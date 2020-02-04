Medical Properties Trust Inc.: Hospital Consolidation A Surprising Growth Driver

One of the best-performing healthcare REITs over the last 10 years, shareholder returns have closely mirrored the company's growing earnings power, though growth may be slowing somewhat.

Management sees ample opportunity for growth despite a gradual decline in inpatient vs. outpatient care overall. MPW's focus is on facilities that are integral to the communities they serve.

Introduction

Founded in 2003 in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has made a name for itself as the top hospital-focused REIT, by focusing on a segment of the market that is itself facing some headwinds, given the changing face of healthcare consumption. As healthcare costs have risen dramatically over the years, far exceeding most other inflation measures (thanks in part to surging demand from an aging population), inpatient care has increasingly been replaced by outpatient solutions, spelling a boom market for MOB's (medical office buildings), but a consolidation in inpatient care properties. Although hospitals and inpatient facilities in general are increasingly being usurped by outpatient MOB's, MPW has used management's laser-like focus (on high quality hospital assets) to efficiently deploy the firm's capital and become the top REIT within the sector. With a focus on operational efficiency, tenant quality, and an ever-improving portfolio, MPW has used its best-of-breed position to earn higher returns on capital and sector-leading shareholder returns.

With truly top-notch tenant underwriting, and a commitment to adding real value to its leasing relationships, MPW has carved out a competitive position which would prove nearly impossible to replicate. Even though the stock is trading near its all-time high, and growth is likely to moderate somewhat going forward (given exceptionally high long-term growth rates to date), I still rate MPW as a very solid long-term investment, and high conviction buy. In this article, I will attempt to show how the company's investment strategy gives it an edge on many of its peers, and demonstrate how its operational acumen and consistent strategic vision should afford it a premium to most other healthcare REITs, particularly given its track-record of superior execution to date.

Growing the Portfolio

From its modest start with just a few properties in Alabama in the early 2000's, by 2014 MPW had grown its portfolio to 132 properties, of which 15 were outside the U.S. (generating 8.3% of total ABR). And just four years later, in 2018, the portfolio grew to a collection of 275 properties, 92 of which were overseas (producing 14.5% of total ABR). Today, the firm is the largest owner of hospitals in the U.S. in terms of the value of its portfolio (nearly $7 billion and 300+ properties), and has a strong and growing position in Western Europe, particularly Germany and the U.K.

There can be a fine line between creating truly beneficial portfolio diversification, and becoming a "jack of all trades, master of none" type of entity (as described by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jordan Sadler in an article highlighted on Nareit's website). Instead, MPW has found success as a niche player that specializes in hospital property management. According to Sadler, investors have placed a bit of a premium on specialization over the past couple of decades, which seems to make some sense, given the peer-beating growth and return of many such firms.

While the company has expanded at an impressive rate, management has consistently pursued quality tenants with higher than average rent-paying ability. In fact, MPW's tenant selection, as measured by lease defaults, is second to none, experiencing just one such incident over the past 15 years. According to the company's CEO Edward Aldag, management prides itself on being very thorough in its underwriting and tenant screening process--the firm's focus on leasing to relatively large companies with ample liquidity has helped ensure exceptional leasing follow-through. According to Drew Babin, an analyst from Robert W. Baird & Co.,

Medical Properties' portfolio is carefully chosen so that facilities are extremely important to their communities. They structure their leases so that even if they have to change the operator, the facility will need to stay open." (Source: "Injecting Growth" Nareit article)

This smart strategy of identifying communities with strong demographic support for the medical facility in which MPW invests, regardless of the facility's operator, goes beyond simply relying on local economic strength (though that can be an important consideration as well).

