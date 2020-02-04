Tesla: There Will Be Pullbacks

I show two ways of doing so here, and update my system's potential return estimate for the stock during the next six months.

Even if you think shares of Tesla are headed to $7,000 per share, you know there will be pullbacks along the way. It's time to consider hedging in advance.

Tesla longs are sitting pretty with the stock rocketing to a new high (still image via YouTube).

Time For Tesla Bulls To Hedge

It's time for Tesla (TSLA) shareholders to hedge. I don't say this because I'm bearish on Tesla - I'm not. My system estimates a positive, double-digit return for the stock over the next six months (more on that below). I say that because since I wrote about Tesla's previous parabolic move two weeks ago, the stock was up nearly another 37% by Monday's close.

You've all seen the six-month chart.

Even if you agree with ARK Invest's chief investment officer Catherine Wood, and see Tesla heading to $7,000 per share, you know it's not going to get there without pullbacks. By hedging, you can stay long while giving yourself cash to add to your position during a steep pullback (assuming your bullish thesis is still intact, if not, you can exit while strictly limiting your downside risk). Let's look at a couple of ways of hedging, and then I'll explain why I'm still neutral on Tesla here, despite my system's prediction of a positive return.

Two Ways Of Hedging Tesla

For each of these examples, I will assume that you own 200 shares of Tesla and can tolerate a 20% decline over the next six months, but not one larger than that. In the screen captures below, I have circled the cost as a percentage of position value in order to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value over the time frame of the hedge.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 200 shares of Tesla against a >20% decline by late August.

The cost of this protection was $22,880, or 14.67% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to an annualized cost of 26.9% of position value.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside in Tesla at 20% more than the next six months, this was the optimal collar to give you the same downside protection as the hedge above over the same time frame.

Here the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $5,310, or 3.4% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost as a percentage of position value of -6.24%.

Why I'm Still Neutral On Tesla Here

The short answer is that my system's potential return estimate for it is lower than its potential return estimate for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Since past total returns are a large component of my system's method of estimating future returns, you might expect it to have a higher potential return estimate for Tesla than it does. The reason it doesn't is that its gauges of options market sentiment temper the extreme total return figures. Essentially, it assumes securities will revert to their long-term mean returns, and then it weighs that assumption against options market sentiment and adjusts it up or down accordingly. Here's how that works with Tesla in particular.

Screen capture via author.

My system starts with a mean of a stock's most recent six-month return (the "Short Term Return" in the screen capture above) and its average six-month return over the last 10 years (the "Long Term Return"). Since Tesla hasn't been public for 10 years, it uses Toyota (TM) as a proxy for the long-term return. The mean of those two returns is about 123% (the "Exp Return" column), so the system gauges options market sentiment on Tesla by attempting to hedge it against a >9% decline over the next six months with an optimal collar capped at 123%. This is not possible to do, so the system lowers the cap until it finds an optimal collar. It finds one at 28%. For less risky names, there are positive adjustments at this point, but they don't apply to Tesla, so my system's potential return estimate for Tesla over the next six months is 28%.

By way of comparison, here's my system's take on SPY:

Screen capture via author.

Although the total returns for SPY are much lower, its potential return gets adjusted upward to ~39% because it's possible to hedge it against small declines using optimal puts. In other words, its much less risky than Tesla. And we have empirical data showing that less risky names tend to outperform, on average. Bear in mind that the potential returns of 39% for SPY and 28% for TSLA are high-end estimates: Actual returns average about 0.28x my system's potential returns (the high-end estimates are nevertheless useful as a guide to setting caps on collars).

Wrapping Up - Another Approach To Limiting Risk

Some Tesla bulls may not be happy with either of the hedges I've shown above: The second one caps your upside, and the first one offers uncapped upside, but at a high price - 14.67% of your position value. That's higher than the optimal put hedge on Tesla I presented last month, for a couple of reasons: Partly, because this hedge goes out to August, while the previous one went out to June, but also because Tesla is seen as being more volatile now. Comparing apples-to-apples using annualized cost as a percentage of position value, we've gone from an annualized cost of 20.78% for the optimal put hedge last month to 26.9% this time. Your annualized cost would go up a bit - to 28.08% - if you used the optimal puts expiring in mid April instead, but that would drop your actual cost to 5.62% of position value. That may be worth considering for cautious Tesla longs who want to pay less to hedge without capping their upside.

How To Get Better Returns With Less Risk I mentioned above that empirical data shows that my system's less risky names outperform its riskier names. That may sound counterintuitive, but this article offers an explanation, and gives real-world examples: "Better Returns By Reducing Outliers."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.