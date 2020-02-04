Warrior Met Coal: Fire-Sale Opportunity In Coal Following Corona-Crash

Warrior Met Coal is a high-margin metallurgical coal producer that is not only trading at a fire-sale price but also has a significant financial moat.

While coal is bearish in the short-run, prices are likely to rise significantly over the long-run as oil production slows and steel demand returns.

Precisely when a long-term bottom seemed to exist for coal, the coronavirus swept in and reversed most of the industry's recent gains. As you can see below, the value of the VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) has slid a staggering 16% since the outbreak began, tracking losses in the United States Oil ETF (USO):

As you may have heard, the U.S. coal industry has been struggling to stay afloat over the past decade due to substitute pricing pressure from oil and natural gas. Oil and natural gas production have been booming in the U.S. over about 12 years which has led to chronically lower prices across the energy industry. While bankruptcies have been problematically high for oil & natural gas firms, it has been even higher for coal producers.

For most producers to stay afloat, they need coal above the $80-$90/ton level but prices are currently at $67. Since oil prices have crashed and China is the world's top consumer of coal, many fear that coal prices will dip even lower. As you can see below, the value of KOL on a log-scale is highly correlated to coal prices:

If coal crosses back below the $65 level, it is entirely possible that a repeat of the 2016 scenario occurs.

While this is very bearish for coal companies in the short-run, I believe the declines may be the last major fire-sale buying opportunity for high-quality coal stocks. Many coal producers are currently trading well below book value and have P/E ratios below 6X despite negative earnings for many producers. While many are likely to struggle, coal production is perhaps the cheapest industry available to investors today.

A Closer Look at Warrior Met Coal

One coal producer I find particularly interesting is Warrior Met Coal (HCC). Warrior is a metallurgical coal producer (coal used in steel production) which slightly lowers their exposure to the coronavirus, though demand for steel will likely decline in China unless hospital production offsets delayed construction.

The company has mining operations in Alabama and a second undeveloped mine "Blue Creek" which is expected to have 144M tons worth of reserves and is currently under construction.

The company is expected to produce 7.5-7.9 Mst per year which currently sells for slightly under $140/ton and costs the company $95 to produce per their recent investor presentation. This makes Warrior far more profitable than its peers, giving it a significant buffer to ward off the impacts of a commodity price decline. Take a look at how its gross and EBTIDA margins compare to that of Ramaco (METC), Arch (ARCH), and Contura (CTRA):

As you can see, Warrior is the leader by a landslide. This is also reflected in the company's profit margin and CFO margin. Even more, the company's low production cost has enabled high free cash flow growth over the years while its peers are losing FCF. See below:

The company's high efficiency and growing FCF has enabled it to have the lowest price volatility compared to peers. Despite significant price declines for coal, Warrior has managed to stay within its trading range while its peers have crashed:

Interestingly, the past performance of these coal companies is highly correlated to their profit margins. Warrior has the highest gross margins and the highest returns, then Arch, Ramaco, and Contura.

In my opinion, the best opportunities lie in commodity producers that have either the highest margins or the lowest, but not those in the middle. Those with the highest margins, like Warrior, can maintain cash flows and growth during bear markets, enabling them greater financial stability and wherewithal to make acquisitions once the dust clears. On the other hand, nearly bankrupt producers like Contura are often trading significantly below book value, making them an acquisition target in case of a turnaround.

Comparative Valuation of Warrior

Despite being one of the least risky coal producers, Warrior also has among the lowest valuation and is incredibly cheap compared to the 25X+ P/E's seen in the S&P 500. As you can see below, Warrior has maintained a 65% earnings yield (P/E 1.5X) over the past year and has a very low EV/EBITDA of 1.4X:

Of course, there is a reason for the company's lower earnings yield valuation than peers. Because Warrior has the highest margins, an increase in coal prices is likely to have less of an impact on its bottom line than it would for a company like Contura.

However, there is also the matter of what Warrior is doing with its profits. As I mentioned earlier, they are working on developing a mine that is expected to increase production by around 3Mst with production expected this year. This means that the company's sales are likely to grow 20-40%. Given today's low metallurgical coal prices (roughly $150/ton), the project is expected to have a very high IRR of 24% that rises all the way to 37% given a $200/ton price.

As explained in past coal articles, I believe coal prices will rise as U.S. demand for steel increased and crude oil/natural gas supply growth fades. This means the upper-end 37% IRR projection may turn out to be accurate (met coal was $200/ton in 2018).

Of course, the project will likely increase Warrior's debt which is not as low as it is for a few peers. As you can see below, Ramaco and Arch rank a bit higher than Warrior on a solvency basis:

Considering all growth projects have risk and Warrior has debt (though far more than enough cash flow to make payments), it may increase HCC's volatility and exposure to coal prices. Since I'm a long-run bull on coal, this is good, but it does add risk in the near-term since lenders may be apprehensive to give low rates given the uncertainty surrounding the Chinese economy.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the coronavirus dip in energy stocks appears to be a solid opportunity for long-term buyers looking for fire-sale companies. Within the energy sector, I would argue that coal is the most undervalued and that Warrior Met is the highest quality producer in the industry.

Warrior is incredibly cheap by most valuation measures, particularly when its high cash flow stability and growth are taken into account. Even if coal prices have a bad 2020 as some expect due to the coronavirus, Warrior is cheap, has low debt, and has high enough margins that its downside risk is far lower than it is for peers.

There is some risk given the company's expansion plans, but it seems that management is level-headed in their approach to capital expenditures. Further, if coal prices continue to drop, it is possible for HCC to break its $18-$20 support level (current price $19) which may cause the stock to drop considerably. Still, if that occurs then I'll be glad to buy.

Based on the company's growth and market position, I believe it deserves a higher P/E of at least 4X over the long-run which gives me a price target of $50 (from $19). That said, such a valuation would be considerably higher than usual valuations coal companies of Warrior's size today. In the short-run, I believe a P/E of 2X would put the company closer to fair value given the depressed valuation of its comps which implies a share price of $25. So, I expect to see the stock at $25 by year-end, barring a significant crash, and at least $50 as the coal market returns to stability over the coming years.

