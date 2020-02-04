Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A (IITOF) CEO Carlo Messina on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A (OTCPK:IITOF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina - CEO

Stefano Del Punta - CFO

Marco Delfrate - IR Officer

Andrea Tamagnini - IR Officer

Conference Call Participants

Azzurra Guelfi - Citigroup

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Andrea Unzueta - Credit Suisse

Christian Carrese - Intermonte

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Domenico Santoro - HSBC

Benjie Creelan-Sandford - Jefferies

Alberto Cordara - Bank of America

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Christian Carrese - Intermonte

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Conference Call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the presentation of the 2019 Full Year Results posted today by Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. My name is Kayla [ph] and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. At the end of presentation there will be a Q&A session. [Operator instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Carlo Messina. Sir, you may now begin.

Carlo Messina

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our 2019 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Executive Officer and Stefano Del Punta, CFO, Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.

Before diving into the detail, let me say that we are very proud that the bank continues to deliver strong results despite an external environment that is being less supportive than expected for revenues. If we continue to invest for sustainable global, low interest rates while penalizing net interest income are favorable for our wealth management business as is the declining sovereign spread.

Our wealth management and protection business is working at full speed to convert into assets under management part of the €176 billion of assets under administration and the €70 billion of households sight deposits collected in the past few years. The first positive results were visible in Q3 and Q4 and the outlook is even more positive.

In 2019, we fully delivered on all our commitments, in particular revenue growth with commissions and strong acceleration in the second semester and reaching an historical peak in Q4, one of the best quarters ever the past few years for assets under management net inflows. Continued cost reduction will decrease cost of risk we draw loss provision at the lowest level since 2007 increasing net income that is up 24% when excluding the capital gains from NTV interim booked in 2018 and so reaching €4.2 billion driven by core operating performance.

We confirm the payout ratio of 80% resulting in cash dividends of €3.4 billion that likely means the IS dividend yield in the sector. At the same time, we further strengthened our balance sheet. We reduced our NPL portfolio by €6 billion leading to the lowest NPL stock and NPL ratio since 2008 at no cost to our shareholders and our capital positions continues to be rock-solid.

Fully loaded common equity ratio increased to 14.1% and fully phasing to 13%. Therefore we commit to delivering a net income in 2020 above that in 2019 even when excluding the Nexi capital gain and of course well above 2019 when including the capital gain. A net payout ratio of 75% with a very high and sustainable dividend once again.

Furthermore during 2019, customer financial assets excluding repos increased by €70 billion and we have also made multiple strategic moves like the acquisition of RBM a specialized health insurance company and the strategic partnership with Nexi that will boost future sustainable growth, accelerate business plan execution and further announce our very resilient and well diversified business model.

Let's now go through the presentation and at the end I will be glad to take your questions. Slide number one, let's now look at the key highlights for 2019. The best net income since 2007 €3.4 billion cash dividend equal to a dividend yield of 8.4% with common equity TIER 1 ratio of 14.1%. 6% growth in operating margin and cost income down to 51.4% among the best in Europe.

In Q4, we reduced the best ever quarter for commissions and quarterly growth in net interest income and insurance income. The lowest ever gross NPL inflow coupled with 13% decrease in low loss provisions. We have the leverage around €34 billion of NPLs since the peak of September 2015, that means more than 50% reduction at no cost to shareholders.

We have already achieved 83% of our 2021 business plan NPL deleveraging target. As always I want to thank all Intesa Sanpaolo people for their hard work in helping achieve these excellent results.

Slide number two, I am even proud of our results since they were achieved in a challenging operating environment, the euro zone experiencing a slowdown in GDP growth. Three months LIBOR was strongly negative in 2019 and even lower than in 2018 and the 10-year BTP-Bund spread remained at around 250 basis points in the first semester starting 2 degrees only in Q3.

Slide number three, despite the challenging context we fully delivered on all our commitments. Revenue growth, cost reduction, decreasing cost of risk and net income growth. We also father strengthened our already solid capital position with a common equity ratio up 50 basis points.

Slide number four, we have been able to achieve the best net income ever excluding 2007, which was strongly affected by capital gains due to the merger. So delivering six consecutive years of growth.

Slide number five, as you can see from this slide in 2019 we continued to improve across all key indicators. Slide number six, in 2019 we delivered for the third consecutive year a cash dividend of €3.5 billion while further strengthening capital, a rewarding shareholders with high and sustainable dividends as we remain a management priority and my personal priority.

Slide number seven, these excellent results are powered by a combination of factors that ISP management has build over time, a top-performing delivery machine that focuses on business plan priorities and a business model that is both resilient and well diversified. We have proven our excellent, excellent risking company, thanks to the partnership with Prelios ISP is now focusing its internal capabilities of productive credit management, while leveraging a best in class external platform for late stage.

We have also strategic flexibility in managing costs. We will have 3,100 additionally voluntary exits by June 2021 and we have received 1,000 further applications. We are a wealth management and protection company with sound a strong financial market activities that we made stronger by focusing treasury of management of the liquidity portfolio and Banca IMI on the integrated management of the other securities portfolio.

