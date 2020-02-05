Annaly Capital Management Has A High Price To Book Ratio

It was the first significant sale we had seen on Annaly in the last few years.

It feels like more time has passed. It was less than a year ago when Annaly Capital Management (NLY) reduced their dividend for the first time in several years. We had correctly predicted that a reduction would be on the horizon. After Annaly guided for a dividend reduction, we found a solid opportunity in the stock. We purchased shares of NLY on 5/30/2019 and sold them on 7/8/2019:

Source: The REIT Forum

It was the first significant sale we had seen on Annaly in the last few years. We made a nice profit in a little over a month. In the following chart you can see our purchase date (green box) and the day we sold (red box):

Today, we want to discuss the factors that really matter for mortgage REITs.

Investors wrong about NLY

When Annaly guided for the dividend reduction, the share price was tanking. Many investors claimed that Annaly would need to trade in the mid-$8 indefinitely to support a 12% yield.

Those investors were wrong. Of course they were wrong.

They believe that the entire analysis for Annaly Capital Management should be checking for a 12% yield. It should be obvious today that those investors were wrong. However, they also were numerous.

Do dividends matter?

Of course dividends matter. The mortgage REIT business model is designed around generating extremely high dividends. Often, we see a gradual decline in the dividend rate over time, but the decline is usually much smaller than the yield. Because mortgage REITs carry such high dividend yields, they attract many amateur investors. The abundance of investors that don’t understand mortgage REITs leads to inefficient pricing. The market can often be inefficient, but it's even more inefficient in mortgage REITs.

Annaly’s core EPS was extremely stable for several quarters.

Many investors were more confident in Annaly Capital because their normalized core EPS was ridiculously steady (green box):

Source: NLY

Take a look at their Q2 2018 presentation (green box):

Source: NLY

Still not seeing a trend? Let’s do one more from Q4 2016:

Source: NLY

Core EPS was almost always going to land between $0.29 and $0.31 per share.

It was a very steady value.

A few years ago we had highlighted that Annaly was hedging the vast majority of their expenses for repurchase agreements. They used LIBOR swaps for most of their hedging and consequently they were recognizing higher net interest expense several years ago than they would have needed to recognize. They could have used other hedging methods which do not contain net interest expense.

If they had done that back in 2016, they could have inflated their earnings at that time. However, they were proactively hedging against the future increases in interest rates. This is a good time to point out that mortgage REITs which avoided using LIBOR swaps to avoid the net interest expense were not simply making better decisions.

There's no free lunch in hedging.

Annaly’s trading range

We have found that Annaly usually trades within a range around book value. Even at the more extreme periods, we have rarely witnessed a premium greater than 10% or a discount greater than 20%. Shares have moved outside of that range over the last several years, but it has been extremely rare and the movements were short lived.

That makes sense. If Annaly trades at a large premium to book value, they should be issuing new shares because it's accretive for existing shareholders. If they trade at a large discount to book value, they should be buying back shares because it is accretive to existing shareholders. Remember that Annaly’s duty is to maximize the long-term returns to shareholders.

Source: NLY

The most effective way for them to do that is to maximize future earnings potential. The highest level of future earnings can be achieved by maximizing book value.

That should be a simple concept but it confuses many investors.

When book value is increased, the mortgage REIT has more equity available to create net interest income. Consequently, a mortgage REIT’s primary job is to manage their book value per share adjusted for dividends paid out within the quarter. There's even a name for this metric. We call it total economic return. It's equal to the change in book value for a quarter plus the amount of any dividends paid during that quarter.

Some investors try to create an alternative definition for total economic return. That is not permitted. It's an accounting term. Total economic return has an assigned definition. The metric many shareholders would like to use is total shareholder return. Total shareholder return is equal to the change in share price plus any dividends for that period. As an investor, you are seeking a higher total shareholder return. Management’s best technique to deliver higher shareholder returns is to focus on providing higher total economic returns.

Final thoughts

Annaly Capital Management has rallied into our overpriced range. Our ranges are created by working with Scott Kennedy, another author on The REIT Forum.

That means they finally have a bearish rating. That may surprise some investors since we were bullish less than a year ago. However, we would encourage investors to recognize the changes that have occurred. The most notable change is that Annaly Capital Management saw a significant increase in their share price in addition to the dividends they paid out. Investors who bought in on our call earned a significant return. They were able to acquire that return because they bought shares when the price-to-book ratio was extremely favorable. That was the most important part of our analysis and it played out exactly as we expected. The price-to-book value ratio increased materially over the months that followed, giving shareholders the opportunity to capture a significant capital gain plus dividends.

What more can you ask for?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.