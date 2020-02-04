Alphabet: YouTube Details Reported, Stock Is Cheap, Don't Miss It

This stock remains significantly undervalued, but it will not stay at this price forever.

YouTube is growing fast at 31%, but Cloud is even faster at 53%.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) is one of the best investments available - this has been my consistent stance on this stock for a long time.

Source: author coverage

However, it doesn't matter what I think of the stock. What matters is whether over time the market will agree with my point of view.

Despite the stock falling 4% after hours, I have reasons to be confident that during the next 12 months, we'll look back to the valuation and consider this stock cheap. This is a highly compelling investment opportunity. Here's why:

(source)

Breaking News: New Revenue Disclosures

The fact that Alphabet has consistently been growing its revenues at close to 20% had been met by investors with a lack of "excitement."

Investors wanted excitement. And sell-side analysts craved the details to be able to conjure up that excitement in their reports.

So after years of being a closed box, Alphabet now discloses its revenues from Search, YouTube ads, and Cloud.

YouTube: Alphabet's Second Biggest Revenue Segment

YouTube details were finally disclosed. After several consecutive quarters of commentary from Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai that YouTube was the second-biggest driver of revenues, it was highly reassuring to see tangible figures at last.

Furthermore, given that YouTube is the second most visited website in the world, to see that even at this stage, its revenues are still growing at approximately 31% compared with the same period a year ago, it was astonishing.

Within YouTube, brand advertising continues to be the biggest component of YouTube's revenue growth, but other components driving growth include direct response and overall engagement.

Google Cloud: Utterly Impressive

A further aspect of the report that left me astonished was Google Cloud revenue figures.

Not only does it show that Google Cloud's revenue run rate of $10 billion already is approximately 30% the size of the almighty AWS (Amazon (AMZN)). But even more importantly, it's growing at 53% year-over-year.

If that's not a cause to reconsider Alphabet's stock, I don't know what is.

In more detail, we see that within Google Cloud, Google Cloud Platform is being noted for significantly outgrowing Google Cloud as a whole.

Earnings Vs. Free Cash Flow

Many investors will look to a stock trading at 30x earnings and consider that stock overvalued and best avoided. However, blanket statements are a dangerous trait in investing - details always matter.

In the case of Alphabet, it trades for roughly 37x trailing free cash flow - this is very different. This is tangible cash, which I contend carries its weight in gold, particularly as a company becomes increasingly diversified, yet still grows at close to 20%.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Throughout my work, I use P/Cash Flow from Operations (before capex, before stock-based compensation) because I wish to get a bird's-eye view of a companies ability to generate "gross" cash.

I use this as a sanity check when comparing a stock with its peers - to ensure I'm not overpaying for a "story" stock.

Source: author's calculations

Thus, the table above reminds us that it would be difficult to make a rational argument that Alphabet is overvalued, or that anyone has already missed the boat on the stock.

Yes, the stock has had a strong performance these past 12 months, but to attempt to "market time" one's entry into a stock is a fool's errand.

Ironically, I believe that despite supporting a $1 trillion market cap valuation, Alphabet is not only cheaper but a far superior investment than many pure-play smaller cloud operators being valued on rhetoric and little else.

Investment Risks: Still Very Concentrated

Alphabet generates approximately 85% of its revenue from advertising. Hence, no matter how much promise to make efforts to diversify its revenues, by far and wide, Alphabet is an advertising platform.

Furthermore, Alphabet's large scale to a certain extent can not endlessly outgrow the digital advertising space. For now, even with the 2 percent headwind from forex, Search is still growing at close to 18%. But if this figure was to meaningfully start to taper off faster than YouTube or Cloud revenues were able to offset this decline, that would leave the stock in an overvalued territory.

The Bottom Line

Alphabet today is more transparent than ever before. Meanwhile, Alphabet continues to generate close to 20% revenue growth rates - this stock remains too cheap to be ignored for too long.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Alphabet is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.