Altria Group: This Dividend King Is Still Likely To Deliver Alpha Over The Next Decade

When Altria Group's 7.1% yield and likely annual earnings growth of 4.0-5.0% are factored in, the company is likely to deliver returns above my 10% requirement over the next decade.

Even though Altria Group's total returns are in line with the S&P 500 since my previous article, there is still plenty of upside, with shares undervalued by 20%.

Last August, Altria Group became a Dividend King. Furthermore, there is little reason to believe that Altria Group's dividend increase streak won't continue for many more years.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

Given that I am a dividend investor that invests in both immediate income and dividend growth stocks, it should come as no surprise that I tend to also look for stocks that offer a blend of immediate income and dividend growth.

Since there are at least a couple hundred viable investment options to choose from in the universe of dividend stocks and my personal watch list of stocks is just above 100, I find it helpful to narrow my options down to examine a single dividend stock in further detail.

Using the filter shown above where I filter for a yield greater than 6%, earnings growth of greater than 4%, and dividend growth of greater than 4%, I am left with 1 result out of the 138 results that comprise I Prefer Income's Dividend Diamond 25+ program.

Today, I'll be providing my updated analysis of Altria Group (MO). I will be reexamining Altria Group's dividend safety and growth prospects, discussing Altria Group's recent earnings results and operating fundamentals, as well as risks associated with an investment in Altria Group, and reviewing Altria Group's stock price relative to what I believe to be its fair value.

The Dividend Remains Well Covered And Offers Mid-Single Digit Dividend Growth Potential

When a yield is nearly 4 times that of the S&P 500's 1.8% yield as is the case with Altria Group, it is always wise to examine the safety of the underlying dividend since that will account for the majority of Altria Group's annual total returns in the years ahead.

Just as I did on my previous article on Altria Group last September, I will be examining the company's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio last fiscal year, as well as for the current fiscal year using the guidance provided by Altria Group.

During FY 2019, Altria Group generated $4.22 in adjusted diluted EPS against $3.28 in dividends per share paid during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 77.7%.

Based on the adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.39-$4.51 that is expected for the current fiscal year (4-7% adjusted EPS growth over 2019) and dividends per share of $3.44 (assuming an increase in the quarterly dividend per share to $0.88 in August), Altria Group's payout ratio would be 77.3% using the midpoint adjusted diluted EPS figure of $4.45.

When I take into consideration the fact that Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratios are in the high-70% range (against the 80% target payout ratio from 2020-2022), Altria Group's balance sheet is rated investment grade, and that my preferred payout ratio for the industry is 85% or less, I believe that Altria Group's dividend is relatively safe for the next few years.

Given that Altria Group's expectations are for adjusted diluted EPS growth of 4-7% annually over the next 3 fiscal years, I believe that a dividend growth rate of 5% in the medium-term is a realistic expectation for Altria Group going forward, which brings me to my rationale on why I believe Altria Group is likely to achieve its 4-7% adjusted diluted EPS growth guidance.

Steady Operating Results In Spite Of A Challenging Environment

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Altria Group announced relatively strong operating results in its Q4 2019 earnings conference call.

As indicated in Altria Group's earnings release, the company posted YOY revenue growth net of excise taxes of 0.9% compared to FY 2018, and revenue growth net of excise taxes of 0.3% compared to Q4 2018.

When combined with Altria Group's improved operating efficiency and share buybacks, the company was able to post YOY adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5.8% compared to FY 2018, and 7.4% YOY growth in adjusted diluted EPS compared to Q4 2018.

These operating results demonstrate that Altria Group's operating fundamentals remain intact for at least the near future as the company focuses on diversifying revenue streams to ensure continued success.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Altria Group was able to execute upon its $575 million cost reduction target for 2019, which was driven by reduction in headcount and more efficient promotional spending in the smokeable products segment and smokeless product segment.

Moving to more of a public relations standpoint, Altria Group's national campaign lobbying to raise the required age to purchase all tobacco products from age 18 to 21 was a success, with Congress having passed the law in a bipartisan attachment to a $1.4 trillion spending bill designed to keep the government operating.

While the FDA recently announced its decision to ban all e-cig pod flavors (besides menthol and tobacco) in an effort to curb the dramatic increase in underage vaping, the FDA opted not to restrict the sale of open-tank vaping devices, which allow users to mix their own nicotine liquids.

It should be noted that a new study released last month found that vitamin E acetate, which is found in e-cigarette liquids containing cannabis compounds but not in nicotine containing vaping liquids, was responsible for the early vaping illnesses that dominated the headlines last year.

