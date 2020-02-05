Sugar Makes A New High

Since sugar began trading in the futures market in 1971, the price of the sweet commodity has traded in a range from 2.29 to 66 cents per pound. Over the past ten years, the trading back narrowed to 9.83 cents to 36.08 cents. The low came in September 2018, and the high in 2011, when many other commodities were trading at highs. Sugar is a soft agricultural commodity that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. The world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane is Brazil. In South American, Brazil uses sugar to produce ethanol, a biofuel.

Local production costs for sugarcane are in Brazilian real, while the ICE futures use the US dollar as its pricing mechanism. Therefore, the price of sugar can be highly sensitive to the currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real.

Even though the real is close to its lowest level in years against the dollar, the price of sugar has been slowly climbing, making higher lows and higher highs since the September 2018 bottom. Before 2018, the last time sugar traded below the 10 cents per pound level was in 2008. While the most direct route for a risk position in the sweet commodity is via the futures and futures options that trade on ICE, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) provides an alternative.

A bullish trend since September

After trading to a low of 11.74 cents per pound on September 12, 2019, the price of sugar has been climbing higher.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of nearby March sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange highlights the latest high in the sugar futures market was on Tuesday, February 4, when the price reached a peak of 15.13 cents per pound. Sugar had not probed above the 15 cents level in over two years, which January 2018. Not only did sugar put in a new high on the first trading session of February, but it put in a bullish reversal pattern as it traded below the previous session's low and settled above its higher. The bullish reversal was the second in a week as the sweet commodity put in the same pattern on January 28.

Slow and steady keeps technical metrics mostly neutral on the long-term chart

The daily chart of ICE sugar futures shows that the rally that has taken the price higher since early September has been slow and steady without any significant price spikes.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart illustrates that sugar reached a significant bottom in 2018 when the price fell to a low of 9.83 cents per pound. Sugar had not traded below the 10 cents level since 2008 before the 2018 low. The slow and steady nature of price appreciation over the past year caused price momentum and relative strength indicators to cross higher, but they remain on either side of neutral readings. Quarterly historical volatility at 23.3% has been declining from over 32% in 2018.

Open interest climbs with the price

Open interest is a metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, open interest in the ICE sugar futures market moved from 977,470 contracts on January 3 to 1,202,138 contracts on February 3, a rise of 23%. Over the same period, the price moved from 13.2 to the most recent high of 15.13 cents per pound. Increasing open interest and rising price tends to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

An Asian shortfall sends the price to 15 cents

Fears of a deficit in the sugar market are pushing the price of the soft commodity higher. Drought conditions in Thailand have pushed output to a nine-year low. According to an article in the Bangkok Post, sugar production in the Asian nation could decline 28% to a low of 10.5 million tons in the current crop season. Thailand will export 6-7 million tons of sugar this year, compared to eleven million has year. Concerns that a deficit in the sugar market is developing sent the price of the March futures to the 15 cents per pound level for the first time in over two years on February 3.

Meanwhile, sugar has been rallying even though the value of the Brazilian real has moved lower against the US dollar. A weaker Brazilian currency tends to weigh on the price of sugar as Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of the sweet commodity, and local output costs are in Brazilian real terms.

Source: CQG

The chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair indicates that the Brazilian currency at a low of $0.23100 on February 3 was at its lowest level since the all-time nadir at $0.23040 in late 2015. The strength in the sugar futures market despite the weakness in Brazil's currency is a sign of the underlying strength and supply concerns in the sugar market.

CANE is the sugar ETF product

Sugar can be a highly volatile agricultural commodity. In 2016, the price reached a peak of 23.90 cents per pound, and in 2011 the high was at 36.08 cents. At just below the 15 cents per pound level on February 4, the sweet commodity could still have plenty of upside potential if drought conditions in Thailand persist, Brazil experiences any production issues, or the Brazilian real appreciates against the US dollar.

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE holds three actively traded sugar futures contracts, so the ETF does an excellent job replicating the price action when it comes to the blend of the three contracts. The nearby futures contract tends to experience the greatest volatility, so CANE often underperforms the price of nearby sugar on the upside but outperforms the sweet commodity futures on the downside.

CANE has net assets of $12.31 million, trades an average of 52,741 shares each day, and charges a 1% expense ratio.

The latest rally in the sugar futures market took the price of March futures from 13.10 cents per pound on January 2 to a high of 15.13 cents on February 4, a rise of 15.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Around the same period, the CANE ETF product appreciated from $6.84 to $ 7.47 per share or 9.21%. The blend of the three futures contracts caused the lower percentage gain in the CANE ETF.

The price of sugar has been getting sweeter in early 2020. The next level to watch on the upside is the November 2017 high of 15.49 cents per pound. That technical resistance level could stand as a gateway to significantly higher prices if the deficit in the sugar market grows.