As a result, we are able to both take market opportunities and edge the impact of volatility on our fee-based business. This is one of the reasons for the strong growth in profits from financial assets in 2019 and for the positive outlook for 2020. Our wealth management machine is working at full speed to convert into assets under management part of the €176 billion of assets under ministration and €70 billion of household sight deposits collected in the past few years, of which €15.3 billion collected in 2019.

We strengthen the product offering, the commercial reach of our non-motor insurance business with revenues up 65% on a yearly basis.

Slide number eight, during the past year, we also started building our future growth through multiple strategic actions. We further strengthed our position as a wealth management and protection company by acquiring RBM the independent leader in the Italian health insurance market and by completing this a top of our Chinese FIDEURAM, to fully capture the opportunity of Chinese fast-growing wealthy household market.

In the same time we secured upside from scale intensive businesses by partnering with leading players Mexican payment system and SisalPay for proximity banking. Let me give you some detail of these important four actions. Slide number nine as announced in December by July 2020 we will acquired 50% plus one share of RBM sequentially some of these independently insurance progressively increase our stake to 100%. At the same time we will sign an agreement with Previmedical and RBM sister company to give our customers access to the largest private network in Italy.

Counting on network of over 100,000 medical facilities. This deal is full in line with our strategy with clear benefits for ISP. We will strengthen our domestic positioning the eye value added and fast-growing health insurance sector becoming the second largest player in Italian market. So, we now the second largest player Italian market and we will announce our offering through the inclusion of RBM collective health policies in our product portfolio for large corporate, SMEs and small businesses and through the improvement of the health insurance offering through our retail customers.

Slide number 10, during 2019 we also took concrete steps forward in Chinese fast growing wealthy household market, strengthening an already material presence. For our Chinese, we completed the organization as a top place around 40 people received our first license to distribute funds and at the same time we received authorization from the ECB and Bank of Italy to apply for a license to stop our securities business in China which we provide our Chinese we tailor in services.

Slide number 11, also in December, we signed a strategic partnership with Nexi in Payment Systems involving the transfer to Nexi of the ISP acquiring activities four €1 billion cash consideration with ISP retaining the client facing resources. ISP purchase of 90.9% of Nexi capital, the frequency that is strategic state through which we can participate in the upside of fast-growing market and then a long term distribution agreement for Nexi products through ISP channels.

As a result, the deal will generate a net capital gain for ISP of around €900 million in 2020 and a clear stake of roughly 10% in Nexi capital. Slide number 12, in 2019, we established a strategic partnership with SisalPay to create a first Italian proximity banking network which is based on the creation of a new control by Banca [ph] and SisalPay and thanks to these agreement we expanded our product offering and increased our outreach to 30 million SisalPay retail and small business customers and scaled up our network to over 50,000 points of sale enabling us to accelerate our branch closure plan beyond our business plan targets.

Slide 13, our sustainable performance allow us to create sustainable benefits for all our stakeholders in 2019, employees received €5.7 billion in salaries and all our excess capacity of around 5,000 people is in the process of being rescaled. The public sector received €2.7 billion in taxes and household and businesses received more than €58 million in new medium and long term lending.

Slide number 14, our remarkable financial results allow us to contribute with impact to the society we belong to. ISP is strongly committed to its role as an engine for sustainable and inclusive growth to reducing the qualities and in core social inclusion, preserve art and culture, invest in young people and promote employment, promote and develop a simpler common line innovation and support families. Regarding Europe's green deal in San Paulo is ready to contribute with €50 million.

Slide number 15, in this slide you can see just a few example of our work to support Italian society. Let me comment just on a couple of recent developments. In January 2020 we launched two new fund for projects, one for working mothers and we women entrepreneurs and one for people over the age of 50 who have lost their jobs or have difficulties accessing pensions. So we are the engine of the Italian social economy and in addition to our direct support to Italian society the €700 million in dividends that we paid out in 2019 to the banking foundations that make up part of ISP shareholding also provide support to social and cultural project. In fact these foundations alone contributed more than half of the total charitable funds donated by all Italian banking foundations.

Slide 16 as a result we are the only Italian bank rated at the top of the main sustainability rankings and we are very proud of these achievements. Slides 17, in this slide you can see the key highlights of our strong performance in 2019. Let me take you to Page 18 and give you some color on the P&L.

Despite a challenging environment in 2019, market by lower economic growth, lower interest rates and the first semester with a little spend at around 250 basis point, we delivered growth and profitability driven by an increase in revenues, a reduction in operating cost, a lower loan loss provision.

Operating income was up 3% when excluding deposit impact in 2018 of the NTV stake disposal, despite the decline in net interest income mainly driven by strong NPL reduction. Commissions were up slightly with strong acceleration in the second semester at a good tailwind for 2020. Profits from financial assets were up 31% confirming that our business model is naturally hedged because our financial market activities offset the impact of market volatility on our fee-based business.

We continue to be very effective at managing costs with personal expenses down by 1.2%, revenue administrative down by 5%, depreciation is up slightly as we keep investing for growth. Our loan loss provision decreased by 13%, gross income and net income were up 17% and 24% when excluding interim and NTV. Net income comes to €4.5 billion when excluding costs concerning the banking industry.

