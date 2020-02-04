Coronavirus PBOC Liquidity Injection May Cause Large Yuan Devaluation

If the PBOC continues to be dovish in a fundamentally supply-side problem, they could cause the Yuan to crash.

The PBOC move, combined with empty grocery stores in China, could kick the country's inflation rate to an even higher gear.

Coronavirus cases are now above 20K and the virus has officially killed more in China than SARS did (over the course of a year).

As the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus crosses above 20K and is showing no statistical signs of slowing, the likely economic impacts of the virus grow. Within a matter of weeks, the virus became officially worse than SARS both in numbers of cases and in total deaths. When Chinese stocks reopened trading on Monday, most major indices gapped 7-11% lower, despite a massive $174B (1.2T Yuan) liquidity injection.

Currently, two-thirds of China's entire economy is closed for an extended holiday to keep people from going to work/outside where they may become infected. The extended holiday is supposed to last until the second week of February, but there is little reason to believe that the virus will be less of a problem by then; cases and deaths continue to double every two days despite efforts.

When demand is below normal, injecting liquidity can give an economy a shock that often brings growth with little inflation. Simply put, give a person free money and he will go out and spend it.

However, when the economy is falling due to an inherently supply-side problem like a virus, injecting liquidity is a recipe for hyperinflation. People are not going to work and are rarely leaving their homes, limiting production. If there are few goods available to buy (due to a lack of supply and sold-out stores), artificially increasing demand in the face of falling supply can cause prices to rise very quickly.

Result? A large potential slide in the Yuan exchange rate.

China's Inflation Problem

Most investors today are conditioned not to see inflation as a problem. For over a decade, the goal of central bankers has been to promote inflation. However, many emerging market countries have been struggling with high inflation and currency devaluations for years. China was generally immune to this problem with an inflation rate below 2% from 2012 to 2019, but in December 2019 the China CPI YoY price growth rose to nearly 5%.

Take a look below:

As you can see, the country's high inflation rate is due largely to its roughly 19% food inflation rate. Food prices are rising so fast in China due to the death of roughly half of its pig population due to ASF. This has been made worse by the PRC's resistance to importing cheap U.S. pigs to make up for the shortage.

To make matters worse, over the past few days a second virus has broken out in China, the H5N1 bird flu. The country has already culled nearly 18,000 chickens, but nobody knows how widespread the outbreak is. Chickens are the country's second major source of protein (after pork), so this may only make food inflation worse.

China has instituted measures to try to fix retail prices and stop price-gouging, but that may only further worsen the shortage. The fact that the PBOC injected tremendous liquidity into the Chinese economy may cause the shortage to turn into even higher inflation.

A Look At PBOC Policy

Inflation is the ultimate determining factor of exchange rates. After that is interest rates. If short-term interest rates are below inflation, borrowing money is profitable, so inflation rises and exchange rates drop (also due to low demand from foreign investors). Conversely, if interest rates are above inflation, foreign investors can make a profit by lending and exchange rates rise while inflation generally falls.

In the U.S., inflation and short-term interest rates are about equal at 1.5-2%. However, in China inflation is 4.5% and will likely go higher this month due to shortages and potentially due to concerns regarding liquidity injections. Until October 2019, the monthly China's inflation rate first rose by 3%, the PBOC cut its reverse repo rate from 2.6% to 2.5% and on Monday cut to 2.4%. This means that the county's real interest rate is now -2% or lower.

Note, inflation corresponds to the right axis.

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, the country's inflation rate was falling from 2012-2015 when its real interest rate was positive. When it was around zero from 2016-2019, inflation held steady, and inflation is now climbing as the spread becomes increasingly negative. Given the current situation, this could easily become an inflationary spiral.

Now, take a look at the Yuan exchange rate data for USD and gold:

Data by YCharts

We know that China generally held interest rates above inflation from 2012-2015. During that period, the Yuan appreciated against both the U.S. dollar and gold.

Toward the end of 2015, it became apparent that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise rates above the U.S. inflation rate which, because gold pays no interest rate, explains why the XAU/CNY rate was flat while USD/CNY was appreciating.

However, China's rising inflation rate has made its real interest rate so negative that gold is rapidly appreciating against the Yuan. The U.S. dollar did depreciate slightly against the Yuan, but I suspect that another large down move in the Yuan is order due to China's rising inflation, further catalyzed by the Coronavirus liquidity injection.

Trading CNY/USD With CYB

In my opinion, short-selling the Yuan is a great trade today and is perhaps a much better way to trade the Coronavirus than short-selling stocks. It is generally difficult for most to directly short the Yuan as FX brokers often charge high commissions if they allow trading the Yuan at all.

The WisdomTree China Yuan ETF (CYB) offers a relatively easy way to short the Chinese Yuan. The ETF invests in CNY and CNH forward contracts and generally delivers returns akin to the Yuan exchange rate as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

The fund has been trading since 2008 and has a lower expense ratio of 45 bps with an SEC yield of 1% due to its T-Bill positions. The fund currently owns about a third of CNH (offshore Yuan) and two-thirds CNY (onshore Yuan) with a total AUM of $26M. Importantly, the fund is on the cusp of having too low an AUM to be open indefinitely so investors should keep in mind CYB has some closure risk.

Furthermore, the current borrowing fee on the fund is 2.3% which is decent, but low AUM may mean borrowing costs could rise dramatically if short-demand rises too quickly. That said, WisdomTree could create more units if that occurs so the risk is mitigated over the long-run.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it seems clear that the Chinese Yuan is headed lower. The currency had a brief rally on the back of better-than-expected economic news, but the Coronavirus is quickly jeopardizing any bullish economic outlook for China. If the crisis continues to grow at the current pace, I do not see how real GDP growth is positive for the country in Q1.

Inflation was already above interest rates in China, but over the past few weeks, I suspect that inflation has risen dramatically due to shortages and fears while interest rates have fallen. Furthermore, as foreign bond and stock investors sell their positions they are implicitly selling the Yuan. Add on the impact of a $175B liquidity injection, and the recipe for a significant drop in the Yuan is set.

I do not necessarily have an explicit price target for USD/CNY since it depends on PBOC policy, but I would not be surprised to see it climb to 29% higher to 9/$USD by year-end as that level better matches in real interest rate differential between the two countries. This would result in a relatively equal drop for CYB.

