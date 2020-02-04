The Lazy Retirement Portfolio: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Or Investing In An Overvalued Sector

In case of doubt, investors have many companies in their basket that are not worth buying at the moment.

Introduction

Investing in funds can be a simple matter. Investing in funds can be a simple matter and lead to sustainable prosperity. Investors do not need to do their due diligence for many companies but can simply invest in entire markets. Given that, the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) might be one of these funds. According to Vanguard, the fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the consumer staples sector. Consumer goods manufacturers are generally regarded as defensive stocks and consistent dividend payers. This makes the analysis interesting for risk-averse investors who save for their retirement.

Fund analysis

The benchmark of the fund is the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50. The annual fees are 0.10 percent and consist of management fees (0.09 percent) and other expenses (0.01 percent). The benchmark contains 93 stocks right now. You can see a list of all stocks by clicking here. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF uses a full-replication strategy when possible and a sampling strategy if regulatory constraints dictate. The following companies are the ten largest holdings of the fund. Together, these stocks form 64 percent total net assets:

Following its benchmark, the holdings can be subdivided into the following segments:

Household Products Soft Drinks

Packaged Foods & Meats

Hypermarkets & Super Centers

Tobacco

Personal Products

Food Distributors

Distillers & Vintners

Drug Retail

Agricultural Products

Food Retail

Other

The allocation of these segments is as follows:

Source: Industry weights

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF pays a dividend four times a year. You can see the annual distribution as of December 2019 below:

Source: Morningstar

In downturns, the fund appears to outperform the benchmark. Of course, this is at the expense of the upside potential during upswings:

Source: Morningstar

The defensive character of the fund is therefore clearly evident here. Although this makes it easy for investors to invest in a basket containing 93 companies, many of which are dividend aristocrats, it is worth taking a closer look. If you look at the 10 largest companies alone, which account for almost two-thirds of the fund, it is striking that a large proportion of them are heavily overpriced at present:

Also, investors must take into account that among the 10 largest holdings, there are two tobacco companies whose future is uncertain. The low P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) also reflects the uncertainties and declining growth the company is facing. Accordingly, 7 of the 10 largest holdings are also close to their all-time high. Of course, this does not rule out further share price gains, but together with the current fundamental valuations, the upside potential still seems limited.

Data by YCharts

All this does, of course, not mean that one should not invest in this sector. The tech companies seem to be overvalued for years in terms of the P/E ratio and the prices are still rising due to further growth. A high valuation alone, therefore, does not justify staying away from a sector. Nevertheless, the question then arises as to why not simply invest in an even broader ETF covering several sectors. The S&P 500 has performed better than the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF since the financial crisis. However, if we look back even further, the ETF has performed better.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to possible downside risks, of course, the coronavirus, where nobody knows exactly how things are going to turn out, must be addressed. In this respect, the virus could be a reason for investors to withdraw their money from the entire sector. Conversely, however, there are as yet no signs of this. For example, Mondelez (MDLZ) reached a new high last week after it presented good quarter numbers.

Data by YCharts

This happened at a time when the virus seemed to be becoming a threat to the global economy. But when asked about the virus, the management was quite confident in the conference call.

The outbreak has come during Chinese New Year, which is a time of high consumption. Our sell-in was in line with expectations, was quite good. We now have to see in the coming weeks what has happened with the sell-out during Chinese New Year. The other thing that is happening is that, normally today our factories, we have four factories in China, two of our factories, they are in a region where we normally would have started up our factories again. The government - the local government has asked to keep our factories closed for another... 10 days, in order to not have too much of a risk with the infection. And we also have voluntarily put some travel restrictions to our own people to travel less within China and also for our global people to travel less to China. But overall, I would like to point out that we do believe that this could have a short-term impact, but long-term we continue to be very convinced for the outlook of the Chinese market for us.

Also, investors must bear in mind that not only consumer goods companies would be affected by the effects of a broad pandemic, but the entire economy and thus a large part of all companies.

Conclusion

Of course, investors can simply buy the individual shares of the fund themselves but this leads to far more transaction costs than if investors simply buy into the fund. Investors who do not attach importance to stock picking themselves, but who nevertheless pursue a dividend strategy, have a good opportunity with the fund to invest in the long term. With this fund in particular, however, the disadvantages that inevitably accompany a fund investment become clear. Overall, a large part of the consumer sector seems to be overvalued, which also makes the fund less attractive. In case of doubt, investors have companies in their basket that are not worth buying at the moment. The fund is therefore only suitable to a limited extent for a "lazy retirement portfolio".