Line number 19, our performance in Q4 was also very solid with the best ever quarter for commissions. In comparison with the same quarter last year, net interest income is up around 1% and commission are up 8%. Profits on trading increased strongly, operating income was up more than 9%, operating margin was up 26%. Loan loss provisions were down around 1% despite the €60 million one-off impact of the adoption of the new definition of default since November 2019 and the net income was up more than 45% when excluding the interim capital gain.

Slide number 20, in this slide you can see that on a quarterly basis net interest income increased slightly despite the farther reduction in interest rates, thanks to positive dynamics on commercial components. On a yearly basis, net interest income decreased mainly due to the impact of accelerated NPL deleveraging on financial components, the effect of hedging and the reimbursement of an acquisition financing loan in September 2018.

Net interest income was also affected by €30 billion growth in direct deposits, excluding repos that in a low rate environment impacts net interest income in the short-term, but boosts our wealth management engine for the coming quarters. We will continue to work hard to improve the commercial component while continuing to manage our revenues in an integrated manner and with the aim of delivering positive EVA strategy.

Despite the challenging environment on Slide 21, customer financial assets increased by €69 billion in 2019 excluding repos. We are near the one trillion mark. Assets under management increased by €27 billion in 2019 and in the same period family sight deposit increased by €15.3 billion out of which €4.5 billion in Q4. This so-called sleeping money collected so far together with the €176 billion in assets under administration will become the fewer of our wealth management engine and we continue to see a shift in assets with more than €5 billion of assets under management net inflow in Q4, one of the best quarter of the past few years.

Slide 22, once again in Q4 all our division made a positive contribution to group results. Around also our gross income comes from the wealth management and protection business making ISP a clear European leader in wealth management. This sites alongside the continued excellent performance of our corporate and investment banking division.

Slide 23, operating cost declined by 2% while we continue to invest for growth in all key areas. Our cost base is already below €9.3 billion against a business plan target of €9.5 billion in 2021 and includes significant incentives for the results achieved in 2019 and to trigger growth and does not yet include the full benefit from people who left the bank in the past few months.

The main sources of savings were headcount reduction, real estate optimization, legal entity's reduction and the decrease in other administrative costs. We reduced headcount by more than 3,100 on a yearly basis with room for further cost reduction and we have already agreed and fully provisioned 3,100 additional voluntary exit by June 2021 of which 850 at January 2020.

On top of these we have received 1,000 additional application to be reviewed. Farther brand reduction in the range of 1,000 branches on top of the 1,100 business plan are expected in light of the Banca dei Territori relapse, thanks to the strategic partnership with SisalPay. ISP maintains high strategic flexibility in managing costs and remains a cost income leader in Europe with a 51% ratio.

Slide number 24, as you can see in this slide loan loss provisions declined to the lowest level since 2007, as a result cost of risk is now down to 53 basis points well on track to achieve our business plan target of 41 basis points by 2021. The NPL coverage ratio increased well above 55% when excluding the effect of the new definition of default.

Slide 25 our masterpiece, our NPL stock is declining sharply reaching the lowest level since 2008 with leverage around €6 billion in the last year and €1 billion in Q4. So €1 billion in Q4 when excluding the impact from the adoption of the new definition of default. The gross NPL ratio has decreased by around 10 percentage points since the peak of September 2015 to 7.6% and the net NPL ratio decreased by more than six percentage points down to 3.6%, the lowest level since 2008. As you know, ISP has been able to deliver this impressive deleveraging at no cost to shareholders.

Slide number 26, in order to reach our targets for 2021, we need to leverage around €600 million gross NPL and around €300 million net per quarter over the next eight quarter. This is more than manageable given that in the past 17 quarters the we organically deleveraged 1.2 billion gross NPL and 0.9 billion net per quarter with a coverage that was much lower. That is why we confirm our business plan targets even considering the new definition of default.

Slide 27, our proactive credit management contributed to the reduction in gross NPL inflows down 76% versus seven years ago. The increase of net NPL inflows depends on fewer exits from the NPL start and is concentrated in unlikely to pay well in the last six months 200 of our best UTP specialties were focused on delivering the Prelios deal by supporting the portfolio selection and due diligence activities.

Let me also underline that this run rate will easily achieve our NPL plan targets and that Q4 inflows were significantly lower than those in Q3 when excluding the impact of the new definition of default.

Slide 28, in 2019 we strengthened our already solid capital base and we increased the buffer to 460 basis points versus regulatory requirements well above our peers after being out €3.4 billion in dividends. We have one of the highest capital buffers in Europe equivalent to €13 billion, that has been built entirely through internal capital generation and while €17 billion in cash dividends over the past this year.

Our fully phasing common equity ratio is at 13%, the decrease in Q4 common equity ratio is due to the change in regulatory treatment of Tier 2 instrument issued by our insurance subsidiary and that should be also for other European players benefiting from Danish compromise.

Slide 29, when it comes to capital strength, ISP continues to be a sector leader in Europe and this clearly supports our generous dividend policy. In addition we continue to apply a deliberate strategy of low leverage with leverage ratio of 6.7% among the best in Europe.

