A Valuation Of Altabank Makes A Compelling Investment Case

Absent from my previous research on Altabank has been a thorough examination of intrinsic value. This article does that, concluding that Altabank is worth at least $30.

As the sole analyst covering Altabank (NASDAQ:PUB), I feel it pressing to exhibit as complete an analysis as possible. After reviewing my previous articles, I found that my research lacked any formal or thorough examination of the company's intrinsic value. My intent today is to do just that, after a brief introduction and short survey of their most recently reported annual results. Bottom line upfront: Altabank is one of the most profitable banks in the country, still very much in growth mode, operating in a prime environment for continued expansion. In spite of this, the bank currently trades at the lowest valuation in its brief history. Therefore, an entry point here will provide market-beating results looking forward.

Introduction

Altabank is the sole operating entity under the bank holding company Altabancorp. The holding company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and had three operations under their umbrella: Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People's Town and Country Bank. In an effort to unify their branding and marketing strategy, thereby appealing to larger customers across their regional reach, they recently accepted the name change.

Operating 26 branches up and down the interstate 15 corridor in Utah and Idaho, Altabank has quickly become the largest community bank in Utah and is beginning to challenge much larger regional and national players:

*Image from January 2020 investor presentation

The most compelling aspect of the investment case for Altabank is that they operate in a market whose macro-economics are stunning. A slide on their investor presentation explains the bountiful opportunity in Utah:

*Image from January 2020 investor presentation

Even a mediocre bank could thrive in those conditions. However, as explained more thoroughly in my last article, Altabank operates at very high levels of efficiency and profitability when compared to peers Zions Bank (NASDAQ:ZION), another bank who shares the region, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), a national entity. Take note of Altabank's efficiency ratio compared to the other businesses: (note that smaller numbers are better, to be explained).

Efficiency Ratio 2019 2018 2017 2016 ALTA 48.2% 50% 58% 55% ZION 59.5% 59% 62% 65% WFC 68.6% 65% 66% 59%

*Data compiled by author

This efficiency ratio represents a bank's overhead (non-interest expense) divided by its net revenue. A ratio of 50% is considered the maximum optimal amount and represents two dollars of income for every dollar of expenditures. Any value below 50% is even better, as it represents more income per dollar of expenditures. As can be seen, Altabank far surpasses peers by this measure.

Another critical measure of a bank's profitability is the net interest margin. Perhaps, the most important metric of all, it represents the absolute bread and butter of any traditional banking operation. This margin is the average interest made on all loans minus the average interest paid on all deposits. It is the spread between what comes in and what goes out. Here is another table featuring the same three organizations over the same time period comparing net interest margin:

Net Interest 2019 2018 2017 2016 ALTA 5.05% 5.29% 4.74% 4.59% ZION ~3.5% 3.61% 3.45% 3.37% WFC 2.73% 2.91% 2.87% 2.86%

*Data compiled by author

Again, Altabank is a stand-out.

Having briefly reviewed the company, we can now get a better picture of how compelling the investment case is at current trading levels.

Valuation

To determine intrinsic value, I will appeal to a variety of methods, which all result in the same general conclusion: Altabank is worth more than it is currently trading for.

Ratios

With a quick glance, it can be seen that Altabank is currently trading below all of its long-term averages for popular valuation ratios:

Current 5-year average P/E 11.19 18.32 P/S 3.96 5.05 P/B 1.49 1.93 P/CF 9.25 12.34

*Data compiled by author, sourced from morningstar.com

If things revert to the mean, the following prices would result, given each ratio:

P/E P/S P/B P/CF Price $42.68 $33.22 $33.72 $34.79

With Altabank currently trading at $26.08, either the market is being irrational or there are legitimate issues occurring that are resulting in multiple revisions. In my opinion, there are zero substantial issues that warrant this downward pressure. Altabank is inexpensive compared to its historic self.

Dividend Growth

Valuing a company based on the present value of all future dividend payments has particular popularity among dividend growth investors. It serves our purposes here in context of the other methods to re-enforce the point. Altabank has been growing their dividend at a very healthy pace since going public in 2015, rising at a compounded annual rate of almost 50%. It has more than doubled twice, going from $0.12 in 2015 to $0.56 annualized, according to the most recent dividend declaration.

Given that information, we can use the following formula, known as the Gordon Growth Model, to determine what we should pay for the present value of all future dividend payments:

Price = D(1 + g)/k - g

where....

D = Dividend

g = dividend growth rate

k = required rate of return

I think it is very likely that Altabank can grow their dividend by at least 10% annually moving forward. I believe this because of their history of blistering growth mentioned above supported by a payout ratio of only 24%. Under this scenario, and with the required rate of return of 12% that I am aiming for in my portfolio, the Gordon Growth model says that Altabank is worth about $30.50 today, nearly 17% above where it is currently trading. Said another way, buying now includes a 17% margin of safety.

Discounted Cash Flow

My discounted cash flow analysis was somewhat elementary, but conservative and, therefore, a reasonable estimate of intrinsic value. For the model, I ran a 5% revenue growth rate per year for ten years. From that, I assumed a 32.7% cash flow from operations margin, the average margin since their IPO. Then, I subtracted CAPEX for each year, which has averaged 4.74% of revenue. I then discounted each year's resulting free cash flow back to the present use my 12% required rate of return. For my terminal value, I assumed a perpetual growth rate of only 1%, of course, discounted back to the present as well. After adding all the years together, we subtract debt and add cash and equivalents. Altabank has zero debt and $211 million of cash. After dividing that number by diluted shares outstanding, the intrinsic value is ~$33, a 27% premium to current trading levels. Again, this is assuming modest revenue growth and a very small terminal growth rate.

Required EPS growth

The final valuation method I used is a bit of my own making. My minimum required rate of return is 12% before dividends. 12% compounding annually for ten years on $26, where Altabank's stock is currently trading, would yield a stock price of $81 in a decade's time. Assuming a 15 P/E ratio at that time (above its current P/E but below its five-year average), earnings would have to be $5.40 to support the $81 price tag. With a 2019 EPS of $2.33, earnings would have to grow at a rate of 8.77% annually in order to get to $5.40. Given the fact that Altabank has grown earnings by more than 15% annually since 2012, it is not a stretch to say that 8.77% is achievable.

Conclusion

As a long-time customer of Altabank, I can vouch for their products and services. As an analyst, the data makes clear the advantages and strength their business model has. This recent pullback has created a great buying opportunity for those with a long time horizon. Altabank has seen a stock price as high as ~$38. Nothing material has changed since that high point back in mid-2018 to warrant such a precipitous drop down to $26. In fact, their dividend has grown, their efficiency has improved, and their deposit base has expanded substantially. In my opinion, they are worth more today than they were back then. While I am dividend agnostic, there are those that would see the relatively small yield of ~2% and point to other banks who yield much more. But what is sacrificed in yield is more than made up for in fundamentals. Altabank has raised their dividend by high single digits in 3 of the past 4 quarters. Buying now will turn into a healthy yield if they continue that trajectory, which I assume they will. I intend on increasing my position in Altabank this week.

Note: Per their most recent conference call, Altabank will be switching their ticker from PUB to ALTA, effective sometime around June 30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My mother is a regional operations manager for Altabank. I am a long-time customer.