I believe that in light of the growing body of evidence that the ban on e-cig pod flavors besides menthol and tobacco won't be enough to curb the increase in early vaping related illnesses, the FDA will either lift its ban of the other e-cig pod flavors, restrict the sale of open-tank vaping devices and crack down on the underground market, or decide on a combination of the two, which would be favorable to Altria Group's investment in JUUL.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Despite the 7% volume decline in the smokeable products segment volume in 2019, Altria Group's smokeable products segment delivered stable results, with adjusted OCI increasing 8.6% YOY. The smokeable products segment managed to increase adjusted OCI margins by 390 basis points as a result of the more efficient promotional spending that was mentioned earlier.

The segment's retail share held steady as well, declining only 10 basis points from 43.2% in FY 2018 to 43.1% in FY 2019, which demonstrates the continued demand for the products of the smokeable segment.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

In spite of the ~3% decline in adjusted smokeless volumes in 2019, Altria Group's smokeless products segment delivered decent results as well, with a 9.7% YOY increase in adjusted OCI. The smokeless products segment also posted 300 basis point increase in adjusted OCI margins, which was once again largely as a result of more efficient promotional spending.

The smokeless segment managed to increase its retail share by 30 basis points from 34.5% in 2018 to 34.8% in 2019, which was yet another encouraging trend for the segment.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Given the headlines and the regulatory action taken by the FDA in recent months, it should come as no surprise that e-vapor volumes declined 8% sequentially and only increased 3% YOY.

JUUL's volume share of the category also dropped sequentially by about 8% and increased about 5% compared to Q4 2018, but that drop was largely because of the company's decision to halt the sale of mint-flavored products last November, which came a couple months before the FDA's decision to ban the sale of flavored pods besides menthol and tobacco.

When I take into consideration that mint pods accounted for about 70% of JUUL's sales prior to the decision to halt sales, it is still a marginal positive in my view that sales weren't impacted that heavily on a sequential basis and that they still increased YOY.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Moving to Altria Group's on! oral nicotine delivery pouches, the company expects to submit PMTAs by May and further expects to begin manufacturing in Richmond in Q1 2020, as well as launch enhanced packaging this quarter aimed at more effectively marketing the product and adapting it to the preferences of consumers, which is very encouraging news.

Given that many cigarette smokers desire less harmful means of achieving their nicotine fix, Altria Group's investment in on! is a viable growth avenue, which already is sold nationally in 15,000 stores and 3 of the top 5 chains.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

On the capital allocation front, Altria Group managed to repurchase $500 million of shares in Q4 2019 and $845 million of shares (16.5 million shares) throughout 2019, at an average cost basis of $51.24 a share.

For a company with a market cap of $88.8 billion, this represents nearly 1% of the company. Without delving into the valuation section of the article and spoiling that, I'll just opine that this is well below my estimate of fair value for shares of Altria Group and the repurchase of these shares represents a guaranteed 6.5% rate of return for the company to drive EPS higher with its abundance of cash flow.

What's more, Altria Group also has $500 million remaining in the current share repurchase program (a great way for the company to take advantage of the recent drop in the stock price), which the company expects will be completed by the end of this year.

When I take into consideration that Altria Group's operating fundamentals remain fairly stable, the company's balance sheet remains investment grade, and that the company is retaining an adequate amount of cash flow to invest in its future and simultaneously complete share repurchases, I believe that Altria Group is capable of being a great long-term investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Altria Group is a Dividend King that has delivered 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, that doesn't mean continued dividend increases are a foregone conclusion as there are regulatory, litigation, and operational risks that investors must be aware of and occasionally monitor.

I'll start with new developments since I covered Altria Group last September, whereby I'll be referencing Altria Group's most recent 10-Q and its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation. I'll then recap a key risk from Altria Group's most recent 10-K.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Starting with the risk pertaining to Altria Group's investment in JUUL, the company indicates on pages 83-84 of its most recent 10-Q that unfavorable litigation outcomes could adversely affect the results of its operations, cash flows, or financial position.

Given a variety of e-vapor bans internationally and in the US and the fact that the cases pending against JUUL have increased 80% since it last reported earnings on October 31, 2019, Altria has made the decision to write down another $4.1 billion on its investment in JUUL.

Should the number of cases pending against JUUL continue to grow and e-vapor bans continue to be enacted against JUUL across international markets and in US markets, this could result in further write downs on the investment in JUUL, which was initially thought to be a major growth catalyst for Altria Group over the long term.

If JUUL is unable to prove itself further down the line, Altria Group may become more dependent on its other growth avenues, such as Cronos Group, On! oral nicotine delivery pouches, and US IQOS sales to provide future growth.