Slide number 30, we have a best in class risk profile in terms of the ratio of capital to financial liquid assets. So by December 30, net NPL level 2 to level 3. In the interest of time, I will spend just a few minutes to give you an update only on the projects related to our P&C insurance business and I will leave for you, the main business plan actions that are all up and running, thanks to the contribution of my people.

So if we can move to Slide 33, just to give you some focus on property and casualty insurance, we recorded strong performance in 2019. We combined ratio at 76%, 12, 15 percentage points lower than the Italian market average and the 65 increase -- 65% increase in normal business revenues which is the focus of our growth strategy with a strong acceleration in Q4, 43% increase versus Q3, 85% on a yearly basis.

These results have been achieved through a strong focus on the normal offering with penetration of our client base above 10% and gross and premiums up 40% to more than €550 million. The introduction of around 220 property and casualty specialties in our branches and dedicated training with 30,000 employees obtaining a license to sale of property and casualty products for the Italian insurance -- from the Italian insurance authority and 12,000 web completed advanced training since 2018.

Let me remind you once again that the announced acquisition of RBM Assicurazione Salute will farther strengthen our positioning in the fast growing health insurance market.

So let's now turn to Slide 37, at this point I would like to share a few consideration regarding the resilience and solidity of the Italian economy. Despite the flattening trend in Italian GDP growth over the past years, some key indicators are strong and will trigger a recovery, in particular unemployment fell below 10% for the first time since 2012 and in November the number of employee people reaching the highest level since 1977, also thanks to the strong increase in employment of women.

The growth across disposable income of household is exceeding GDP growth and therefore accelerating the recovery. This reflects the solid fundamentals of the country. In fact Italian companies are more profitable and better capitalized than before 2008 crises and well-positioned to benefit from the expected economic improvement. In addition let me say that the mix of persistent low interest rate is stable Italian severance spread below 200 basis points GDP recovery of more than €10 trillion of household wealth is positive scenario for a wealth management and protection company like ISP.

Slide 38, just to give you my view of Italian real economy and especially if you make a comparison with the other European country, Italian macroeconomic fundamental especially when compared to other European countries, still the Italian spread is double that of Spain and Portugal. So we expect the Italian spread to decrease father from the current level and to reduce the gap versus those countries.

The major reason of this gap is the political situation in our country. So I think the stability can only improve these and with stability Italian spread can easily grow close to the Spain level. Slide number 39, we have a positive outlook for 2020. We expect growth in operating income versus the past year, also thanks to loan growth and security portfolio contribution growth while preserving adequate diversification and risk control.

Switch from assets under administration and sleeping money to assets under management in Q1, Q4 was one of the best quarters for asset under management net inflows of the past few years. Strong growth in property and casualty insurance business at full speed and a farther boost in the second semester from the acquisition of RBM. Farther growth in corporate banking commissions, robust performance in profits from financial assets and thanks also to the strengthening of financial market activities implemented in 2019 where we also enjoyed a good start to the year. So January is being a very good month.

This revenue increase coupled with continued cost reduction that will benefit from the 2019 staff reduction and the additional reduction of branches will drive operating margin growth. In addition we expect a farter decrease in cost of risk, thanks also to the lower NPL stock in the previous agreement that we work at full speed. As a result, we expect a substantial growth in net income with 2020 net income above 2019 even when excluding the Nexi capital gain.

Finally the payout ratio for 2020 will be 75% as set up in our business plan with another year of high and sustainable cash dividend distribution while preserving a rock solid capital base. Obviously with the Nexi capital gain, the net income 2020 will be well above 2019.

Slide number 40, to sum up we have a very satisfied performance in 2019 and our delivery against the business plan targets are de-risking. We have already achieved 83% of the full year NPL business plan deleveraging target. Cost reduction, operating cost are down 2% while still investing for growth and revenue growth, operating income is growing despite the challenging environment. We strengthened our financial market activities to both capture market opportunity and to age the impact of volatility on our fee-based business and we are working at full speed to convert into assets under management both assets currently under administration and difficult sleeping money collected in the past few years.

We also made new strategic moves that will support our future growth. We are a sector leader in Europe when it comes to capital strength which farther improved in 2019. Last but not least, we have remunerated our shareholders with cash dividends of €3.4 billion. All in all we delivered strong performance in 2019 while investing for sustainable growth and we maintain a positive outlook for 2020, thanks to the contribution of all our people.

So thank you for your time and attention and I am now happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question is coming from Azzurra Guelfi from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Azzurra Guelfi

Hi. Good afternoon. A couple of question on cost and the dividend. I am [indiscernible] about revenue because surprised this time, is there a cost the outlook for 2020 still [ph] and would it be mostly on the staff cost given that you have headcount reduction still coming or would have some impact also on the other and if you can five some color on investment that I needed on compliance cost of IT when you look at the additional 1,000 people that have expressed interest. Are they previously provision or would they need additional provision for these. And on dividend, can you update us on the potential of an interim dividend for 2020? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So on cost, staff cost by definition are the main sources of reduction due to the embedded reduction that we have already with the full impact of the exit in 2019. So more or less, 50% of the exit has been in the second part of the year. So we'll have full benefit in 2020. Then there is a portion of the new exit in which we have already had exit at the beginning of January. So this will have full impact during 2020 and then we'll have other exit during 2020. So net, net staff cost initially due to the reduction of people will have a reduction during 2020.

