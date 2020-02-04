Facebook: A Buying Opportunity Has Been Created After The Sell-Off From The Q4 Conference Call

Sometimes these things just don’t make sense and when a stock sells off after a good quarterly report it creates a buying opportunity. Facebook (FB) reported another great quarter and I am shocked the street painted the call as negative. I read multiple reports citing decelerating growth. Mr. Zuckerberg has been telling the street for years at some point the user growth will slow down. There were 2.89 billion family monthly active people using the Facebook ecosystem of products in Q4 so obviously the explosive growth with adding users won’t be what it was when there were 500 million or even 1 billion monthly active people. I read the quarterly report and the conference call multiple times and I am just as bullish as I have been on FB. This company is a cash machine and Mr. Zuckerberg’s vision is revolutionary.

Since my first article on FB 430 days ago FB is up 54.35%. I have been consistently bullish on FB after each quarterly report and I believe more in FB today than I did 430 days ago. I believe the future is quite bright and FB has something almost no other company has in a balance sheet with zero long term debt. On 1/30/2019 FB closed at $209.53 as it gave back 6.14%. With a market cap of $636.6 billion, I am going to make a bold prediction that in two years from today FB will join the $1 trillion market cap club. If I am correct that’s an increase of $119.61 per share or 57.08% from today's close. I am long FB and their Q4 report was stellar regardless of what the speculation is.

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Let’s get right down to the revenue growth of Facebook which was nothing short of impressive for one of the largest publicly traded companies

When looking at the past three fiscal years of FB its growth is a blueprint of what others should hope to achieve. FB continued its trend of Q3 of its current year exceeding the revenue of Q4 of the previous year and building upon that momentum and cleaning house with Q4 revenue for the current year. In Q4 2019 FB generated an additional $4.17 billion in revenue year over year from Q4 in 2018 which is equivalent to a 24.64% increase. If you look at 2018 FB increased its revenue from Q3 to Q4 by $3.19 billion or 23.22% and in 2019 from Q3 to Q4 by $3.43 billion or 19.43%. If you look at each quarter in 2019 vs the same quarter in 2018 FB increased its year over year revenue in Q1 by $3.11 billion or 26%, $3.66 billion or 27.62% in Q2, $3.93 billion or 28.59% in Q3 and $4.17 billion or 24.64% in Q4 making its average year over year quarterly increase for 2019 26.71%. In 2018 FB finished with $55.84 billion in revenue and in 2019 with $70.70 billion. FB has a market cap that exceeds $500 billion and in 2019 grew its revenue by $14.86 billion or 26.61% from the close in 2018. FB may be showing signs of slowing down in regard to adding users but its revenue trends are intact and incredibly healthy.

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha) (Source: Steven Fiorillo)

(Source: Facebook Q4 Report)

Facebook continues to have one of the best balance sheets I have read

FB has one of the best balance sheets you will find plain and simple. FB’’s assets are currently increasing which outpace its liabilities making the shareholder equity increase. More importantly FB pays for all its growth without tapping the equity markets and taking on debt. One of the most impressive common themes year after year is FB’s liabilities. FB has zero long term or short-term debt. FB continues to build its massive empire without carrying debt which needs to be repaid and those ongoing interest payments. Having zero debt is a massive advantage that FB has over other FANG stocks. Unlike most companies if FB wanted to make an acquisition in the future they could purchase a number of companies and not be overleveraged.

In 2019 FB increased its total assets, total liabilities and shareholder equity. I don’t have a problem with the large increase in total liabilities because FB grew its assets by a larger amount making the shareholder equity increase and because the liabilities still have zero debt. FB grew its total assets by just over $36 billion or 37.03% while increasing its total liabilities by only $19.16 billion. The shareholder equity in FB grew by 20.12% year over year to just over $101 billion. After dissecting FB’s financials I wouldn’t want to bet against them.

