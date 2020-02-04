Why I Let My Computer Make My Investment Decisions

Two crucial factors comprehensive financial statement analysis reveals -- is a company improving or deteriorating, and how does that fit within its long term performance.

Investing: Why I Let My Computer Make The Decisions

In the 1980s I worked for activist investors. I was constantly flying around the country interviewing customers and suppliers of potential targets. I’d compare recent and older Proxy Statements looking for changes in management and directors, and invite former executives out for an expensive lunch. I had an expense account and alcohol is a wonderful lubricant. Sometimes I’d hire them as consultants. Sometimes I’d sit in bars outside of factories and talk to workers coming off shift. It’s surprising how much a lowly factory worker knows, or thinks he knows, about the CEO and where the skeletons are buried. I’d photograph the homes of CEOs because you can tell a lot about a person by where they live. A private investigator friend of mine would charge me $50 for a CEO credit check. You can tell a lot about a person by their credit history.

In addition to serving activist investors – Leucadia, Sam Zell, Richard Rainwater, Industrial Equity (an Australian investment holding company), among others – I published research for mutual funds and institutions, which I called Contrarian Research. Some of the reports were based on situations I had researched for activist investors that they later decided not to pursue. At its height, it had over a hundred institutional subscribers. Alan Abelson interviewed me for a feature article in Barron’s. I thought I was a pretty smart guy. There was a problem, however. The research, which was definitely unique, didn’t really work all that well. A number of the companies were in financial distress and later failed. The performance did have good years, including some of over 30%, but some of the bad years were really bad. I worked a lot in the oil patch. My favorite restaurant in Houston specialized in French cuisine. Lunch cost whatever a barrel of oil was selling for. I had several haute cuisine lunches for under $10. Unfortunately the bargain they represented didn’t make up for losses in energy and related stocks.

Around this time, 1988, Buffett filed a 13D on Coca-Cola. I read the article and almost fell off my chair. What? What happened? I thought he was one of us. I thought he was a true blue value investor. What could Buffett possibly see in a company selling at fifteen times earnings, twelve times cash flow, and five times book value? He must have lost his senses, his good judgment!

What I found was a company whose financial statements were experiencing a transformation of sorts. Coke was getting out of low return businesses – bottling, for instance – and expanding into export markets. Growing affluence in the developing world was making Coca-Cola an affordable luxury for a rapidly growing segment of the world’s population. It was all there in the financials – expanding margins, increased asset turnover. Coca-Cola was a somewhat boring company with an above average balance sheet and above average but not exceptional profitability; it was about to become, at least for a while, exceptionally profitable.

While I was traveling two or three weeks a month, running all over the country chasing difficult-to-get information, Warren Buffett was sitting at his desk reading and thinking about financial statements and their trends. In fact, I was barely glancing at financial statements other than to read 10Ks and their description of owned real estate.

That’s how I became a financial statement trend analyst. Below I’ll get into the weeds a little about what that actually means. I imagine for many readers it might get a little tedious and boring so I’ll try to summarize each section succinctly to start so you can skip and skim.

Before I do that, a note on what many see as the primary weakness of financial statement analysis. It focuses on the past not the future. It does. That’s a good thing.

In early 1997, Steve Jobs sold NEXT to Apple. In July of that year, as rumors started to swirl about Apple’s looming bankruptcy, he, in an untitled role, ran the company while it looked for a new CEO. The company had lost $1 billion in the prior four quarters. Jobs reduced the product line from 350 products to ten. He negotiated a $150 million equity investment from Microsoft. The stock was trading around fifty cents a share. A year after Jobs arrived, it had risen to $1.40; two years later it reached $4 a share. On its way to $300.

The question is: would a study of the company’s financial statements been sufficient to inspire an investment. The answer is yes. Gross profit margin trend alone would have been enough to justify a position.

The improvement wasn’t just in gross profit margin. It was widespread. A year after he arrived, cash was up by over fifty percent, receivables down by a third. Inventory down a whopping 88% from 33 days to six. Operating cash flow was up 90%:

Source: Apple 1996-1998 10Ks.

Total liabilities were down, shareholders’ equity up:

That’s the objective of the software I’ve developed: uncover improving margins, declining assets in relation to sales (or improving sales on the same asset base), declining liabilities, increasing shareholder’s equity. The software constantly combs the financial statements of all public companies looking for these trends, and for the opposite trends as possible short sales.

