EMQQ: Will The Next Internet Revolution Come From Emerging Markets? (Podcast Transcript)

Not satisfied with the makeup of these funds, he ultimately decided to construct his own highly targeted EM Internet & Ecommerce ETF, in the form of the now $400M EMQQ.

Starting out as a classic value investor, Carter's initial pivot to high-octane EM tech growth names saw him promoting already existing ETFs like ECON to friends and colleagues.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of Monday, January 6, 2020.

My guest today is Kevin Carter. Kevin is the founder of the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) and Chairman of the EMQQ index committee. Prior to founding EMQQ, Kevin was the founder and CEO of AlphaShares, an investment firm offering five emerging markets ETFs in partnership with Guggenheim Investments. He is also the founder of Active Index Advisors acquired by Natixis in 2005 and of eInvesting, which was acquired by ETRADE in 2000.

Welcome to the show, Kevin. It's a thrill to have you here.

Kevin Carter [KC]: Thank you. It's great to be here, Jonathan.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And we have lots to discuss here. There's definitely a lot going on in emerging markets right now. So, I expect this to be a very fruitful conversation. Before we get into your funds, specifically in your outlook for emerging markets, I think it would be great if you could tell our listeners a bit about yourself.

How old were you when you first became interested in investing? And then, what drew you to ETFs, in specific, and when did that start exactly?

KC: In college, I began to read a book or two a year on different things, investment and business related. And then, I graduated with a degree in economics and moved back to San Francisco. And I had one interview at an investment firm, called Robertson Stephens and Company, which was sort of the premier technology focused investment bank on the West Coast here in San Francisco.

And my interview was about 25 minutes long. And the first 20 minutes we talked about Pac 10 basketball. And then, the guy interviewing me walked me through the investment business for a few minutes. And then, he said I could start Monday. And to which I replied, well, I don't know anything.

And he wrote down on a piece of paper, the name of the book and told me to go buy it and read it before I showed up Monday morning. And so I did. And that book was called a Random Walk Down Wall Street. And so that was - before I even started, I had read that book. And I'm sure some of your listeners know about that book.

JL: Yeah, sure, that famous tome by Burton Malkiel. Sure.

KC: Correct. And you are one of the earliest proponents of indexing and ETFs, which didn't exist yet, at that time. But I read everything I could read about investing. And decided pretty quickly that I really believed in the Warren Buffett approach and really wanted to understand that. And it was a 'value investor'. And so, they'll be like pray towards Omaha.

And it was in 1995, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) annual report came out. And I was reading it. And there was a quote in the report, saying that most investors both institutional and individual would be better off with index funds. And that struck me as incongruent with my active beliefs. But I took the time to understand why he would say that and found the arithmetic of investing, which is a paper that Bill Sharpe wrote back in 1991.

JL: Yeah, sent in the way that it just brings everything together also.

KC: Yeah. I mean, it basically just pointed out that the case for indexing is basic math. And it's mathematically certain that the average active fund, as long as that's defined properly, will underperform the index fund if it's defined properly. And assuming that is an index fund that is low fee.

So, that would seem very simple to me. And so, I realized there was a very strong case for index. It didn't mean I didn't believe in active investing. I just think that there are some challenges in delivering outperformance particularly in an overly diversified open-end mutual funds.

So, I recognize that, but I still prayed towards Omaha. And then, I took a year off and got married and traveled around the world with my wife and including a lot of emerging markets importantly. And I got back from that trip. And I was interested in possibly investing in some of these emerging markets.

And I had obviously seen the spider when it came out. I knew what it was, and why it was better than the traditional index fund. But, luckily, I don't realize that a large number of the first index funds were actually - I'm sorry, ETFs were actually called the WEBS the World Equity Benchmark Series.

And these were a group of exchange traded funds that tracked a bunch of emerging markets. And they were set up by the World Bank to provide a way for institutions to get access to emerging markets. And then, they use this exchange traded fund concept.

So, I got back from the trip, I found these webs, and I then started to read a book called Global Bargain Hunting, which was published around that time 1998 or so. And it was also written by Burton Malkiel. And it made the case for some of the developing world investment opportunities.

And anyhow, I got back from my trip, and when I was traveling, I had sort of schemed up this idea with everything I knew about investing in the stock market and in sort of the delivery mechanism, the mutual fund industry. It occurred to me that there were better ways to do some of these things.

And then in fact, there was concept I called perfect capital, which, first and foremost required that a fractional share brokerage platform needed to be built. So, people could buy stocks for $1 or $1.12 worth of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), you could buy stocks in dollar amounts instead of share amounts.

JL: Sure, something that, incidentally, has been possible with mutual funds for, I guess, since mutual funds were rolled out.

