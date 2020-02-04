Invesco India ETF: Slowing Economy Highlights Downside Equity Risks

We think the Indian Rupee may depreciate against the U.S. Dollar going forward, representing a bearish trend for the PIN ETF over the near term.

The Invesco India ETF (NYSE:PIN) with $108 million in total assets invests in a diversified basket of Indian companies. PIN is unique among India country-specific exchange-traded funds in that it tracks an index that screens for both a fundamental quality and a high-yield component. We think the fund is an overall good option for investors to gain long-term exposure to underlying macro themes in the Indian economy. That being said, we highlight some weaker economic trends more recently including slowing growth and higher inflation that are current challenges to the near-term economic outlook in the country. We think Indian stocks and the PIN ETF may face bearish sentiment through 2020 while also pressured by a combination of a depreciating Rupee currency along with weaker broader trends in emerging markets.

PIN Background

The PIN ETF tracks the 'FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index' which screens companies for fundamental quality measures including metrics like profitability and financial leverage. Stocks with the highest yield are ranked based on a trailing twelve months yield for inclusion including a semi-annual index review.

The fund with 127 constituents is market-cap weighted and well-diversified across sectors with Financials representing 20.5% of the fund, followed by Information Technology at 18.9% and Energy stocks at 13.7%. We think the exposure to companies that track consumer dynamics is a positive in terms of the fund structure as India is recognized as an emerging economy that will likely continue to benefit from structural growth trends for the foreseeable future. We also like the fund's exposure to various stocks that are not available for trading on a U.S. exchange. Overall, we think the structure and composition of the fund are strong.

PIN Performance

PIN's inception date in March of 2008 coincided with the start of the global financial crisis that year and thus resulted in poor returns in its early history. Data shows PIN has returned just 0.68% per year on average since inception and marginally better 2.2% per year over the past 10-years. Indeed, these returns are modest but the context is a broad global trend of emerging market currency weakness this decade coinciding with a strong U.S. Dollar and lower commodity prices.

The main risk for the fund and investors in foreign stocks is FX volatility which indeed impacted returns for the PIN ETF in its history. The performance of the fund has been stronger more recently up 10.3% per year on average over the past 3 years.

For reference purposes, we highlight the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) which is the largest India country-specific fund with $5.5 billion in total assets. With data since INDA's inception in 2012, PIN has outperformed INDA with a cumulative total return of 38.8% compared to 36.7% for INDA on a total return basis.

Dividend Yield

The advantage of PIN we highlight over the more widely traded INDA ETF is its larger dividend yield at 1.4% compared to 1.02% for INDA. Other funds in the segment include the iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) and the Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN), both with yields under 1%. Considering the underlying fundamental quality screen and yield component of the underlying index, PIN is our top-pick among India ETFs.

Separately, there may be some confusion regarding a large capital gain distribution of $5.48 per share made by PIN in December of 2019. With this consideration, the fund's distribution yield over the past year is reported at 28.6%. Essentially, the fund sold off a large portion of its investment portfolio and thereby realized gains with the proceeds returned to shareholders. The fund's share price fell by a corresponding amount on the ex-date. Some stock charts do not adjust the historical data making it appear as the fund declined by a significant amount. The total returns data presented above as part of PIN's performance discussion above adjusts for this distribution event. Traditionally, the fund distributes 1 or 2 dividends per year.

India Macro Outlook

The case here is that the Indian economy has decelerated in recent years particularly compared to GDP growth as high as 8.2% back in 2015. India's GDP growth for the last reported quarter that ended in September was a more moderate 4.5%. For the current full fiscal year, which is based on a calendar period through March 31st, The World Bank forecast's India's GDP growth at 5.0%, which would be the lowest level since 2009 and down from 6.8% last year. Part of these trends is related to the global environment with weaker industrial activity and trade levels have also pressured growth.

In India, the challenge is a broad slowdown in consumer and commercial credit demand which was previously a growth driver over the past decade and has trended lower with data through the end of 2019. Lenders have generally tightened lending standards even as the Reserve Bank of India cut the policy rate over the past year.

The other concern is that inflation is now picking up, potentially limiting the flexibility of delivering further rate cuts to support credit growth and economic conditions. The consumer price index reached 7.4% in December, driven by a spike in food prices. This is up from 3.3% as recently as July of last year, and now one of the more concerning aspects of the country's macro outlook.

The government's response has been efforts at fiscal stimulus, largely through tax cuts, which has yet to show a significant impact to support the economy. A wider fiscal budget deficit approaching a target limit of 3.3% of GDP also limits more extensive or direct stimulus efforts.

PIN Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

To be clear, the outlook for GDP growth around 5% for the year ahead is still far beyond any type of recessionary environment. The economy still has a bright long-term outlook even if the near term trends are disappointing.

The main implication here is that the Indian Rupee currency may come under pressure based on the combination of weaker economic growth, higher inflation expectations, along with a wider fiscal and current account deficit. The Rupee has depreciated approximately 10% over the past 2-years to the current exchange rate at INR 71.31 per U.S. Dollar. A depreciating Rupee implies a lower value for the underlying holdings in the PIN ETF, all-else equal.

We think the downside for Indian stocks within the PIN ETF is based on potentially weaker than expected operating conditions for the year ahead which should pressure the growth outlook. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) as the largest stock in the ETF representing 10.2% of the fund may separately be pressured by lower market rates and the weaker credit conditions. Valuations among IT service stocks like Infosys (INFY) have trended higher, also representing a headwind.

Takeaway

Recognizing PIN as a quality fund with a solid structure, we balance our long-term positive outlook for the Indian economy with an outlook for weaker economic conditions over the near-term. We think a combination of soft growth, higher inflation, along with a wider fiscal and current account deficit should pressure the Rupee currency as a macro trend over the next year. Several bearish themes playing out will likely lead to weaker sentiment towards Indian equities and the PIN ETF.

