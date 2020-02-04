Sealed Air Corp. And Its Real Value

This article tells what investors could likely make in the future with Sealed Air Corporation and what the real value is vs. the current share price.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) may be headed for trouble as it moves into 2020. The company, which specializes in packaging solutions and has been manufacturing BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging for more than 60 years, has been steadily declining in share price since its highest recent year in 2015. This may be due to recent legal investigations alleging that SEE improperly deducted $1.49 billion in asbestos claims relating to its purchase of Cryovac, and used a conflicted process to hire its independent auditor. Additionally, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William G. Stiehl and former director Lawrence R. Codey are alleged to have engaged in insider trading.

When considering these current stories about Sealed Air Corp., we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. SEE is focused on moving forward and recently launched a new version of Bubble Wrap brand packaging material that's made with at least 90 percent recycled content. This is part of Sealed Air’s larger commitment to sustainability and to design and advance packaging solutions to be 100 percent recyclable by 2025.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it has been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company vs. the price and help you to determine if SEE is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 75/100. Therefore, Sealed Air Corp. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. SEE has high scores for 10-year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for earnings per share. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently during the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that SEE seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been inconsistent over the last 10 years, with price per share decrease from the first year, increases over the next three years, and then mostly decline over the remaining years, with the exception of a slight increase in the ninth year. Overall, share price average has grown by about 73.8% during the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.34%. This is return is nothing to write home about.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently during the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2009 to 2010, then EPS decreased significantly from 2010 to 2012. The earnings began to grow steadily from 2012 to 2017 before declining sharply in 2018.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, SEE is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has started low but has grown slightly from 2014 – 2015. From 2015 – 2017 return on equity grew significantly. In 2017, ROE was at its highest. Five-year average ROE is very impressive at around 89%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So SEE blows away this benchmark. On the other hand, Sealed Air’s recent ROE cannot be properly calculated because of a negative shareholder equity figure. Sealed Air's average Total Stockholders Equity over the quarter that ended in September 2019 was $-323 million. Therefore, Sealed Air's annualized return on equity (ROE) for the quarter that ended in Sep. 2019 was N/A. This is a red flag, and if you are interested to invest in this stock, you should examine more closely as to why the equity has been negative recently.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 24 Packaging and Container companies is 15.96%.

Therefore, Sealed Air Corp.’s 5-year average of 89.4% and current ROE of 212.6% are extremely above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly stable and consistent. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 13%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So SEE fails to meet my requirements on this test.

*Dec. 2018 Fiscal ROIC was 8.15 according to Gurufocus.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has fluctuated over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 34%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So SEE has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins during a long period. Since gross margins are near a low point for the past five years, I would be cautious and wonder if Sealed Air is starting to be overtaken by its competitors.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company might not have any long-term debt. But when we look closer at the financials, we see that the company’s shareholder equity is negative, which is a big red flag.

SEE’s Current Ratio of 1.06 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so SEE exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company is questionable with regard to its debt-to-equity, especially because of the negative shareholder equity. In the short term the company’s financial situation just meets requirements.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 15.8 indicates that SEE might be selling at a fair price when comparing SEE’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and five-year average PE Ratio of SEE has typically been between 23.7 and 22.5, so this indicates that SEE could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to SEE’s average historical PE Ratio range.

SEE currently pays a dividend of 1.73% (or 1.73% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

With regard to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 27%, which means that there's still lots of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that SEE has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.17% to 1.84%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend payouts have stayed the same for the past three years and dividend yields have been erratic and not increasing consistently. Therefore, this stock is likely not desirable for serious long-term dividend investors.

Although SEE participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of SEE, the company doesn’t appear to have ample equity as indicated by its unsatisfactory debt-to-equity ratio because of negative shareholder equity. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Sealed Air’s borrowing capacity does not look great at this moment. With its acquisition of Automated Packaging Systems for $510 million cash, Sealed Air’s cash has been drained. In addition, the company just wrapped up a loan of $475 million in the summer of 2019, which was rejected by more than a dozen banks. So it seems like the company’s financial situation will need to improve before it can be considered as having ample borrowing capacity.

If I were currently interested in buying SEE now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with SEE is below average. On the positive side, the stock has been paying a stable dividend for more than 10 years.

On the negative side, its dividend yields are not growing well. Compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) for its yields over the past 10 years has been about 2.9% a year. In addition, its yield is at a low-point when compared to the past 10 years.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 2.27. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is toward the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, SEE is overpriced.

If SEE continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If SEE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If SEE continues with a growth average similar to its past five years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If SEE continues with a growth average similar to its past five years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to SEE’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, SEE is overpriced.

If SEE continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $9 per share vs. its current price of about $36. This would indicate that Sealed Air Corp. is overpriced.

But hold on! I know that some readers will be saying “no way it’s worth $9!”

I agree. However, because of its inconsistencies, negative equity of over $300 million, and erratic performance, the company is less predictable and riskier to invest in. These issues are reflected in the lower valuation.

You see, estimating value depends on considering various valuation models because some metrics of the company can be good while others can be terrible. If you only look at valuation models that heavily weigh the good metrics of SEE, then you’ll get a higher valuation.

Here's an example of various valuation models aiming to determine the value of SEE:

(Source: Gurufocus)

You can see that the first three valuation models that focus more on earnings and equity indicate negative values for SEE. That’s because SEE’s long-term earnings and equity values are not very good.

But when you look at the last three valuations, they show better valuations, because they focus on different metrics like PE ratio, price, and sales.

Overall, these valuations are showing that SEE is also overpriced.

Finally, I’ll include another DCF valuation model below.

(Source: Gurufocus)

This valuation model states that SEE’s business has low predictability. In addition, it gives a value of $25.26, but if we add the Tangible Book Value of $-17, then the value comes down to $8.26.

These valuations don’t need to be perfect, but they do help us to understand that this stock is still overpriced according to multiple valuation methods.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Sealed Air could use improvement financially since it has negative equity and its borrowing capacity is questionable.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE and ROIC. But long-term earnings have been erratic and gross margins have been on a decline.

The dividend situation is worse than average as the company pays a small dividend and the yield has not grown consistently.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts who follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 9.91%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 11.09% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 7.82% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 9.9% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 1.73% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 11.63%.

Here's an alternative scenario based on SEE’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and five-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 5.3% and 13.6%, respectively. Plus the average five-year dividend yield was about 1.37%. So we’re at a total return of 6.67 % to 14.97%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and five years, the growth has been -5.8% and -198%, respectively. So again, this leads us to the same problem of Sealed Air being unpredictable and difficult to forecast future growth rates.

If considering actual past results of Sealed Air, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and five-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in SEE:

Initial Investment Date: 1/31/2010

End Date: 1/31/2020

Cost per Share: $19.84

End Date Price: $35.50

Total Dividends Received: $5.63

Total Return: 107.31%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 8%

_______________

Five-Year Return Results if Invested in SEE:

Initial Investment Date: 1/31/2015

End Date: 1/31/2020

Cost per Share: $40.50

End Date Price: $35.50

Total Dividends Received: $3.05

Total Return: -4.81%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: -1%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from -1% to 8%. If we consider all of these returns, we could realistically figure that the future growth could be somewhere between -1% and 13%. More likely somewhere in the middle, such as 6%. SEE is now selling near its 52-week low, so some investors may be trying to buy in hope of this stock making them a quick gain. However, I'm personally not confident about this stock and its unpredictability makes it too risky for my liking. I’ll let Sealed Air blow on by, while I consider more consistent and predictable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.