By seeking out hospitals and acute care facilities that are essential to the local populations they serve, management has found a subtle yet effective way of benefiting from built-in barriers to (regional) entry, which simply adds another feather in the cap of the firm's overall competitive advantage. A ready example of this comes from an incident in 2017, when tenant Adeptus Health (emergency room operator) went bankrupt. MPW managed to release the property to a more dependable, higher quality tenant and maintained its existing rental income stream from the asset, a transaction with a very short turnaround. This not only highlights the company's leasing efficiency through adversity, but further underscores the merits of the theory that high local utility underpins property value, regardless of tenant quality (not to say it's not important as well, of course). Another quote from Aldag tells the story:

One thing I know is that hospitals will always be here to have to be certain things. What I think about more is underwriting. If a hospital is integral to a community and people won't be able to get services without it, then we want to invest in it regardless of what's happening with reimbursements." (Quote source: from Nareit article "Injecting Growth")

Diversifying the Portfolio

One advantage of being the dominant player in a shrinking part of the healthcare sector is that the remaining assets tend to be of higher quality and generate high relative returns. Investor perception originally was that the hospital sector was drying up (contracting), therefore MPW's prospects were pretty limited. However, as the best-in-class REIT that focuses on such facilities, MPW actually continues to build a stronger competitive position with relatively high barriers to entry. Also, the consolidation of hospital assets should be a net positive for the firm, as its value proposition becomes even more pronounced as the remaining inpatient facilities become increasingly important to the communities they serve. Regardless, there is still plenty of opportunity for growth, as MPW has expanded its reach to not only the majority of the continental U.S., but to key markets in Western Europe (particularly in the U.K. and Germany).

Speaking of international exposure, roughly 20% of the portfolio is currently invested in Europe, and 80% domestically (U.S.). Actually, management has set a long-term goal for the European proportion of its portfolio at 30%. Though there are some investor concerns related to nationalized healthcare and high regulatory hurdles, MPW executives have stressed the high and rising demand for inpatient care and the strong demographic and cultural support for the types of properties in which it invests, drawing certain key parallels to the U.S. market.

Recent Additions

In 2017, the firm grew assets by an astounding 33% year over year, as investments grew portfolio value and ABR by about a third. It also took the opportunity to recycle some existing assets and reposition the portfolio (raising overall property and tenant quality). In 2018 MPW acquired 11 healthcare facilities from Steward Health Care for $1.5 billion, which then accounted for 38% of the portfolio. Since then, the company has made significant progress to reduce that proportion to 25%, as management doesn't want to be too exposed to any one tenant, no matter how ostensibly strong the operator may be. The following year, in late 2019 MPW had priced a public offering of 50 million common shares at $18.50 per share, for which the firm expected $892 million in net proceeds, $700 million of which was slated to be used to acquire 10 acute care hospitals owned and operated by LifePoint Health, Inc. Most recently, as 2020 kicked off, MPW completed one of its largest acquisitions to-date, and greatly enhanced its European position--the company acquired 30 hospitals in the U.K. for roughly $2 billion (1.5 million pounds).

Enhancing the Landlord-Tenant Relationship

One area where MPW is somewhat unique compared to peers, is that it often provides 100% of financing to tenants, which management insists "reduces an organization's overall cost of capital." MPW tries to create real synergy with clients, as the firm manages properties for healthcare providers so that hospital operators can actually focus on operational issues instead of real estate considerations, increasing profitability and utility for both landlord and tenant.

MPW provides full financing for acquisitions (ranging from $10 million to $1 billion), sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansions of existing facilities. By comparison, most conventional lenders typically only finance 60-70% of such projects. Due to the fact that the company takes full ownership of the financing process, management seeks out tenants that are good credit risks with high cash flow and low debt, which consequently reinforces the stability of cash flows from its hospital properties. Such an arrangement makes funding simpler and faster (more streamlined) for tenants, since they can depend on MPW for financing, rather than having to tap debt/equity markets.

MPW adds value to the tenant relationships in several key ways. By redeploying equity to operations it helps both parties generate higher returns (creating a sort of 'win-win' situation, theoretically). The REIT improves firms' financial position through the use of off-balance sheet leases, as opposed to actual debt instruments, which generally impair solvency measures. Such leases also help free up cash for tenants by turning illiquid real estate assets into greater cash flow. Enhancing this is the fact that leases tend to reduce monthly payments, compared to the cost of capital from typical debt/equity deals used for financing operations.

An important, though sometimes overlooked benefit is that leases reduce overall tax burden, because the entire lease payment is generally tax-deductible. Finally, such lease agreements afford a great deal of operating flexibility (including options for renewal and extensions). MPW also offers clients buy-back provisions in most master lease agreements, giving ultimate property control to the tenant, should they want to retain ownership. As it is, tenants already retain operational control throughout the typical lease term.