Image Source: Altria Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

While Altria Group is expecting US cigarette industry volume declines of 4-6% in 2020, the transition of cigarette smokers to alternative forms of nicotine delivery in a highly competitive industry could result in an acceleration in volume declines and harm financial results, especially if these transitioning consumers either choose less lucrative product offerings of Altria Group or switch to competitors' brands of nicotine delivery (pages 6-7 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

Fortunately, Altria Group will likely be able to continue with its price hikes for the foreseeable future to offset these volume declines in its core business while it makes strides in diversifying its business to adapt to shifting consumer preferences.

I'm confident that Altria Group's endeavors in On! oral nicotine delivery (which has potential in not just the United States, but in the Canadian market), JUUL (which also has potential in the United States and international markets if Altria Group is able to successfully manage its lobbying efforts and capture market share in key markets), IQOS in the United States, and any other future ventures will be able to replace much of the cigarette volume declines domestically.

Although I have discussed a couple of the key risks associated with an investment in Altria Group, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing Altria Group.

For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Altria Group, I would refer interested readers to pages 83-85 of Altria Group's previous 10-Q, pages 4-10 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K, and my previous article on the company.

Shares Of Altria Group Remain Deeply Undervalued

Now that I have reiterated the fact that Altria Group's recent operating results suggest that the company's operating fundamentals remain stable in the near future, I'll be reviewing Altria Group's stock price relative to fair value using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model.

Image Source: I Prefer Income Filter

The first valuation metric that I will be using to make a determination on Altria Group's fair value is the yield to historical yield.

As illustrated above, Altria Group's current yield of 7.07% is 42% above its historical yield of 4.96%.

Taking into consideration Altria Group's stable operating fundamentals in spite of new risks (i.e. the risks associated with the acquisition of JUUL and the possibility of an acceleration in US cigarette volume declines), I believe it is reasonable to assume a fair value yield of 5.75% and a fair value of $58.43 a share.

This suggests that shares of Altria Group are trading at a 18.7% discount to fair value and offer 22.9% upside from the current price of $47.53 a share (as of February 2, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll utilize to arrive at a fair value for Altria Group's shares is the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Altria Group's TTM price to FCF ratio of 11.70 is well below its 13 year median of 18.89.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM price to FCF ratio of 14.50 (roughly the midpoint of Altria Group's 13 year low of 9.54 and its 13 year median) and a fair value of $58.90 a share, shares of Altria Group are priced at a 19.3% discount to fair value and offer 23.9% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of Altria Group is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Altria Group, that amount is currently $3.36.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. Although this input can vary significantly from one investor to another, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe it is an adequate reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require minimal time and consideration from an investor, determining the long-term DGR of a stock requires an investor to consider a variety of factors that will impact a stock's DGR, including the payout ratios (and whether they are likely to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), earnings growth rate, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

When I take into consideration that Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is slightly below its 80% target payout ratio, Altria Group is guiding for 4-7% adjusted diluted EPS growth over the next 3 years, and that Altria Group possesses an investment grade balance sheet, I believe a long-term DGR of 4.5% is a fair assumption.

Upon plugging these inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $61.09 a share, which implies that shares of Altria Group are trading at a 22.2% discount to fair value and offer 28.5% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I come out to a fair value of $59.47 a share.

This indicates that shares of Altria Group are priced at a 20.0% discount to fair value and offer 25.1% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Altria Group's Risk/Reward Proposition Remains Attractive

Altria Group is a Dividend King that has made generations of long-term dividend investors wealthy, which is a remarkable testament to the pricing power of its core business given the fact that the US smoking rate has been in a secular decline since the Surgeon General's report on smoking and health was released in 1964.

Despite the risks of an acceleration in US cigarette volume declines as alternative forms of nicotine delivery increase in popularity and the 80% increase in cases pending against JUUL since Altria Group's last quarterly earnings announcement on October 31, 2019, I remain convinced that Altria Group's diversification efforts, investment grade balance sheet, and conservative adjusted diluted EPS payout ratios will enable the company to navigate a tough operating environment and deliver dividend increases for years to come.

The fears surrounding the industry have caused Altria Group to deliver total returns of ~-3% over the past year against the S&P 500's total returns of ~20%, which is surprising given that Altria Group's operating fundamentals remain strong in spite of the risks that it is facing.

These disappointing total returns have helped Altria Group to trade at what I believe is a 20% discount to fair value based on valuation metrics sourced from Gurufocus and I Prefer Income, as well as the dividend discount model or DDM.

When Altria Group's 7.1% yield and annual earnings growth of 4.0-5.0% is factored in, the company is likely to deliver returns well in excess of my 10% annual total return requirement, without even factoring in the 2.3% annual valuation multiple expansion that I am also forecasting over the next decade.

It is for these reasons, I am seriously considering adding to my position in Altria Group in the days ahead.