KC: Well, that was the reason that they were rolled out. And that's the reason they become such big businesses. These are the days when you had round lot issues, you had to buy 100 shares of any particular stock. And so, if you wanted to own 20 different stocks, and you had to buy 100 shares of each of them, it was $100,000 to do that.

And so, most people don't have that much money at any given time. I mean the first part of perfect capital is you got to start saving regularly and that might be $115. It might be $500 a month. It might be $5 a week, but whatever it is, you got to start. And the only way to do it was to put it into a mutual fund a traditional mutual fund, because that would absorb your $162.15.

And then, in order to cut out the mutual fund, we had to break the share barrier. And so, I had that idea. And I talked about it, but I wasn't really pursuing it. And then, in the fall of 1998, I'm an idealistic young value investor. And there was a week in the fall when I was short Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

I thought Amazon.com is overpriced. I can buy Barnes & Noble or any of the other public real bookstores at much better valuations. And I shorted the stock and I lost about a third of my net worth in a day.

And I also saw something that caught my attention which was a company called K-tel, which is had been a maker of rock albums that you could buy calling it 800 number, greatest rock of the 60s, whatever, stuff like that.

And I knew about the company because I'd seen their ads when I was a kid. And they changed their name from K-tel to Ktel.com, and the stock went from $1 to $30. And I said, well, my goodness, I've read about this.

And I went up to my bookshelf, and I found my Random Walk Down Wall Street, and I found the chapter on bubbles. And there was a quote from the 1960s, from Jack Dreyfus, the founder of Dreyfus Funds, talking about the technology bubble from the 1960s.

And the quote said, take the company called Shoelaces Incorporated, changed the name to Silicon and Electronic Firth burners. And the stock can go up 10 times in price, just by changing the words. And I said, oh, my goodness, this just happened.

I need to call this guy that wrote this book and tell him. And so, I use the search engine of the day, whatever that one was AltaVista to me...

JL: Lycos

KC: ...Burton Malkiel in Princeton, and up came his splash page with his office hours and his phone number. And I said, I got to call this guy and tell him, and so I picked up the phone and dialed him. And he answered the phone, much to my surprise. I thought I'd get a secretary or something. I knew he was a pretty well-known person.

And he answered the phone and I said, Dr. Malkiel, you don't know me, but you got to see this. It's right out of your book. And he was very nice. And asked me to fax them over the articles from Bloomberg or what have you. And that was really it.

And then, six months later, when I was quite reluctantly convinced to start this fractional share brokerage firm eInvesting I called him and said, Dr. Malkiel would you consider being on my advisory board because I think this is a good thing for investors. And he said, yes, I think it's a good idea. But I want to meet you first. So, you got to come out here to Princeton, and meet me face to face.

So, I got on a flight and went to Princeton, and we had a three hour lunch. And we've basically been working on different things ever since then. We sold eInvesting, as you mentioned to ETRADE in the year 2000. And then I had a year off and I was, continue to think about this perfect capital idea.

And another we had built the fractional share part, the question was, okay, well, now I can invest regularly, but what do I buy? What do I put the money into? And I was sort of have two schools. My one part of me said, pray towards Omaha.

I'm going to buy companies that have great moats and high returns on equity and assets and so forth. But I also understand that most people aren't going to be professional investors and they should probably by the index fund. But it still seemed like getting the mutual fund rapper out would be ideal.

And so, Burt and I started talking over the phone. And we came up with this concept of active indexing, which has also become a thing now. That's it - I think it's been rechristened direct indexing. But the idea of Active Index Advisors was to make your own ETF, your own index fund, if you will, your own individual account that would seek to track the index, but it would allow you to customize it, you don't want tobacco stocks, you could leave those out.

And then, it also offered the opportunity to indeed beat the index on an after-tax basis, if you are taxable investor. So, the idea was you could buy 50 stocks from the S&P 500 to simulate the return of the S&P the beta if you will. Not precisely the more stocks you use, the better, the closer.

But with 50 stocks, you could eliminate most of the non-market risk. And then every quarter, you could sell the losers. So, if the auto industry was down, you could sell General Motors (NYSE:GM) and buy Ford (NYSE:F). And at the end of the year, you'd have more money than the index at least once the tax man came around.

So, that was the idea of that company. And we started it and it was called Active Index Advisors. It's still called Active Index Advisors. And we sold it to Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF) in the first week of 2005. So, maybe literally 15 years ago today, and the deal closed. But there was a couple of the things that happened around that time, that would later impact my life and lead me further into indexing and ETFs and into emerging markets.

So, what happened was right before we sold, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had gone public. And before they went public, they had a financial planning/investment planning seminar at the Google campus. And they asked a couple of people to come down and give presentations. And those two people were Bill Sharp, I believe, and Burton.

