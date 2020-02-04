Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Tavalisse Makes Inroads In Lucrative ITP Market, Additional Value Drivers In Play

Pivotal study for wAIHA is efficiently enrolling patients with data due by mid 2021 (could be moved up). Partnering of early-stage molecules via copromotion/codeveloment deals this year is another key catalyst.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) have lost a third of their value since my initial article was published in June 2018 in response to a reader inquiry. At the time, I stated that readers interested in the story would do well to initiate or add to their positions (in hindsight not a great call considering shares lost as much as half of their value before the recent rebound).

Recently, I got interested in the name again due to signs of strength and accumulation in the chart, decent sales growth for Tavalisse in ITP, accelerated enrollment in the wAIHA phase 3 study and intriguing early stage programs with significant potential. Let's dig deeper to see what's under the hood and whether readers can expect further near-term appreciation.

Chart

Figure 1: RIGL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares bounce around for much of the last year in the mid 1s to mid 2s. However, in 2020 shares soared after management's presentation at JPMorgan, and the company provided a much needed business update (highlights included 90% product sales growth, EC approval of fostamatinib for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia or ITP in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments and accelerated enrollment in the phase 3 pivotal FORWARD study in warm AIHA). Recently, the stock has pulled back to its 50-day moving average (providing an ideal entry point).

Overview and JPMorgan Presentation

In my (dated) Reader Inquiry piece, I touched on the following keys to the bull thesis:

I stated that approved product Tavalisse was thought to have peak sales potential of more than $300 million addressing a significant opportunity in ITP (namely adult patients who had an insufficient response to a previous treatment). Looking at the blue sky scenario, I pointed out that peak sales could top $1 billion should the drug be expanded into earlier lines of therapy and succeed in wAIHA). For the sake of reference, I noted that Amgen's (AMGN) Nplate did $642 million of sales in 2017 for 10% year over year growth and Novartis´ (NVS) Promacta did 2017 sales of $867 million (37% increase). I also noted that for the wAIHA indication there were no FDA approved therapies and around 40,000 adult patients in the United States. Initial data here had been promising, with the first stage of phase 2 open label study showing 53% (9/17) of evaluable patients achieved a response (hemoglobin level greater than 10 g/dl and at least 2g/dl increase from baseline). Six patients achieved response during the initial 12-week evaluation period with three more patients meeting response criteria afterward in the extension study.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Flash forward to the JPMorgan presentation, where CEO Raul Rodriguez brings us back up to speed on how leadership has been executing both commercially and in the clinic. Rodriguez states that there are four main key value drivers for the company, and the leadership team executed well across all of these last year. As seen in the image below, Tavalisse sales grew at a good clip in Q4 (90% year over year increase to $13.8 million). Also, quarter over quarter growth was 18% so it was nice to see some acceleration there. $43.8 million in net revenue for 2019 has the company currently valued at around 11x 2019 sales (at $480 million market capitalization) which seems on the cheap side to my eyes. Keep in mind that 2019 was only the first full year of Tavlisse being on the market.

Figure 2: 2019 accomplishments (Source: corporate presentation)

Additionally, persistence is measured as the four-month refill rate and this measure increased to 54% (four-month refill an indicator that patients and their doctors are seeing significant treatment benefit considering label says to try the drug for three months and discontinue if seeing no benefit). One factor driving this increase is that doctors are getting better at using the product (Tavalisse is the new entrant in a market that hasn't had a new product in 10 years) and the company's efforts to educate physicians (how to dose up or down, manage AEs, etc) are paying off. Another factor is that the drug is starting to make headway into earlier lines of treatment. Current label is described as quite broad (allows them to compete in ITP across the board) and we are reminded that Tavalisse directly targets the pathophysiology of the disease via SYK inhibition (preventing platelet destruction). Thus, Tavalisse is very different from approved products like Rituxan and TPO agents due to this second fact. While Tavalisse is making inroads in early line use, the conversation with physicians is shifting to suggesting they use the product in second line treatment (phase 3 data unveiled at ASH showed 78% overall response in this setting). Consider carefully the fact that second and third line therapy make up 75% of the Tavalisse addressable market. AE profile is another strength of Tavalisse compared to competitors, as major AEs include diarrhea and hypertension (both reversible and almost all Grade 1 mild to moderate). They have no thromboembolic events reported, which is an important differentiator from treatments that stimulate plateley production. Sales force is being expanded from 35 representatives to 41 to keep targeting pockets that merit being reinforced.

Another value driver is capturing value in the global ITP market. In the last 16 months Rigel has done three ex-US deals (Tavalisse recently approved in EU, the next largest market opportunity). Phase 3 study has been launched in Japan and a NDS (NDA equivalent) has been filed in Canada with approval expected by year end. Approval in EU has label equivalent to that of TPO agents' label. Partner Grifols is planning launch midyear ($20 million milestone expected in Q1, royalties comparable to profit sharing to begin 2H 2020).

A bigger opportunity is going after warm AIHA indication, a comparable condition to ITP. Phase 3 study was launched last year and more than 100 sites have been opened in 22-plus countries with patient enrollment accelerating (15 of 20 patients in the last two months). Management states that this is about a billion-dollar opportunity with 45,000 estimated adult patients in the US. These patients are treated with steroids, some Rituxan use and then there's nothing else for them (compares wAIHA market to ITP market before approval of TPO agents). Phase 2 data presented at ASH in 25 patients showed 44% to 48% responder rate (topline data in 80 patient pivotal study expected by mid 2021).

