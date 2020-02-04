ACCO Brands: A Great Portfolio Hedge

Acco Brands is set to further under-perform the market, regardless if there is a bull- or a bear market going forward.

At these times of market uncertainty, there is a good reason to start looking for good portfolio hedges. One of them could be ACCO Brands (ACCO), which not only could reduce the exposure to market risk but could also benefit a portfolio if the bull market maintains its momentum for longer. Personally, I am keen to wait out an opportunity to borrow shares from ACCO to invest in over-performance elsewhere.

Following is the reasons ACCO is expected to under-perform:

1. Although the company have been, by my opinion, successful in its growth by acquisitions, developed economies are quickly adopting to something close to a “paperless society”. As ACCO are focused on products exposed to this secular trend, acquisitions in ventures with similar products as their own is kind of like pushing water uphill.

2. A balance sheet that is highly levered and, in my opinion, overvalued by the company itself, is a hanging Damocles carrying the potential of impairment costs. Maybe even worse is the covenants on its debt, which contains a maintenance covenant linked to financial performance. An economic downturn, which have already started, is likely to trigger both.

Growth Headwinds

Through a steady rate of acquisitions, ACCO Brands expanded its subsidiaries by four the last four years. Paying pre-synergy multiples between 5.6x-6.1x adjusted EBITDA, all cash for two of them and net cash for the other two. Pretty much in line with their current valuation, slightly cheaper at the lower end of the range. A lot of growth came from the Esselte acquisition in 2017, a manufacturer and marketer of office and consumer products in Europe. The company paid 5.6x adjusted EBITDA in a $327 million all cash transaction. Subsequently its top line grew 25% year on year in 2017, rewarded by investors as the stock rallied over 100% year on year.

Since the Esselte home-run, management have barely managed to offset a decline in comparable sales with new acquisitions. With Goba Internacional 1/12th of the size of Esselte in 2018 and Foroni making up 1/8th in 2019, based on adjusted EBITDA.

In retrospect, the Esselte acquisition looks to have been no more than a short-term infusion of growth, followed by further organic decline. Judged by Esselte´s product offering, management bought more of a similar business, which is to a large extent based on products related to paper usage in schools and offices. In other words, ACCO is not adopting to a society that is rapidly advancing in technology.

22% of its sales is in the “school products” category, which is undergoing a digital disruption. It is becoming more common among students to attend classes with only a laptop to take notes, especially older students.

Far from everyone agree with the notion of a “paperless society” and that skepticism is warranted. Technically, some developed countries could already be completely paperless today, but they are not.

By my opinion, this is to a large extent explained by a resistance to change among older demographics, a steep learning curve. With younger generations growing up with an iPad in their hands, they are arguably more prone to use technology in class than older generations. More so at a younger average age than today. Adequate technology is also getting more easily available. With tablets selling at more affordable prices in the second-hand market, soon it will probably be economically justifiable to have a middle-school-student use a tablet for a couple of years instead of carrying around physical books, notebooks, pens etc.

45% of ACCO Brands´ revenue derive from “storage & organization”, “binding, laminating, shredding” and “stapling & punching”. I assume this category is very dependent on paper usage in the office. Including products such as binders, paper shredders, notebooks and notebook accessories, staplers and hole punches.

This part of its sales is probably more susceptible to change than the school products category. From personal experience, many large (public) companies, at least in Sweden, is barely using products like the ones sold by the brands in this category (like Leitz, Esselte, Wilson Jones, Rexel and Marbig). Work files are saved and stored digitally, conference room reservations are done on a touch screen, communication and billing is done on the computer or the phone. Client presentations is the only thing left that is printed on paper. Although, there are currently ongoing discussions to soon replace them with tablets.

10% of revenue comes from “calendars & planning”. Not much needs to be added here.

To round it up, I believe ACCO´s negative organic growth will continue and even accelerate with a growing share of technically advanced demographics.

The Balance Sheet

With aggressive growth through acquisitions, there is also a backside. One is the growing share of intangible assets; another is the debt load associated with it. As of the third quarter of 2019, goodwill and other intangibles have grown to make up close to 54% of total assets.

As comparable sales are declining, the valuation of the related names is quite crucial. If the decline accelerates, risks associated with asset impairments becomes substantial. Unfortunately, I do believe the prospect for growth will get worse, as concluded above.

Stated in the 10-K, a quantitative test was conducted on the brand Mead, where a 1.5% long-term growth was applied. Relate it to negative comparable growth since 2012 and there could be a risk of overvaluation. But to be fair, Mead itself is probably growing.

Looking at the debt levels, I am relating to the adjusted levels used in accordance with the company´s financial covenants. Judged by ACCO´s current level of consolidated leverage ratio at 2.8x, it has more room to grow through acquisitions, but looking at the fixed charge coverage ratio levels in 2018, at 2x in relation to a floor of 1.25x, management may not have the appetite to do another big acquisition like Esselte right now. The big issue with this covenant is its maintenance characteristics, which implies the ratio shall never drop below 1.25x, if it does there could be an event of default, even if its due to short-term issues. If ACCO Brands´ coverage ratio can drop from 5.3x to 2x in 2018 during the peak of a business cycle, the risk the company is exposed to going into a recession looks to be substantial.

If ACCO Brands breaches the covenant of a 1.25x fixed charge coverage ratio, or is about to, it would probably have to refinance the covenant-bearing debt with one or several secured 1 st lien loans. Assumed by looking at $37.7 million in cash & cash equivalents and a FFO of $75.1 million in Q3 2019. This would bring the company´s interest costs up significantly. Interest rates on those loans could hit double digits if the market environment is not stellar, including a widening new issue premium. This compares to its current 5.25% fixed interest rate on the December 2024 bond. Worth noting is that this bond was issued late 2016, a fixed rate bond issued today would likely be cheaper.

Conclusion

If ACCO Brands are forced to refinance as per the analysis above, their interest cost could double, a cost increase that makes up ~2.1% of 2018 net sales, this relates to a reported net income margin of ~5.5% in 2018. In other words, a 38.2% reduction in net income. But, in such a scenario where they fail to maintain a 1.25x fixed charge coverage ratio, they would also most probably have a lower EBITDA than in 2018.

So, what is my strategy for this play? Personally, I am going to wait out an opportunity to short the stock. For two reasons: 1. I am currently not permitted to short sell any equities during a current internship; 2. I prefer to sell into strength, eventually management could make another big acquisition (they are doing a good job in my opinion), spurring a stock rally perhaps as strong as the one in 2017. When that happens, I would seize the opportunity to position myself and invest the borrowed funds in companies I believe will over-perform the market over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.