As I say on the front page of my website, (Risk Research Inc.),

The (financial statement) trend is your friend . . . Quality, or a lack thereof, is reflected in financial statements. Intellectual capital is reflected in financial statements. Competitive advantage, effective management and efficient processes. It’s all there, in the financial statements.

No EBITDA

What I do is best described as traditional credit analysis with two qualifiers.

No consideration given to EBITDA.

Significant consideration is given to free cash flow, ability to compound free cash flow and return on assets by free cash flow, both operating and pre-tax.

One other technique I use that may not be widespread – rather than comparing the latest quarter to the prior quarter, or latest to the same quarter a year earlier, or the latest fiscal year to the prior year(s), my analysis uses rolling four quarters. So the four quarters just ended are compared to the four quarters ended three months earlier, and so on, for two years, five years, ten years and fifteen years. This smooths out trends – removes some of the noise – while capturing trends that are gaining momentum or reversing.

As far as EBITDA goes, I consider it more misleading than helpful, except in that rare business with no or very small capital expenditure requirements. I’m not alone in that belief:

Warren Buffett on EBITDA

It amazes me how widespread the use of EBITDA has become. People try to dress up financial statements with it. We won’t buy into companies where someone’s talking about EBITDA. If you look at all companies, and split them into companies that use EBITDA as a metric and those that don’t, I suspect you’ll find a lot more fraud in the former group. Look at companies like Wal-Mart, GE and Microsoft — they’ll never use EBITDA in their annual report. People who use EBITDA are either trying to con you or they’re conning themselves. Telecoms, for example, spend every dime that’s coming in. Interest and taxes are real costs. – Source: Buffett FAQ: Your Thoughts on EBITDA?

Not thinking of depreciation as an expense is crazy. I can think of a few businesses where one could ignore depreciation charges, but not many. Even with our gas pipelines, depreciation is real — you have to maintain them and eventually they become worthless (though this may be 100 years). It [depreciation] is reverse float — you lay out money before you get cash. Any management that doesn’t regard depreciation as an expense is living in a dream world, but they’re encouraged to do so by bankers. Many times, this comes close to a flim-flam game. People want to send me books with EBITDA and I say fine, as long as you pay cap ex. There are very few businesses that can spend a lot less than depreciation and maintain the health of the business. This is nonsense. It couldn’t be worse. But a whole generation of investors have been taught this. It’s not a non-cash expense — it’s a cash expense but you spend it first. It’s a delayed recording of a cash expense. We at Berkshire are going to spend more this year on cap ex than we depreciate. [Charlie Munger: I think that, every time you saw the word EBITDA [earnings], you should substitute the word “[BS]” earnings.]

– Source: What adjustments to reported earnings do you make?

Seth Klarman on EBITDA

If you don’t know who Seth Klarman is, he’s well-worth looking up. He’s achieved annual returns of over 20% for thirty years and now manages $30 billion. His annual letter to clients may be more widely-read and respected that even Buffett’s among professional investors. Here is what he has to say on EBITDA.