And so, I wasn't involved with this. But I knew Burton had gone down there before the IPO and told the Google people what he thought they should do when they were rich. And soon after that, soon after we - right around the time we got acquired, I had a phone call from a guy that worked at Google, and he apparently Googled me, or rather the name of our firm after seeing Burton talk.

And said, hey, I heard this guy Burton talk down here in Mountain View. I want to invest in this active indexing strategy. And I said great, well, who's your financial advisor? And he said, well, I don't have an advisor. And I said, well, we only work through advisors. We are available at Morgan Stanley, or Credit Suisse or Deutsche Bank currently.

And he responded that he had no interest in that. And he wanted to know if you could invest directly with us. And I said, well, I'll come talk to you. So, I drove down to Mountain View one day and sat down with this guy and walked him through what we did. And he said, great, how much should I invest in that?

And I said, I don't know? How much did you have? And he said, I have a lot. And I said, okay, well you're young. So, you should be aggressive, but you're already rich. So, maybe you should be moderate. And I don't know, maybe an allocation to U.S. equities of 20% or 25% makes sense.

And then, he said, what about the rest of the money? And I said, well I will not do that? And he said, well, what would you do? And I said, well, I would probably just use a bunch of ETFs to finish the allocations.

And he said, great, take all the money and go do that. So, then, I began using ETFs as sort of a building blocks for these - this particular Google employee and a few of his friends that sort of tag along with him. And then, this is how we get to China.

So then, all of a sudden, I've got these guys as clients. And Burton publishes a piece in the Journal of investment consulting making the case for China. And it he'd been going back and forth to China with a couple of his colleagues from Princeton, who were Chinese nationals, and they had convinced him that he really had to see what was going on.

And that they had indeed become quite capitalist and that they were booming, and they were coming back. And so, the paper was published, the Google people found out about it, and they asked if Burton could come to Google and talk about investing in China. I had never been to China before. And I was not involved in writing the paper, but I certainly read it.

And so, we drove down to Mountain View one day when Burton was in town. And Burton gave his talk. And as soon as he was done, the Google guys looked at me and said, we want to invest in China. And so, pretty much from the moment that talk ended until this moment here presently. All that I've done is trying to figure out what does that even mean, and what's the best way to do it?

How do you invest in China, and more broadly emerging markets? So, that that's how I got started in the investment business. How I got sort of pulled into indexing and how I got pulled into emerging markets where I've now been focused for 15 years.

JL: Yeah, sure. And it's a great story. I like that a lot. Got a lot of moving parts there. So, just to kind of close the circle here. So, then, you have [indiscernible] five years ago. I guess after you had already founded AlphaShares, which is an emerging markets ETFs firm. I guess they manage the funds and Guggenheim was the custodian. Was that the arrangement there?

KC: Yeah, well. So, what I left Active Index Advisors just at the end of 2016 after my contract was expired with Natixis. And Burton said, we got to do China, we got to do China. And first thing we did was we partnered with Guggenheim and began launching a series of China focused ETFs.

And then, we also were managing a more active hedge fund type strategy that was a little bit more quantitative than I personally liked. It was sort of a smart beta for China and emerging markets. And so, AlphaShares is the company that we started with in partnership with Guggenheim.

And, as I tell people, I can summarize everything I've learned in 15 years in two simple bullet points. Both of which I learned within an hour of getting back to the office from Google that day. Because I got back I said, all right, we got to invest in China.

What does that mean? Well, let's just be I assume we'll buy the largest China ETF what is it? It's the iShares, China ETF with a ticker symbol FXI. And I said, great, give me a list of all the companies in the index. And before they gave me the list, Burton sort of pulled me aside and said, look, when you look at the companies in the fund, all of the top holdings are going to be Chinese government owned banks and oil companies.

And I said, yeah, I've heard about that. That doesn't say down very good. I've been to the Department of Motor Vehicles and I don't think government owned entities are really the place to go for making money. And he explained to give me an analogy of a Chinese state owned manufacturing plant that's been losing money for decades.

And it needs more money. It goes across town to the state-owned bank. A normal bank would say you didn't pay us back the last money. But the state-owned bank says, well, we can't lay off 15,000 people because they'll be up in industries protesting so the bank makes another loan. And that bothered me a lot.

With my simple Warren Buffett had on, earnings equals value, growth of earnings equals growth of value and the companies that you are investing in, if the management team does not have that on their list of priorities, what's the point? And so that is the first rule. And then the second rule is that it's all about the consumer.

