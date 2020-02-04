Schaeffler: A Very Solid Business In The Global Industrial Sector

The transition to electric vehicles could negatively affect the Schaeffler engines segment, but the impact is limited because of an important diversification outside the auto sector.

Schaeffler AG (OTC:SCFLF) is a global industrial company specialized in the manufacturing of bearings and other precision components for automobiles. It is also a provider for other applications such as wind turbines, aerospace, railways, heavy vehicles, and power transmission. In this regard, some investors will appreciate the fact that the company has diversified its portfolio outside the automotive industry, reducing the exposure to a sector people are often scared of. Although we are not very pessimistic about the traditional auto industry, this diversification is positive for the financial stability of the company and its potential growth in the long run.

Segments and diversification

The automotive industry represents almost 76% of the business, but we should take into account that 17% of these revenues - 13% of the total - come from the sale of spare parts, a very stable activity as the total vehicles on the road do not change rapidly. In the group of pure auto products, we can highlight several applications of Schaeffler's bearings and precision products:

Source: Schaeffler financial reports

One of the concerns of the investor community is that the technological change towards electric vehicles could impact the 'engine systems' segment, as electric motors require fewer bearings and precision parts. However, the transmission systems segment is larger and that kind of component will be also necessary for electric transmissions. According to a 2016 investor presentation, 26% of the automotive revenue is associated with engines, while chassis and transmission systems mean 57% of revenue - being the remaining 17% for spare parts. So, the net loss is limited, even more so if we expect a very slow transition to new technologies.

Regarding the competitive position, there is just a handful of big companies that are able to provide bearings and precision parts for the auto manufacturers on a global basis. Reaching that scale is a big barrier for new competition, still more important in those components which will not grow in volume in the future. So, it is very unlikely that the competitive landscape will change dramatically for this kind of activity. In fact, the financial data of the company shows high and consistent returns on invested capital - ROIC - and return on equity - ROE.

Source: Schaeffler Financial Reports and own calculations

Returns and financial summary

This business is, currently, generating over 10% return on invested capital, even in some depressed years such as 2018 and 2019. It has a more than decent evolution in revenues and profits. Although the operating profit varies somewhat and has setbacks, profitability is strong if we observe data with perspective. Many of the industries Schaeffler serves are cyclical, but the current automotive correction has provided some balance to the group. While other industries such as railway, construction or wind energy have continued their expansion, the automotive segment has underperformed. But if the cycle changes, the lower demand in the other industries could be compensated by a normalization in the auto business.

Other balancing factor is the distribution of cash flows. While the income statement shows cyclical trends, the cash flow statement is higher than the net income in bad years and lower in good years. Recently, free cash flow has decreased and this has negatively affected the stock. But free cash flow is now recovering, a natural trend if we observe the past.

Source: Schaeffler financial reports and own calculations

The debt position is reasonable for an industrial company on a global scale. It is significant but totally under control, as the return on invested capital is high and the competitive position is solid. There are just a few global manufacturers of bearings for the automotive sector, such as Timken (TKR) and SKG.

Recent setbacks and problems

Schaeffler had some problems to meet the demand for its products in 2016-2017, a time when the automotive sector was peaking. They suffered some outages from a Chinese provider, causing higher operating costs - Schaeffler needed to transport products from other distant factories. Brexit will make some impact, as their factory in the UK will become less profitable. It might even close down once Brexit is in full effect, but at least there will be no big investments there. These are, nonetheless, solvable setbacks and we do not expect a huge impact on the company.

The recent automotive slowdown has impacted Schaeffler's business, at least on operating costs. Revenues are still growing while the operating margin has decreased. The diversification of the business has partially compensated this problem, as the non-auto business has continued to perform well. The operating profit has gone from €1.53 billion in 2017 to around €1.1 billion in 2019 - extrapolating the first nine months and taking into account the improvement in the second half of the year. The auto business could outperform other cyclical industries over the next years, as the sector is adapting and restructuring to the new legal requirements. New negative surprises are becoming less likely and good news could come back over time. Although car sales could worsen in the next years, the bad news is already reflected, in contrast with other sectors with optimistic expectations.

It is reasonable to expect that the stock reflects these inconveniencies for the business, but not in the current magnitude. This is a good business in a cyclical environment, not a commodity company with no barriers for competitors.

Recent recovery of the stock

The stock reached the all-time low in 2019, close to €6 per share. The automotive slowdown explains this performance, as the first half of 2019 showed a deterioration of profits and free cash flow. However, the third quarter signaled a recovery of the financials as the management had forecast previously - they always indicated that the second half of the year would be better. Therefore, the stock went from €6 to €9.5 per share. There is a new big investor behind this rally: BDT Capital Partners has bought 25% of the non-voting shares - 12.5% of the total shares.

It is likely that the recovery of the business will continue in the next quarters, as the automotive business adapts to the new situation and costs come back to normal. Besides, Schaeffler's revenue is still growing at 2-3% per year, benefitting also from other industries outside autos. We expect a better relative performance of the automotive business compared with the rest of industries, as the former absorbs the temporary setbacks.

Non-voting shares and major shareholders

Schaeffler's listed shares do not have voting rights. The company is completely controlled by the Schaeffler family, specifically, 80% of voting rights are held by Georg Schaeffler, the founder's son. The other 20% is controlled by his mother Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler. In 2015, they decided to sell 25% of the shares, although retaining all voting rights. The company was then listed on the German stock market.

The Schaeffler family has diversified through other investments, the most important one is the acquisition of the majority of Continental shares in 2008. Initially, this investment was included in the Schaeffler group, but before the IPO, they separated both businesses. Thus, Schaeffler's current shares have no interest in the evolution of Continental.

This structure means some risks for the shareholders, who do not have any influence on the company's decision-making. One of those risks is a scenario of a forced buyout at an undervalued price. German law can protect shareholders in the worst-case scenario, but it does not guarantee that shareholders get the full potential of the stock. However, it does not seem likely that the Schaeffler family would be interested in concentrating their wealth in just one investment again, it is more feasible than they might look for further diversification.

An attractive earnings yield

Schaeffler is likely to obtain an attributable profit of €657 million in 2019 - extrapolating from the data of the first 9 months. This is not the best year for the company, as its business has suffered a correction in the auto sector. Revenues have continued increasing, but the costs have mounted temporarily, impacting negatively on the profit. However, the third quarter shows a significant improvement over the first half of 2019, in line with many other providers of the industry. We consider this profit a good reference in order to evaluate a cyclical business: 2019 is an average year. The debt position is common for a big automotive provider, around 3 times its EBITDA.

Considering a profit of €657 million as a reference and a market capitalization of €6.02 billion - 02/02/2020 - the earnings yield is 10.9%. And this is a very profitable business, with high returns on invested capital. Besides, the kind of product is not going to be obsolete and Schaeffler has a clear potential to keep growing slowly after adjusting to the economic cycle. The lower free cash flow is explained by the investment in infrastructure, new products, and technologies, and it is already recovering after rationalizing the CAPEX. This stock currently remunerates shareholders with a 5.76% dividend yield, after distributing just half of the profit.

In conclusion, Schaeffler represents an attractive investment for investors who look for European companies, as it remunerates shareholders with an interesting dividend yield and its competitive position offers some certainties in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCFLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.