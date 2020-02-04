IDEX To Acquire Flow Management Devices For Prover Tech

IEX' stock appears more than fully valued and management will need to move aggressively to reignite growth.

With the acquisition, IEX will seek to increase Flow MD's margins and use the deal as a template for further acquisitions.

Flow MD has developed a family of small volume measurement prover devices primarily for the oil & gas industry.

IDEX Corporation has agreed to acquire Flow Management Devices for $125 million in cash.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) has announced the proposed acquisition of Flow Management Devices for $125 million.

Flow MD has developed small volume flow devices for a variety of critical applications.

The deal for Flow MD is part of a continuing effort to acquire differentiated firms that IEX can increase margin after the deal.

I’m NEUTRAL on IEX stock until management can return the company to a meaningful growth trajectory.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Flow MD was founded to develop a family of unidirectional small volume proving devices for mission critical liquid and gas industrial measurement applications.Provers are automated devices that provide calibration to ensure that flow meters maintain measurement performance and in compliance with specific regulatory standards.

Management is headed by President Mike Waters, who has been with the firm since October 2019 and was previously President and CEO of SOR Controls Group and VP/GM at CIRCOR Energy.

The company primarily operates out of a 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility and is focused on its unidirectional capital displacement prover technologies, for which it received an initial patent in 2010 and seven additional patents and more pending since.

Flow MD also sells a number of other manufacturing related products and provides fabrication services.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for flow meters totaled $7.8 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth include a growing demand for precision flow rate measurement in the energy industry as well as other industries including water and wastewater, power generation and pulp & paper.

Honeywell has developed a line of small volume provers that compete with those from Flow MD.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

IDEX disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $125 million in cash, which represents a Price / Sales multiple of approximately 2.1x.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 IDEX had $632.6 million in cash and equivalents and $1.55 billion in total liabilities of which $849 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $477.3 million.

In the past 12 months, IDEX’s stock price has grown in value by 19.5% vs. the U.S. Machinery industry’s rise of 11.1% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 17.2%, as the IEX chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive for all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

However, analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has continued to drop, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $12,550,000,000 Enterprise Value $12,770,000,000 Price / Sales 5.00 Enterprise Value / Sales 5.12 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.77 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $394,960,000 Revenue Growth Rate 0.44 Earnings Per Share $5.55

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $115.98 versus the current price of $168.91, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

IEX is acquiring Flow MD to gain access to its growth prospects within the oil & gas industry, although it appears Flow MD’s EBITDA margins are at 20% versus IEX’ overall margin of 27.3%.

As IDEX Chairman and CEO Andy Silvernail stated in the deal announcement,

Adding Flow MD to the IDEX family of businesses will extend our expertise in providing highly-engineered solutions to energy customers, including refineries, chemical manufacturers and pipeline operators.

So, the deal for Flow MD provides IDEX with an entry point into the oil & gas flow analysis device market.

Management believes it can increase Flow MD’s margin by up to 500 basis points after the transaction closes. It also hopes to acquire more firms with structural barriers and the ability to increase prices after each deal.

IEX has significant capital for additional acquisitions. With the recent drop in oil price due to the coronavirus outbreak, it may have the opportunity to acquire tuck-ins at favorable prices.

However, IEX’ stock price appears more than fully valued with the DCF above, even assuming 10% growth per year for the next ten years.

In my view, management will need to move quickly on its growth initiatives to justify an upside catalyst to the stock price.

My current bias on IEX is NEUTRAL until I see more evidence of a return to meaningful growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.