It is not clear why investors suddenly came to accept EBITDA as a measure of corporate cash flow. EBIT did not accurately measure the cash flow from a company’s ongoing income stream. Adding back 100% of depreciation and amortization to arrive at EBITDA rendered it even less meaningful. Those who used EBITDA as a cash-flow proxy, for example, either ignored capital expenditures or assumed that businesses would not make any, perhaps believing that plant and equipment do not wear out. In fact, many leveraged takeovers of the 1980s forecast steadily rising cash flows resulting partly from anticipated sharp reductions in capital expenditures. Yet the reality is that if adequate capital expenditures are not made, a corporation is extremely unlikely to enjoy a steadily increasing cash flow and will instead almost certainly face declining results. It is not easy to determine the required level of capital expenditures for a given business. Businesses invest in physical plant and equipment for many reasons: to remain in business, to compete, to grow, and to diversify. Expenditures to stay in business and to compete are absolutely necessary. Capital expenditures required for growth are important but not usually essential, while expenditures made for diversification are often not necessary at all. Identifying the necessary expenditures requires intimate knowledge of a company, information typically available only to insiders. Since detailed capital-spending information was not readily available to investors, perhaps they simply chose to disregard it. Some analysts and investors adopted the view that it was not necessary to subtract capital expenditures from EBITDA because all the capital expenditures of a business could be financed externally (through lease financing, equipment trusts, nonrecourse debt, etc.). One hundred percent of EBITDA would thus be free pretax cash flow available to service debt; no money would be required for reinvestment in the business. This view was flawed, of course. Leasehold improvements and parts of a machine are not typically financeable for any company. Companies experiencing financial distress, moreover, will have limited access to external financing for any purpose. An over-leveraged company that has spent its depreciation allowances on debt service may be unable to replace worn-out plant and equipment and eventually be forced into bankruptcy or liquidation. EBITDA may have been used as a valuation tool because no other valuation method could have justified the high takeover prices prevalent at the time. This would be a clear case of circular reasoning. Without high-priced takeovers there were no upfront investment banking fees, no underwriting fees on new junk-bond issues, and no management fees on junk-bond portfolios. This would not be the first time on Wall Street that the means were adapted to justify an end. If a historically accepted investment yardstick proves to be overly restrictive, the path of least resistance is to invent a new standard. Seth Klarman, from his book Margin of Safety

Given, as Klarman says, “Identifying the necessary expenditures requires intimate knowledge of a company, information typically available only to insiders. . .” what capital expenditure numbers do I use? I use them all. First, it’s conservative. More importantly, over time, the quality of management, and of a company’s moat, of its competitive position, is reflected in its free cash flow return on assets. Good capital expenditures decisions make for good ROA. For most ratios, I use five year average capital expenditures to reduce the impact of unusually high and low years. And for most ratios, I use operating free cash flow (defined as earnings before interest and taxes, plus depreciation, minus average capital expenditures). For almost all others I use pre-tax free cash flow. In the process, I’m trying to reduce the impact of extraordinary events and get insight into how the business, as a business, is doing. For the same reason, I use pre-tax free cash flow. I don’t want recent tax code changes, including recapture of deferred taxes, and taxes on the repatriation of foreign cash, to obscure how the actual business is doing.

In Business, All (Analytical) Roads Lead To Return On Assets

Everything important affects return on assets (ROA) – margins, sales growth, efficient use of assets. If it doesn’t affect ROA, it isn’t important. High inventory, even if it hasn’t been paid for, adversely affects Return on Assets. It is central to the practice of the turnaround executive and the CEO of Apple alike to study return on assets. It is very much a process of making things that drive the business visible.

Alfred Sloan, in his classic, My Years At General Motors, describes the meticulous understanding he developed of the multitude of components behind return on assets.

Rate of return, of course, is affected by all the factors in the business; hence if one can see how these factors individually bear upon a rate of return, one has a penetrating look into the business. To obtain this insight, Mr. Brown defined return on investment as a function of the profit margin and the rate of turnover of invested capital. (Multiplying one by the other equals the per cent of return on investment.) If this seems obscure, pass over it and note only that you can get an increase in return on investment by increasing the rate of turnover of capital in relation to sales as well as by increasing profit margins. Each of these two elements—profit margin and rate of turnover of capital—Mr. Brown broke into its detailed components, a case, you might say, of aggregating and de-aggregating figures to bring about a recognition of the structure of profit and loss in operations. Essentially it was a matter of making things visible. The unique thing was that it made possible the creation, based on experience, of detailed standards or yardsticks for working-capital and fixed-capital requirements and for the various elements of costs. To get standards for commercial expense and manufacturing expense, Mr. Brown used past performance modified by plans for the future. The yardsticks thus established were compared with actual performance. The heart of the financial-control principle lies in such comparisons. Mr. Brown was able to set up tables showing, for example, how the sizes of the inventory and working capital were affecting the turnover of capital in the different divisions, or to what extent selling expenses were a drag on profits. To make this concept work, each division manager was required to submit monthly reports of his total operating results. The data from these reports were put on standard forms by the central financial office in such a way as to provide the standard basis for measuring divisional performance in terms of return on investment. Each division manager received this form, which spelled out the facts for his division. For a number of years this gave each division its rank in the corporation on a rate-of-return scale. . . . When, as chief operating officer, I visited the divisions, I carried a little black book in which was typed in a systematic way both historical and forecast information about each division of the corporation, including, for the car divisions, their competitive position. The figures did not give automatic answers to problems. They simply exposed the facts with which to judge whether the divisions were operating in line with expectations as reflected in prior performance or in their budgets.