The thing that's emerging are the people, billions of people, 85% of the world's people are in the developing world and they're moving on up. And I didn't have to figure this out. They handed me 100 page report from McKinsey that day when I got back to the office, showing how these billions of people wanted more and better food, more and better clothing, appliances, vacations, cars, and their kids to go to Harvard.

And so those are really the only two things you need to know. And so, what I've, over those 15 years tried to do is minimize the exposure to the legacy economy to the corruption and things like Petrobras, which is [indiscernible] for state owned enterprises. And increase that exposure to the consumer.

And so, I went always - when people would call me and ask me what's the best emerging markets ETF to buy? I would always tell them, I didn't tell them to buy any of my Guggenheim China funds, I told them to buy ECON, the emerging market consumer ETF, which I had nothing to do with.

I knew about it. It was a fund that track the 30 largest emerging market consumer stocks. And it was the simplest way to answer the question. That's what you want. You don't want the banks and oil companies, you want the consumer. And in about six years ago, I told the Guggenheim people, I wanted to spend less time on the ETF stuff and I wanted to do my Omaha meets emerging markets attempts.

And I set up a partnership and I bought six or rather five stocks. And I was going to go around town, one day with my hat to some investors. And I made some slides and one of the slides was these are the five stocks we own. We want to get exposure to emerging markets into this consumer story. These are the five stocks.

The first three were stocks that were in ECON, so they were in the emerging market consumer index. They were the Chinese snack food maker, kind of the Di Bisco of China, trading in Hong Kong with the name Huan[ph]. And then maybe two Chinese basketball shoe companies also trading in Hong Kong that were part of ECON, leaning and peak sports for the Reebok and converse of China, if you will.

But then, I have two other stocks that I own that were part of the consumer story, but the database said they were technology stocks. First one on the New York Stock Exchange, company called WUBA, W-U-B-A, that's the ticker symbol and the name. Wu is five and Ba is eight a mandarin so WUBA is 58, 58.com. This is the Craigslist of China.

And the, second company I liked in technology stock that I thought played the consumer was a company on the NASDAQ called MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). This is the leader in e-commerce and mobile payments in all of Central and South America, from Brazil to Mexico and everywhere in the middle.

And I made that slide and I kind of looked at it, I thought, you can call these two technology stocks, but they're also consumer stocks. And the traditional consumer stocks were great. I thought they were growing at 10% or 20% at the top and had entrepreneurial management teams. But the two internet companies were growing at 100%.

And in the case of WUBA had a 94% gross margin, which is where I looked for most with my Omaha head on. And so, I just remember thinking about that slide after I finished it and I printed up the deck and I went and saw my people and got some checks.

And on my way back, I got a phone call from a friend with a three year old child. And she asked me what was the best ETF to buy for a long-term timeframe. What's the best emerging markets ETF? And I started to tell her to buy ECON, which is what I had always told people before.

But I stopped myself and said, wait a minute, the best one doesn't exist. So, that was literally the light bulb moment for EMQQ. Because it really is what I realized it is all about the consumer, but the consumer is changing, not just in China, but everywhere, right? And I was watching how my family's consumption was changing.

And in the last five years, I'd say, when I got that call that day, my family was probably going to target four times or five times a week. But all of a sudden there was a truck showing up in front of my house once a week.

And now we know we all know the story. Now my family goes to target once a month and the trucks come to our house almost for certain at least 10 times a week, and obviously we just came to the holiday. So, there was probably some weeks we had 20 deliveries. But, so what I realized is that the way consumption happens is changing.

But it's changing even faster in the developing world. Because we have really good consumption infrastructure, right? We have target stores, we have bank accounts. Most of the world's never had these things.

The other thing is that's happening is really EMQQ is a confluence of three mega trends happening at the same time. It is emerging market consumer wave, which is well documented, McKinsey calls it the greatest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism. That wave of consumers is they're getting their first ever computer when they get a smartphone, right?

We've had computers for a long time. I've had a desktop computer in my life for 30 years. The smartphone, which I've had for about 10 years, was not my first computer, it just happened to fit in my pocket. And the third trend is the internet. We've had the internet for a long time. And we take it for granted.

Most of the world has never had the internet. So, you're giving this giant wave of consumers, their first computer and their first internet access. And I believe that it's not just the fastest growing sector in the world. I think it may be the fastest growing sector in the world ever.

JL: Yes, sure. Now, I mean, I think there's definitely a lot of demographic data to support that. I'm just curious in terms of why now is the time for investors to be upping their exposure two emerging markets and specifically two emerging markets, technology and consumers.

So, emerging markets have clearly significantly underperformed their developed market counterparts over the past decade. Do you look back, let's say on a five year total return basis, XLK, the spider technology fund, which invests in those stocks in the United States that fall into the technology sector is up 135% over the last five years versus 60% for your fund, which, to some extent could mean that the the run-up hasn't really happened yet. And so, the opportunity is still really there.