As for expanding the clinical stage pipeline, Rodriguez states that two key assets are the IRAK1/4 inhibitor program R835 and RIP1 inhibitor program R552, both in phase 1 trials. These are two of the most attractive immune targets today (per management) and importantly they are part of Rigel's core competence in going after targeted immune pathways (they were the first to put a SYK inhibitor in the clinic). Interestingly enough, one reason both of the above programs are attractive is that they can target both large market opportunities as well as smaller orphan indications (get to market quickly). Management is intelligent in that they will go it alone only where it makes sense (opportunities that can be addressed with targeted sales force), selectively inking partnerships or co-development deals for larger indications. For R835, an LPS challenge study showed cytokine inhibition and the drug was well tolerated in healthy human volunteers (exactly what you want to see when the desire is to go after chronic immune diseases).

Figure 3: Substantial reduction in proinflammatory cytokines observed in proof of mechanism trial (Source: corporate presentation)

As for the RIP1 inhibitor program, it addressed inflammation from the necroptosis side (the cause of many inflammatory and some neurodegenerative diseases). As a systemic RIP1 inhibitor, R552 has shown very good PK data and a profile that supports a once-a-day dosing scheme.

Keep in mind that Pfizer is ahead in the clinic with RA data for its IRAQ4 inhibitor, but IRAQ1/4 is more broadly immune suppressive and may have more broad utility. With RIP1, the company is behind Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Denali with their product candidate in the clinic for Alzheimers.

As management is aware both of these assets are better off in the hands of large pharma companies with the deep pockets to put forward aggressive clinical programs, one or both of these drugs should be partnered this year (codevelopment or copromotion deals), which would be a significant catalyst.

As for operational runway, the company should have $98 million in Q4 cash balance (adding $20 million in Q1 with milestone payment from Grifols). In Q3 they put a $60 million credit facility with Midcap Financial and have only taken $10 million of that so far.

As for key 2020 catalysts, these include Tavalisse sales growth in the US (driving into earlier lines of therapy as well), tapping into growth in the EU market, completion of enrollment in pivotal wAIHA by mid-year (data in mid2021) and inking co-develop/copromote deals for IRAQ1/4 and/or RIP1 programs.

Select Recent Developments

On Oct. 23 the company made a key executive appointment in the form of hiring Wolfgang Dummer as Chief Medical Officer (prior served in same role at Aridis Pharmaceuticals and before that as vice president of Clinical Development of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals).

On the other hand, in mid-December Chief Commercial Officer Eldon Mayer resigned from his position and later joined Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Other Information

For the third quarter 2019, the company reported a reduced net loss of $11.5 million. Total costs and expenses rose to $32.9 million, while product revenues rose substantially to $11.7 million (from $4.9 million in the same period of prior year). We already know that Q4 is going to be a good one given preliminary highlights the company disclosed (image below).

Figure 4: Q4 Preliminary financial highlights (Source: corporate presentation)

Keep in mind that in management's presentation at JPMorgan, they guided for slower first quarter growth followed by acceleration in revenues thereafter.

As for future catalysts of note, I believe we've already touched on them above. In the near to medium term, I expect growth in the company's valuation to be driven by revenue acceleration reflecting increased penetration for Tavalisse in the ITP market, EU launch, wAIHA early completion of enrollment in pivotal study and partnerships inked for other early-stage programs.

As for competition in the ITP space, I would like to point out that Q3 sales of Amgen's (AMGN) Nplate rose 10% to $195 million total (breakdown of $119 million in US, $76 million rest of world). Likewise, Q3 sales of Novartis' (NVS) Promacta increased by 41% to $380 million (driven by strong demand across all regions). Thus, it appears that the ITP market opportunity continues to grow at a healthy clip.

As for early-stage molecules, keep in mind that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is ahead in the clinic with RA data for its IRAQ4 inhibitor, but IRAQ1/4 is more broadly immune suppressive and may have broader utility. With RIP1, Rigel is behind Sanofi and Denali with their product candidate in the clinic for Alzheimers. When considering what a deal for the RIP1 program could look like, consider that in 2018 Sanofi paid Denali $125 million upfront for its RIPK1 inhibitor candidates along with up to $1.095 billion in payments ($600 clinical and regulatory, $4, and potentially $1.095 billion in payments).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, Tavalisse sales appear to be going in the right direction and I would expect steady growth in 2020 and beyond given its differentiated profile vs. other approved treatments. EU launch, progress in wAIHA pivotal study and partnerships for early-stage molecules give us multiple value drivers. Rigel will continue making inroads in getting doctors to rethink how they treat ITP, with real world use data and case studies aiding in that endeavor. Additionally, the observational study in second line ITP uses an open label design and will report data every six months or so (should aid in furthering these discussions). Considering current sales of TPOs and growing ITP market, $300 million in peak sales for Tavalisse seems conservative and a market capitalization of two to four times that number would equate to between $600 million and $1.2 billion. Throw on top the wAIHA opportunity and pipeline assets and it's apparent this commercial stage story remains undervalued.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a Buy and I suggest accumulating shares in the near term. This stock remains most appropriate for readers with medium to long term time frame.

Risks include much competition in ITP and other spaces targeted, weak European launch, additional dilution likely at some point in 2020, setbacks in the clinic, inability to advantageously partner early stage assets and disappointing data readouts for certain product candidates.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the company currently has a decent cash position (including credit facility they can draw on) and market opportunity in ITP alone justifies current valuation.

For our purposes in ROTY, I will keep this one on my watch list and perhaps revisit 2H 2020 ahead of wAIHA pivotal results. The recent dip in share price certainly makes it more interesting as well.

