A Rough Ride For Chinese Petrochemicals - Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Shares Make New Lows

On January 15, optimism over the de-escalation of the trade war between the US and China reached a peak. After months of negotiations, tariffs from the US, and rising protectionist retaliation from China, the "phase one" trade deal took some pressure off China's economy. The trade war weighed far more heavily on China than the US. At the same time, protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong presented another challenge for the leadership in Beijing. While the potential for further issues in Hong Kong remains, the situation calmed over the past weeks.

China got no time to enjoy a period of stability as the outbreak of Coronavirus in the nation is the newest factor weighing on the economy. The outbreak came as the Chinese celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday. The rising number of fatalities and the growing number of cases have caused the economy to grind to a halt in many provinces of the nation that is home to 1.4 billion people. At the same time, the virus spread to other countries around the world, but China is ground zero for the health emergency.

Shares of Chinese stocks have moved lower in the wake of the virus. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company (SHI) shares fell to the lowest level since 2014 last week.

Oil weighs on petrochemical prices

Petrochemicals are organic chemicals made from crude oil and natural gas for industrial use. Some of the primary petrochemicals include methanol, ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, and xylene. Since crude oil and natural gas are primary ingredients in the production of petrochemicals, the current price action in the oil and gas markets has weighed on prices.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the decline in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures since January 8. The price of nearby March futures dropped from $65.40 to a low of $49.66 per barrel on February 4 or over 24% and was under the $51 level on Tuesday after reaching a new low.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas fell steadily since reaching a seasonal high of $2.905 in November. This week, the price of nearby March futures traded its lowest level in January since 1999 when the price hit $1.804 per MMBtu.

Coronavirus weighs on China's economy

Crude oil and natural gas prices were falling before the outbreak of Coronavirus became a risk-off issue for China and the world. However, as the Chinese economy suffers under the weight of the virus, the prospects for energy demand are declining. At the same time, Chinese stocks have moved low with the climbing number of fatalities and cases of the virus.

Source: CQG

The chart of the China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) that holds shares in some of China's leading companies rose to a high of $45.29 per share on January 13 on the back of the optimism over the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China. The agreement de-escalated the trade way and sent the FXI to its highest level since April 2019, before the escalation of the trade war. Meanwhile, as China is ground zero for Coronavirus, the FXI plunged to a low of $39.52 on January 31 and closed the month at $39.74 per share, a decline of 12.3% from the January 13 high. On February 4, FXI recovered to over the $41 per share level.

SHI shares have tanked

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell petrochemical products in China. The five segments of the company include; Synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemical products, petroleum products, and trading of petrochemicals. The shares in the company have been moving steadily lower since reaching an all-time high in May 2018. At that time, the price of nearby oil and gas futures were trading at over $65 per barrel and over $2.69 per MMBtu, respectively. Both energy and petrochemical prices were appreciably higher when SHI shares reached a peak.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, SHI shares have been a falling knife since the May 2018 high, declining from $74.09 to $25.48 per share on January 31, a drop of 65.6%. SHI closed at the end of January just slightly above its most recent low of $25.25 per share, and the trend in the stock remained lower at the end of the first month of 2020. On February 4, a recovery in the stock market took the price of the shares to just over the $26.50 level. A potent bearish combination of coronavirus, falling Chinese stock prices and dropping energy price all contributed to the elevator shaft ride to the downside for the stock.

An attractive dividend and valuation

SHI had a market cap of around $5.191 billion at its share price on February 4. As with many Chinese companies, it is a challenge to analyze and interpret the profitability of SHI. However, the company pays shareholders a 14.26% dividend based on its most recent share price. Approximately 48,201 shares of SHI change hands on average each day in the NYSE. Given the latest events in markets, SHI is a company that had just about everything going wrong at the same time when it comes to its markets.

Buying the dip with SHI

Chinese stocks are falling sharply on the back of the Coronavirus. The FXI ETF was close to the low that occurred during the height of the trade war in August and September 2019 on January 31. Crude oil prices have plunged since January 8, and the price of natural gas was at its lowest level in twenty-one years at the end of January. The combination has been bearish for the petrochemicals market in China.

For those looking for a contrarian approach to energy and China, SHI is a stock that has suffered on all fronts. When the price of energy commodities stabilizes and fears over Coronavirus subside, SHI has the potential to make a significant recovery. Meanwhile, the 14.26% dividend is another reason to consider this company. At the end of January, China, energy, and petrochemicals were under pressure. Anyone looking to buy the dip using SHI should use a scale-down approach, leaving plenty of room on the downside if the carnage continues over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.