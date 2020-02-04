Gilead's Achilles' Heel - HIV Franchise In Serious Jeopardy

Source (Shutterstock/Liya Graphics)

Introduction

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was positioned to be the poster child of Trump's plan to eradicate HIV, as outlined in my previous article. Like almost all outbreaks including the Wuhan coronavirus, the only effective way to completely or almost eradicate HIV is to reduce the number of new infections. Currently for HIV, the only FDA approved pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs are Gilead's Truvada and Descovy, making Gilead at the heart of Trump's HIV plan, which was unveiled at the 2019 State of the Union Address. Gilead's PrEP drugs were supposed to lower the incidence of new infections but unfortunately have failed to obtain any substantial traction. New cases have stabilized over the past decade and in the past year experienced a slight decline of approximately 1000. The Center for Disease Control (NASDAQ:CDC) estimated 224,000 patients were on PrEP as GILD raked in an estimated $4.2 billion in HIV sales in Q3 2019.

Is Gilead's pipeline complete, or do they have a major gap? Although Gilead's PrEP sales may be considered a large success to date, Cytodyn's (OTCQB:CYDY) late-breaker acceptance to CROI (Center of Infection) for HIV PrEP, recently announced on January 27th, highlights that competitors are positioned to overtake Gilead's HIV strategy. Additionally, Gilead's strategy of buying high priced assets has often failed to add to the bottom line as much as intended.

To understand the significance of CytoDyn's late-breaker acceptance, consider that the last time a late-breaker presentation was accepted to CROI was in 2008 when the Timothy Brown case demonstrated that a cure for HIV, in rare cases, was possible. This late-breaker should provide a major validation to the technology that Gilead apparently didn't pay enough attention to. Besides Gilead's (so far) fruitful partnership with Galapagos (GLPG), the only other program really working for Gilead had been their stable and growing HIV business, and management's apparent failure to act has put Gilead's HIV franchise in serious jeopardy.

Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America

Trump's Plan - Ending the HIV Epidemic In 10 Years

In order for Trump to realize his plan, he has to back a different horse.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said "hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars funded the PrEP clinical trials" and that Gilead needed to respect the patent system and the work of the CDC researchers, and the taxpayers [1, 2]. From this taxpayer-funded research, Gilead is expected to make ~$4 billion in HIV PrEP drug sales in 2019. PrEP is at the core of Trump's plan and GILD's drugs aren't extremely cost-effective because they don't seem to be making a large dent in reducing the number of new infections. Trump wants a 75% reduction which means his 5-year goal is to get down to ~9,500 new infections per year. With Gilead using taxpayer money to make billions while new HIV cases don't decrease much, it's not hard to see why the Trump administration is now hostile toward Gilead.

Author Graphic - HIV Prevention Progress Report, 2019

In November 2019, the Trump administration was in full-on attack mode when it sued Gilead over HIV prevention patents. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (NYSE:HHS) indicated that it had made multiple attempts to have GILD license its patents. Instead of working something out, Gilead chose to take the stance that the HHS improperly filed the patents without informing Gilead and that therefore, the patents were defective. Earlier in the year, Gilead donated enough Truvada to supply up to 200,000 patients annually for the next 11 years so that they would be viewed as socially responsible.

Author's Graphic - Data from GILD 10-K Filings

Gilead's Failure to Innovate and Invest In Game-Changing HIV Therapies

Gilead currently has 3 robust HIV drugs. Biktarvy exploded in 2019-their once a day combination therapy to address patient compliance levels is expected to end the year with $1.2 billion in sales. Their PrEP drugs, Truvada and Descovy, should account for a combined $4.2 billion. The total HIV franchise is expected to do $14.6 billion in 2019, which is down from $14.8 billion the year prior. The company is marking time with flat year over year revenue growth. The only bright spot is revenue growth in HIV, and sales in the rest of their pipeline are declining. On the surface, their overall HIV pipeline looks healthy as shown in the pipeline graphic below, but the reality is that it is very weak. The weakness is pervasive and also evident in their NASH pipeline which will be addressed towards the end of the article.