For the investor analyzing public companies, three aspects of return on assets are important:

Long term average. More than in any other statistic, a company’s competitive position is reflected in its long term return on assets. A company with a consistent return on assets of over twenty percent, which only about four percent of all companies are able to achieve, very likely has a defendable moat, a competitive advantage. Improving ROA. A company with a high and improving ROA is even rarer than a company with an ROA of over 20%. Only about 3.5% of companies with a ROA of over 15% improved at all, even marginally, over the last twelve months. Consistency. There are lots of companies out there that go through boom and bust cycles every few years. Extrapolating the recent trend is particularly dangerous in these companies. They only make sense as an investment after a period of adverse performance. That entails substantial risk.

In addition to ROA, we use two measures to assess competitive advantage and financial statement trend.

Free cash flow per share trend. Trend in estimated intrinsic value.

We use three measures to estimate intrinsic value:

Free cash flow per share (there it is again!). Price in relation to current yield, if any. Price in relation to earnings per share.

In estimating intrinsic value, our software removes from consideration any measure severely out of alignment with the other two. It penalizes companies with highly-volatile intrinsic value; it gives extra credit to exceptionally stable long term growth in intrinsic value.

The Compounder Score

The Compounder Score is derived from the three factors noted just above: rolling four quarters of free cash flow, ROA and intrinsic value. We then compare the score of those over the last four quarters and last eight, select the lower of the two, and compare that to the last fifteen years.

Of course, companies with high and growing scores get the highest rating. We add the two. Companies with a poor fifteen year performance but particularly strong recent performance are assessed a score based just on recent performance. Companies with weak performance over both periods have the two negative scores added together to get a score that is particularly adverse. Companies with strong but declining performance are penalized. And so on. This tool effectively weeds out strong recent performance that may be a repeat of past boom and bust cycles.

The Compounder Score also impacts our financial strength rating. A company with a mediocre financial strength score but a high Compounder Score – which is rare, they are almost always in sync – gets extra credit and the reverse, a high financial strength score but weak Compounder Score – which is more common – gets extra demerits.

Which brings us to financial strength assessment.

The primary elements of our financial strength assessment, both current condition and trend:

Companies with no debt, cash exceeding all liabilities, and a strong Compounder Score get the highest rating in our analysis. This can mean that a small specialty retailer can get a higher rating that Wal-mart, which, for instance, has experienced a long term gradual decline in financial strength. It is still above average, but the trend is adverse. Interest coverage by operating free cash flow. The average of all public companies is about three. Of course, calculating the average depends on what number you assign companies with no debt. We assign fifty times coverage. Free cash flow in relation to all liabilities. We prefer to use all liabilities for most measures rather than long term debt because it includes payables, most pension liabilities and short term bank debt. When management gets concerned about the prospects of a business that is almost always reflected in increased payables. Cash in relation to all liabilities. Worth knowing but only significant when cash exceeds all liabilities. Otherwise, of limited usefulness because when companies get in trouble they typically draw down all of their lines of credit to prevent banks from freezing the line. Equity in relation to all liabilities. For equity we use estimated intrinsic value. Book value in too many companies is skewed by stock buybacks and write-offs to be useful. ROA. We look for a return on assets in excess of cost of capital, which we estimate at between four and twelve percent depending on business growth and financial strength. Business growth versus debt growth. In our model, a company that has debt growing faster than revenues, gross profit, operating profit and free cash flow over a period of two or three years is penalized. Margins, asset turnover – in other words general profitability and profitability trend. It is all related.

The Tradeoffs

Investing requires tradeoffs. It is about probabilities, not certainties. My computer is better at assessing probabilities than I am.

An investor must constantly decide between strong growth and premium to intrinsic value, for instance, or strong growth but negative free cash flow. Or high dividend yield but no growth. Often the tradeoffs involve investing in a quality company going through short term adversity, As Buffett says,

“The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble... We want to buy them when they're on the operating table."

