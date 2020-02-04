XLF: Looming Yield Curve Re-Inversion Suggests Underweighting Financials

After receiving a jolt from the U.S.-China "Phase One" trade deal, economic optimism has since faded due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, as 10-year Treasury yields completed a round-trip back to the lowest level since October 2019 at 1.5%. As a result, the yield curve flattened to just 6bps away from negative territory based on the 10y-1y spread:

A re-inversion of the yield curve appears to be inevitable, with the viral epidemic expected to inflict far-reaching impact on global economy. Indeed, comparisons between this crisis and SARS are no longer relevant, as TIME pointed out:

Since 2003, China has climbed from the world’s sixth largest economy—just bigger than Italy—to the second largest, worth nearly $14.55 trillion in 2019, almost as large as the entire European Union. China is also an integral trading partner for the biggest economies the world. The U.S., Japan and India import more goods from China than anywhere else and the E.U. and Brazil sell more to China than to any other country. Experts say that’s likely to mean any fallout from the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak will hit the global economy a lot harder than SARS did.

As such, the yield curve looks set to invert once again after mere 3 months with recession fears being the catalyst. Looking back, re-inversion of the yield curve within 1-3 months is a rare occasion, as it happened only during 2006-2007 and last year:

A Negative Signal For Financials On A Relative Basis

In terms of its implications on the stock market, history suggests that while it is actually not as gloomy as it appears, the financial sector (XLF) has tended to underperform the broader S&P 500 (SPY) following a yield curve re-inversion. In the first instance during 2006, stock markets bottomed right after the yield curve inverted before launching another 20% higher the ensuing 52 weeks. XLF also participated in the rally but would underperform SPY by about 5%.

In the case of July 2007, the forward 52-week return paints a polar opposite picture with major indices in the midst of a bear market. Meanwhile, the common theme has been the underperformance in XLF.

Finally, 2019 saw two brief inversions of the yield curve which turned out to be false alarms similar to 2006, as SPY and XLF proceeded to rally into the current highs. Though once again, XLF has lagged behind SPY for bulk of the period.

To sum up, a yield curve re-inversion has not necessarily been bearish for the broader markets except for 2007, while XLF has underperformed SPY 75% of the time by an average of 2-3% over the course of next 3-6 months.

Date 1Y 10Y 1Y-10Y # Consecutive Weeks Before Re-Inverting XLF Forward Returns 4-Week 12-Week 24-Week 52-Week SPY Forward Returns 4-Week 12-Week 24-Week 52-Week XLF - SPY 4-Week 12-Week 24-Week 52-Week 6/6/2006 5.03 5.01 -0.02 45 -1.04% 2.54% 10.22% 13.86% 1.01% 4.84% 11.97% 20.49% -2.05% -2.30% -1.75% -6.64% 7/23/2007 5.00 4.97 -0.03 31 3.57% -2.25% -17.54% -37.42% 2.22% 3.14% -3.42% -13.53% 1.35% -5.39% -14.12% -23.89% 5/23/2019 2.32 2.31 -0.01 38 1.34% -1.08% 11.09% 3.97% 2.15% 9.25% -2.63% -3.23% 1.84% 8/5/2019 1.78 1.75 -0.03 43 0.99% 7.18% 11.85% 2.20% 4.98% 12.74% -1.21% 2.20% -0.89% Average 1.22% 1.60% 3.91% -11.78% 2.35% 3.78% 7.63% 3.48% -1.13% -2.18% -3.73% -15.27% % Positive 75.00% 50.00% 75.00% 50.00% 100.00% 100.00% 75.00% 50.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 0.00%

Mixed Earnings Picture Suggests Limited Upside

Major banks kicked off earnings season last month with a mixed bag, as JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C) reported big jumps in fourth-quarter profit while Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) struggled. Share buybacks played an integral role in banks beating earnings estimates, though on the other hand, declining net interest margins have put pressure on the top-line. According to Yahoo Finance:

Citi CFO Mark Mason told reporters Jan. 14 that with the Fed expected to make little moves on rates in 2020, he still expects a lagged effect of the 75 basis points of interest rate cuts to impact net interest revenue this year.

Indeed, net interest margins on U.S. banks collectively have been on a secular decline along with interest rates for the past decades based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Although NIMs have rebounded in the past 5 years, the trend started turning south in Q3 2019 on the heels of the trio of Fed rate cuts:

Looking into XLF's top 25 holdings which represent over 70% of its exposure, EBIT growth on aggregate is expected to be in the low single digits for both 2019 and 2020, which is a major drop-off from the double-digit gains in 2018:

Symbol Name Industry % Weight EBIT YoY Growth 2018 2019 E 2020 E BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc B Multi-Sector Holdings 12.91% 34.39% 1.51% 4.98% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co Diversified Banks 12.38% 10.79% 9.85% 1.34% BAC Bank of America Corp Diversified Banks 7.86% 16.12% -4.02% 6.37% WFC Wells Fargo & Co Diversified Banks 5.35% -8.42% -11.22% -6.06% C Citigroup Inc Diversified Banks 4.91% 2.65% 2.97% 3.22% AXP American Express Co Consumer Finance 2.60% 12.79% 4.60% 11.52% CME CME Group Inc Class A Financial Exchanges and Data 2.25% 21.51% 4.10% 6.60% GS Goldman Sachs Group Inc Investment Banking and Brokerage 2.25% 18.17% -11.46% 6.62% USB U.S. Bancorp Diversified Banks 2.24% 3.34% 0.41% 2.45% SPGI S&P Global Inc Financial Exchanges and Data 2.14% 6.83% 9.56% 8.53% TFC Truist Financial Corp Regional Banks 2.12% 5.67% 10.56% 71.09% CB Chubb Ltd Property and Casualty Insurance 2.01% 33.95% -1.48% 6.43% MS Morgan Stanley Investment Banking and Brokerage 1.94% 8.02% 2.10% -2.99% PNC PNC Financial Services Group Inc Regional Banks 1.91% 7.16% 6.10% 2.19% BLK BlackRock Inc Asset Management and Custody Banks 1.86% 4.91% 0.36% 15.98% MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Insurance Brokers 1.72% -1.04% 14.06% 12.99% ICE Intercontinental Exchange Inc Financial Exchanges and Data 1.62% 8.06% 3.74% 5.71% SCHW Charles Schwab Corp Investment Banking and Brokerage 1.54% 24.99% 6.27% -5.20% AON Aon PLC Insurance Brokers 1.49% 15.45% 12.16% 9.64% PGR Progressive Corp Property and Casualty Insurance 1.39% 45.23% 60.66% -22.10% Top 20 72.49% 14.78% 3.58% 5.47%

Similarly, the rise in net income margins has tailed off since the one-time boost from 2017 tax cuts:

As such, the uninspiring earnings and margins growth picture suggests that the 2007 all-time highs will continue to be a major hurdle for XLF. Technically, an ominous "double-top" is in the process of being formed with XLF unable to break out thus far, which would be another bearish signal for the financials.

In summary, both fundamentals and technicals suggest that XLF is most likely to underperform the broader market in the coming months. The re-inversion of the yield curve, which appears to be on the horizon in light of the worsening coronavirus outbreak situation, would further bolster the case to underweight the financial sector.

