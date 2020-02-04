Aurora Cannabis: More Dilution Likely Coming In 2020

We think a large dilutive raise is the most likely outcome in 2020, asset divestiture is also possible, and third-party investment the least likely.

The company is doing everything it could to raise cash but more is needed given the low cash balance and an elusive path to self-sufficiency.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is heading down a dangerous path of dwindling liquidity and negative cash flow. We first sounded the alarm in December 2019 but new developments have confirmed our concern. The company is doing all it could to raise capital and minimize cash outlays. However, we think more dilutive capital raises will be required absent any third-party investment or large asset divestiture. We reiterate the call for investors to be cautious and realize the balance sheet risk for Aurora.

(All amounts in C$)

Dwindling Cash Balance

Aurora is facing a dwindling cash balance driven by large operational losses and capital investments. The company reported $153 million of cash at the end of September 2019 which excludes $45 million restricted cash earmarked for construction. That is a really low cash balance for a company that has lost $77 million from operations and $18 million from finance costs.

(Source: Public Filings)

Facing the cash crunch, Aurora made several moves to conserve cash and raise new capital. First of all, the company announced the suspension of construction at Aurora Sun and Nordic 2 as it became clear that the market doesn't need more capacities. Secondly, it put the MedReleaf Exeter facility for sale at $17 million which is a drop in the bucket given its cash needs. Then, the company had to lower the conversion price to avoid repaying $230 million of convertible debentures due in March 2020, resulting in the issuance of 69 million shares. Aurora already has just over a billion shares outstanding so existing shareholders were diluted by ~7%. Shares have fallen another 21% to $2.60 since the conversion was completed at $3.28 per share.

(Source: TSX)

There is no question that Aurora needs to find other sources of cash quickly. The Canadian business is facing headwinds due to oversupply and 2.0 products are not expected to result in substantial profits due to heavy government regulation and the ongoing vaping crisis. Aurora saw its revenue declining 24% in Q3 which is a devastating trend for its cash problem.

(Source: Public Filings)

Remaining Equity Investments

For investors, the big question then becomes whether and where could Aurora raise additional cash. We think there are three ways for Aurora to raise incremental cash but only one of them could really solve the issue.

First of all, and likely the easiest, is for Aurora to monetize its remaining investments in other public companies. Similar to its complete exit from The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF), Aurora would have to incur substantial discounts when realizing these investments due to their low trading volume and current market downturn. Based on a high-level estimate, we think the value of its investments is ~$100 million and the realizable cash value to Aurora is likely ~$75 million after discounts, fees, taxes, etc.

32 million shares of Cann Group (OTCPK:CNGGF) worth $27 million based on its closing price of AUD$0.94.

9.2 million shares of Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) worth $38 million.

22 million warrants at Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF) exercisable at $0.2 per share worth $5.5 million given the share price of $0.45.

37.6 million shares of Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF) worth $14 million based on share price of $0.365.

5 million shares of EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF) worth $8.5 million based on share price of $1.70.

Other smaller miscellaneous investments.

(Source: Public Filings)

Third-Party Investment

Although increasingly unlikely at this stage, we think investors shouldn't completely rule out an investment from a third-party. Despite the lack of progress so far, we think there is always the remote possibility for Aurora to strike a deal with one of the following partners:

Beverage : So far, most of the deals announced are with beverage players. From Constellation (NYSE:STZ) to AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), most of the players are looking for opportunities in the cannabis-infused market. We think Aurora could theoretically strike a deal with players like Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) but a partnership or JV is more likely than a direct equity investment. Other alcohol players such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Diageo (DEO) could also enter the cannabis space.

: So far, most of the deals announced are with beverage players. From Constellation (NYSE:STZ) to AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), most of the players are looking for opportunities in the cannabis-infused market. We think Aurora could theoretically strike a deal with players like Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) but a partnership or JV is more likely than a direct equity investment. Other alcohol players such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Diageo (DEO) could also enter the cannabis space. Pharma : We think Aurora is less likely to find a partner in the pharma space compared to the beverage. Aurora hasn't traditionally been strong in medical research and the company was built through an M&A binge that focused on scale and integration.

: We think Aurora is less likely to find a partner in the pharma space compared to the beverage. Aurora hasn't traditionally been strong in medical research and the company was built through an M&A binge that focused on scale and integration. Consumer Products : Other than beverages and pharma, we think there is an increasing tendency for other consumer products companies to enter the cannabis space. We are beginning to see deals in the consumer space such as the deal between Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Authentic Brands Group to develop cannabis branded products jointly. We see similar deals a possibility for Aurora whereby it could leverage existing consumer companies to enter new product categories while working with established brands.

: Other than beverages and pharma, we think there is an increasing tendency for other consumer products companies to enter the cannabis space. We are beginning to see deals in the consumer space such as the deal between Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Authentic Brands Group to develop cannabis branded products jointly. We see similar deals a possibility for Aurora whereby it could leverage existing consumer companies to enter new product categories while working with established brands. Tobacco: After Altria (NYSE:MO) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), there is a real possibility that other tobacco companies could jump on the cannabis bandwagon. Companies such as British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) could be looking for partners to enter the space and Aurora must be on their radar.

Looking Ahead

While Aurora is trying to raise cash through divesting assets, suspending construction, and constantly issuing equity at the market, it is clearly running low on cash relative to its large-cap peers in Canada. Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) remain the most flush with cash given their respective third-party investments. Aphria (APHA) also has a large cash balance and it has not been burning as much cash as others. Aurora's cash crunch is creating a serious risk to its long-term financial stability and further dilutive financing is the most likely outcome in the near-term. We don't see Aurora raising more debt capital because of its track record in the convertible market, after having to lower conversion price to avoid cash repayment. Its ability to incur more secured borrowing will also be limited after suspending construction amid the current oversupply in Canada. The only option would be either a large equity sale at the current share price level or potentially asset divestitures. The most likely divestiture candidate would be its Whistler Medical which was acquired in March 2019 for $175 million. Although highly unlikely given the short ownership history, it might be able to raise more cash to sustain the company. Lastly, Aurora will be cutting back on all non-essential expenditures such as layoffs, R&D, idle facilities, and corporate expenses.

(Source: Public Filings)

In summary, we see Aurora having its back against the wall in 2020 while trying to raise more cash to avert a liquidity crunch. Based on Q3's burn rate, the cash on hand won't last more than a few quarters absent additional financing. We think investors should wait for more clarity on financing and near-term financing needs before considering an investment. Until then, the stock remains highly risky given its precarious financial situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.