Sesen Bio: Growing A Position Through The Rolling BLA Summary

The stock is trading just under $1 per share and around $100M in market cap. If the company receives FDA approval, I expect SESN's market value to grow exponentially.

Sesen is preparing their rolling BLA for their flagship candidate Vicinium. I believe now is the time to enter a speculative potion ahead of several catalysts and potential approval.

Recently, small-cap biotech and pharma tickers have experienced a sharp sell-off, which caused a few watch list tickers pop-up on my scanners for a possible buying opportunity. I was surprised to see Sesen Bio (SESN) was one of those discounted tickers considering they are in the process of a rolling BLA for their Vicinium product candidate. If approved, this $93M market-cap biotech should experience a sharp increase in buying as the market begins to realize Vicinium’s commercial prospects.

Figure 1: SESN Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Vicinium has exceptional Phase III data and looks to be a shoo-in for approval in bladder cancer by the end of 2020. The rolling BLA will allow me the opportunity to develop a larger position in the coming months ahead of a potential PDUFA date.

I intend to provide some background on Sesen and Vicinium. In addition, I discuss why I believe SESN is substantially undervalued at these prices and should on the top of your speculative watch list in 2020. Finally, I discuss my plans to establish a speculative position before the company submits their final package to the FDA.

Company Overview

Sesen is focused on the progress their pipeline of Targeted Protein Therapeutics “TPTs” that includes their Vicinium product candidate; which showed impressive results in its Phase III trial. The company believes Vicinium can become the standard-of-care for the treatment of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin “BCG” refractory high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer “NMIBC”.

Figure 2: Therapeutic Pipeline (Source: SESN)

In addition, the company is working on a combination treatment of Vicinium and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Imfinzi in BCG refractory high-grade NMIBC. The company also has a systemica TPT, VB6-845d, that is expected to be implemented against solid tumors.

Vicinium Ready for Approval

Back in May, Sesen reported an impressive 40% CRR in the first three-month analysis and 15% after 12 months, which is better than Endo’s (ENDP) Valstar that had 8% CRR at 12 months. In addition, 54% of patients with a CRR at three months had a CRR over a year post-therapy. What is more, 88% of responders are cystectomy-free at 3 years. Vicinium also posted a 96% PFS at 12 months and an OS of 98% at 12 months. In terms of safety, Vicinium was well tolerated with only 2% experiencing a severe adverse event.

Figure 3: Vicinium Endpoints (Source: SESN)

Sesen has completed their Pre-BLA meeting with FDA and are now in the process of submitting a “Rolling BLA”, which allows the company to submit their application in phases. This way, the company can send the information to the FDA as soon as the information is available, instead of waiting for the entire packet to be completed in order to submit.

Figure 4: Vicinium Events (Source: SESN)

The company expects to complete their BLA submission in the second half of the year and could receive a priority review. In addition, the company expects the FDA to schedule an Advisory Committee “AdCom” to review Vicinium’s submission and will decide whether or not to vote in favor of approval. If all goes well, Sesen will have multiple catalysts in 2020 and potential approval in 2021.

Financials

Typically, micro-cap biotechs and biopharmas like Sesen have abysmal financials and are the verge of another secondary offering. Although Sesen falls into the micro-cap category, it has a decent financial position. At the end of Q3, the company had about $58M in cash and cash equivalents, which the company believes should last into Q4 of this year (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Financials (Source: SESN)

Admittedly, the company will most likely have to perform at least one fundraising event at some point this year. However, the funds should be going to commercialization activities and preparing for Vicinium’s launch.

Enticing Valuation

With the market starting to show signs of weakness, I am looking for heavily discounted tickers that are on the verge of transformative changes in its fundamentals. Sesen definitely fits this description with its current valuation and its potential to start pulling in significant revenue. Looking at figure 6, we can see that Street analysts believe the company will start pulling in a modest revenue in 2021, and will record year-over-year growth through 2028. At that time, the company is expected to bring in roughly $207M, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.47x, which is drastically under the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x.

Figure 6: SESN Revenue Estimates (Source: SESN)

Using the industry’s average price-to-sales and the 2028 revenue estimate of $207M, we would get a market cap of ~$1.03B or almost $10.00 per share. I know that is very pie-in-the-sky numbers when looking at the current sub-$1 share price, but I believe this illustrates how undervalued SESN looks at this point in time.

Leading Downside Risks

As with all pre-commercial biotech and biopharma companies, Sesen does have several hallmark downside risks. The leading downside risk comes from a potential regulatory failure. If the AdCom doesn’t vote in support of approval or the FDA provides a CRL, investors should expect a big cut in the share price that could persist for an extended period of time.

Another downside risk comes from potential labeling and indication. Sesen has been testing Vicinium in BCG refractory patients, which might require patients to attempt BCG before taking Vicinium. Unfortunately, BCG has been in a shortage, which might limit the number of patients who fit that profile. So, it looks like a patient might have to fail BCG therapy before their insurance or provider will allow them to take Vicinium but there might not be BCG for patients to fail.

What’s My Plan?

I am looking to enter a small speculative position under $1.00 per share and will look to add following BLA submission and once the share price busts out of this long term downtrend on the daily chart. I expect to leave 2020 with half of my position and will add once the company has Vicinium on the market. I plan to hold SESN for at least five years in anticipation of a big return or possible acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SESN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.