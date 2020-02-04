Factor Tilt Performance: January 2020

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

The S&P 500 (SPY) returned a lackluster -0.04% in January as the coronavirus scare late in the month sapped a solid start to the year. While the index moved sideways in the first month of 2020, the more interesting data points were seen in the dispersion around the S&P 500 as parts of the market rallied (tech, momentum, low volatility, defensive stocks) and others swooned (energy, value, small-caps, cyclicals). In the Discussion of Recent Performance section of this article, we will examine some extreme market relationships in January's returns that have not been seen in a decade or more.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. All seven of the strategies have outperformed the S&P 500 over the trailing 20 years by over 2% per annum.

By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

The typical dark green for Low Volatility and light green for Dividend Growth suggest these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness over time. In a rare turn, Low Volatility actually had more volatile returns than the broad market in January, but holders of Low Volatility strategies were rewarded with market-beating returns on the month.

Size and Value have historically been higher risk strategies, but have compensated investors for that riskiness. Over the past year, they have produced worse returns with higher volatility - a bad combination for investors. Both strategies are currently stuck in historically rocky periods as covered recently in Mega Caps vs. Small Caps and Is It Value's Time?

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Tech-fueled Momentum returned +3.69% in January while financials and energy-heavy Value declined by 6.08%. The 9.77% return differential between the two factors was the largest monthly return differential in more than a decade. The last time Value lagged Momentum so meaningfully was in February 2009, shortly before stocks bottomed during the Great Recession. At that time, Momentum was characterized with defensive, low volatility stocks and Value stocks were pricing with meaningful distress.

Speaking of Low Volatility, the defensive strategy returned +3.07% in January, besting Value by 9.15%. It was also the largest return differential between those two indices since February 2009. The only times that Value has underperformed Low Volatility so appreciably was during the height of the financial crisis (October and November 2008, and January and February 2009) and during July 2002 prior to the tech bubble bottoming. These types of return disconnects are rare.

In yesterday's article on Dividend Aristocrat Performance, I noted how atypical it was to see this large of an underperformance for the Dividend Aristocrats in a month where Treasuries rallied so sharply. An underperformance this large (-254bp) during a Treasury rally so strong (-41bp on 10-yr Treasury yield) had only occurred during the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997 and amidst the Russian Default/LTCM blowup in 1998 as domestic tech stocks outperformed.

Small caps again lagged. While it was not as severe as Value, the S&P SmallCap 600 lagged the S&P 500 by the second largest monthly differential in five-plus years. This continues a trend of underperformance that has now seen small caps lag large caps for the rolling ten years - a historical anomaly.

While it was a rough month for small caps and value stocks, and a surprisingly weak month for dividend growers, domestic stocks still tended to outperform their global brethren, especially in emerging markets. Outperformance of large cap domestic growth stocks seems to be reaching historical extremes versus pockets of the market, and we will continue to track the performance of the factor tilts versus the capitalization-weighted large cap index in future articles.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.