Looking at administrative expenses, our expectation is to manage in the right way in order also to have a reduction in these areas continuing to invest for growth. There are significant invest in capital -- investments in capital budget due to IT digital compliance but also due to the acceleration in the property and casualty business and also our growth in Chinese in order to reinforce our Chinese Fideuram.

So there are a lot of combination of class in terms of investments, a reduction in terms of efficiency. Net, net our expectation is that we can have another year of good performance in terms of cost. Due to dividend, so interest dividend is an item in which we need to bylaws that's the only point of attention that I have because I am fully positive on these item. I need to prepare the right process within the governance of the bank.

So working with a committee, the Board of Directors then asking for the authorization of the ECB but I have a very positive view on the interim dividend. So we're just waiting for the closure of the figures on 2019 and then we'll start for the formal process in terms of working for interim dividend.

Azzurra Guelfi

And on the [indiscernible] the cost, sorry.

Carlo Messina

Sorry, yes on the extra exit we will have a cost if we decide to accept this request that is in the order of €50 million. €50 million, €60 million not more than these.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Delphine Lee from JPMorgan.

Delphine Lee

Just a few small quick questions and then one on net interest income. May be just on my quick questions, just wondering the 10 basis points CET1 decrease if you just can explain it just very briefly. Secondly on the P&L impact of the -- is there any P&L impact actually from the RBN acquisition? I assume it's all goodwill and goes directly through equity but I just wanted to check.

Thirdly just on the tax rate which for 2019 has been slightly lower than expected, if you could just provide an update of what you consider the normal run rate for 2020 and 2021 and just on net interest income, would you mind just giving us for 2020 the amount of expiring bonds on and issuances that you intend to make and if you don't mind on the expiring bonds just an average rate of how much -- how much they cost. Just trying to get a better feel of the outlook for NII and particularly on the spread component. Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So moving from the -- starting from the reduction in common equity as I told the major reason with an EBITDA of 15 basis points is the change in the treatment of Tier 2 instrument issued by insurance company. Net of these we had an improvement of common equity and not a reduction of common equity. In any case we remain in such a very good capital position also with this change in regulatory condition, there is no point of attention from our side.

In P&L we'll not have an impact coming from RBN. We had no impact and for the first semester we'll have not an impact coming from the acquisition and on the other side, we will have just a goodwill implication but not so significant. Tax rate, our rate could be in the range of 28%. So we think that this could be more or less a likely view on our future tax rate.

On net interest income, if you allow me so, I will avoid the 100 questions on net interest income. I will give you a call or so on all the items on net interest income that we expect for 2020, so we can just give all of you our view on what we have in our budget for the net interest income. So if you look at bonus, we have not so significant during the 2020. These are €11 million out of which €2 million from retail.

We expect contribution in terms of reduction of cost of funding on a medium term, but the main benefit that we think to have during 2020 is a volume effect,, so a growth in loan book and also a growth in portfolio. So in government portfolio with a well diversified proposition. On the other side of hedging we do not expect significant reduction during 2020 and growth in revenues coming from portfolio is enough to compensate for farther reduction on NPL.

So on the risking that can have an impact on net interest income will be by definition much lower than the one that we had in 2019. So net, net our expectation for net interest income is a growth of net interest income in 2020. I want just to remember you that looking at the spread impact, we will have also a benefit from tiring the range of €70 million during 2020 more or less could be the impact for this special item.

So net, net the combination of all these items being us to have confidence that net interest income can grow on a yearly unit basis, so not looking on a quarterly basis, but on a yearly basis our expectation is a growth in net interest income.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Antonio Reale from Morgan Stanley. We'll take our next question from Andrea Unzueta from Credit Suisse.

Andrea Unzueta

Hi. If you go to Slide 11, you mentioned that the capital gain from Nexi might be partly allocated with you identify that, that can strengthen sustainable profitability and could you walk us through what you are planning to do with the gains if that increasing provisions, I don't know if you can give us more color on what that could be?

And also it would be really helpful if you could walk us through the regulatory impact that we should expect both on topical but also on the P&L if these reclassification of €700 million of NPLs that we saw in the quarter or which should we expect to more -- provision for more balance sheet changes, thank you.

Carlo Messina

So no more provisions. So the impact is one-off in 2019. So we do not expect any increase in provisions, on capital revolution we still remain with 35 basis points on EBITDA guidelines in the next two years, then this is all what we expect to looking at these items on our capital position in the next two years. So, I don't see any kind of threats on capital and absolutely not on P&L for new definitions or non-performing loans. Looking at next capital gain, we want to work during 2020 with a very relaxed approach. So I'm fully relaxed on 2020.

I made a clear outlook to the market that we can generate and we will generate a net income in 2020 well above 2019. And due to the payout ratio of 75%, my expectation is to be in a position to increase dividend in 2020 in comparison to 2019. So that's all my indication then I will maintain my freedom to work during 2020 and to allocate what I consider strategic in terms of sustainability of growth for my company.

