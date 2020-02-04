Intel: Bob Swan One Year CEO Scorecard

Among other things, Swan has exited 5G smartphone modems and put in place a path to 25% spending. He has also had to deal with shortages and 10nm delays.

I posted a tweet on Friday of the milestone that Bob Swan became Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) official CEO one year ago. I will not recap the whole slew of events of Brian Krzanich's resignation and the long succession process, which simply resulted in Bob Swan getting promoted from interim-CEO to permanent CEO, as Intel's CFO since 2016. However, I will provide a more in-depth discussion below of his CEO performance so far.

Shortages

Cause and Reaction

Intel's shortages started right as Swan become CEO. The PC did a bit better than expected; Intel started manufacturing their chipsets (the I/O chip besides the CPU) on 14nm; the 14nm chip sizes kept increasing due to the move to quadcore CPUs in mobile and the move to octacore in desktop; Intel moved their modems from TSMC 28nm to 14nm and won more share (100%) than they might have thought; 10nm was delayed from a H2'18 to H2'19 ramp, resulting in unused fab space; and, most of all, the cloud service providers started a truly "historic" spending cycle.

That's a lot of tailwinds for 14nm demand, and as a result, Intel's inventories got depleted, Intel spent more on capex and even re-purposed some 10nm capacity back to 14nm, but that wasn't enough to prevent getting supply constraint. Intel added 25% wafer capacity in 2019 and plans to add another 25% increase this year.

So what's the latest status on the shortages? Bob Swan had this to say in the recent earnings call:

"I think as we close the year, one of the favorable things was we got more output from our factories and because of the capacity we put in place in 2018, 2019 and going into 2020, we are really beginning to build back the capacity to meet the demand. So our expectations are, we will have sufficient supply in the first quarter or I should say sufficient supply throughout the year. I think our challenge is really going to be on two things, particularly on Q2 with PCs and that is linearity, not just the supply in the quarter, but week-on-week supply as our customers are hoping for. And then second, particular SKUs or mix, making sure that we have the right product mix. So we will have enough capacity. I think Q2 will be a little challenging as we try to deal with product mix and linearity but overall we really plan to be out of the supply constrained environment in 2020."

So indeed, a few supply chain challenges aside, it seems supply is finally matching demand. Problem solved.

Swan's involvement in this whole matter? Not much, I would say, aside from green-lighting the required actions and committing to analysts and investors to never get supply constraint again.

Factory network

Given that Intel has been in this supply-constraint environment for well over 18 months, one might say that this is too late of a reaction, though.

In general, Intel's factory network arguably simply wasn't prepared to support $70 billion in revenue. It takes years to build new fabs and expansions, so presumably those plans should have started already during the Brian Krzanich era. Intel started the shift to its data-centric transformation strategy in 2015, with about $56 billion in revenue, and it seems that Brian Krzanich, Murthy, Stacy Smith and later Bob Swan simply hadn't expected to grow so fast, never mind 14nm lasting so long.

Ironically, Intel had once, in 2011, planned the $9 billion Fab 42 in Arizona for 14nm, but those plans were shelved as the PC started declining, and has since been re-targeted at 10nm and 7nm.

Intel did eventually announce new expansions, in late 2018, and they are very encouraging. By my count, the new expansions that are announced, which encompass projects spanning from 2019 through 2024, amass to $36 billion and over 7,500 confirmed new jobs.

(The purpose of these expansions possibly isn't just to add capacity, as perhaps some of the older fabs might not be suited for the large EUV and next-generation 'high-NA EUV' tools.)

Discussion

In general, while Intel's reaction to the surplus demand wasn't the fastest, and Intel consequently lost some share on the low-end PC side and perhaps gave AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) a bit more momentum in the data center, I think Intel and Bob Swan have been very transparent about the shortages (their causes, the planned fixes and their expectations), so that counts as a plus. The expansions simply should have started earlier already: in 2015, Intel spent under $8 billion in capex, but is guiding to $17 billion this year.

Still, the global multi-billion dollar fab expansions are a clear sign that Intel is committed to put in place enough cleanroom area and tools to not have any such issues again for the foreseeable future (and also a sign of not going fabless for that matter, as one reads about from time to time).

So I think that's more or less a pass for Swan.

5G Modem Exit

In the Spring last year, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced the settlement of their multi-year dispute, with Qualcomm even getting away with a multi-year supply agreement.

