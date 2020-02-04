Old Second Bancorp: Consider The Trust Preferred Securities

However, in the event a redemption does not occur in the very near term, holders will still receive an attractive yield.

The company's trust preferred securities, currently yielding about 7.7%, fell significantly after management commented that redemption of the trust preferred securities is high on their list of capital considerations.

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) is a larger community bank serving Chicago and the city’s western suburbs. Old Second has its attractions as a larger community bank in a growing market. The company’s deposits and loans have grown at a quick pace over the last three years through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth while earnings have been further boosted by expansion in the net interest margin. The recent performance represents a welcome change to the company's earlier trajectory.

However, our immediate focus is instead on the company’s trust preferred securities issued by Old Second Capital Trust I (OSBCP).

Old Second Capital Trust I

Old Second Capital Trust is a trust established by the company which issued exchange traded trust preferred securities and used the proceeds to purchase subordinated deferrable interest debentures from the bank, a common structure prior to the financial recession. The trust preferred securities pay cumulative annual dividends of $0.78 per share (a 7.8% yield on the liquidation/redemption value) in quarterly installments which may be deferred, at the company’s option, for up to 20 consecutive quarters but not beyond the maturity date. The trust preferred securities became callable at a redemption price of $10.00 per share on June 30, 2008, and mature on June 30, 2033.

Old Second's trust preferred securities have been on our radar for some time but the valuation premium in the face of a potential redemption has always dissuaded us from acquiring any shares. However, in the last week, the premium has largely disappeared due to the potential for a redemption to occur sooner rather than later based on management’s conference call comments.

The resulting valuation just over the redemption value is appealing from an income standpoint even in the event the company calls the trust preferred securities in the near future. The annual dividend of $0.78 – in essence $0.065 per month – is such that the current valuation of approximately $10.10 implies a redemption towards the end of February. A redemption prior to the end of February could result in a small loss (a couple pennies per share) although any redemption after the end of the month would result in a gain for holders. The longer the trust preferred shares remain outstanding, the closer the effective yield will approach 7.7%.

A similar drop – though not quite to the recent quotation – occurred after the third quarter conference call in October, after which the trust preferred securities were not redeemed and the valuation returned to (a highly optimistic) $10.70 per share after bottoming at $10.25.

Deferred Trust Preferred Dividends

The deferrable nature of the company’s trust preferred dividends (a flow through effect of the deferrable interest on the underlying subordinated debentures) bears some attention. Trust preferred securities from many issuers often carried such deferral options on the part of the issuing institution although actual deferrals were relatively rare. Old Second Bancorp, however, was one institution that did opt to defer interest and thus dividend payments during and after the financial crisis.

The exact sequence of events actually encompassed a failed attempt to convert a portion of the trust preferred securities into common shares of the company in June of 2010 in the face of significant deterioration in the quality of the company’s loan portfolio. The response to the exchange offer was lackluster, to say the least, and in August of the same year the company elected to exercise the deferral option for interest payments on the subordinated debentures and thus on the trust preferred securities. The company simultaneously suspended dividends on its separate fixed rate preferred shares issued as part of the TARP program. The interest payments remained deferred for nearly four years until, in April of 2014, the company announced that it was terminating the deferral and would pay the full accumulated balance of interest on the subordinated debentures, allowing the trust to distribute the accumulated dividends to trust preferred shareholders.

We don’t believe that another deferral of interest payments and trust preferred dividends is probable in the foreseeable future. The circumstances under which Old Second did so were certainly unique in the face of a financial crisis unlike any since the Great Depression. However, it’s nonetheless worth considering that the company has exercised the deferral option in the past and could do so again in the future.

Conclusion

It’s an open question whether the trust preferred securities will be called in the near future. In any case, at the current quotation, Old Second Bancorp’s trust preferred securities represent an appealing opportunity from an income standpoint. The worst case scenario – that the company does indeed redeem the securities in the near future – would result in an essentially breakeven transaction at the current quotation. However, in the event the company does not redeem the trust preferred securities for a period of time (or, better yet, for a year or more), holders will receive a secure 7.7% yield in the interim. The yield is sufficiently compelling in combination with the valuation just over the redemption value (which includes accrued but undeclared dividends) to assume the minimal risk of a call for redemption in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSBCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.