Homespun Wisdom from the 'Oracle of Omaha'" Businessweek (5 July 1999)

An article he wrote in Forbes decades ago was entitled something like, “You Pay A High Price In The Stock Market For A Rosy Consensus.”

So how do we handle the trade-offs?

The software we’ve developed looks at hundreds of factors over multiple time periods and then answers two questions:

Is the business improving or deteriorating? By how much?

In assessing this, strength or weakness in one area will affect the computer's assessment in another. Strong growth will get severely penalized if it is accompanied by even faster debt growth. Persistent margin growth will temper a weak financial strength assessment.

Our approach places a very limited emphasis on value, but not no emphasis. It compares current value with value over the long term. Can a company trading at a thirty percent discount to net asset value be considered undervalued when the average discount over the last ten years is fifty percent? The place where estimated intrinsic value has a major impact is on financial strength assessment, as described above.

In the end, our approach emphasizes quality over price. Return on assets and growth over value. If an investor says, “Well, I want both,” well, yes, me too. But if you are going to have more than two or three stocks in your portfolio, you are going to have to sacrifice some growth, some consistency of return on capital, for value. Especially in this market. The one area where I sometimes see value in quality companies is where the free cash flow over time substantially outstrips GAAP earnings, for instance in companies with minimal capital expenditures. I can’t think of a specific instance, but I do recall, over the years, coming across them.

I’ll give the final word on the quality, value trade-off to Benjamin Graham. I wrote this down from one of his books. I think it was The Intelligent Investor. Buffett describes that book as the single most important investment book written.

The risk of paying too high a price for good-quality stocks – while a real one – is not the chief hazard confronting the average buyer of securities. Observation over many years has taught us that the chief losses to investors come from the purchase of low-quality securities at times of favorable business conditions.

Final Thoughts On Price and Value

There are aspects to our approach that are not practical to include in this overview. To remove market risk, we short deteriorating companies – companies with falling margins and increasing debt. In part, that arose out of a multi-year study of the portfolio of Jim Simons’ RenTech. We also use an algorithm that capitalizes on short term market swings. This is all determined by the computer software we developed and use daily.

All securities, even those of the highest-quality companies, fluctuate in price around a mean. In the short term that mean, or average, may bear little resemblance to intrinsic value, but over long periods of time the two tend to converge, then diverge again, and converge again.

The issue of interest to me, and one more important than value, is capitalizing on that fluctuation. After it assesses a company’s quality, and determines whether or not it is improving or deteriorating, our software determines how much the company’s stock fluctuates in relation to that mean over one year and twelve years (a complete market cycle?), and buys quality in the lower extremes of the typical annual fluctuation. And shorts Dirty Dogs, the decliners, the stumbling, bumbling managements, the victims of Amazon and circumstance and poor planning.

Some of the details are proprietary, but the point is that completely separate from the quality/risk/value assessment noted above, we analyze a stock’s short and long term price cycle, and accumulate positions in those experiencing weakness within the norm of their long term fluctuation.

As is my inclination, the computer software we’ve developed makes that decision. We review the decision to double check that it makes sense, is based on logic and fact, but we never override the computer software if we think it is wrong, but can't figure out why. This approach has stood the test of time. If we disagree with the software, we must investigate why and, if we find a deficiency issue, which we still do occasionally after a period of many years, change the software. Otherwise, the computer’s decision prevails. We can't override it without changing it. As a result, the real time involved in the research we do is in constantly trying to improve the software rather than research specific companies.

I've gradually become more comfortable with the decisions my computer makes than with my own decisions. For one thing, there are too many factors for me to hold in my head at any one time. For another, my decision on what to emphasize may depend on how tired I am, my mood, how my day is going. Human research is too prone to emotion, to bias, overconfidence and sometimes fear. The hard part is not buying when others are fearful, it is buying when I’m fearful. So I let the computer decide. It doesn’t get afraid.

The results indicate that the software incorporates the best of who I am as an analyst and overcomes many of my weaknesses. My biggest weakness is that I think I know where the market is going. The software doesn’t care what I think, doesn't care about Trump, and doesn’t assume it knows where the market will go tomorrow or next month or next year. Other than it will fluctuate. That it knows.

Its job is to recognize quality and absence of quality (The Dirty Dogs) and figure out how to best capitalize on both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.