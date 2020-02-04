Passage Bio Files Initial Plan For IPO

PASG is pre-clinical stage so the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of genetic treatment candidates for single gene central nervous system disorders.

Passage Bio has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Passage Bio (PASG) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing genetic treatments for monogenic (single gene) central nervous system [CNS] health conditions.

PASG is at pre-clinical stage so is an ultra-high-risk firm potentially more suited to institutional investors with a long hold time frame.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Philadelphia-based Passage was founded to advance genetic treatments involving a single gene for rare central nervous system disorders.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since January 2020 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at Civetta Therapeutics

Below is a brief overview video of a young child with gangliosidosis, a condition the firm’s lead candidate hopes to treat:

Source: Marilee Kay

The company has a strategic research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program and currently has three lead product candidates:

PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, or GM1

PBFT02 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, or FT

PBKR03 for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $230 million and include AI Passage, Frazier Life Sciences, LAV Prescience Limited, New Leaf Ventures, OrbiMed, Versant Ventures, and Vivo Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for central nervous system therapeutics is expected to grow to $129 billion by 2025.

In 2016, the mental health sector represented the largest market share and is forecast to remain in first throughout the period.Degenerative disorders, such as those researched by PASG, are expected to account for the second largest share due to increasing governmental and non-governmental initiatives.The cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth during the period.

The firm faces different competitors for each of its different drug programs.

For PBGM01 - Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) and Lysogene

For PBFT02 - Alector (ALEC), Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL), Alkermes (ALKS), and Arkuda Therapeutics

PBKR03 - None known at this time

Financial Status

Passage’s recent financial results are typical of a pre-clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development program.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $158.9 million in cash and $4.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Passage intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund further development of our PBGM01 product candidateto fund further development of our PBFT02 product candidateto fund further development of our PBKR03 product candidateto advance our discovery and candidate selection stage programs; andany remaining amounts to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Chardan.

Commentary

Passage is seeking an IPO to advance its pre-clinical stage pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Its lead candidate, PBGM01 for the treatment of gangliosidosis, is scheduled to enter Phase 1 / 2 trials in the second half of 2020. Its two other lead candidates will likely not enter Phase 1 / 2 trials until the first half of 2021.

The market opportunity for degenerative central nervous system treatments is quite large but has proven to be very difficult to treat.

Management believes its focus on genetic-based treatments for conditions that appear to be caused by a single gene pair mutation will have a better chance of success, given the limited knowledge we have about genetic disorders and the very slow approval process for genetic treatments at the U.S. FDA.

The firm has a strong research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania but does not as yet, have a commercial collaboration with a major pharmaceutical partner.

Passage is an extremely early stage biopharma whose IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors rather than individuals.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO’s pricing and valuation expectations.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.