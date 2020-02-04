Put Risk In Your Roth

There is no difference between the ultimate gain of pretax retirement accounts and Roth accounts, so long as tax rates don’t change.

We first review the landscape of deciding where to put which funds.

Various investments have characteristics that make them better suited to one type of account or another.

As retirement savers who invest, we all face challenges in allocating our assets. We have to decide how much to invest in various categories (e.g. stocks vs. real estate) and in various sectors (e.g. consumer products vs. aerospace).

Another aspect of asset allocation is to decide what fraction of our portfolios to steer toward pretax retirement accounts (“PRAs”) — 401k and several others — vs. Roth IRAs vs. taxable accounts. I believe it is worthwhile to have all three.

If you have any investment, not in a Limited Partnership, that you hope will produce a large gain, then my suggestion is to put it in a Roth. You may well not find this obvious. After all, the Roth is designed so that your after-tax income will be the same as in a pretax account, so long as tax rates don’t change.

In the following, we will lay out the groundwork that shows why I make this recommendation.

The Landscape

Figure 1 shows a number of investment categories along with color coded indicators of whether putting such funds in a given account type makes sense. The perspective here mainly relates to taxes and associated penalties.

Figure 1. The landscape of account and investment type discussed here. Source: author.

The table and the discussion below reflect my best understanding. Do your own research and consult your own advisors before trying anything complicated. I also say nothing further about the Net Investment Income Tax, which those with high incomes may trigger.

In the green regions, you may pay taxes on earnings, but it still makes sense to put that investment in that square. The following paragraphs make some brief comments about some of the investments and colors.

It is risky to put any investment with the potential to generate Unrelated Business Taxable Income (“UBTI”) in any IRA or similar account, which is why four cells are colored red. My knowledge is limited about this, but I do know that one trips significant penalties if UBTI shows up above $1k in a Roth or PRA.

Some commenters claim that UBTI violations will not happen to them or with certain investments. Yet one also sees the occasional horror story.

Beyond that, the associated investments offer their own tax-deferral elements. I hold mine with taxable funds.

The magenta cells show cases for which one can hold the assets, but needs to do so via a mechanism called a “checkbook IRA”. I set up one of those and wrote an article about it.

The "adverse effects" label in the taxable income categories mainly reflect the need to pay taxes that can be avoided or delayed in the Roth and the PRA. In partial compensation, many corporate dividends are qualified and taxed at a reduced rate.

In addition, only 80% of REIT dividends are taxable. I research and discuss REIT investments with our members at High Yield Landlord.

Finally, closed-end funds focus on a diverse variety of investments and pay out distributions of various types. One must consider independently where to put any given such fund.

When Roths and PRAs Are Equivalent

Roth IRAs and PRAs by design produce equivalent outcomes under the assumption of constant tax rates. We will illustrate this assuming a tax rate of 30%.

Suppose you split $200k in two, putting $100k into a PRA and the $70k left after taxes into a Roth, and invest them identically. Suppose over time the investment doubles. You now have $200k in the PRA and $140k in the Roth. Suppose you are then qualified to withdraw earnings from the Roth without penalties, and pull the money from both these accounts into a taxable account. You will net $140k from each.

The key assumption here is that the tax rate remains the same. I’ve written previously about the likelihood that taxes will increase, along with other reasons for preferring to have funds in the Roth. In the example above, suppose tax rates increase to 40% after you set up the two accounts. Then you will still net $140k from the Roth but only $120k from the PRA.

The Impact of Progressive Tax Rates

My previous writing on this issue focused mainly on the consequences of an increase of overall US tax rates, which I consider likely within the next few election cycles. Another element, not discussed anywhere seen by me, is that the money in a PRA may well need to come out a lot faster than it went in.

At some point, you or your heirs are going to take the money out of a PRA. As I’ve said before, you can’t spend pretax money, at least not on much.

You (or your heirs) will probably want to pull out any tax-deferred funds over a five-year to ten-year period. There are several reasons you might decide to do this:

Concern that tax rates will go up in the future. A desire to avoid being forced to take taxable Required Minimum Distributions (“RMDs”) at age 72. A desire to minimize medicare premiums starting at age 65, which at present maximize at about $6k per person per year. A desire to drive your taxable income to low levels to avoid the Net Investment Income Tax or to enable deduction of lower levels of medical expenses.

Under present law, your heirs will be required to take distributions over a defined period. In some cases, this can be as short as five years.

Figure 2 illustrates the tax problem this can create. Each curve assumes that one has some level of spending. This requires a certain amount of taxable income. The curves show, for the indicated values of taxable income, the average tax rate incurred to withdraw some net amount from a PRA.

One sees in the figure that withdrawals always incur a higher average tax rate than the income underneath them. Under some circumstances, the tax rate may more than double.

Figure 2. Average tax rates on withdrawals from a PRA above some initial level of taxable income. Source.

On the one hand, the story above makes a pretty good case for maximizing the funds put into a Roth. On the other hand, many of us already have a lot of funds in a PRA. Others have no choice but to accumulate some or all of future contributions in a PRA.

There are two reasons to have some funds in a PRA and leave them there, if one has enough wealth. One may encounter large deductible expenses, such as a need for long-term, in-home care far beyond whatever may be covered by any insurance. On a more positive note, one may hope to use these funds for charitable deductions, one way or another.

Potential Multi-Baggers Go in the Roth

The jargon using “baggers” is attributed to famed investor Peter Lynch. A five-bagger, for example, is an investment whose gain on initial principal is a factor of 5.

Potential multi-baggers are inherently high-risk investments. You may be smart enough or lucky enough to pick a winner. But statistically, most potential multi-baggers fail.

My own approach to seeking such high gains is to invest in baskets of securities in undervalued sectors, as discussed here. Even there, high rewards are far from guaranteed. The investment thesis can be wrong.

The previous section implies that big gains in a PRA will lead to larger tax rates when the funds are pulled out. Let’s look at some specific comparisons.

Figure 3 shows an example. It assumes that the taxable income supporting spending is $120k. The first two rows show the pretax funds in the PRA and the Roth account.

Figure 3. An example of the difference between having a multi-bagger in the Roth vs. in a PRA. Source: author calculations.

The third row shows the taxable income that corresponds to withdrawing the PRA funds in 5 years. The next two rows show the corresponding number for federal and state tax rates on the withdrawal. You would have to substitute the value for your own state.

Thus, for the case of the second column, a PRA with $2M initially produces $1.3M of spendable income, whether in a Roth or not. The third column splits the pretax funds between a PRA and Roth, assuming a 30% tax rate. In this case, later withdrawal of the PRA funds nets $1.4M.

The fourth and fifth columns assume two different uses of the funds in the third column. In the first case, one invests half the PRA funds in something that becomes a ten bagger. The downside is that this drives up the tax rate when one withdraws them. One nets $4.1M after withdrawal.

In contrast, as shown in the fifth column, by making the same investment with half the Roth funds, one ends up not paying taxes on the big gain and nets $4.9M after withdrawal of funds from the PRA.

The huge difference in this example — $4.9M vs. $4.1M — reflects the unreasonably aggressive assumptions. I hope no one who is not far from retirement seeks a ten-bagger with one quarter of their resources.

Even so, the difference between the two paths is real and is not negligible, for whatever investments do find their way to big gains.

Summing Up

Various investments work best in PRAs, Roths, or taxable accounts. With regard to investment type, though, there is no particular reason related to immediate taxes or penalties to choose a PRA or a Roth.

The reasons to discriminate between the two relate to future taxation. The potential of future tax increases and the fact that the money in a PRA may have to come out faster than it went in, incurring larger tax rates, are both reasons to prefer to have funds in the Roth.

Beyond that, it is better to place investments that may produce large gains within a Roth. This helps one avoid paying even larger taxes upon withdrawal, thanks to the progressive nature of federal US taxation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.