Q4 GDP Underscores Why Interest Rates Are So Low - Now Add Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is exacerbating a long-standing trend of lower growth and lower interest rates.

When a negative shock coincides with a vulnerable economic window, a recession is highly possible. The US economy is not quite vulnerable to a recession, but the next few jobs reports will be a deciding factor.

Economic growth was declining very rapidly, even before the negative impact of the coronavirus.

The GDP report for Q4 was overshadowed by growing fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. While the headline GDP number "beat" expectations, the internals of the report paint a much different picture, and one that underscores why interest rates remain so low.

The US economy continues to show rapidly deteriorating rates of underlying growth. As noted in past reports, recessions are typically caused by an unforeseen economic shock occurring during an economically vulnerable period.

A vulnerable economic window consists of a period in which economic growth is slowing and falls near 0%. Job losses in cyclical sectors of the economy also are required for the economy to be in a truly vulnerable state.

"The received wisdom is mistaken on how recessions are made. They are not simply caused by shocks. They are caused by a window of vulnerability in the economic cycle where the cyclical drivers of the economy have weakened to the point where it’s susceptible to a negative shock. Within that window of vulnerability, virtually any reasonable shock becomes a recessionary shock. That’s how you get a recession." – Lakshman Achuthan, Economic Cycle Research Institute

Below we will outline the underlying trends in the GDP report that reveal the true weakness in economic growth, a trend that has been creating persistently low interest rates (well before the coronavirus outbreak). We also will judge the susceptibility of the US economy to a negative shock. Can the coronavirus cause a recession?

As economic growth continues to slow, Treasury bonds remain an attractive investment. While I recently closed a multi-year position in extended duration bonds (EDV), I remain invested in ETF (TLT), as well as in ETFs that track the shorter end of the Treasury curve.

GDP Report - What's Under The Hood?

In Q4, preliminary reports pinned US economic growth at 2.1% on a quarter over quarter annualized basis. Underlying economic growth was materially weaker than the headline figure implies. In fact, the internals of the GDP report highlighted one of the weakest quarters of underlying growth since 2009.

In year-over-year terms, nominal GDP growth improved 20bps from 3.8% to 4.0%. Leading indicators of US growth and the underlying details suggest the 20bps sequential increase is "noise" rather than a definitive multi-quarter change in trend.

Nominal GDP, Year-over-Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Removing inflation, the same 20bps increase can be seen in the chart of real GDP growth.

Net exports and government spending entirely drove the increase in GDP growth from Q3 to Q4.

Real GDP, Year-over-Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

GDP aggregates the broad categories of consumption, private investment, government spending, and net exports.

In Q4, imports contracted at an 8.7% annualized rate while exports increased 1.4%. Net exports (exports - imports), added 1.48% out of the total 2.10% quarterly GDP growth.

The chart below shows the contributions to the 2.1% total quarterly GDP growth.

Real consumption increased 1.8% on a quarter over quarter annualized basis, adding 1.2% out of 2.1% GDP growth.

The top panel below shows the contribution to total Q4 GDP by percentage points, while the lower panel expresses each category as a percent of the overall 2.1% quarterly GDP growth.

% Contribution To Real GDP:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In aggregate, consumption + investment added just 0.1% to Q4 GDP growth.

The underlying economy (excluding net exports and government spending), nearly contracted in Q4, posting one of the weakest quarterly readings since 2009.

"Core GDP": Personal Consumption + Private Domestic Investment, Q/Q SAAR (%)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The decline in underlying economic growth is much more severe than the headline GDP figures imply, as government spending has been accelerating, cushioning the fall in GDP growth.

In nominal terms, the year-over-year growth rate of consumption plus investment, the core of the economy, has deteriorated from 6.3% in Q3 2018 to 3.1% in Q4 2019.

"Core GDP": Personal Consumption + Private Domestic Investment, Year over Year (%)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Removing inflation, the growth rate in real personal consumption + private investment declined sequentially to 1.69% year over year.

"Core GDP": Real Personal Consumption + Private Domestic Investment, Year over Year (%)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In Q4, core economic growth nearly contracted. The cyclical direction in underlying economic growth remains lower. Core economic growth, on a year-over-year basis, has been cut in half from the middle of 2018 to the end of 2019. Treasury bond yields across the curve declined by roughly 150 basis points as a result.