So I'm curious if you could make the case for why now specifically, is the time for investors to be rotating some of that money from developed tech companies or funds into the emerging market equivalent?

KC: Well, you're obviously right about the strength of the United States developed market. I don't know if the European and other developed markets have done anything like the U.S. has done. But you're right, we've had a good run, and the tech stocks have done better. Now, importantly, I believe that the product you're referencing also owns the hard tech, the apples of the world, but nonetheless -

JL: Yes, and also GICSs, they've moved some things around. So, things that used to be tech ... they've shifted things around to some extent [into other sectors].

KC: I know that very well because it's affected our lives very directly. And so, every shop what it means to be a tech company. And I think that's emblematic of exactly what I saw, which is, you can call MercadoLibre, a technology stock but when people that are using it or buying the stuff they would otherwise buy at Walmart.

There is a lot different than making parts for an iPhone. So, when it comes to visit a good time to buy something, ultimately, I don't believe I can time the stock market. And as Burton likes to say, I've never met anybody that can time the stock market and I've never met anybody that's met anybody.

So I look at the numbers, I look at the valuation and the growth rate, because that's ultimately all that really matters. If you're a fundamental investor, the PEG ratio. I think one of the things that people misunderstand is what is a 'value investor' and what does Warren Buffett do and it's not about finding the cheapest stuff, it's about finding the best stuff at good prices.

And so, I care about the growth rate as well as the PE multiple. And right now, the emerging market's internet space, the EMQQ index has a PE of about 25. And it has top-line revenue growth, that's averaged 38% a year for the last decade, and is still growing, I mean you don't have the final numbers for 2019. But the revenue growth for the sector is going to be about 30% likely a little above 30%.

So the PE to growth rate is below 1, call it 0.8, the S&P 500 has a PE of about 20. And it has revenue growth of 5%. So, you're paying a small premium on a PE basis, but you're getting 6 times the growth. So, I don't make short-term predictions. But I think investors that have 3 to 5 years and appropriate timeframe for emerging markets, I think they'll do very well.

And then, well I don't think of any of - what I'm about to say, as there's no math to support this. But my gut is that right now is a pretty good time. Now we've had a good run up last year, I know the enable index was up over 30%. But the PEG ratio is still good and if you think about sentiment. And there is - Warren Buffett says, you pay a high price for cheery consensus, right?

When everything looks rosy stocks might be fully valued. And the converse of that must also be true, when things look bad is probably when you're going to get your best values. And it was a couple or 3 months ago, when I had this sort of epiphany of you know what this is - even though we're are up 20% or so for the year. This is a good time to be buying.

If you believe that bad sentiment is a good time to buy. Because you retrace the last year and a half. We've had an all-out economic war, at least in the headlines and saber rattling between us and the second largest economy in the world.

You've had the President of the United States threatened to delist half of the companies that are part of the EMQQ Universe. You've got violent warfare in the streets of Hong Kong, including protesters, beating policemen with metal poles and getting shot.

So you've literally got blood in the streets of Hong Kong and it's on TV, by the way, every weekend. And then my epiphany came, I was in Arizona. My son is a sophomore at the University of Arizona where I went to school, and we were doing some marketing meetings in Scottsdale.

And then, towards end of the week, I was going to drive down to Tucson for parent's weekend. And I woke up in the morning and the headline had to do with the general manager of the Houston Rockets, sending a tweet about supporting the Hong Kong protests. And within 24 hours, another person, another media person had asked LeBron James for his opinion and he declined to back the opinion of the general manager of the rockets. And they were burning LeBron James jerseys on the streets of Hong Kong.

And then, some other media person asked Steve Kerr who coaches the Golden State Warriors. What his opinion was and he said he didn't have one. And then, the President of the United States sent a tweet calling Steve Kerr a scared little boy, and I just couldn't help it sort of laugh and say you can't even make this stuff up, right?

And ironically, I was on my way to the University of Arizona that weekend and I'm thinking okay, this guy that was, a guy around our apartment building that was a basketball player and is now the general manager of the pro team I root for. Somehow the President of the United States is tweeting about this person.

And I just thought, you know what, this is a good time to buy. I feel good, right? Other bad things can happen and I guess we've had some global stress over the last several days, involving Iran. So, who knows what will happen? I feel pretty good right now, based on both my gut but much more importantly based on the valuation versus the growth rate, because this is a long-term secular story.

JL: Okay. So, this find EMQQ is really heavily tilted to China and nearly 60% leaning waiting at present. And that means that theoretical geopolitical and economic risks some of which you've touched upon already, should China enter a prolonged period of economic downturn or political upheaval.