The same day, another company, Intel, also put out a press release: Intel would stop 5G (smartphone) modem development. Intel eventually sold the business for $1 billion to Apple, with Apple getting IP, 2200 employees and a portfolio of patents.

Discussion

After years and likely billions in development, exiting 5G modems before the first unit had even shipped for revenue is a big blow to any company. Nevertheless, Bob Swan acted very swiftly and very clearly: Intel didn't see a path to profitability anymore, so further development of a 5G would only throw away more money.

Another pass for Swan.

IMFT and 3D NAND

Intel had started the Dalian plans before Bob Swan joined the company, given the relentless increase in 3D NAND demand. The Dalian fab played a dual role in Intel's strategy: start out as a 3D NAND fab, but later convert to (or add) 3D XPoint.

Since Intel and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) terminated their partnership in Q4'19, this move (to the credit of BK and Stacy Smith, arguably) has turned out to be a good one (although perhaps planned to go this way), as Intel would have been without a fab for its 3D NAND and 3D XPoint memories. The general execution of the Dalian fab ramp and yield learning has also been excellent, and Intel described it as one of the fastest brownfield fab ramps it was aware of.

On the flipside, while 3D NAND did reach profitability in 2018 faster than expected, the 3D NAND environment worsened substantially in 2019, leaving Bob Swan with a highly unprofitable business for the time being.

Discussion

So far, Bob Swan's attitude has been to being open to partnerships. Swan has said that he isn't as excited about having a commodity in his portfolio, so it remains to be seen if he will make any changes to this business.

In terms of development, Intel will launch its first fully self-developed (144-layer) 3D NAND this year, so execution on the engineering side remains competitive.

10nm: Delays and Ramp

In 2017, Intel had promised to ramp 10nm to volume in the second half of 2018. This likely meant Ice Lake, which early in 2018 got delayed to the 2019 holiday period. From a competitive point of view, this set Intel back by one year.

At the time, Intel said it was putting fixes in place, and pretty much every quarter since then, Intel has said that 10nm yields are on track, and in 2019 they even got ahead of expectations.

Similar, then, to Brian Krzanich's tenure as CEO in 2013, Bob Swan has become CEO right when the company prepared an important node transition and having to deal with its yield issues.

Discussion

As CEO, Bob Swan is in no way directly responsible for the 10nm yield parameters.

Intel scorecard

So how is Intel doing in general with the 10nm ramp, given its revised plans? At CES in January 2019, Intel promised four product ramps on 10nm during the year, and later added a fifth: Ice Lake, Lakefield, Snow Ridge 5G SoC, Nervana NNP-I and Agilex FPGA.

Of those, only Agilex and Ice Lake shipped in 2019. The NNP-I and Snow Ridge chips were delayed to the first half of 2020. Lastly, while Lakefield wasn't explicitly said to launch in 2020 (Intel had only promised production), Microsoft's announcements last fall could indicate that this might have been the plan. For each of those three chips, Intel hasn't elaborated on the causes for the delays. I will give half a point for the Lakefield production in 2019 and the sampling of NNP-I to customers.

Score: 2.5/5.

Process and Technology Development

Intel's Technology and Manufacturing Group was already reorganized under BK's leadership. The process development side, led by CTO Michael Mayberry, came under Murthy's responsibilities in early 2018. Most recently, in December it hired GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton.

In May at Intel's Investor Meeting, Bob Swan laid out Intel's vision for the company:

Intel would move back to a two-year cadence for 7nm, with production and launch in 2021. Intel would move to a 4 to 5 quarter data center (Xeon) cadence. Intel saw the future as a much more heterogeneous mix of compute; not just the CPU, but the CPU with a variety of XPUs (=any kind of chip, such as GPU, FPGA, etc.), packaged as chiplets with advanced 2.5D and 3D technologies.

In October, Swan also added 5nm to the two-year cadence, and in general said that this would be its goal for all future nodes going forward. So although he is likely Intel's CEO who has stressed the importance of process leadership the least, I think his actions show that he still understands the importance of it.

Execution

As one example that touches on both the technology and 10nm sections, in September the VP of Intel's cloud business had explained why Ice Lake-SP was delayed from June of 2020 to the second half (fourth quarter) of 2020. According to him, it wasn't due to the 10nm yields (as those were ahead of expectations), but rather because they weren't used to ramping two Xeons within one year.