Gilead's Next Chapter - JP Morgan Presentation

Gilead's HIV Pipeline

Beyond an additional indication of Biktarvy, there is very little in Gilead's pipeline with near term promise. Their entire HIV pipeline is organic and developed in house. The lack of external input has led to unprecedented complacency in managing their HIV pipeline because there is no contingency for a change in the HAART standard of care. The following is a micro analysis of their HIV pipeline:

Gilead's capsid inhibitor, GS-6207, represents a new way to target HIV with a long-lasting dosage that appears to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported. The idea behind a capsid inhibitor is that the molecule interrupts the capsid formation which is the protective envelope that houses the HIV viruses' genetic material and essential enzymes. In the trial, they had a maximum reduction in HIV-1 RNA by day 10 of 1.4 to 2.2 log 10 copies/mL which was statistically significantly greater than the placebo groups (all p<.0001). While these results are encouraging, it's important to take into perspective that these are only phase 1 results that have yet to show efficacy over a longer period of time.

Gilead's cure program is centered around GS-9620 which is a toll-like receptor 7 agonist in combination with PGT-121, a broadly neutralizing antibody that binds to the HIV envelope, inducing viral remission in the absence of antiviral therapy in HIV-infected monkeys. This is very Gilead can ill afford to lose the growth in the HIV revenues, but their failure to evaluate their own technologies versus other competing technologies like CytoDyn's and eliminate the threats via acquisition may be their undoing. It's logical from multiple mentions on the part of CytoDyn that Gilead and CytoDyn might have been in M&A or licensing discussions, but at the Biotech Showcase, the CEO of CytoDyn, Dr. Nader Pourhassan, made it clear in the concluding remarks of his presentation that he was going to build a Gilead type company.

Massive Growth of PrEP Having Little Effect on New Infections

PrEP started with Truvada in 2012 when the rate of new infections of HIV started to stabilize. Over the past seven years, PrEP has steadily grown yet the rate of new infections has remained flat. According to IQVIA's prescription database, an estimated that 224k are taking it and that 1.1 million people are infected with the HIV virus. Since HIV is still primarily a sexually transmitted disease, the number of people taking PrEP should approximate the size of the infected population and the data is nowhere near that level.

Gilead 3rd Quarter Investor Presentation

Growth of PrEP has been good, but investors should dig deeper into the reasons why more people aren't taking Gilead's PrEP drugs. When one peels back the onion on patient compliance, it becomes clear the main reasons are that it costs $1,758 per month and comes with unwanted side effects.

Side Effects:

Nausea: this is typically short term and passes within the first couple weeks. If taken during or after a meal, nausea can be reduced. Headaches: are triggered by the medicine and can be controlled with other drugs designed to treat headaches. Diarrhea: having a loose or runny stool is a side effect that persists for approximately a month before it subsides. Liver Health: people experience yellowing of the skin or eyes. Discoloring is also seen in the urine and may be accompanied by a loss of appetite. Kidney Health: Lawyers are building a case against Gilead for their kidney problems and bone loss. Bone Density Loss: some patients are more susceptible to bone fractures and need to be checked routinely for their bone density.

The main issue could be that those at risk for HIV don't like the side effects of nausea, diarrhea, and/or headaches every day and that some are skeptical of the long-term health issues (liver, kidney, bone) that may result from taking a drug that one doesn't absolutely need to take.

There is also an issue of patient compliance which is why various longer-acting medicines from Merck (MRK), ViiV, the (JNJ) and (GSK) joint venture, are quickly being developed and are close to being approved for marketing. The daily pill is a burden.

The clear answer to PrEP is for the government to look into supporting leronlimab, CytoDyn's extremely safe, efficacious, and long-acting self-injectable entry inhibitor for HIV prevention. After all, it is slated for approval this year in MDR patients, and it is being showcased at CROI as the first late-breaker presentation since the 2008 HIV cure miracle.

Licensing Opportunity For the Leading New HIV Drug - Ignored

A new therapy for HIV that is almost ready for commercialization is leronlimab, a viral entry inhibitor from CytoDyn that has unmatched safety and efficacy along with a favorable patient compliance profile as it is a once-a-week injectable. This HIV treatment offers huge benefits over conventional HAART treatment that is offered by big pharma companies and shows efficacy in multidrug-resistant CCR5 tropic (majority of MDR cases) HIV infections and in general monotherapy.

CytoDyn first telegraphed a licensing opportunity in a CEO video interview in September 2019. Dr. Nader Pourhassan, the CEO of CytoDyn said: "the list of things we have is getting to be pretty amazing, which would make it a perfect package for partnering or merger or licensing agreement." There were equal mentions during the shareholder meeting which culminated in the announcement that CytoDyn had signed a non-binding licensing term sheet on September 30, 2019, during an investor update for $90 million that included milestone payments, an upfront payment, 50% royalty, and cost of goods plus 10%.