Andrea Unzueta

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Christian Carrese from Intermonte. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Christian Carrese

Yes, good afternoon. The first question is on net interest and just clarification on Garvey's portfolio, you increased the portfolio year-on-year but the weight of Italian Garvey's was much lower in the area of 45% at the end of this year, so I was wondering if you're planning to go back to around 60% in terms of weight on Italian on total portfolio and on still on the revenues, one-off fees I saw the mutual fund mix a little bit down, the equity component in 2019.

Do you see room to increase the weight of equity and on real estate portfolio? Do you see any room to see some write-backs in 2020. We saw for example in Milan investments that were higher in the real estate higher than 2015 at the time of Expo, so if you can give some color on that? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

The real estate market in Milan is clearly booming. So it's the area in which we have the probably the most important concentration of investors in Europe, so the Greater Milan as it is, it is defined by the majority of investor is an area in which we have a clear boom. I don't think that we will work to have some benefit looking at our figures. But at the end in any case, the improvement of the condition in the market is only positive for the condition of the quality of our exposure and for the sustainability of our coverage in this sector.

If we look at fees, the mix is for sure also affected by insurance products, but in my view we have room to increase also equity component. Looking at the government portfolio, we as you know want to maintain a well diversified portfolio, the mix until the 50% is in the availability of our managers in the banker department, the Treasury Department. So, I have to tell you that I have no clear point on these, so until 50% they came over what I want is to have an optimization in terms of revenue.

So, this is only what I want from this sector especially because we decided to avoid where the extra liquidity that we used to have in the past and to reallocate a portion of this liquidity to the government portfolio like all the international banks. So that's what we want our people mainly in corporate investment banking division to do but I have no kind of target in terms of government, Italian government portfolio.

And they can reach also 50%, the reduction in this quarter is due to the increase in German bonds. So we increase the AAA contribution of our portfolio but it is something that can change according to the view of our people in the business.

Christian Carrese

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Andrea Filtri from Mediobanca. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Andrea Filtri

Yes, good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. The first is on fees. Are you planning any repricing of fees for 2020 and if so how much do you think the section could bring to the line. On regulation and following up from Andrea’s questions, do you intend defending to adopt Article 14A or CRD5 which has been recently confirmed by President and finally, still on the government bonds angle?

There is continued press around the Eurogroup working on a limitation for banks on government bond ownership with a multitude of different proposals admittedly, how do you approach this topic and could this be the stick of a package with a bigger catalog not yet clear and on the side, could you guide us on the contribution from the securities portfolio going forward? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

On government bonds limitation, I have to tell you that I'm in favor of concentration limit. So that that's in my view the right way to approach this problem from a risk-reward point of view. So, looking also to effect on that is the concentration risk, that the reason why we think that we will not exceed in any case 50% but we’re ready also to reduce this concentration if needed. So the evidence of the management of the total portfolio in 2019 is that might be is in the condition to increase revenues.

So both the net interest income and trading income through an increase of portfolio also in asset class different from the Italian one. So the majority of that in 2019 derived from the International portfolio not from the Italian portfolio, the regulation Article CRD4 we don’t have significant point on these. So I have to tell you that this is not a strong point from our side.

On fees, repricing fees, our expectation is not to enter into a massive process of repricing. It is clear that during the year, you have a usual working on the right combination between the costs and the revenues that you received from your client but there is no massive repricing processing costs during the year, the speed of growth that we will have in terms of commission we derive mainly from commissions in wealth management.

The second contributor would be commissions in property and casualty insurance business. Third contributor will be global corporate business. These are the main areas in which we expect to have very good growth of revenues during 2020.

Operator

We will now take our next question coming from Domenico Santoro from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Domenico Santoro

Yes, hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for the presentation and for taking my question. Just a clarification on the dividend side, you already kind of answer to my question but if we, I mean, it's difficult to envisage any particular transformation to platform provision this year. So the risk, the upside risk of course is that the dividend for 2020 will be way above the level of 2019.

So I'm just wondering whether we should apply this a 75% payout to a sort of an adjusted net profit, or you confirm the supply to stated net profit on Tier reserve system. I was just wondering whether the product for this quarter was already accrued in the NII and again on provision. I was just wondering whether it will come from the $1.8 billion provision level for 2021 this is probably the number we should consensus is a bit more cautious or there is any impact from calendar provisioning of the new definition of default by EBA.

Carlo Messina

Excuse me, I didn't understand the last question sorry because I lost you the beginning of the phase. So I lost the last part of your question. So if you can repeat the third question please.

Domenico Santoro

Sure, sure. I beg your pardon. It was just from provision. I was just wondering whether you will confirm the level for 2021 which was $1.8 billion probably the number on which consensus is be more cautious, or there is any change which is calendar provisioning or EPA guideline that might change this number. And then just follow-up on the capital, I mean you’re very close to the level that you set as a target for 2021.

