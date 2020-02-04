Restructured Glatfelter Offers Unique Growth In A Recession-Resistant Industry

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) produces paper and paper-like products split between two business segments, Composite Fibers and Advanced Airlaid Materials. GLT supplies dozens of global blue-chip consumer goods companies, in some instances among competing brands. In 2018, GLT sold the specialty papers business unit that had provided a majority of revenues but had negative growth in an effort to become a more focused 'engineered materials' business. Admittedly, many products in each of the remaining business units go beyond simple rolled pulp and acid washed commodities, and advanced applications in battery technology contribute some revenue, but at day's end, GLT is still clearly a paper company. Composite Fibers is comprised of beverage products like tea bags and coffee filters (GLT is the market leader in disposable 'K-cups'), food casing paper, and a number of technically specialized production lines like metalized papers (commonly found on bottled alcohol and other beverages) and composite laminates used for coating furniture and flooring. Composite Fibers contributed 55 percent of revenue in Q3 2019, compared to 66 percent in Q3 2018. Airlaid Materials consist of feminine hygiene products, wipes, tabletop (think napkins and tablecloths), adult diapers, and a few other specialty use cases. Since Q3 2017, the Airlaid Materials segment has grown revenues by 55 percent, powered by two facilities beginning to ramp revenues in 2018 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and Steinfurt, Germany.

Until Q4 2018, when the segment was sold, over half of GLT revenues came from the specialty paper business producing items like postage stamps, playing cards, envelopes, educational books like cookbooks and instruction booklets, business forms, birth certificates, voting ballots, flyers, and direct mailers, to name a few. While providing significant revenues, specialty papers was a shrinking business in the face of increasing shifts to digital ubiquity and added significant complexity and cost to the operational structure of the business, including pension liabilities that were included as part of the sale. GLT has undertaken significant cutting of corporate costs following the Specialty Papers sale, with a targeted reduction of about $15 million in 2020 from 2018 levels. Alongside these efforts runs a reorganization of the business to a more globally-focused operating model seeking "...potential incremental savings and improving overall business performance," (Q3 2019 call) that could increase sales and utilization, particularly in the Composite Fibers unit.

In 2019, Composite Fibers struggled in the metalized papers and wallcover segments, the latter due in part to geo-economic troubles in Ukraine and Eastern Europe that represented a significant customer base for a major wallcover producing facility in Dresden, especially under the old operating model. On the Q3 2019 earnings call, management confirmed they have completed qualification of new customers for the metalized business. Run rates should drastically increase in Q4, even if impact as a percentage of total revenue is relatively small. Management also indicated they are increasing their focus on developing new products out of Dresden, helped along by the renewed globalized commercial focus.

The two additional Airlaid facilities added over 50,000MT of capacity (50 percent expansion) and gives GLT a 150,000 MT (million tons) annual Airlaid production capacity. In 2018, GLT shipped about 105,000MT and by Q3 2019 have reported shipping about 103,000 MT. By my reckoning, even at a conservative growth rate for MT shipped of 2.4 percent per quarter, GLT will ship about 130,000MT of Airlaid in 2019 and will very likely need to pursue some form of capacity expansion in 2020 or very early in 2021.

Valuation

Based on YTD performance and comments from management, I project GLT revenue will come in approximately $909m in 2019 for a Y/Y growth rate just under 5 percent. I model ongoing rightsizing and strategic repositioning will continue the trend of the last two quarters of an operating margin above 5 percent for operating income of $49m and net income of about $25.7m for the full year. This translates to EPS from continuing operations of $0.58 for 2019, or $16.24 at the current 28 P/E ratio with 44.4m shares outstanding. This suggests that GLT is fairly or slightly over-valued at the moment. I model 5 percent growth in 2020 and 2021 based on growing demand in GLT product lines. If GLT can maintain the net income ratio just above 2.8 percent I think they will achieve for 2019 over the next two years, I set a price target of $18 dollars for 2021 based on $0.64 EPS at the end of that year.

Shares 44.4 P/E 28 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue 866.3 909 955 1003 Operating Margin 3.73% 5.39% 4.88% 4.88% Operating Income 32.3 49 46.56 48.90 Income Margin -0.05% 2.83% 2.83% 2.83% Net Income -0.4 25.74 27.04 28.40 EPS -0.01 0.58 0.61 0.64 Share Price - $16.23 $17.05 $17.91

Source: The Author

Management has made several comments regarding regulating cash flows that could in theory lead to a dividend increase, but in my view, this has yet to materialize and is jeopardized somewhat by the looming capacity crunch in Airlaid production in the next year or two. GLT is in the process of reducing their net leverage, and management has made comments that this trend will continue through the remainder of 2019, leading to a tentative prediction that some progress made here will be given back in 2020 to pursue expansion while mitigating the impact on cash flows.

Conclusion

Since the world of paper runs on such low margins, businesses insulate themselves from the looming risk of failure on a cash flow basis by using all sorts of creative accounting, financing, and reporting practices that can make it difficult to parse and effectively value the business. In spite of these challenges, it is not so hard to understand many of them on an intuitive level, with considerations of what trends are growing, which are falling away, and how businesses think about their own operations and about the future. For investors, timing also matters.

GLT has a very favorable position in both business units that will drive baseline growth over the next two years and beyond, and any successful execution in bringing lagging segments like wallcover or laminates into better standing would certainly be good for business. How these events flow down to cash flow projections - especially given the difficult balance between revenue growth and capex for capacity expansion - is often opaque. But for the paper business in an increasingly digital world, these are relatively good problems to have because they represent managing growth instead of decline.

As for timing, I think thin coverage and difficult valuation, combined with slightly lower operating income in the fourth quarter, may make GLT a buy at or slightly below fair value following the Q4 earnings announcement. At $16 or below, I like GLT for a defensive position in my portfolio in the face of gone-but-not-forgotten recession fears for a reasonable yield and favorable growth prospects compared to the industry. I especially appreciate the low downside risk, thanks to both the nature of the industry and the business itself, which has only limited exposure to consumer goods that I would consider to have very elastic demand or risk sudden declines in popularity. With reasonably good prospects for dividend expansion and share price appreciation, I think savvy investors can find safe growth at a very reasonable price in GLT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.