So how do you address this concern - is this - first of all, how did the waiting end up being so heavily to China? Is it just a result of the underlying market caps of the companies that have been selected for the index or how did you end up in that place exactly?

KC: Well, I mean yeah, this is a rules based index approach. So, we own, every publicly traded emerging markets or frontier markets internet company. And it just so happens that the largest number of those and the largest of those are Chinese, which makes sense since China has the world's largest population.

It has at least the second largest economy in the world. And it does have the largest internet economy in the world with the most internet and mobile internet users. So, China will almost certainly be the largest weight for at least a decade are very likely longer. So, that's where the companies are.

And I would say one other thing that I've a lot of things about indexing and databases that are not as precise as I think maybe people would like to think. And the country classification system sometimes doesn't capture the reality of the financial statements. So, for example, MercadoLibre, MELI is technically an Argentinian company, is headquartered in Buenos Aires.

So factsheet might say detected earlier this year, it was our best performing stock and it got - it doubled basically in the first half of the year and it went up to 10% of the fund before we rebalance in the fact sheets that we have 10% in Argentina.

So the numbers that you'll find from the database are approximately right, but they're not super precise. And there's exposures that may not totally appear as what they are and a couple examples of this. Now Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) owns almost half of a private company in India called PayTM, which is a leader in mobile payments. Well, that doesn't - that's an Indian exposure, that doesn't show up on the factsheet.

JL: Just shows that there's China on the factory obviously.

KC: Right. And then they also own Lazada (LZDA), which is Southeast Asian and operates in a number of countries. So, but you're right, it is the biggest piece. And in terms of the political risk. I mean, I am a person that obviously, I've been doing this for a long time now.

But I don't think people in United States really understand China and what it is, and I think there are lots of people invest in business and have never even been to China. Never actually seen it. I've been on the ground, which I always strongly recommend people just take the time to go do that because it will almost certainly change your anyone's perspective on what China is.

But I think China is a very stable place for the most part, their government. While there are parts of the government we find distasteful, it's certainly an effective government. I mean, they've brought hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and they get stuff done.

And so I think they're sort of domestically in good shape. I think that - I think to the extent the - that our government sort of re-stokes the trade battles with China in an aggressive way. I think that's not good for markets, certainly the mark-to-market will likely react poorly to that. But the fundamental story of EMQQ really shouldn't be affected.

And indeed the consumption is where the growth is in China and the government has been trying to recalibrate their economy towards consumption and they've been quite successful in doing that. But there's still a long way to go. So, I don't think that at least the geopolitical risks that we've seen related to China are things that are going to affect the fundamentals of the companies that are part of EMQQ.

JL: Sure, yeah, no, I think that's well put. And then in terms of the index itself. So, there's a couple of decisions that you've made there that seemed fairly unique to me. And I'm curious what the origin of these decisions is. And I'm sure they were done to benefit investors and produce smoother returns or better returns.

So, the two things that I happen to pick up on that that stuck out at me were first of all, the 8% waiting cap on the top holding. And then secondly, limiting of the index to companies with ADRs or GDRs or similar share structures. Can you explain these two decisions and what the reasoning for them was or is and how they benefit investors?

KC: Well, let me answer the second question first. We have not chosen to limit the holdings to U.S. listed companies. In fact, we own stocks traded all over the world. But it so happens that the majority of the internet companies in the developing world have chosen to list on our exchanges.

And more than almost two-thirds or even three quarters of the EMQQ market cap is trading on the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ. And this is a big benefit for investors. It's not a decision we made. We own stock that's in Hong Kong or India or Brazil or Russia wherever.

These companies, I said earlier that the biggest problem in emerging markets is corporate governance. Most of these companies have been started by local entrepreneurs, but funded by U.S. institutional investors. And that is why they trade here. Because if you're Harvard or Stanford, or Berkshire Hathaway, which has an investment in a couple of EMQQ related companies, you want your companies to have the highest listing standards and the most transparency.

JL: Yeah, [indiscernible] it's actually you don't really want any shenanigans on the accounting side and obviously, listing in the U.S. or in Europe guarantees that there's full transparency there.

KC: Well, yes. Nothing's guaranteed. That doesn't guarantee it. But in a part of the world where you've got things like Petrobras that have been ripping off money from shareholders and there's two presidents of Brazil are in jail right now for malfeasance with regards to their state owned enterprise, Petrobras.

These companies have the best corporate governance. This is why they're here. But we don't, that's not a rule it just so happens that that's the way it's played out, which I think is good for investors. And then, the other question, the 8% cap weight. So, this is a market cap weighted index. But with one modification, which is actually something you'll find in many single country ETF, for example.

Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the two largest holdings have combined market value of about $1 trillion. These are very big businesses, and still growing very fast by the way. And if we put them in at a pure market cap weight, we would defy some registered investment company diversification rules that is sort of an obscure rule called the 5-50 rule that says that companies with a 5% weight or more cannot total 50%. So, we put in place an 8% cap, which basically lowers the concentration in Alibaba and Tencent.

JL: Sure, and I guess there is an added benefit there of not having too much single company risk.

KC: Yeah, that's clearly, yes, one of the benefits of that.

JL: Yeah. Okay. Awesome. And just so I think some of the bigger names in the portfolio, Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu (BIDU), will be more familiar to U.S. investors. And I was just curious if there was a smaller name or two in the portfolio that you could speak to a bit just to kind of give listeners an idea, some of the diversification available here and some of the companies that maybe they're a little less familiar with, that they would also be gaining access to if they were to invest in EMQQ.

KC: Sure. Well, let me first say a couple things about Alibaba and Tencent that I think are perhaps under appreciated.

JL: Okay.

KC: Well, people certainly know these companies and obviously Alibaba is the best known because it went public in a big splash here, but Tencent's a Hong Kong listed company that's almost as big as Alibaba.

And we use a lot of shorthand descriptions of these companies just to paint a picture. The Craigslist of China, the Amazon of Brazil, whatever.

JL: The Google of China, right, et cetera.

KC: Exactly. And so I think a lot of people have that level of familiarity. But what people don't appreciate with Alibaba and Tencent is that they are in fact super apps, they are platforms. And Tencent, as you may know, amongst their businesses is WeChat. It is the 'Facebook' of China. When we tell people what's Tencent, it's the Facebook of China.

So you can say that, it is the social network, but you cannot call Facebook the Tencent of the United States. And the reason is that because Alibaba and Tencent both have basically a billion users, and because the traditional infrastructure, bank accounts, shopping malls, these things are underdeveloped, and under penetrated in the developing world.

And it allows Alibaba and Tencent to go into different verticals that their U.S. counterparts have not done in United States. And by far right now, the most important part of d story is FinTech, financial services going on to the smartphone. And it's a big, big deal.

And anyone that has been to China in the last several years knows it. Every place you want to spend money, and I don't care if that's the grocery store, or literally the beggar on the street with cardboard, you're going to find two QR code, one for WeChat Pay and one for Alipay. So, Tencent's payments platform and Alibaba's payments platform. And those two companies have over 90% of the mobile payments market in China.

My last trip to China was actually the first time I was denied purchasing something with cash. I tried to buy a bottle of water in the Nanjing train station with currency and they said I couldn't have it. I could only use my phone. And meanwhile up on the street, I could also buy a pigeon with my phone, but I couldn't buy a bottle of water with cash.

So - and this is important because once you have the money on your phone, there's a lot of things you can do with it. And Alibaba's payments platform Alipay is recently valued at $150 billion. And Alibaba now has for example, the largest money market fund in the world.

So, people in developed world are not quite appreciating how big this mobile money and FinTech thing is. And it's sort of a paradox, you would think that someone like me that lives in the San Francisco Bay area that worked in FinTech, in a lot of ways for the last 20 years, it seems like I should be of the humans on this planet, the person that's walking around paying for things like he's in the Jetsons with my phone, it’s not. I use my phone to buy stuff at Starbucks or 7-Eleven. But it's not something I can use everywhere.

And meanwhile, Africa has the highest penetration of mobile payments. So, it's this paradox, it's this leapfrogging that's going on that is allowing Alibaba and Tencent to do a lot more than what an American might think of their businesses. And that goes to all parts of the economy, where this leapfrogging is going on and Alibaba and Tencent are competing in lots of different things.

JL: Wow. That's really fascinating and as you say really unexpected also.

KC: Yes. And a very exciting part of the story.

JL: Yeah.

KC: In terms of lesser known names in China Pinduoduo, which has a ticker symbol PDD, here in the United States. This is a fascinating upstart shopping app. But it's focused on third and fourth tier cities in China and third and fourth tier consumers. The founder who's a former Googler calls it a combination of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Disneyland.

The Chinese are very, the game of Phi [ph], if you will, a lot of things so this is a mash up of a shopping app, and a group buying app with a heavy social element that's really stormed the Chinese market out of nowhere in less than five years.

I think it may have a bigger market cap in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) at this point. In South America, my favorite story from 2019 there was a Brazilian payments company called StoneCo. (STNE) went public on the NASDAQ. And Berkshire Hathaway was a large buyer at the IPO price. So, that's an example of a less well known company in South America.