For one, this gives people some room to speculate about how much those 10nm yields really are ahead of expectations. And secondly, given that just several months earlier Intel had said it would move to a 4-5 quarter cadence, delaying such a product by two quarters isn't the most inspiring either. (As a reminder, Cascade Lake was once scheduled for closer to mid-2018, and Cooper Lake when it was announced was scheduled for 2019, so those products have faced delays even late in the 14nm cycle.)

If this will have any impact on Sapphire Rapids isn't known - according to leaked roadmaps in 2018, it was scheduled for early 2021, so likely Ice's delay will indeed cascade (pardon the pun) down the product roadmap. Nevertheless, Bob Swan last month promised that the 7nm Xeon (Granite Rapids) would launch "closely" after the Q4'21 data center GPU (the same promise as once made for Ice Lake after Cooper), which indicates early 2022.

So that implies a timeline of Ice Lake late this year, Sapphire Rapids possibly around mid-2021, and Granite Rapids in early 2022.

But... I started this whole example with Intel's cloud VP admitting to being unable to ramp two Xeons in close succession, but now again having two products launch within half a year (Sapphire and Granite). This seems to foreshadow that Ice's delay will also impact Granite, unless Intel gets its act in order by that time.

Takeaway: the problem here isn't really IP or process development related, it seems as Intel showed its 10nm Xeons already in late 2018 as they came back from the fab. Ice Lake-SP should have launched in June 2020 as planned, but general issues in the last stages of the development process seem to have been neglected.

Discussion

Intel's commitment to go back to a two-year cadence provides a benchmark to hold the company accountable to, as well as being a necessity for the semiconductor giant to remain competitive against the foundries.

At the Investor Meeting, Murthy showed a relative openness to discussing the mishaps at 10nm and how the company was planning to solve those, similar to how Swan handled the shortages. Supposedly, 7nm would be the culmination of all of its learnings from 14nm and 10nm.

While the 7nm timeline might have been a little bit more aggressive to my liking and the 10nm data center execution looks shaky, I think that counts as a pass, on the condition that 7nm does not get delayed into 2022.

(To be sure, the 'pass' here means approval of Intel's strategy, not an attribution of what are the efforts of thousands of engineers in Intel's process development to get the company's manufacturing technology back on track.)

Strategy, Capital Returns and Culture

Aside from the technology strategy just discussed, Bob Swan also laid out a three-year plan at the Investor Meeting: to grow the company to $76 to $78 billion in revenue by 2021, with a further goal to reach $85 billion by 2022 or 2023, driven by the 7nm portfolio. Gross margin is expected to bottom in 2021 on the 'confluence of nodes': much larger 10nm volume (with lower yield than 14nm) as well as the early 7nm start-up.

Moreover, Bob Swan also introduced an extension of the previous three-year goal to drive spending down to 30% of revenue, which the company reached one to two years ahead of schedule in 2018. The new goal is to reduce spending to 25% of revenue by 2021.

Intel's capital allocation priorities remain unchanged: first R&D, then acquisitions, and thirdly shareholder returns.

In terms of culture, Bob Swan wants the world to view Intel as a company with 25% share in a $300 billion TAM, as opposed to a company with 90% market share.

Discussion

Coming more from the technology side, I am not necessarily the biggest fan of Intel's massive buybacks and spending efficiency plans. The path to 25% spending leaves little room for additional R&D investments - given some of the product delays Intel has had in recent times (the Ice Lake-SP example above), maybe some extra spending to ensure roadmap execution might not have been wasteful.

In any case, Intel seems on track to meet its yearly and 2021 financial targets (such as returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders), so technically that's a pass (again on the condition that both process and roadmap execution return at 7nm).

Others

Late last year, Intel reorganized the Data Center Group to Data Platforms Group, effectively promoting Navin Shenoy to have broader responsibilities. I think the changes align consistently with Intel's goal to become more of an XPU and platforms provider, rather than a sole CPU manufacturer.

Intel has also made several important acquisitions and hires, most notably Habana Labs. It was announced on Friday that Nervana development would be ceased (in line with what I had outlined in my first Seeking Alpha article). Another quite important one was Barefoot Networks, a startup for Ethernet switches. Barefoot's CEO is now vice president of the Data Platforms Group's Connectivity Group.

Mobileye held an investor summit in November.