The Fundamental Picture

As mentioned earlier in the article, the firm's long-term growth has been pretty remarkable. Looking at some specific numbers, from 2010-2019, MPW's real estate portfolio grew from $890 million to $6.75 billion, and its overall total asset base grew from $1.35 billion to $12.45 billion, representing CAGRs of 25.25% and 28%, respectively. Total revenue grew from $108.1 million to $779.4 million from 2010-2019, a CAGR of 24.54%. In keeping with this performance, operating cash flow has grown from $60.6 million to $477.3 million over the same period, an annual growth rate of 25.77%.

Interestingly, FFO and EBITDA growth has outpaced even these lofty figures, suggesting a consistency in annual profitability and continued healthy margins. Illustrating this point, EBITDA has grown from $71.4 million in 2010 to $675.9 million in 2019, which shows a CAGR of 28.37%. Drilling down further, we see that overall Funds From Operations ('FFO') has grown from $36.9 million to $490.5 million over the period, a CAGR of 33.3%. FFO per share meanwhile, rose from $0.37 in 2010 to $1.24 in 2019, representing a CAGR of 14.38%.

While the dilutive effects of MPW's ATM program certainly had a noticeable impact, overall FFO per share growth remains very healthy. Further illustrating the point, the FFO payout ratio has fairly steadily declined from 209% to 78% from 2010-2019. This was further aided by a relatively slow growth in the dividend, from $0.80 (annually) in 2010, to $1.01 in 2019, a compound annual growth rate of 2.62% (it's worth noting, however, that this was still comfortably above inflation for the period, which was 1.76%; 'real' dividend growth was 0.86%).

As long as management continues to make highly accretive acquisitions, grow its FFO numbers, and maintain healthy payout ratios, the growing share count (from 100.7 million to 395.3 million from 2010-2019) should not be a major concern to investors. Looking at the health of the balance sheet, total debt grew from $370 million to $6.17 billion from 2010-2019, but more importantly, debt/assets metrics remained in a very tight range for most of that period, of between 0.43-0.59 (2011-2019). Debt/equity also remained within a very respectable range between 0.85-1.58 over the same period. Currently, D/A is 0.5, and D/E comes in at 1.03, showing the company's strong financial health and continued ability to fund future portfolio growth.

Measuring the Competition

Looking at MPW's performance relative to peers, its strong competitive position becomes very clear. While the company has beaten peers in total shareholder return of 101.18% vs. a range of 4.74% (NYSE:VTR) to 42.89% (NYSE:DOC) over the past 5 years (1/30/15 - 1/30/19), it has also managed to generate the highest return on total capital, at 3.2% vs. a range of 1.59% (NYSE:HTA) to 2.61% ('VTR'). MPW also has the highest asset growth at 26.89% (vs. a range of 1.92%-16.73%), and gross profit margin of 97.72% (vs. a range of 53.51%-69.6%). A more in-depth comparison chart outlines some important metrics below:

Conclusion

From its modest beginnings as a small hospital REIT in Birmingham, Alabama, MPW has grown to become one of the preeminent real estate investment and management companies in the entire healthcare sector. Management has used a laser-like focus on seeking out strong operators, favorable regional demographics and property demand dynamics, combined with providing real value to tenants through full ownership over project financing and operational expertise to become the go-to hospital-focused REIT.

The domestic population's healthcare consumption is in the midst of a general shift of favoring outpatient care over inpatient care, creating a rising tide of MOB demand (and a recent glut of supply). In response to this, MPW's management has identified how to develop a sustainable competitive advantage (and therefore profit from its role as a dominant player) as an owner of some of the best inpatient assets thanks in large part to the consolidation of the hospital segment of the property market. Management has delivered very impressive and consistent portfolio and earnings growth, and looks set to retain its leading position in the sector. At a current P/FFO of roughly 17 (and a 10-year range of between 12-22), and a TTM dividend yield of 4.6% (as of 01/31/2020), I think MPW is reasonably priced, yet still poised for significant long-term asset, FFO, and (eventual) dividend growth. I rate MPW as a high-conviction buy.