You don't expect any negative about from the EBA guideline, if I understood correctly, which is 35 basis points, there might be some positive from EBA next year that you might want to comment on. Just wondering with this level of capital which you of course, you are confident if there is any initial talk about by the shares going into the end of the plan. Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So dividends you know that is my favourite item, we are talking about stated net income, so 75% and you apply on the stated net income. So that’s the end result will be the dividend that we will pay in 2020. So that’s the reason why I'm fully confident that my shareholders can be happy during 2020 also.

Sharing a portion has been accrued in figures of last quarter, so it's close to €50 million. Provisions for 2020, 2021 I can confirm you that our expectation is absolutely to easily reach 41 basis points in 2021. And looking capital, the evolution of capital from my side is another problem in the sense that we will leave some negative impact from the EBA guidelines but in the range that I described to the market, so we are well above what we have considered in the business plan as a running rate in terms of our capital position. So I don't see any kind of issue on this point and so and we will manage easily this capital position during next year.

Operator

We will now take our next question from [indiscernible], please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Corporate Participant

Hi, just a quick question on Tier 1, do you have any can you quantify your plans to vision in next two years? Thank you

Carlo Messina

At this point, I will leave the floor to Stefano Del Punta. So he can give you all the details on these points.

Stefano Del Punta

Yes, definitely we have plans to issue. By the way, we’re now fully appreciating or better appreciating the new guidelines from SRB on the subordination requirements, so we will issue additional Tier 1, we have a call coming in January of 2021 which is $1.25 billion and probably we also have something to fill up with 1.5 bucket. Most probably we also issue already in 2020, the sub-senior preferred, so that we can optimize our subordination layers and also decrease significantly the amount of senior preferred bonds that we will be shooting the next couple of years.

So we expect more or less in the next two years to do between $5 billion and $7 billion of senior and preferred in addition to these additional Tier 1 that was saying before, so this is more or less the framework for subordinated issuances in the next two years.

Unidentified Corporate Participant

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Benjie Creelan-Sandford from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Benjie Creelan-Sandford

Yes, good afternoon everyone. Just looking at Slide 73 going back to the trading side of the business, the average value at risk doubled year-on-year and if we look I mean the investment banking profits are actually now over 30% of the Group profit relative to less than 20% in 2018.

Carlo Messina

Sorry, sorry, sorry, excuse me. Excuse me. I lost you at the beginning of your question. Could you repeat and speak slowly because I need absolutely to be in a position to understand where what you are telling me? Thank you.

Benjie Creelan-Sandford

Sure, no problem. So looking at Slide 73 on bank, the average value at risk with $136 million in 2019 was $62 million in 2018. And the investment banking profits were obviously up very strongly year-over-year and represented 30% over 30% of the group profit. So I was just wondering from a strategic point of view, do we or should we expect greater capital allocation to the investment bank going forward and from a risk management point of view, is there a limit to how high you would like that value at risk number to remain going forward?

My second question, which was partly related to that as well, was that we look at the balance sheet. I mean, the total balance sheet grew over $60 billion in the first nine months of the year and then shrunk by over $30 billion in the fourth quarter. Could you just give us a little bit more detail behind the drivers of that and should we expect the rebound and the size of the balance sheet in 2020? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So the dynamics of the balance sheet, dynamic related to the repos. So, the repos had a massive reduction during this year and especially this quarter, this is something related to the position. So that’s the reason why you have these reduction now we are close to the minimum of the repo. So you should use them stability from this point of view and also finance interbank financing towards banks positive interbank financing was reduced especially with the ECB, so that’s the reason you have such a reduction in the fees of the balance sheet.

Coming back on corporate investment banking division that is for sure an area in which we add positive performance during 2019. I can confirm you that with the level of value at risk it is absolutely the one that we consider the right one for a company like us.

I can confirm you that in this area, we will have significant very good contribution also in the next year. So we had the structural change in the dynamic of the bank performance due to the increase of governments portfolio, well diversified government portfolio because we decided to concentrate all the Treasury activity into bank and this has allowed us to have a much more ability for the people to work with the government portfolio. Our expectation is that from a structural point of view, we can count on an increase in revenues in comparison with the past between €300 million and €400 million on a yearly basis.

So this mean probably in 2020, the total figures from profit of trading can be reduced. So this is our expectation but we remain in any case good contributors to our results. The main driver of growth in 2020 in our expectations can be even net interest income as I described before commissions that will be a clear engine for growth.

At this level of spread we have more than €50 billion that are workable by the people that within the organization and I can just remember you that in 2019 we had a net inflow of between €7 billion and €8 billion just working in six months. So just considering the strength, the level that it is, we can easily double the number of net inflows coming from our assets under management areas and at the same time, property and casualties we increase acceleration.

So corporate banking is an important area for our group but as it is in all the international group, so in Intesa Sanpaolo was underestimated because we used to have a portfolio of €60 million and the next liquidity place of €60 million the unique case in Europe. Now we have €20 million placed with the CB and the ability to increase portfolio for a maximum of €40 million. We increase by €20 million and it is usual that when you have an increase of such a dimension in your portfolio you have the ability to work and increase revenues coming from these areas, but not working like Goldman Sachs with the risk of Goldman Sachs company.

