Cisco: What Matters Going Into Q2 Results

Why Cisco shares are undervalued and make for an attractive investment opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) stock has been a poor performer these past 12 months, returning close to nothing, compared with the S&P 500 (SPY) that consistently reaches new heights. But does it matter?

I argue that it does not matter in the slightest. Why? Because Cisco is stronger than it has been for a considerable amount of time and generating strong cash flows.

Best of all, its stock remains cheaply valued and makes for a compelling investment opportunity. Here's why:

Want to Outperform the Market? "Think Different"

Every investor wishes to stand out from the crowd - they seek outperformance. But at the same time, they struggle with periods of underperformance.

Looking at Cisco's quarter to quarter variation, investors have reasons to be anxious.

Source: author's work - Cisco: Cash is King

Indeed, there's a significant amount of revenue deceleration. Furthermore, CEO Chuck Robbins noted that Cisco's results continue to get affected by headwinds in emerging markets.

Also, as Q1 2020 progressed Cisco was a recipient of weakness in enterprise and commercial. Specifically, the worst-affected areas included the "BRICM" countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Mexico) where Cisco experienced Product revenue declines of 30% in the aggregate.

On the other hand, one area that Cisco is performing well is its Service revenue. This segment was up 3% year-over-year to $3.3 billion in Q1 2020. However, for now, given that Service revenue only makes up 25% of total revenue, presently, this remains too small to significantly move the needle for Cisco's consolidated top-line.

Shareholder Returns are not Sufficiently Appreciated

During Q1 20202, Cisco's cash flows from operations ended up 7% (after legal adjustments) when compared with the same period a year ago, reaching $3.8 billion during the quarter.

Thus, given that Cisco's balance sheet finished Q1 2020 with a net cash position of approximately $9 billion, we can understand why Cisco feels comfortable in not only paying a meaningful dividend (3% yield) but having an ongoing share repurchase program too. Specifically, during Q1 2020 alone, Cisco returned to shareholders $2.3 billion via dividends and buybacks.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Source: Author's calculations

The table above is a sanity check: There's no way a rational investor can look at the table above and make the argument that Cisco is overvalued.

Cisco may not be the most "exciting" investment story, but at the same time, investors are evidently not being asked to pay up for a "jazzy" story.

Ultimately, Cisco is being cheaply valued at roughly 13x its cash flows from operations. Please note, this is cash flows from operations and not "massaged" earnings - investors typically pay substantially more for cash flows than earnings.

Investment Risks

Given Cisco's global scale, it's highly susceptible to the global economy. Moreover, Cisco's customers are able to defer their infrastructure investment, if they have poor visibility into their businesses, which would impact Cisco's operations.

Furthermore, IT-related customers' needs are becoming increasingly specialized and this has caused the network automation sector to become increasingly fragmented, consequently making it difficult for Cisco to be a "one-stop" shop for all customers.

Compounding circumstances for Cisco, this has coincided with a rise in smaller, nimbler, and more aggressively-priced competitors, which weighs down on Cisco's ability to increase its market share.

The Bottom Line

Stocks go on sale when investors are not interested in them. There's no other reason for a stock to be cheaply valued.

For now, investors are excessively apathetic Cisco's prospects. But I contend that investors are being afforded a significant investment opportunity, where they can buy today, wait around for growth to return to the company, and collect a 3% yield while they wait.

It's never easy to be a contrarian investor, particularly when the market is showing signs of bubbles elsewhere. But with Cisco's positive risk-reward profile, even if revenue growth slows down, its shares downside is largely capped - as investors are not pricing in any growth.

The same can not be said about other stocks, where the game revolves around buying high and hope to sell higher. Cisco reports Q2 2020 on Feb. 12, after hours - stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.