In a follow-up interview in early October, Pourhassan was pressed on the issue of big pharma partnering. This interview made it more evident that this non-binding licensing deal was a real shot across the bow directed at both Gilead and ViiV to move it or lose it. There was little to no reaction in stock price to this news in part due to the non-binding nature of the term sheet. The rhetoric toward big pharma continued in November when in another CEO interview, Pourhassan announced that they were finalizing their deal with their licensing partner unless there were any "unforeseen problems" which was tantamount to a last call to GILD and ViiV. A definitive licensing deal was struck on December 17th with Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC for $87.5 million and GILD and ViiV were nowhere to be seen.

CytoDyn Investor Presentation

Gilead missed a clear opportunity to maintain the lead in HIV. Now, Gilead's ~$15 billion in HIV sales will soon be in jeopardy as CytoDyn enters the market with a much better drug than anything Gilead or other competitors have to offer. According to a Biovid research report, a once a week injectable HIV monotherapy could see a 90% adoption rate in the HIV market within 13-18 months! In December, Cytodyn was a $120 million market cap and 6 months away from approval while Gilead sat on the sidelines and watched a much smaller Vyera Pharmaceuticals scoop up an $87.5 million licensing deal. Had Gilead outbid Vyera and licensed the product, they could have avoided an almost certain $15 billion threat to their HIV business, starting in 2020 if CytoDyn's monotherapy is approved. This reckless risk assessment by Gilead management could cost shareholders billions in the coming years-nothing short of a catastrophe. However, HIV isn't the only Gilead segment that is in jeopardy.

Gilead's Kite Pharma Acquisition Is Subject to Serious Issues

The $11.9 billion Kite acquisition remains a topic of much debate three years after the acquisition announcement. It has become very apparent that Gilead's strategy with respect to the CAR-T market was flawed. They seem to have miscalculated the intricacies in the emerging CAR-T market. The first headwind they encountered was a jury order to pay a $750 million settlement to Juno/Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) for CAR-T patent infringement. So, now not only is Gilead's HIV business under legal assault by the government, their oncology segment suffered a huge loss to another big pharma.

Secondly, Gilead incurred an $820 million impairment charge for a different Kite Pharma phase 1 candidate being dropped. Couple those losses with possibly stagnating Yescarta sales and a complex supply chain [3, 4], with some hospitals unable to obtain sufficient reimbursement for CAR-T and therefore refusing to offer the therapy. Does the Kite acquisition still look like it was worth $11 billion?

In addition to Kite and CAR-T specific issues, increasing competition from liquid cancer cell therapies could hit the market sooner than later, with companies developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies such as Fate Therapeutics (FATE) or less expensive cell therapies such as Marker Therapeutics' (MRKR) MultiTAA platform, which arguably has a much greater chance of being cost-effective. Gilead CEO O'Day noted that the Q3 decline in Yescarta sales could be due to quarterly variations; however, he also mentioned competition from clinical trials as a reason for patients not opting to take Yescarta. If patients are willing to go take unproven therapies to avoid Yescarta, whether it be due to cost or side effects such as cytokine release syndrome (NYSE:CRS), imagine how these therapies could impact Gilead's CAR-T business when they are possibly approved and have strong insurance coverage.

Gilead's NASH Pipeline Has Withered On The Vine

The highly touted emerging NASH market was expected to grow up to $40 billion just a few short years ago. The NASH sector has experienced the hangover of clinical trial results that range from good in early-stage disease, to very modest in later-stage disease, to complete and utter failures. Many of these drugs were formulated by Gilead. Once viewed as a huge opportunity for growth, Gilead's NASH pipeline looks downright disappointing. I will focus on the complete failures and modestly efficacious drugs for now, as some readers know I do not believe early-stage NASH to be a lucrative market.

The Complete Failures

Gilead's simtuzumab, a mAB against collagen cross-linkage, failed to produce any discernible benefit for patients with NASH and bridging fibrosis, whether it be progression to cirrhosis, HVPG (which I don't believe is a good measurement), fibrosis stage, or liver-related clinical events. Later in early 2019, Gilead's ASK-1 inhibitor, selonsertib, completely flunked its phase 3 trial in NASH cirrhosis, whereas the patients taking selonsertib trial in F3 fibrosis STELLAR-3 trial, 2 months later, showed to have fared worse than placebo.

