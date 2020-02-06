Cherry Hill Remains A Buy, Positive Future Outlook

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) is still inside our bullish range.

Source: The REIT Forum’s subscriber tools

Since our buy alerts on CHMI, we have seen exceptional performance. Our first buy alert on CHMI was a little early, but the second one nailed the bottom in pricing.

The chart above does not include dividends which added another $0.80 per share.

Between the two positions, we earned an exceptional return.

Source: The REIT Forum

We continue to own a moderate position in CHMI:

Today, we want to focus on the fundamental developments over the last year.

Fundamentals

CHMI had a very rough start to 2019. They had a much better time in the last few months of the year. In the first half of the year, a dramatic decline in Treasury rates was creating a decline in mortgage rates. The lower mortgage rates were an incentive for homeowners to refinance their mortgages. Since CHMI owns a large portfolio of mortgage servicing rights, also known as MSRs, they would really prefer for homeowners to refinance less frequently.

Source: CHMI investor presentation, green arrow/text added

CHMI has been active in adding more MSRs to the portfolio:

Source: CHMI investor presentation

The value of an MSR depends on projections for the level of prepayments from homeowners. The MSRs cover an enormous volume of mortgages, so the actions of individual homeowners are blended together in reaching the average performance.

Because CHMI owns these MSRs, they would love to see higher mortgage rates. When mortgage rates increase, the value of MSRs also increases. That makes the MSRs a great hedge for the mortgage-backed securities which CHMI also owns. When mortgage rates go up, the value of the mortgage-backed security will decrease. However, with lower prepayment expectations, we see higher yields on both the mortgage-backed securities and the MSRs. Consequently, higher long-term rates, such as the rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, lead to a material improvement in the net interest income for CHMI.

Net interest income

Many investors place a large emphasis on the net interest income because it determines the dividend level. Management prudently reduced their dividend significantly during summer 2019. At the time, the mortgage REIT was facing significantly lower mortgage rates and higher interest expense on their borrowing. They were being squeezed on both their gross interest income and on their interest expense.

Looking at the scenario today, we see a better environment for both sides of the equation. The result is very positive for CHMI’s earning power. Despite a dramatic improvement in the earnings environment, CHMI still trades at a material discount to book value. We believe that the improved earnings environment should assist CHMI in achieving a higher price to book ratio. Consequently, we would expect a higher share price.

We are not focusing on any short-term dividend decisions. When it comes to projecting mortgage REIT dividends, we like to see Scott Kennedy’s projection. Scott Kennedy is another author at The REIT Forum and our ratings on mortgage REITs and BDCs will usually be identical. That should make sense. We are using his research to find the latest projections for current book value. Today, many investors looking at CHMI are relying on management’s commentary from a few months ago. That commentary discussed where book value was at the end of September. Our estimates for CHMI’s book value are from early to mid-January. Things change over the span of a few months.

Final thoughts

It's critical for investors to have access to current estimates rather than to rely on where values were three3 months ago. You wouldn’t try to predict your portfolio value today by using the value from three months ago. You would log in to your brokerage account and check the value. Mortgage REITs are not required to update shareholders on their book value in between each quarter. However, if you have a great accountant with an exceptional knowledge base and access to tools for finding fair market value on agency mortgages, LIBOR swaps, Treasury futures contracts, and MSRs, you could have an estimate for current book value by seeing how much each individual part has changed.

We are reiterating our buy rating on CHMI. We believe they are one of the most attractive investments in the sector at recent prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.