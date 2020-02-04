BAR Weekly: Why We Turn More Conservatively Bullish In February

Our Feb-20 target for BAR is $16.50 per share, representing around 4% upside.

We remain bullish on BAR in February. However, our bullish bias is more conservative compared to a month ago.

ETF investors bought gold at their strongest pace since last September in the week to January 31.

Gold's spec positioning rose to an all-time high in the week to January 28.

BAR moved very close to our Jan-20 target of $16 per share on January 27, making an intraday high of $15.82 per share on January 27.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR moved very close to our Jan-20 target of $16 per share on January 27, making an intraday high of $15.82 per share. The bullish move in BAR is driven by gold's safe-haven characteristics, as the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to elicit macro uncertainty and prompts market participants to play defence. As a result, gold is the "hottest" metal at this juncture.

For February, we are more conservative on gold considering that 1) gold already had a strong performance in January (+5%), 2) the market discounts a very negative macro scenario, which is probably exaggerated, and 3) gold's spec positioning is stretched.

Against this, our Feb-20 target for BAR is $16.50 per share, representing around 4% upside.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically hold gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length in Comex gold rose for the first time in four weeks in the week to January 28, reaching an all-time high. Non-commercials lifted their net long positioning by 39 tonnes (2% of open interest or 1% of global annual production), which was mainly the result of short-covering (34 tonnes). The gold spot price edged 0.8% higher over the corresponding period.

Gold's spec positioning is stretched on the long side, with a net spec length at 46% of OI being very close to its historical high of 52%. Look at the chart below:

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Against this, we argue that the dry powder to deploy on the long side is limited and as such, upward pressure in gold spot prices stemming from speculative buying should be limited in the very near term.

Implications for BAR: Given the stretched spec positioning in gold, we expect upward pressure in Comex gold spot price to prove limited in February, which should, therefore, cap BAR's upside.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at the largest pace since last September in the week to January 31. By adding 22 tonnes of gold to their holdings last week, ETF investors became net buyers for a third uninterrupted week. The gold spot price rose by 1.1% over the corresponding period. Interestingly, gold was the only metal to show a weekly gain last week.

Safe-haven demand was driven by ongoing macro fears over the outbreak of the coronavirus, prompting investors to liquidate risk-friendly positions and build risk-unfriendly positions. This comes in line with our expectations. Here is what we wrote in a previous report:

Given the increased macro uncertainty, investors are likely to continue to raise their exposure to risk-unfriendly positions in their portfolios, which should result in stronger gold ETF inflows.

Implications for BAR: Positive gold ETF flows should remain a positive force for gold prices in February, which is positive for BAR.

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The seasonality for gold prices is moderately positive in February, as our chart above illustrates. Over 2002-2019, the gold spot price averaged a gain of 1.4% in February, a weaker performance than in January (+3.3%), which tends to be the best month for the yellow metal.

Gold's seasonal patterns are consistent with our conservatively bullish view on gold prices in February.

Implications for BAR: The seasonality plays moderately in favour of gold prices in February, which is, therefore, moderately bullish for BAR.

Closing thoughts

In line with our expectations, BAR performed strongly in January (+5%) to reach a high of $15.82 per share, extremely close to our monthly target of $16 per share. For February, we remain positive on BAR, but we are more conservative for several reasons: 1) BAR already performed strongly in January, 2) the market is pricing in a too negative macro situation due to uncertainty over the economic impact of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, 3) gold's spec positioning is at an all-time high and, therefore, stretched, and 4) seasonal patterns for February tend to be less positive than that for January.

Against this, our Feb-20 target for BAR is $16.50 per share, representing around 4% upside.

