Did I ever tell you the story of how Seeking Alpha became a destination for investing news, not just opinion? When I started Seeking Alpha, we focused entirely on long-form analysis of stocks. It's what Eli now calls "For investors, by investors". We published articles by real investors, explaining the decisions they were making about the stocks they were buying and selling. This was a big shift from the industry standard of "for investors, by journalists or professional analysts who never buy a stock themselves".

Still, we quickly realized that investors also need news, not just analysis. Think about last week. Blowout earnings from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) drove their stock prices higher, while news about the coronavirus pummelled the market. You can't be a Tier-1 investing website without live news!

News is critical, even for long-term investors. If you're a dividend growth investor, quarterly earnings results tell you whether a company is growing and can keep raising its dividend. If you're a long-term growth investor, the earnings results of a company and those in its sector tell you how fast it is growing.

How could we provide the best news for investors? Our resources were tiny compared to the news giants. But we had a few advantages. We were 100% focused on investors. We had no print newspaper legacy business. We were creative. And we were fast.

The first thing I did was create a daily news summary, which investors could read before the market opens.

I loved The Wall Street Journal. I've met some of their senior journalists and business people; they are a class act. I figured that all we needed to do was to summarize every morning the stories in The Wall Street Journal which mattered to investors. I like names that tell users exactly what they're getting. So, not surprisingly, the original name I came up with for our daily news summary was Wall Street Journal Summary.

But it didn't feel right. It didn't seem fair to use The Wall Street Journal's brand, and to summarize their stories, even if we linked to them. So I switched the name and conception of our product to Wall Street Breakfast. Our goal was to produce the best news summary for investors every morning. It would cover all the most important news stories for investors. It would be really well written - succinct, but highly informative. And it would survey all available news and provide investors with a comprehensive summary of what they needed to know before the markets open.

Wall Street Breakfast now has over 700,000 subscribers by email. Many of them read it every morning, including on their phone on their way to work. (Anyone who wants to subscribe by email can do so here.)

Next, we needed to figure out how to cover news for investors in real time. We needed to cover every news story that is significant for investors, across thousands of stocks.

We took the principles we'd learned from the success of Wall Street Breakfast, and applied them to broader news coverage. We hired super-smart editors across the U.S. and in other time zones. We avoided long-form investigative reporting. We encouraged our editors to publish the key points of each news story fast, using bullet points. We prioritized comprehensiveness and speed, and urged our news editors to connect the dots for investors.

The result is that Seeking Alpha has become the most widely used news service for investors. Our news is read by investors, journalists, and the CEOs of the companies we cover.

All of this brings me to what's new for SA Premium members this month.

The Premium News Dashboard

In February, we're taking our news coverage to the next level for Premium members. The centerpiece is our new Premium News Dashboard:

It allows you to read news without having to click to open each story or be distracted by ads or promotions.

It enables you to view headlines only, or to view full stories.

It has filters to give you a quick sense of market action, such as "Top News", "Trending News", "Politics" and "Market Pulse".

It has filters of particular interest to dividend investors. It breaks dividend news into "Dividends - stocks" and "Dividends - funds", and provides new filters for "MLPs" and "REITs".

It has filters of particular interest to value and growth investors: "Buybacks", "Guidance" and "Debt/Share issuance".

The goal of the Premium News dashboard is to help you find great investing ideas, and track the news you care about faster and more enjoyably. The Premium News Dashboard is in the navigation menu under Premium or PRO, and is now the default when you click on Latest News in the nav.

Oh, and there's something else…

Notable Calls

Seeking Alpha is by far the largest source of investing ideas. But we don't kid ourselves that we're the only source of investing ideas. Other people publish investing ideas, including Wall Street Analysts, fund managers, and high profile investors. Some of them are important.

So we're launching a new service for Premium and PRO members, called Notable Calls. Notable Calls covers important stock picks that you need to know about, that weren't originally published on Seeking Alpha. We hope you will find it to be another source of compelling ideas for where to allocate your investment capital most effectively.

We've already started publishing Notable Calls for Premium and PRO members, and we are going to build a dedicated team of news editors just for Notable Calls.

Some of the Notable Calls we just published are:

Where can you find the new News Dashboard and Notable Calls? We've rolled them out first for desktop. They'll be available in mobile web and our mobile apps later. If you're logged into the desktop site as you read this, you'll find the Premium News Dashboard by clicking on Latest News in the navigation bar, and here's a direct link to Notable Calls.

And finally...

Upgrades and Downgrades

Premium and PRO members get stock ratings on symbol pages, in their portfolios, and in our Ratings Screener.

But where can you find which stocks have been upgraded or downgraded today?

By going to Upgrades and Downgrades.

In our new Upgrades/Downgrades dashboard, Premium subscribers can view upgrades and downgrades for each of the three ratings you get with Premium - the Sell-Side (Wall Street Analysts) rating, the Seeking Alpha authors rating, and the Quant Rating.

Upgrades and Downgrades is already available on both desktop and mobile web, and will soon be available in our mobile app. You can find it by looking in the Premium or PRO section in the navigation.

That's it for my February update. Remember, to get the most out of Premium,

Make sure you have added the stocks you own or watch to your Seeking Alpha portfolio. That way you can track content and ratings on them. It's easy to set up multiple portfolios on Seeking Alpha, and to switch between them. Make sure you've downloaded the mobile app, and log into it using the same email address you use for your Premium membership. As a Premium member, you have access to all articles via the mobile app. Check the Premium Overview periodically for a complete list of Premium features. We update the article and the summary bullet points when we add new features.

We love to receive questions, suggestions, and requests for features or improvements from Premium and PRO members. Please use the comments below this article.

