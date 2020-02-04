Bristol-Myers: Buy At The Highs

The stock market was on an incredible winning streak before the coronavirus scare suggesting investors tread lightly on loading up on most stocks here. The one major catch is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) still trading at bargain levels following the merger with Celgene. The investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock despite the massive rally of the $42 lows back in July and even with the stock only trading $5 off the recent highs above $68.

Image Source: Bristol-Myers website

Strong Pipeline

The new biopharma has the potential to launch eight big new blockbuster drug launches in the next 24 months. In addition, the new Bristol-Myers Squibb has an even more robust pipeline with over 50 early-stage drugs in the Phase I/II level.

Source: Bristol-Myers JPMorgan Healthcare presentation

The opportunity here is for the biopharma to replace the lost Revlimid revenues via this unprecedented pipeline with these major launches within the next 24 months. Per CEO Giovanni Caforio at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference back in mid-January:

Moving to the second pillar, which is the eight launches we're working on. This is an unprecedented opportunity for us across solid tumors, hematology and immunology.

The six key drugs from Celgene include the already approved Inrebic. The company has estimates for these drugs reaching peak sales in excess of $15 billion. Of course, the key to the story is the approval of ozanimod at up to $6 billion in annual sales along the luspatercept, JCAR017, and bb2121 with peak sales forecast for each drug topping $2 billion.

Source: BioPharmaDive

The numbers reinforce some estimates by Celgene prior to the merger announcement where a list of 10 drug applicants had the company bringing in $16 billion in replacement revenues. The company only has to hit on four or five of the drugs to top the current sales for Revlimid de-risking the investment story. In addition, Revlimid sales won't immediately disappear with estimates of sales staying close to $10 billion all the way into 2025.

Earnings Revisions

The amazing part of the Celgene deal was the substantial EPS boost from just buying the biopharma at a cheap valuation. The stock had surged to $68 on the back of the deal closing, but the analyst EPS estimates are now above $7.50 beyond 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

The key here is that the high-end EPS estimates are now approaching $10 starting in 2023. Rarely does one get to buy the stock of a leading franchise at less than 7x forward EPS estimates.

The stock value remains very favorable to other biopharma stocks with similar growth profiles. Both Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) trade closer to 13x forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Bristol-Myers would trade at nearly $100 based on a similar valuation multiple as these other biopharma stocks. Nobody should expect the stock to reach such a target in the near term, but the example should provide some perspective of the valuation differentials in the sector.

The company reports Q4 earnings on February 6. The Celgene merger closed on November 20, so the quarter is going to have a lot of moving parts with slightly less than half of the Celgene revenues included in the quarterly numbers. Investors should mostly tune out any Q4 numbers.

The key is the guidance for 2020. Analysts are up at a $6.20 EPS factoring in the 40% accretive nature of the deal due to simple math on the debt-fueled deal with Celgene at such a discount. Some analysts have the 2020 EPS target topping $7.00 per share suggesting Bristol-Myers is likely to guide up. The forecasted $2.5 billion worth of synergies should add more upside for EPS targets this year with over $800 million in benefits expected to hit the bottom line this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that if investors haven't bought the stock yet, Bristol-Myers Squibb is still cheap close to the recent highs. Remember, the market might be overbought, but this stock isn't even back to the highs of 2016 and 2018 despite a huge boost in EPS estimates.

