash flow. The solid margins mentioned is the foundation for excellent profitability, which both management teams have excellently rendered into exceptional shareholder value growth.

The frequent deployment of excess cash goes towards share repurchases, which is probably the favorite way of investors for a company to return capital, for its tax efficiency and consistent open-market buying support. Over the past five years, both companies have repurchased ~14% of their shares outstanding.

Moreover, while still modest in terms of yield, both firms are consistently growing their dividends, and they should inevitably be two future dividend aristocrats, considering their great cover ratio (3-4x) and earnings growth.

When it comes to retirees and income-oriented investors, Visa and Mastercard may not be the most appropriate investment today, since both their yields are below 1%. However, considering their swift dividend increases, which, as you can see below, average annually between 20% and 30%, both stocks are promising future dividend growth stocks, which should generate a high yield on cost.

The near-term guidance

On its earnings report, Visa guided for low double-digit revenue, which is in line with its current one. Moreover, their recent acquisition of Plaid, for more than $5.3B, should boost its growth, before it eventually falls to the high-single digits. Plaid has an account CAGR of 115% over the past four years, which should unlock synergies with Visa's network and boost turnover growth in the foreseeable future.

For more information on the acquisition and its potential synergies, I suggest that you read Crispus Nyaga's very informative article.

Additionally, Visa announced a new $9.5B share repurchase program, which at its current valuation, implies retiring another ~2% of its total share count. At the same time, Mastercard's running repurchase program still has ~$7.9B remaining to be completed. Share repurchases will not only boost future EPS figures but, as I have mentioned before, their open market transactions produce a slightly positive upward momentum which slowly but consistently increases the share price.

For 2020, Mastercard also expects net revenue growth in the low teens and operating expense growth at the high end of high single digits, much on the same page as Visa.

Valuation and risks

The title of the article "Buy On Every Dip, Forever" is truly how I do believe investors should be buying both stocks. While "forever" is indeed a bit undefined, as long there is no competition to challenge Visa and Mastercard, it only makes sense that they are "forever" a good buy.

Payments processing is not just a service but rather a daily human interaction. When it comes to risks, for the past decade, there hasn't been a single new technology that has caused investors concerns over whether the duo will continue to dominate. Therefore, I see no risks in terms of sustainability, unless a new way of payments is introduced, which is also able to be massively adopted. Moreover, even if such a new way of payment processing is presented in the market, Visa's and Mastercard's pockets are deep enough to get into the new industry and adapt quickly. Therefore, when it comes to risks, the only concerns that investors should have, in my view, is buying at the right valuation.

The reason I urge investors to initiate or add to their positions on every dip is that both firms have historically never been cheap. Many have lost their fantastic growth and stock price appreciation due to "waiting for them to get cheaper." It makes sense that a duopoly with a vast moat will, of course, trade at a premium. Therefore, instead of risking further potential returns, I believe that investors should not time the market and instead buy these quality companies, which allow for sleeping well at night.

As you can see in the graph below, both firms have historically been trading at relatively above-average multiples, which should continue to be the case, with no competition on sight.

Visa and Mastercard are trading at a forward P/E of 31 and 35, respectively. Again, while these two equities are not the cheapest in the market, they deserve their premium. Investors should pay a little more, knowing that these two best-in-breed businesses will keep compounding their portfolio with fruitful returns for years to come.

Conclusion

Visa and Mastercard are regarded as two of the favorite stocks for many investors in general, and also here, on S.A., and that's for a good reason. The two companies have created an impenetrable fortress that doesn't allow for any competition to get in their way. In my view, both stocks should be a primary option for investors who are always "buying the dip" on equities. With no competition in sight, I see both stocks as a "constant buy," which investors should see as an opportunity whenever they take a hit in their stock price. The valuation has always been a bit pricey, but anything of high quality usually is, and both firms are no different. Finally, going into the trouble of trying to figure out which of the two is a better holding is pointless, in my view. Not only both firms have shown outstanding historical returns, but their business model itself is strongly correlated. I firmly believe that one should hold both stocks and keep adding on every dip "forever."

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.