Gilead isn't the only one to fail phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in later stages of NASH. Notably, Conatus' (CNAT) pan-caspase inhibitor emricasan showed modest efficacy in subgroups in various trials, but never showed a strong enough efficacy data in any population to warrant continuation of clinical development, especially with some of the side effects that emerged. The emricasan trials were arguably not complete failures, but the drug's development has been discontinued.

The Modestly Efficacious

In 2016, Allergan (AGN) acquired Tobira Therapeutics for $1.7 billion to enter into the NASH space. Their drug, cenicriviroc, a dual CCR2/5 inhibitor, observed very modest results in a NASH fibrosis phase 2 trial, a statistically insignificant positive result in reduction in fibrosis without worsening of NASH at one year, whereas in two years, results were identical to placebo.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) has arguably shown the strongest efficacy data to date in its clinical development, even though the magnitude of these responses are relatively modest; however, there are a large number of substantial reservations about long term higher dose obeticholic acid use for NASH patients as outlined in my two prior articles [ 5, 6]. The topline results and subgroup analysis are positive upon first reading, but safer drugs are necessary for long term use, especially due to increased risk of developing or increasing proliferative signaling in multiple cancers due to increased FGF19 [7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15], the enterokine through which FXR agonists exert most of their NASH ameliorating activity. This is the primary reason NGM Biopharmaceutical's (NGM) NGM282, an FGF19 analogue that does not tumorigenically signal, exists.

Gilead also makes the list of very modestly efficacious NASH drugs, although this is in reference to multidrug combo trials (selonsertib, cilofexor, and fircostat)-meaning the efficacy of the individual drugs is very weak. All in all, these antifibrotic NASH results are very underwhelming, as the drugs cilofexor (FXR agonist) and fircostat (ACC inhibitor) showed negligible-to-no efficacy alone. While cilofexor and fircostat had modest efficacy in combination, a small number of patients reached grade 3 triglyceride elevations and many experienced pruritus like in the Intercept trials.

Right behind Intercept in clinical development is Genfit (GNFT) with PPAR agonist (alpha and delta) elafibranor, which has shown modest results in NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis. A mixed phase 2 trial offered stronger results when correcting for baseline NAS severity, and the drug was much more well-tolerated than Intercept's. Its efficacy also trended higher in patients with higher NAS scores. It appears that elafibranor is best-positioned to take the market lead as a "backbone" treatment for NASH, treating the underlying cause of NASH rather than the resultant fibrosis. Regardless, Genfit's performance is evidence that Gilead is not leading in the NASH race.

The Verdict

NASH, and especially NASH with fibrosis, has been a difficult nut to crack, and Gilead is not alone in reaching underwhelming clinical results. However, the once-heralded leader in NASH does not have a NASH pipeline that stands out, and it may need to reach out to companies with more robust NASH drugs that do not have substantial toxicities-NASH patients are usually on multiple medications at any given time, and so any drug added to the mix for long term use should be completely innocuous-if it wants to regain NASH leadership status.

Possible Strategic Moves for Gilead: Two Platform Technology Plays

Gilead seems to be gaining momentum with its partnership with Galapagos, evaluating filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor, in the treatment of various inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. Perhaps another partnership collaboration on another platform technology play would be worthwhile.

CytoDyn, Inc.

Based on the existing licensing deal with Vyera Pharmaceuticals coupled with the comments by CytoDyn's CEO, it seems unlikely that Gilead would pursue CytonDyn's HIV drug via a simultaneous purchase of both companies. This scenario is such a long shot because both CytoDyn and Gilead have made their respective decisions regarding their HIV franchises. CytoDyn needs to achieve marketing approval and get Vyera to deliver on the marketing and distribution of leronlimab. Gilead is hoping that their marketing engine will keep them in the top spot as long as possible before they see patients drop HAART and adopt fusion inhibitors like leronlimab as the new standard of care (SOC).

Since the HIV strategy for both companies seems well defined, the focus of future speculation should be on the 32 potential indications that CytoDyn mentioned in their video update. Gilead's areas of interest might be inflammatory diseases and oncology. Acquisition or licensing of CytoDyn's leronlimab for NASH, inflammatory indications, and non-hematological cancer would allow Gilead to create new revenues, improve its offerings for patients, and allow it to expand substantially in these indications. Although much of CytoDyn's clinical data is early stage such as in metastatic cancers, leronlimab has what it takes to steal Gilead's HIV lunch money, and more.

