2 Case Studies Highlight Why Free Cash Flow Is King When It Comes To Dividend Coverage

It's time to do away with "distribution coverage ratio" and "distributable cash flow" metrics once and for all. These metrics are misleading and are often used to hide the material underlying weakness in a firm's financials. Only free cash flow, defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, can be used to pay out dividends/distributions over the long haul (keeping balance sheet considerations in mind) as that represents the actual amount of cash the firm has left over after investing in the business.

Two master limited partnerships ('MLPs') perfectly exemplify the problems that arise when the focus isn't on growing free cash flow but instead is directed towards distribution coverage ratios and distributable cash flows; domestic coal miner Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), which has more recently shifted towards oil & gas mineral rights as well, and domestic oil & gas infrastructure firm (along with operations that cater to the sulfur product industry) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), both of which recently cut their distribution after previously touting their supposedly great payout coverage.

Before we dig further, here is a graphic on how to think about the differences between free cash flow and distributable cash flow. We worked with S&P Global on creating this graphic to help investors better understand the differences between these often misunderstood metrics. The main difference is that free cash flow subtracts for all capital expenditures, while distributable cash flow only considers maintenance capital expenditures.

Image Source: S&P Global

Alliance Resource

During the first nine months of 2019, Alliance Resource touted a distribution coverage ratio of 1.26x on $263 million in distributable cash flow. However, when looking at its cash flow statement for the same period, Alliance Resource generated $408 million in net operating cash flow and spent $241 million on capital expenditures, good for $167 million in free cash flow (decidedly less than its distributable cash flow figure).

The MLP's distributions paid to partners came out to $209 million during this period. If an investor had looked at Alliance Resource's cash flow statement instead of the heavily-modified distributable cash flow metrics put forth in earnings press releases and investor relations presentations, the eventual cut in Alliance Resource's distribution wouldn't have come as such a shock. After maintaining its $0.54 per unit quarterly payout during its earnings report covering the third quarter of 2019, Alliance Resource slashed that down to $0.40 per unit per quarter ($1.60 per unit on an annualized basis) during its fourth quarter earnings report.

Pivoting to the full-year, Alliance Resource touted a distribution coverage ratio of 1.18x (which management admitted deteriorated materially in the fourth quarter as thermal coal prices weakened, hitting 0.95x) on $330 million in distributable cash flow in 2019. When looking at its cash flow statement, Alliance Resource generated $515 million in net operating cash flow and spent $306 million on capital expenditures, allowing for $209 million in free cash flow in 2019. That fell short of $278 million in distributions paid to partners during this period, and furthermore, it's situations like these that highlight why the cash flow statement is so important.

In one of our latest Seeking Alpha notes, the last we had covering Alliance Resource, we mentioned that a payout cut was very likely, stating that "no 19% dividend yield is safe in this market," right up front. The piece was written days before the firm cut its payout 25%+. Others were saying the distribution was sustainable. Please be careful what you're reading out there!

Martin Midstream

During the first nine months of 2019, Martin Midstream generated $21 million in distributable cash flow from continuing operations and $10 million from discontinued operations. The MLP was candid enough to note that its distribution ratio in the third quarter of 2019 was just 0.84x (and just under 0.8x for the first nine months of 2019); however, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Martin Midstream touted a 2.11x distribution coverage ratio yet still decided to slash its payout (which had already been cut previously) to $0.25 per unit per year on an annualized basis (down from $1.00 per year on an annualized basis previously).

That's largely because the distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratios put forth in its earnings press releases just aren't relevant. During the first nine months of 2019, Martin Midstream generated $26 million in net operating cash flow and spent $23 million on capital expenditures, allowing for just $3 million in free cash flow that came nowhere near to covering $39 million in distribution payouts.

For the full-year, Martin Midstream generated $76 million in net operating cash flow and spent $31 million on capital expenditures, allowing for $45 million in free cash flow. Its significantly stronger financial performance during the fourth quarter of 2019 (versus previous quarters) allowed for Martin Midstream to come close to covering $49 million in cash distributions paid out during the all of 2019 (which was made smaller due to its per unit payout falling from $0.50 per quarter at the start of 2019 to $0.25 per quarter by the middle of the year), but the MLP still fell short.

Significance for Investors

Investors seeking yield in this market are often reaching towards value traps, which is covered extensively in the book Value Trap. A hallmark of value traps is that these companies appear to be undervalued on the basis of discounted cash flow analysis; however, one of the most important things to keep in mind is that a lot of value of equity comes from the firm's perpetuity (discounted free cash flows into perpetuity). If the business isn't expected to last nearly that long in its current state, then when the market is pricing equities at a sharp discount to their intrinsic value, it's likely the market is truncating the stream of discounted cash flows as it relates to a firm's future free cash flows in the Year 20+ period.

When evaluating a company's yield, always make sure to check the cash flow statement (and the balance sheet for that matter, as large net debt positions weaken dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis while large net cash positions strengthen dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis). When it comes to industry-specific metrics and management commentary, if that isn't backed up by the financials, that's often a big red flag. We spend a lot of time emphasizing the Dividend Cushion ratio is our work, which is a forward-looking measure that considers future expected free cash flows compared to expected dividends in the context of the health of the balance sheet. A ratio above 1.3x generally means the dividend is resilient.

Image Source: Valuentum. The Dividend Cushion ratio is one of the most powerful financial tools an income or dividend growth investor can use in conjunction with qualitative dividend analysis. The ratio is one-of-a-kind in that it is both free-cash-flow based and forward looking. Since its creation in 2012, the Dividend Cushion ratio has forewarned readers of approximately 50 dividend cuts. We estimate its efficacy at ~90%.

Concluding Thoughts

Alliance Resource and Martin Midstream made the tough but necessary decision to cut back their lofty payouts to preserve their respective financial positions. Shares of ARLP now yield ~17.1% on a forward-looking basis, and shares of MMLP now yield ~8.7% on a forward-looking basis as of this writing. One of the big reasons for that difference is likely due to the structural hurdles facing domestic thermal coal production in the US (in terms of weak domestic prices, declining domestic demand from power plants, and weak international prices), while oil and gas infrastructure is likely to remain relevant for several more decades.

Traditional free cash flow generation is one of the best, if not the best, cash flow metric to use in assessing dividends regardless of a company's business model, whether it is a REIT, MLP, or corporate. Time and time again investors put too much weight in company-provided distribution coverage ratios. The book Value Trap goes into the case for why the measure 'distributable cash flow' should be eradicated. It not only is a misnomer, but investors thinking the distribution is covered based on this metric are falling prey to distribution cuts. Frankly, the measure 'distributable cash flow' is not fair to investors.