(Source: Facebook 2019 Q4 Report)

Facebook continues to grow its Daily Active Users (DAUs) and Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

Over the course of 2019 FB has increased its DAUs by 134 million or 8.8% and its MAUs by 178 million or 7.67%. Every region including Asia-Pacific, Europe, US & Canada and the Rest of World has continued to increase in both DAUs and MAUs. FB has seen double-digit growth year over year in the Rest of World DAUs at 11.3% and Asia – Pacific at 11.09%. Even in what some would consider saturated markets FB continued to drive an additional 2.15% DAUs out of the US & Canada and 4.26% in Europe from the close of 2018. These numbers aren’t as explosive as they once were but when roughly a third of the global population is using your products growing your DAUs at a rate of 8.8% year over year is nothing to sneeze at. FB is still adding users and growing which builds the platform to continue its growth on the financial side. Some people may speculate that growth is becoming an issue but I am not buying it. From what I am seeing FB is still growing in users and this is generating more revenue year over year. FB will slow down with its growth but it could be a while before it stalls.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook Q4 2019 Report)

(Source: Facebook 2019 Q4 Report)

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook Q4 2019 Report)

(Source: Facebook 2019 Q4 Report)

Facebook is taking privacy very seriously and this should be commended

Mr. Zuckerberg could take the stance that until the U.S government passes regulation they aren’t going to do much about privacy. Instead, he has been taking the opposite approach. He understands that FB is truly a pioneer in this industry and needs to lead by example. On the Q4 call Mr. Zuckerberg explained that FB is committed to building privacy controls and auditing which will set a new standard for the industry. He is committed to going well above what is required by the current regulations set forth by governments. To back this up FB has more than 1,000 engineers working on privacy-related projects to ensure privacy matters are one of FB’s top priorities. FB is going to roll out a privacy checkup tool to roughly 2 billion people which will remind them about the controls and settings to help ensure individual accounts are set up the way the end-user has intended them to be. FB is being incredibly proactive and I wouldn’t put much stock in any future headlines which have a negative spin on privacy when it comes to FB.

Mr. Zuckerberg’s vision for Facebook's future is very exciting and could be extremely profitable

I think FB is looking at two very interesting areas for future growth. First enabling more commerce and payments and second delivering the next computing platform. FB has been working on WhatsApp Payments where the time to send a payment between two parties will be as quick as sending a photo. In 2018 FB got approval to test this in India and there has been so much positive feedback FB will be rolling out WhatsApp Payments throughout several countries in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. The payments arena is huge and there are many different platforms for people to use. If FB can embed Payments into WhatsApp I would think the adoption rate would be quite large since they have a built-in consumer base. This also saves time because the end-user won’t have to switch from WhatsApp to another platform to send a payment. This market has tremendous potential and could open another business segment for FB.

When I hear Mr. Zuckerberg talk about the next computing platform with AR and VR I get excited. I personally went out and bought a high-end gaming computer the other year just because I wanted to get an Oculus Rift. For those of you who don’t know what that is, FB acquired Oculus which makes virtual reality headsets. The Oculus Rift needed to be hardwired to a computer and needed a high-end video card to work. I will say it is an unreal experience and having used one for some time I can just imagine how FB could change the face of computing.

Mr. Zuckerberg explained that the defining characteristic of AR and VR is delivering a sense of presence. He stated that AR and VR will allow FB to build things they have dreamed of for 15 years. Mr. Zuckerberg is a true visionary and he has a blank checkbook to make this work. He described some of his goals will be to allow people to interact as if they’re in person together regardless of where they are. He also said something that should scare the airline companies as FB may be taking working remotely to a different level. He briefly discussed allowing people to hologram into work to break down the barriers of travel. This would possibly have the potential to eliminate traveling for work or even moving to another city or country because of work. This may sound crazy to some people but if you went back to 1990 and told someone how technology would change our lives over the next 30 years what do you think they would say? I think FB is on to something and I am excited for the next 30 years of technological advances.

Conclusion

I think FB is undervalued and the sell-off was a gift. I think FB is a buy today regardless if you own shares or not. I am standing by my prediction that FB will have a $1 trillion market cap within 2 years which is a 57.08% profit from today's close. I also think FB is a long term hold as they have the potential to help reshape how technology is used and how it impacts our lives. Mr. Zuckerberg is a visionary with a proven track record. FB is firing on all cylinders and continues to grow its users, revenue and shareholder equity. I am long FB and it is a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.