Concerning hires, Intel also did lose some talent, as Chris Hook (graphics marketing) and Dan McNamara (vice president of the FPGA group) left the company in 2019, as well as some others.

Intel has also continued to face reports of security vulnerabilities, but BK had already responded to those in 2018 by forming a dedicated group to address those issues.

Discussion

I wouldn't attribute any of this necessarily/primarily to Bob Swan or give much significance. Although he might have been involved to some extent in each of the above, mostly it seems that Intel has just continued operating as usual.

For example, the Habana acquisition fits with AI as being one of Swan's/Intel's "big bets". If Nervana was apparently deemed insufficient to gain a leadership position there, then acquiring another company would be a valid strategy to maintain competitiveness while eliminating a competitor. So Swan gets a pass to the extent that he is continuing to lead Intel according to his strategy.

Summary

Overall, I haven't noticed many really notable changes (to Intel) under Swan's leadership. Intel is continuing to execute to its (promising) data-centric strategy that the company had already outlined in the 2017 Investor Meeting after he had become CFO alongside BK as CEO.

The three-year plan that it had laid out at time was completed within two years and has now been succeeded by another, realistic three-year plan. Given that he was CFO previously, those areas play most to his strength.

The main addition of the new plan is the promise to get back to a two-year process cadence, and the Data Center Group has responded to AMD by moving to a faster launch cadence (although with mixed results so far). Financially, Intel plans slow revenue growth (but expects this to accelerate as 7nm ramps) and a further drive to reduce spending.

Besides this, Swan has had to respond 14nm shortages, the 10nm ramp, and the Apple-Qualcomm smartphone modem settlement.

Conclusion

In short:

Shortages : pass (solved, almost)

: pass (solved, almost) 5G modem exit and sale : pass (solved)

: pass (solved) IMFT and 3D NAND : no material involvement so far, TBD (no changes yet)

: no material involvement so far, TBD (no changes yet) AI (Habana acquisition) : pass (execution: TBD)

: pass (execution: TBD) 10nm : no material involvement (but "ahead of expectations")

: no material involvement (but "ahead of expectations") Process and technology development : no material involvement (some relatively minor 10nm product delays)

: no material involvement (some relatively minor 10nm product delays) Strategy, technologically : pass (continuation of data-centric strategy started by BK, Stacy Smith and Murthy and continued since he became CFO)

: pass (continuation of data-centric strategy started by BK, Stacy Smith and Murthy and continued since he became CFO) Strategy, financially : pass (clear plans and execution towards those)

: pass (clear plans and execution towards those) Culture : pass

: pass Capital returns: pass (dividend hike, buyback)

I would say Bob Swan has overall been a clear communicator of Intel's strategy and decisions, first and foremost, as indicated by the company's transparency about the 10nm delays, shortages, and swift 5G modem exit. He has handled those three probably about as good as he could have done given the circumstances.

Another example would be the recent acquisition of Habana, as it seems that the Nervana one in 2016 has not resulted in the planned outcome after all, but Swan showed a willingness to take the required steps to retain a leadership position in one of the company's "big bets" (as Swan calls them). In many of the big bets (5G, AI, autonomous driving, 3D XPoint) it is too early to really make a conclusion about the company's performance, but Swan seems to do what he can from his CEO position.

In other areas, such as technology and process development, Swan unlikely has had much of a material impact. Moreover, many topics such as 10nm and developing discrete GPUs were already in progress before he became CEO. To that end, those businesses should have decent leadership under Murthy, Raja Koduri, Jim Keller and others. Those people's inclusion in the executive management team should also provide the required technical background given his own lack thereof.

Revising my earlier tweet:

Scorecard

+ Dealing with shortages, 10nm & Qualcomm-Apple settlement (5G modem exit)

+ Habana, Barefoot acquisitions

+ Investor Meeting and Mobileye Summit: strategy, process tech and financial targets

+ Shareholder return program (unchanged)

- Too excessive spending focus?

- Business headwinds: some smaller 10nm product delays, Qualcomm-Apple settlement, data center digestion period, FPGA revenue down, 3D NAND operating loss, several key people left

To sum up, after one year of being Intel's CEO, I don't think there have been any crucial concerns, issues or mishaps. Neither has he made any drastic changes.

Although, for a company that says shareholder return is its third priority after R&D and acquisitions, that does not seem reflected very well in the actual spending order and drive to reduce spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.