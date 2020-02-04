Stellar Year For Income Factory's 'Widows And Orphans' Model Portfolio

I introduced our theoretically lower risk/reward "Widows & Orphans" version of an Income Factory in early 2018 (link here). Unlike my original Income Factory, which is a real portfolio that I've been reporting on for close to a decade and with results going back over 25 years (most recently updated here), our W&O portfolio is a model that we created for comparison purposes.

The original idea was to recognize that many investors completely understand and buy into the idea that "math is math" and a total return composed completely of cash yield, reinvested and compounded, is just as valid and effective a way of creating long-term growth of income and portfolio value as a more traditional "dividend growth" or market appreciation-based strategy. But just because they understand and appreciate the theory, some of those investors (including many of our readers) are not as comfortable with some of the more aggressively ultra-high yielding asset classes that I personally use to execute my Income Factory strategy. (If new to the Income Factory strategy, check out this article and previous ones.)

So the idea was to create a model portfolio that confined itself to more traditional high yielding asset classes (high yield corporate loans and bonds, business development companies, REITs, high dividend paying utilities, etc.), and targeted a distribution yield level of about 8%, as opposed to the 11-12% that I have been targeting more recently in my actual Income Factory.

One reason for doing this is that I don't want people to reject the Income Factory philosophy or strategy because they think the assets I personally use to execute it are too risky. The idea behind the Income Factory, that we can "create our own growth" by maximizing cash income and re-investing and compounding it, is valid whether we target "ordinary" high yields of 7-8% or shoot for even higher yields in the 11-12% range or above. In my book, The Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns (McGraw-Hill, March 2020), I include a number of model portfolios (which will be updated regularly on Seeking Alpha here), some of which are designed to reflect the Widows & Orphans models, along with others more similar to our traditional Income Factory, and even some "Income Factory Light" models that blend Income Factory principles with more traditional dividend growth approaches.

Although I call it a "model portfolio," the W&O portfolio and the various funds in it are all funds that I have held myself over the years or currently hold in other portfolios that I manage for family members whose investment risk/reward parameters are less aggressive than mine. So while it is theoretical in one sense, its composition and performance do generally reflect that of "real" portfolios that I manage.

2019 Results

As mentioned in the summary bullets above, our Widows and Orphans have continued to do well, and bounced back strongly (perhaps "strongly" is an understatement) from the market losses of 2018. If you bought all 25 funds in the W&O portfolio in equal amounts, your total return would have been 28%, of which about 8% was cash distribution and the remainder market appreciation. So if you were a typical Income Factory investor in growth mode (i.e. not retired or otherwise withdrawing some of your cash income), you would have been reinvesting and compounding cash at an 8% rate, which - if continued at that rate - would double and re-double your income stream approximately every 9 years. That would mean an income stream of 10 times or so its original amount 30 years out (and obviously much more if the investor added new money to the portfolio during that period). In other words, this is a strategy appropriate for long-term investors of any age.

Our real Income Factory, as reported a couple weeks ago, did not do as well on a total return basis, although its 24.5% was not too shabby and I am quite happy with it. I was pleased especially with its 12.75% cash distribution yield, since that's the "river of cash" as I typically call it, that is available for reinvesting and compounding. If used 100% for that purpose, then the income stream would grow at a rate that doubled about every 6 years. I would not really expect to achieve that, since my average 12.75% cash distribution undoubtedly includes some return of capital that will erode the principal that generates the income over time. But even if I end up giving back some of my 12.75% cash yield and the net yield drops to 10-11% or so, to me that is still worth the "stretch" as opposed to just settling for a lower yielding portfolio that I know has little chance of paying me more than 8 or 9%.

That, to me, is the real choice in deciding between some of the ultra-high yielding asset classes, like CLOs, MLPs (at least currently), leveraged ETNs, and other higher yielding closed-end funds, and playing it safer with the sort of funds in our Widows & Orphans portfolio that pay in the 8% range. For now I'm inclined to continue "souping up" my Income Factory with some of the higher yielders I own, and continue to hope that I will be able to keep some (even if not all) of the premium yield, without having to give it all back through market price erosion (or "destructive return of capital" as some might characterize it).

So far, my strategy has worked, but I am well aware that this could end up, in the long run, being a "tortoise and hare" situation between the W&O portfolio and my own.

Anyone looking to pinpoint a more specific explanation of the difference between (1) the total returns and (2) the distribution yields of my Income Factory and the Widows & Orphans portfolio should probably note that there are no Master Limited Partnership (MLP) funds or CLO funds in the W&O portfolio. While MLPs have been a conservative asset class historically, and still appear to be generating solid cash flows (see my recent update that discusses this), they have continued to languish in terms of market value while generating outsize distribution yields. The market under-performance helps to account for the difference in total return between my actual Income Factory and the W&O portfolio, while the yield differential helps explain the gap in cash generation between the two. Similarly with our CLO funds (also prominent in my Income Factory), which have boosted the distribution yield but also caused some of the drag on performance (as measured by total return) because of their recent lackluster market price performance.

Savvy Widow & Orphans Income Factory - 2019 Results Asset Class Fund Name Fund Symbol 2019 Total Return Distribution Discount Senior Loans Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) 21.3% 8.3% -9.00% Blackstone/GSO LS Credit (BGX) 25.0% 8.6% -0.06% Apollo Floating Rate (AFT) 14.1% 7.5% -9.30% TSL Credit Sr Loan (TSLF) 10.6% 7.9% -9.28% Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) 19.3% 7.7% -8.13% High Yield KKR Income Opportunities (KIO) 22.0% 9.5% -2.78% Barings Global Short Duration (BGH) 21.5% 9.6% -3.45% Pimco Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 33.1% 8.3% 9.35% Credit Suisse Asset Management (CIK) 26.8% 8.1% -4.32% Black Rock Corporate High Yield (HYT) 31.2% 8.3% -4.97% New America High Income (HYB) 30.2% 7.3% -9.40% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 23.8% 7.2% 12.55% Multi-Asset Brookfield Real Assets (RA) 24.8% 10.9% -5.18% Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 28.2% 11.1% -10.41% Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity (FOF) 31.4% 7.6% 0.44% Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ) 38.8% 7.3% -0.15% Black Rock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) 14.5% 9.2% -6.79% Real Estate Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) 34.9% 7.0% -5.09% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred (RNP) 43.1% 6.1% -2.95% Utility/ Infrastructure Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 42.8% 6.9% -4.83% Reaves Utility Income (UTG) 33.7% 5.7% 0.1% Preferreds JH Preferred Income III (HPS) 31.6% 6.7% 2.13% Convertibles Advent Claymore Convertible & Income (AVK) 36.5% 9.1% -8.36% Equity Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) 36.2% 6.5% -10.38% EV Tax-Managed Dividend Equity (ETY) 33.3% 8.0% 3.36% Average 28.3% 8.0% -3.5% For Comparison Purposes: Actual Income Factory Results 24.5% 12.4% 0.40%

Please Note: The Widow & Orphan Income Factory is a model portfolio designed to provide an idea of what a more modest risk/reward Income Factory might achieve over time. I do not intensively monitor it or "tweak it" the way I do my own Income Factory portfolio, and - of course - there is no assurance that either portfolio will do better or worse than the other, or better or worse than other investment strategies that readers may adopt.

Thanks again to all my readers and followers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGX, KIO, GLO, BIT, AVK, BGH, RA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have owned and/or still own virtually all the funds mentioned either in my personal portfolios or other family and friend portfolios that I manage.