Altria: Compelling Yield, That's All

I like the earnings yield, yet volume declines and poor entrance in adjacent markets makes it hard to be upbeat in the long run.

Altria (MO) has seen some tough times in recent years. While the story and long-term demand discussion on smoking has been well documented, the company has been aggressive to make moves into cannabis and e-vapor in recent times, yet that has caused real headaches as well.

Late 2018 I concluded that the company made a big investment to move away from its core smoking business. While I liked the strategic nature of these investments, valuations were not cheap (certainly in the case of Juul) as I wondered if deals would live upto heightened expectations.

After shares plunged from $60 to their low fifties late 2018, the situation has only gotten worse, with shares pretty much being range bound between $40 and $50 over the past year.

The Past Thesis

Late 2018 I made a quick overview on the two major investments which Altria made into cannabis and e-vapor. Late 2018 the company acquired a 45% equity stake in Cronos Group (CRON) for a total sum of $1.8 billion, valuing the business at $4.0 billion. Shares of Cronos traded around $10 late 2018 and actually rallied to a high in the low-twenties in early 2019, yet are now trading at just $7 and change. Of course, this investment was quite a risky move given that the company has a balance sheet of just around $200 million and sales of merely $15 million, yet this was the smaller of the two investments.

The bigger issue is that of the investment into high-profile company Juul. Altria acquired a 35% stake for $12.8 billion, valuing all of the company at $38 billion! With traditional smoking under pressure, Altria was betting on adjacent categories. Juul has quickly become a leader in its category yet was only generating a billion in sales, making that expectations were sky high.

The company claimed that the incremental interest cost from these strategic investments would be offset largely by around half a billion cost cuts, as it guided for adjusted earnings around $4 per share for 2018.

I noted that the near $15 billion investments into the two businesses would jack up leverage ratios quite a bit. Altria operated with $10.7 billion in net debt at the time, as this net debt load would increase to about $25 billion following the two investments. This would even increase to $30 billion once pension liabilities are included. On the other hand, the company holds a 10% equity stake in AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) valued at around $13 billion, so that acts as a potential piggyback in adverse terms. Furthermore, the company generates about $10.7 billion in EBITDA, providing strong cash flows to maintain some debt on top of the flexibility provided by the AB InBev investment in case some of the other investments did not play out as anticipated.

My Take

Late 2018 I noted that shares fell quite a bit, due to tough market conditions at large at the time and doubts about the price paid for the strategic acquisitions. With earnings around $4 per share the multiples were very low at 12-13 times, leverage was controllable given the stake in AB InBev, as legal headwinds have been battling the company for a long time.

I liked the forward thinking of the company, or at least the efforts, yet these investments have indeed not been so successful.

Early January the company did report a $3.99 adjusted earnings per share number for 2018, guiding for 2019 earnings between $4.15 and $4.27 per share. After shares recovered to the mid-fifties in spring of last year, it was trending downhill to just $40 by September despite a fifty-year dividend increase milestone obtained during the summer. In August, bigger news arrived and that was the fact that the company announced that it was holding talks with Philip Morris (PM) to potentially engage in an all-stock merger.

Bad news arrived in the autumn as the company announced that merger talks led nowhere and Juul was seeing a leadership issue with many (legal) headwinds arriving there, amidst reports that usage in that area too have serious health implications.

Late October the company reported third-quarter results which contained a multi-billion write-down on Juul. Nonetheless, the $26 billion net debt load, excluding a few billion in post-retirement and settlement charges, are offset by a nearly equal number in term of equity investments, notably AB InBev of course. Despite the write downs, this is not really concerning to most investors, despite a sky high dividend yield of more than 7%, representing very high payout ratios of course. The $0.84 per share quality dividend provides a real cash on cash yield to investors in the near term, although an 80% payout ratio leaves little room to deleverage.

Market Remains Cautious

While shares of Altria recovered from a September low around $40 to $47 at this moment, the fundamentals are not that inspiring, as the investment thesis continues to be driven by the simple cheapness of the stock. Having reported flattish sales, the company did deliver on its promise to grow earnings, with earnings per share coming in at $4.22 per share for 2019.

The company took another multi-billion charge on Juul, as the carrying value of $4.2 billion is now valued nearly 70% less than the original investment little over one and a half year ago, equal to about $4.50 per share in terms of Altria's stock going up into smoke, essentially all of 2019 earnings. In exchange for the big write downs, Altria gained two more board seats, among others, a bitter pill to swallow.

Despite predicting 4-6% volume declines, higher prices should allow for earnings to improve to $4.39-$4.51 per share, as investors seem to value this promising earnings yield around 10%, especially in combination with a 80% targeted payout ratio. Altria furthermore downplayed the expectation for no earnings contribution from Juul through 2022, yet it only impaired the earnings per share growth target by a percent to 4-7%.

Hence, the company remains an incredible cash cow. While cigarette stocks are the most hurt by public opinion for their ''sin'', it is true that of most of the sin stocks they suffer from the largest declines in volumes, and efforts to deliver in the best case come off from a bad start.

For now the cash flow yield is impressive and the track record (excluding recent deals) has been quite impressive, yet other than a nice yield, that is all the appeal to be found. This makes me cautiously optimistic to lock in a decent earnings yield given the current earnings rate as the long-term outlook prevents me from having a large position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.