Some may be skeptical of leronlimab's potential in NASH due to modest results obtained using cenicriviroc, which has one of the same biological pathways, CCR5. However, leronlimab performed much better in cancer studies than maraviroc, and better in HIV than maraviroc and cenicriviroc. CytoDyn has yet to release any NASH data, but during the Biotech Showcase Conference the CEO, referencing preclinical studies, said that"90% of fatty deposits were stopped, and fibrosis was stopped by a certain amount." So, it is not out of the question that leronlimab might also outperform cenicriviroc in NASH.

The reason leronlimab has a stronger response than other CCR5 blockers has to do with the way the CCR5 receptor is inhibited. In cancer indications, one of the mechanisms of action on leronlimab is the prevention of trafficking of regulatory T-cells into the tumor microenvironment. It is theorized by Dr. Bruce Patterson, who in his video, explains that by stopping the migration of suppressor cells to the tumor, the CD8+ T-cells can continue their immune response and shrink the tumor. The mechanism of action is similar in NASH. By preventing the migration of T-cells, macrophages, and other immune cells to the liver, the inflammatory cycle has a much harder time perpetuating. Leronilmab is designed to block specific signaling through CCR5, only interfering with HIV and certain cytokines such as CCL5. This way, it doesn't interfere with a healthy immune response and does not have a side effect profile like the small molecule allosteric antagonists maraviroc and cenicriviroc. Because of this safety profile, a higher dose can be administered to ensure inhibition coverage of more CCR5 receptors systemically.

Also, leronlimab's possible therapeutic effect on the liver is noteworthy because NASH is more common in the HIV population, affecting around 50% of the population. This could hypothetically allow many HIV patients to reduce the drug load on their body and stay healthy long term. Gilead could greatly benefit from collaborating with CytoDyn in NASH as well as many other indications, while also reducing its risk of substantial HIV revenue declines over time.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.

Another idea for Gilead would be to license or acquire Galectin Therapeutics' (GALT) belapectin, an extracellular galectin-3 inhibitor for NASH cirrhosis and for cancer combination therapy. There is extensive evidence that galectin-3 is a key player in fibrogenesis of multiple organs [16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21] and a key target for the tumor microenvironment [22, 23]. Both belapectin and leronlimab have unbeatable safety profiles and are perfect for investigation in multiple combination therapies in multiple diseases. There is some confusion surrounding belapectin's potential in NASH cirrhosis due to unclear phase 2 results in the NASH-CX trial where the 2mg/kg dose showed "reduction in HVPG at 52 weeks compared with baseline (P=.02) and reduced development of new varices (P=.03)" but the higher 8mg dose did not perform as well as prior preclinical studies. However, there are three key points that differentiate the upcoming NASH cirrhosis trial, NASH-RX, from prior trials.

First, the NASH-CX trial was too short. Reversal of cirrhosis in preclinical models occurred over 4 weeks, which is the equivalent of approximately 4 years of human treatment. The NASH-RX trial will gain data on patients treated for multiple years as opposed to the one-year treatment in NASH-CX.

From Men and mice: Relating their ages

Secondly, the doses weren't optimal in the CX trial, and due to this, the trial arms weren't as adequately statistically powered, since all or part of GR-MD-08 had to be excluded from the analysis. GR-MD-02 performed relatively well on its own; a centering of dosing into the middle of the therapeutic range and a larger patient profile, as well as stricter patient exclusion criteria, should allow the drug to succeed in phase 3. The therapeutic range is shown below, taken from the trial results, published in Gastroenterology, although the blue writing is an overlay.

"When belapectin 8 mg/kg group was subdivided based on an AUC (12,000 mg*h/L) deemed optimal for a therapeutic response from a post-hoc review of the current study data, belapectin 8 mg/kg group with AUCs within the therapeutic range had an HVPG response similar to that of belapectin 2 mg/kg group. Considering the optimal window of AUC-240 for achieving meaningful clinical benefit, an upper dose of 4 mg/kg (GR4) is recommended for future studies. The PK analysis for belapectin 4 mg/kg predicts a mean AUC-240 value of 6,275 with a range of 3,056 to 10,302 mg*h/L for 90% of the cirrhotic population." (Chalasani, N. et al. (2019). Effects of Belapectin, an Inhibitor of Galectin-3, in Patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis With Cirrhosis And Portal Hypertension. Gastroenterology. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2019.11.296)

Below is a chart showing the statistically significant response in GR-MD-08 patients who had a drug exposure within the determined therapeutic range, also taken from the Gastroenterology paper.

