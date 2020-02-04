Strong Loan Growth From New York Community Bancorp In Q4 2019

We suggest a way to generate an almost 9% yield off the stock with a nice margin of safety.

The bank is growing its portfolio rapidly and the earnings and dividends are very safe, even if we hit a recession.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has definitely delivered above average volatility post its results. Following its Q4-2019 results, the stock fell by more than 5%. On our last update, we were still on the sidelines as the price did not offer a compelling kick on either side of the neutral zone. Specifically, we wrote:

If you hold NYCB to collect the dividends, we don't believe those are going anywhere (up or down) anytime soon. At the same time, the valuation is only rather compelling if you believe a recession is coming soon. Outside that, investors can either look elsewhere or sell the $10 puts, which again have become attractive after this selloff. We would still rate the stock at "Neutral."

Interestingly, we had written even that update after the stock had a bad fall following its Q3-2019 results. Since then, the stock has once again underperformed its index ETF, the S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

Data by YCharts

The combination of that and the recently released results made us examine whether this was worth taking a bullish bet on.

Q4-2019 Results

NYCB's net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $93.0 million, up 2% compared to $90.8 million reported in the Q3-2019 but down 1% compared to $93.5 million for the Q4-2018. On a per share basis, NYCB's results met expectations and the bank reported diluted earnings per share for Q4-2019 2019 of $0.20, up 5% compared to Q4-2018.

Total assets increased at an 8% annualized rate, which was one exceptionally fast. The fastest growth, albeit from a low base, was in the commercial & industrial loans segment. Commercial & industrial loans increased $640.5 million or 27% to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2019, relative to December 31, 2018, and $173.4 million compared to September 30, 2019.

At first glance, these results were definitely better than we had anticipated. The reason we were surprised is that there have been definitely headwinds in this sector, and we are seeing a generalized pullback in lending.

Commercial and industrial loans

These loans are the lifeblood of the economy and sharp contraction here usually leads to a recession. While we are not in the "sharp contraction" territory, we are definitely seeing some signs of a pullback.

The regional banks like M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), and KeyCorp (KEY) are all flat-lining their loans in this category.

Source: American Banker

So, NYCB's aggressive expansion is a bit unusual. It likely is a result though of being so far behind in this area that it is finding a lot of opportunities to make profitable loans. Are investors perhaps nervous that NYCB is wading quickly into waters that it has not in the past? Possibly, but NYCB has been telegraphing this for over a year now, and this quarter was in line with what they have been saying for some time.

Forward estimates

When we last looked at this one, consensus estimates were close to 86 cents a share for EPS in 2020. One of the reasons we did not buy this directly, was that we did not believe that those estimates would come to fruition. Alongside a collapsing yield curve, NYCB was facing overall margin pressures that just would not be offset in our view by loan growth. Sure enough, NYCB estimates have pulled back for 2020, and we think there is more downside to this number.

Source: Nasdaq

The futures market is pricing in some rate cuts and that could set up and interesting 2021 for NYCB, but, in the interim, bulls are likely to be disappointed with the growth in earnings.

A Weak Buy Over Here

Forecasting next year's earnings is going to be a tough job, especially since the factors impacting it are likely to be in a state of big flux. However, we do use one key metric to examine NYCB and that is always the price to tangible book.

Data by YCharts

We consider NYCB to be resounding value below 1.2X price to tangible book. The current price is in the ballpark but not quite there. Arguably, if you do want to own a bank, any bank, in this environment, we would definitely gravitate towards NYCB as it does know a thing or two about handling recessions.

Source: NYCB Q4 Presentation

But even more importantly, the extraordinary risk management that comes with NYCB has seen it lose just 104 basis points of its loan value in charge-offs versus 2,344 basis points for its peers over the last three decades.

Source: NYCB Q4 Presentation

How to buy

Back in May 2019, we had made the recommendation to sell the $10 puts for Jan 2020 to generate a sweet 8.7% return (13.04% annualized) without risking a lot. We have another opportunity to sell puts here, but one that is a bit less rewarding. The $10.00 puts for Jan 2021 once again generate an 8.7% return, although the annualized return is lower.

Source: Author's calculations

The annualized yield though again exceeds that on NYCB's stock and sets us up very should the stock come into the exercise range.

Conclusion

NYCB is growing its loan portfolio rather rapidly and we see plenty of support for the earnings of 2019. Hence the dividend of $0.68 a year appears safe, even if we hit an actual recession. Just like the last time where we successfully generated a good return from options, we think this one will work out as well. If the shares fall below $10.00, we will recommend a direct long trade. Until then, we pick up the premiums by writing insurance contracts.