We are a normal conventional bank working in terms of these activity with a very good team but in a normal way in a normal range. So that's reality in Intesa Sanpaolo.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Alberto Cordara from Bank of America.

Alberto Cordara

A lot of my questions have been asked, but basically so I just wanted to ask because if I hear what you’ve been saying essentially things are more in the right direction in every single P&L line. Now it's difficult that you're going to achieve this target to have €6 billion because this was predicated on a very different interest rate environment. But when I look at Bloomberg consensus, this three piece figure that you're going to at least an average of 3.9% which is 35% below.

Now in light of these numbers to me doesn’t make any particular sense before even more today. So I don’t know if you feel to give us some idea what we'll be talking about you’ve been confirming your cost of guidelines, actually you made better than the [indiscernible], but to some level of approximation what is the kind of the earnings that we can hope to achieve in 2021?

And then on a simple point, ask you a question [ph] but you said that you’ve been issuing mortgage in the insurance business or if you can give us an update of the solvency ratio for the insurance division and also the unrealized capital gains that you have in the insurance business. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So Alberto you're talking about 2021, so let me leave 2021 as the last part of our conversation. So first point is that the -- on the insurance business we have a solvency ratio above 230%. So the end this Tier 2 instrument intra group are not strategic and fundamental to maintain a solvency ratio above 200% that's reality.

But due to our significant capital position, we do not need to make any kind of optimization within the insurance business activity. So they have solid solvency ratio, also the plan of increasing the property and casualty business will not affect these extra capital position of our insurance company. So I am totally confident that this is and will remain a significant ratio for the company. They have more than €7 billion of capital gain in the portfolio.

So it's really a significant amount. So looking at insurance business this is a clear point of strength of Intesa Sanpaolo. So coming back on the point of 2021 because 2020 is clear. We will deliver good performance in terms of operating income or in terms of net income due to core business and again in our view net interest income will increase, commission will increase, the insurance will increase in a significant way. Profit from trading can be reduced net, net revenues will increase, cost will go down, cost is down and so net income will increase, that is our expectation for 2020.

Then we have the next capital gain that is something that we can use in a proof in order to accelerate sustainability for the future and we will see what will be the best way of accelerating sustainability for the future. So looking at 2021 we have two years before reaching the end of 2021. So in this environment is medium to long term due to the conditions in the market.

If you look at cost side, we are in such a good position that these will be something that we'll deliver with a significant amount of extra performance all the actions in this area are there and also with a number of contingency plan that we can use. Looking at cost of risk, we are in a position that is absolutely comfortable in reaching the 41 basis points due to the massive reduction that we had in nonperforming loss or revenues that are these areas in which we can accelerate.

There are area depending on market conditions, but at the end if you -- if the implication of the consent is the one that you told me, we have significant possibility to give very good performance and at the end in terms of net income and in terms of dividends in which I can tell you that looking at 2021 also dividend in 2021 can be in excess of the dividends of 2019.

So that the expectation, we will work during -- 2020 we will take condition of interest rate spread, macro condition and the real point will be the wealth management that say in our bank and in Italy is that the real transformation that we can consider for the future and if stability can remain in terms of spread and my expectation is the spread can be below 100 basis points that my expectation as I told.

The only point is the stability from a political point of view we can try to work out in order to give very good satisfaction to our shareholders. Looking at actions so the plan is also made by number of action, we are well above the timing that we have considered in our original business plan.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Ignacio Cerezo from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Q - Ignacio Cerezo

Just a couple of clarifications for me, the 41 basis points cost of risk in '21 that doesn’t imply any additional NPLs. And the second one if you can summarize the regulatory headwinds you're expecting in capital over the next two years putting together EPA guidelines coming the provisioning. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So 41 basis points without NPLs but we do not need to have any kind of NPL saves in 2021. So I can confirm you that I don’t see any kind of threats on these provisions for the future. Looking at the regulatory headwinds, our expectation is that we can have these 35 basis points of guidelines in two year times but no more than these, that's our expectation.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Christian Carrese from Intermonte

Christian Carrese

Just a follow-up on interim dividend, you said that you're going to work on potential changing by law or maybe the AGM in April. So I was wondering in that case would it be possible to pay an interim dividend already in November 2020.

And the second question is, you said that you're expecting net interest income to go up in 2020, if you can just clarify because we saw lots of quite flattish in the last few quarters, also at the system level and I don’t know if you can share with us also your thoughts on the Corona Virus impact in the first quarter in terms of loss demand. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So first quarter, I don’t know. I am talking about on yearly basis, but I would like to stress that I am working on a yearly basis because quarter by quarter is really difficult to give any kind of guidance on an amount of loans that is reaching a level close to €400 million. So believe me on a quarterly basis not easy.

In any case in this quarter, we had an increase, a small increase in loan book, commercial loan book but the expectation is that during 2020 we can have an improvement in terms of the loan book that can give us an increase in terms of net interest income.

Looking at interim dividend it will be mission impossible to go to these AGM. So for 2020 there is no possibility to have interim dividend.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Messina, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Carlo Messina

So thank you very much for your question and I can confirm you that we see in 2020 there could be very good positive results for Intesa Sanpaolo. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect.