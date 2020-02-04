Roxgold: A Gold Producer Offering Significant Upside Potential

Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) is not a newbie in the gold mining sector. The company was able to explore, build and also operate the Yaramoko gold mine in Burkina Faso. In 2019, the Yaramoko mine processed 466,157 tonnes of ore, grading 9.5 g/t gold. The gold production equaled 142,402 toz gold. Although the Q4 financial results haven't been released yet, given the results of the previous quarters, it is possible to expect that the overall 2019 AISC was slightly above $800/toz gold. It suggests that Roxgold is able to generate significant free cash flows at the current gold prices. It is also important to note that as of the end of December, Roxgold held cash of $41.8 million and debt of only $25.6 million. And besides Yaramoko, Roxgold has a very prospective development project in the neighboring Ivory Coast.

Despite all of the abovementioned positive news, Roxgold's share price performance wasn't too impressive in 2019. The main reason is the political and security risk related to Burkina Faso, especially after the early November attack on SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) employees. However, the development of the Ivory Coast-located Seguela project will diversify the security risks significantly. Moreover, although the attack on SEMAFO's employees in eastern Burkina Faso had a negative impact on investors' sentiment, it did not affect Roxgold's operations at Yaramoko that is situated in the western, more stable and safer part of the country. As a result, it is possible to assume that Roxgold offers significant upside potential.

The Yaramoko Mine

The Yaramoko mine is located in the western part of Burkina Faso, approximately 200 km to the south-west of its capital city. It is 90%-owned by Roxgold, the remaining 10% is held by the government of Burkina Faso. The mine poured the first gold back in May 2016. Since then, it has produced 477,000 toz gold and generated free cash flows around $150 million. The first underground mine was built to extract ore from the 55 Zone, however, in the autumn of 2019, another underground mine, at Bagassi South, was put into production.

Source: Roxgold

The reserves at Yaramoko include 658,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 8.24 g/t. The measured & indicated resources contain 827,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 12.13 g/t. There are also inferred resources of 191,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 12.4 g/t. Although Yaramoko's reserves and resources are not large, it is important to note that despite more than 3.5 years of mining, they haven't decreased. Roxgold has been able to replenish the extracted reserves and resources. As can be seen in the chart below, in 2014, the measured & indicated resources equaled 810,000 toz gold. In 2018, it was 826,000 toz gold, although the mine was in production since May 2016. The latest resource estimate, valid as of December 31, 2018, includes 827,000 toz gold. As a result, the expected mine life still stays around 7 years.

Source: Roxgold

There is a good potential that Roxgold will be able to keep on replenishing the depleted ore also over the coming years. As can be seen in the picture below (left), the 55 Zone is still opened at depth. Roxgold has identified a pattern of repeating high-grade gold zones. In 2020, it will start drilling the extensions of the deposit, in depths below 1,200 meters below the surface.

Source: Roxgold

Besides the exploration potential at Zone 55, there are also multiple separate exploration targets on the Yaramoko property. Roxgold identified various soil anomalies that may be associated with potential additional satellite deposits.

The Seguela Project

The Seguela project is located in the western part of the Ivory Coast. Roxgold acquired Seguela only in April 2019, from Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF), and the $20 million transaction turned out to be an excellent move pretty quickly. Roxgold started drilling the property aggressively and it was rewarded by some pretty exciting drill results. Worth mentioning are for example holes SGRC222 (5.4 g/t gold over 21 meters), SGRC223 (5.2 g/t gold over 37 meters), SGRC315 (15.3 g/t gold over 13 meters), SGRC329 (19.73 g/t gold over 23 meters) or SGRC322 (11.82 g/t gold over 8 meters). What is important, the interceptions are not only high-grade with very good lengths, they are also close to the surface. For example in the of SGRC329, the 23 meters interval of 19.73 g/t gold starts only 2 meters below the surface. This gold grade would be great for a very deep underground mine. But in the case of Seguela, it can be extracted using a simple shovel and pickaxe. The majority of mineralization discovered at Seguela is amenable to open-pit mining, as it is less than 100 meters below the surface.

Source: Roxgold

A recently published resource estimate shows that besides the main deposit, Antenna, there are also three satellite deposits on the Seguela property, that have been identified by now. The total measured & indicated resources equal 529,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.3 g/t. The inferred resources contain further 471,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.8 g/t gold. Further growth of the resources is almost warranted. All the four currently known deposits are still open, moreover, Roxgold identified another 22 highly prospective drill targets.

Source: Roxgold

Especially the Ancien deposit looks very interesting. It has the highest gold grades (6.6 g/t) and it contains inferred resources of 224,000 toz gold. It is open at depth and along strike and it seems that there is potential not only for a high-grade open-pit but also for a high-grade underground mining operation. Only on January 16, Roxgold released a bunch of drill results from Ancien, that included also SGRD456. At a depth of 133 meters, this hole intersected a 42 meters long interval with gold grades of 16.97 g/t.

Source: Roxgold

The fresh resource estimate will be the basis for a PEA that should be completed in early Q2 which means that if everything goes well, it should be released by May. It will be followed by a feasibility study, that should be completed by early 2021. It means that if there are no negative surprises, the Seguela mine should be able to start production sometime in 2022. The PEA will be especially important as it will indicate the true economic potential of the project.

Roxgold in the near future

Roxgold should do well in the foreseeable future. The share price should be supported by the continuing flow of drill results from Yaramoko as well as from Seguela. Also the Seguela PEA should provide some support, as it is possible to expect positive results, given the features of the deposits (close to the surface, with very good gold grades for an open-pit mine). And the Yaramoko mine should be able to fund all the exploration, as well as the economic studies and future Seguela mine construction quite easily at the current gold prices.

According to the 2020 production and cost guidance, Yaramoko should produce 120,000-130,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $930-990/toz gold. At a gold price of $1,500/toz, it should be able to generate a free cash flow of $60-75 million. The non-sustaining capital expenditures and growth capital expenditures (exploration and Seguela economic studies) should amount to $15-22 million which means that Roxgold's cash position should improve approximately by $40-60 million in 2020, assuming that the gold price stays around $1,500/toz.

What is important, Yaramoko's performance should further improve in 2021 and 2022, as the guidance envisages production of 120,000-130,000 toz gold at an AISC of $750-850/toz. In this case, the free cash flow should be $78-97.5 million. In other words, Roxgold seems to be well-positioned to fund its growth from internal sources, maybe with a combination of internal sources and debt (depending on the yet unknown Seguela CAPEX needs). The risk of share dilution seems to be pretty small right now.

The jurisdiction risk

Roxgold's main problem is jurisdiction risk. Although it is long known that Burkina Faso is not a safe destination, the investors' risk perception has increased rapidly in early November, when an armed group attacked a convoy transporting workers and supplies from the city of Fada to SEMAFO's Boungou mine. The attackers killed 37 and injured 60 people. Although the mine alone wasn't attacked, SEMAFO suspended the mining operations, until a solution to improve the security of workers is found. It is important to note that it still hasn't been restarted.

This event had a negative impact not only on SEMAFO but also on other miners operating in the region, Roxgold included. Although Roxgold's operations are located in the western, safer part of Burkina Faso, it will take some time before the investors regain confidence. This is why Seguela is very important. Although the Ivory Coast is right to the south of Burkina Faso, it is regarded as a safer jurisdiction. For example, the travel advisory of the U.S.Department of State classifies Burkina Faso as a category 4 country ("Do not travel"), while the Ivory Coast is in category 2 ("Exercise increased caution"). It means that while Burkina Faso is in the same group as Libya, Somalia or Iraq, the Ivory Coast is in a group that includes Turkey, India or the northern states of Mexico.

Conclusion

Roxgold is an established gold producer with very positive growth prospects. It generates significant free cash-flows and its cash position is notably bigger than its debt. Despite this, the market capitalization of the company equals only $290 million and its enterprise value equals approximately $275 million. At a gold price of $1,500/toz (the current gold price equals $1,576/toz), the 2020 free cash flow should reach the $65-70 million range and it should further improve in 2021 and 2022. That means that Roxgold trades at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of only 4x-4.5x (based on the 2020 guidance) or 3x-3.7x (based on the 2021 and 2022 guidance). This suggests that Roxgold is undervalued based on the Yaramoko mine alone. However, the company owns also Seguela which provides significant exploration potential and that could probably get into production as soon as in 2022. And besides Seguela, there are also some smaller projects that are less important right now but that may bring some additional value in the future.

Roxgold's main issue is the poor security situation in Burkina Faso. However, due to the Ivory Coast-located Seguela project, the jurisdiction risk should keep on declining. Subsequently, I believe that Roxgold's share price should start to turn back higher to more normal levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROGFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.