And in Eastern Europe, whatever holdings a Russian company called Yandex (YNDX) on the NASDAQ. And again, this is the 'Google of China' it's been public in the U.S.

JL: Russia.

KC: I'm sorry, Russia. It's been public here in the US for a decade, [indiscernible]. And interestingly, Yandex in addition to being the search leader in Eastern Europe, it's also the Uber (NYSE:UBER) of Russia. Yandex Taxi is the leading ride hailing app in Russia. And San Francisco based Uber went to Russia and tried to compete with Yandex, and they forfeited. And they went to Yandex and said, hey, we're leaving, can we have some stock if we give you what we built.

So Yandex taxi is, at least according to the media, preparing to IPO this year. And Uber is a minority shareholder. So, Yandex, the Google of Russia, is now going to give birth to the Uber of Russia in partnership with Uber. So, that's an exciting story to look out for in the beginning of the year.

And then finally, in Africa, the company that we own that I would focus on is a recent IPO on the New York Stock Exchange called Jumia (JMIA), on the NYSE. And Jumia is a Nigerian leader in ecommerce that operates in 10 or 12 other countries in Sub Saharan Africa.

Now Jumia, it came public. We were excited about it, because it put a flag into that part of the world. Everybody's getting smartphones and the internet and changing everybody consumes even in Africa.

And now, it's been a very volatile ride for the company since it went public. I got a call from a reporter before the IPO. And she said, well, what do you think of the Jumia IPO. How do you think it's going to do? And I said, well -- I mean she pointed out, they're losing money.

And I said, well, when you phone me, I was reading the Uber prospectus and lots of companies go public when they're losing money, including the company in Seattle whose founder has his own rocket ships.

And so you can go public with losses, when I said to where I said. So, I don't know what the analysts that are going to be looking at this at fewer price or whatever, I don't know what they're going to be looking for in terms of the valuation and so forth. But your headline's going to probably call this the 'Amazon.com' of Africa, and investors are going to see that and go, oh my gosh, I got to get it on that.

So it sounded like a ground floor opportunity, at least the headline. And sure enough this stock, I think tripled in the first week or two, only to then be the subject of a short seller report. And it's now selling I think for half of its IPO price.

So but nonetheless an example of ecommerce in all emerging and frontier markets in Jumia. And another reason why you might use an ETF for a space like this because maybe it's not the Amazon.com of Africa.

JL: Yeah, you definitely don't want this single stock risk, that's for sure.

KC: Yes, so those are some of the examples of less well-known companies that are part of EMQQ.

JL: Yeah, no, this has been great, Kevin. Really interesting. I am definitely getting a bunch of names to research here myself and portfolio is got just a really interesting mix of companies and in it. I'm just curious what the future holds for the EMQQ team. Are you guys working on any new indexes or fund launches or just planning on focusing on EMQQ for now.

KC: No, we have a very singular focus, I believe in focus. And more importantly, as I said earlier, this is I believe, I'm not 100% sure of anything but I'm 99.9% sure that this is not just the fastest growing sector in the world, but indeed the fastest growing sector in the world ever.

I've proposed that to hundreds of people or thousands of people to whom I presented in the last five years and no one's ever challenged it. The robotics people like that sought there 17% or 18% revenue growth.

So, I think this is the fastest growing sector in the world and it's a fun sector. I mean it's fun to see how these emerging markets are and the consumers in these markets are - they're getting their first taste of technology, they’re getting their first connection to the world. And they're - it's like, as one individual, an Indian guy that was profiled in a Wall Street Journal said, it says if he's falling into a sea of information. And anything he wants he can find in his pocket. So, it's an exciting story and I think that it'll be a while before we think of moving on to something else to focus on.

JL: Sure, yeah. It's a great story and definitely an evolving one also. For listeners that wanted to research these topics further to research EMQQ further, what's the best place for people to find it online?

KC: Emqqetf.com is the website for the ETF that tracks the index.

JL: Sure. And I would like to just point out that in addition to the usual stuff that investors can expect, typical factsheet and top holdings, there's some great infographics on that site are linked to from there also, and some great video appearances of yours. So, definitely worth checking out on that front.

And then what about social media, are you or EMQQ active on social at all?

KC: On LinkedIn, is the best place to follow us there. My name.

JL: All right, anyway, Kevin, this has been really great. Appreciate the opportunity to have you weigh in on emerging markets and emerging markets technology specifically. And I hope we can do it again sometime.

KC: Okay, Jonathan, thanks so much and Happy New Year.

JL: Yeah, you too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMQQ, PDD, STNE, YNDX, JMIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kevin Carter is long EMQQ, PDD, STNE, YNDX and JMIA.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds mentioned in today's show.