Source

Third, Galectin is using better endpoints in the NASH-RX trial. HVPG has a decent correlation with fibrosis and responses, but posed problems not only with running a trial as it is a very invasive procedure but also with primary endpoint variance. The NASH-RX trial will measure progression to varices as well as other endpoints like decompensation events and biomarkers, as well as a hepatic impairment study. These endpoints will also be of higher clinical outcome relevance.

It is possible that Gilead is interested in Galectin's drug to strengthen its NASH portfolio, especially since Gilead has had NASH cirrhosis trials and seems to understand that there is a vast economic opportunity particularly in NASH cirrhosis. Thus, given their expensive purchase of selonsertib and subsequent total failures in various indications with that drug such as NASH and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NYSEARCA:IPF), they might be inclined to wait for results and pay more, rather than take a swing for the fences and risking ending up with recoil and unhappy investors. Galectin's NASH-RX trial has an interim analysis halfway through the trial, so if they want complete assurance, Gilead may be able to make a move in about 2 years assuming a competitor doesn't acquire Galectin first.

Subgroup analysis for Conatus' (CNAT) emricasan did not offer benefit for the drug to ultimately continue development. However, I believe the scientific rationale for belapectin-much better endpoints, an optimal dose, and a much longer trial will ultimately allow the drug to prove its worth. Thus, I believe an acquisition or licensing of leronlimab or even belapectin for NASH and other indications would be a good move for Gilead. Which company they work with simply depends on whether they are interested in protecting their cash cow or entering the NASH cirrhosis market.

Gilead Financial Analysis

Gilead has cash and marketable securities of $25.0 billion in Q3 2019 versus $31.5 billion in the prior quarter of 2018. This cash hoard clearly gives them the ability to pull off an acquisition or licensing deal. What is so interesting is their apparent ramp of R&D expense over the prior year against the backdrop of a very weak pipeline. In the 9 months ended September 30, 2019 R&D expense was $7.2 billion versus $3.1 billion in the prior year. So they appear to be spending money on a weakened pipeline instead of investing in strategic acquisitions to bolster their pipeline.

With respect to HIV, about $15 billion of revenue is subject to contraction. If Vyera and CytoDyn penetrate the HIV monotherapy market successfully, Gilead's HIV revenues could decline similarly to how their HCV revenues declined, although due to competition rather than disease eradication.

Conclusion

What is GILD management doing with all their cash? It needs to be put to use, and when they do employ it they should consider buying more complementary technology. The Galapagos partnership is great, but other than that, I don't like what I see. They seem to be allowing another company, CytoDyn, challenge their current dominance in HIV through a superiorly efficacious, safe, and convenient drug. Their other emerging programs minus filgotinib have been underwhelming. If management has any chance of survival they cannot afford to dismiss another competing technology because it wasn't their own idea. For instance, Galectin seems to have one of those competing platform technologies that could really benefit from Gilead's expertise in trial design and clinical development. Regardless of which pipeline acquisition they choose, Gilead needs to do something fast before news of their bungling of the HIV assets reaches investors. It is seemingly futile to be long Gilead stock months away from an approval of leronlimab without an action plan.

After the bulk of this article was written, an even bigger risk developed for Gilead shareholders. In mid January, CytoDyn filed for Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in metastatic breast cancer, but on Friday the company requested an emergency meeting with the FDA, and based on the CEO's video, they are planning on requesting immediate approval of leronlimab with a follow on phase 4 trial. Should the FDA grant this request, there could be a violent reaction to the news of leronlimab approval as investors in Gilead realize that once a drug is approved in one indication, the concern over safety diminishes as the attention turns to efficacy. Investors need to realize that there is only a 39% chance that they get BTD approval and should adjust their risk tolerances accordingly.

Another interesting idea is that Gilead should look into combining GS-9722 with leronlimab to prevent any viral entry and simultaneously eliminate the HIV reservoir. This might work miraculously well, although it is possible GS-9722 is not needed, and leronlimab given for a long enough timeframe may allow the HIV reservoir to slowly decay to completion. One thing is certain; if Gilead makes no attempt to provide a better therapy than leronlimab, their HIV main revenue generator will be in jeopardy.

Guy Kawasaki couldn't have said it clearer:" If you don't kill your cash cows, someone else will." (Kawasaki, p. 60).

Will CytoDyn be the ultimate Achilles Heel of Gilead? It seems possible, and in time it might even seem probable.

References

Kawasaki, Guy. The Art of the Start 2.0: The Time-Tested, Battle-Hardened Guide for Anyone Starting Anything. Portfolio, 2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALT, CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.