The cyclical or shorter-term story about Treasury rates is clear. To understand why interest rates have declined for several decades, we must analyze secular economic trends.

If we look at a two-year annualized rate of "core" GDP or consumption + investment, we can see a trend of slower growth.

Long-Term Trend In "Core" GDP Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This current economic expansion has peaked at roughly 5.5% annualized growth, about 30% lower than the past two cyclical peaks.

Before we start to "wish" interest rates higher, we need to reverse the secular economic trend of weaker core growth.

Secular economic trends will work to lower interest rates over time. Cyclical trends will drive the 1-3 year direction in interest rates.

Is The Economy Vulnerable To A Recession? Yes and No

Economic growth in the United States has been declining for several quarters. During this multi-quarter downturn, recession fears have emerged several times.

When attempting to gauge the level of recession risk in the economy, we have to look at three primary factors: The direction of growth, the level of growth, and the level of job gains (losses).

Whenever economic growth is declining, the risk of a recession is, by definition, rising because growth is getting closer to the 0% expansion/contraction line.

The rate of change in growth is critically important. However, if the economy is decelerating, yet economic growth is at a high level nominally, it's difficult to knock the economy into a recession.

1995 is a great example. First, job losses were not present. Second, while economic growth was declining, the EPB Macro Research 4-Factor Coincident Index, graphed below, was up roughly 2% year-over-year. It would take a material shock to knock economic growth from 2% to 0%.

US 4-Factor Coincident Index, Year over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Conversely, if economic growth slows to 1%, a lesser shock can create a recession.

While the level of economic growth (1.4% in the index above) is undoubtedly a yellow flag, it's not yet in the red zone.

Furthermore, if we look at the six-month average in job gains for various sectors, we can see a consistent trend (lower), but a lack of sustained job loss - even in the most cyclical sectors.

Job Losses?

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Economic growth is declining and is currently sitting at one of the weakest levels of this economic expansion. From that context, recession risk is higher than at any other point this cycle. Job losses are just emerging in parts of the manufacturing sector, something to watch closely in the next several months.

While conditions are not ripe for a recession just yet, the economic data can change materially in a matter of months.

After a nearly contractionary "core" GDP print in Q4, the weakest level of underlying growth this expansion, and the beginning of job losses in the manufacturing sector, the bond market is starting to "price-in" a shock (coronavirus) hitting the economy at a potentially very bad time.

30-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The trend in economic growth already was moving lower before the coronavirus, but the risk of a "shock" occurring when the economy has a yellow light is exacerbating the existing trend in interest rates.

Still Bullish On Treasury Bonds

Secular economic trends, namely higher levels of debt and weakening population growth, will continue to undermine economic growth and work to lower interest rates over time.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield: Secular Trend

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

From a cyclical standpoint, economic growth is declining, dragging Treasury rates lower as rate cuts come back into the conversation.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield: Cyclical Trend

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In October 2018, I wrote a note highlighting a significant opportunity in long-term bonds, including ETFs TLT and EDV.

If you buy long-term bonds today, it will prove fruitful as we have not yet seen the secular low in interest rates. Buying a 3.35% 30-year Treasury (TLT) (EDV) with the potential for new secular lows in interest rates over the next several years has enormous profit potential. I am still a buyer of the long bond. "Should You Be Worried About This Rise In Interest Rates?" - October 11, 2018

TLT Total Return Price:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

I'm still bullish on Treasury bonds across the curve based on the secular decline in nominal growth and the cyclical downturn in economic activity.

In the EPB Macro Research model portfolio, the allocation to EDV was recently sold after a 40% move since October 2018 to respect a cyclical upturn in some leading indicators of inflation. This was discussed in my recent 2020 outlook article.

The portfolio maintains an overweight allocation to Treasury bonds across the curve, including TLT, based on the secular and cyclical decline in underlying economic growth.

The overweight allocation to Treasury bonds is hedged with sensitive commodity exposure to respect the early signs of a cyclical upturn in industrial inflation.

The ebbs and flows of the coronavirus story will add volatility to all markets. The leading indicators and trending direction of US growth suggest that Treasury bonds are likely to remain a strong investment. Very long duration exposure can be sold at a great price or hedged with an increase in commodity exposure (at beaten-down prices).

